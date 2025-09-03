Top 10 best monitors with HDMI for stunning visuals and versatile connectivity

Imagine sitting down to stream your favorite movie or dive into an intense gaming session, only to realize your screen doesn’t do justice to the visuals. A monitor with the right features, especially HDMI connectivity, can transform that experience into something seamless and truly immersive.

In today’s world, whether you’re a professional multitasker, a creative designer, or a casual gamer, having a reliable monitor is more than just a luxury—it’s a necessity. With countless options available, we’ve narrowed it down to the 10 best monitors with HDMI that combine performance, display quality, and convenience to fit every need.

BEST OVERALL

The Dell P2425H features a 23.8-inch IPS panel with Full HD resolution and delivers smooth visuals with a 100Hz refresh rate. It covers 99% sRGB color gamut and has a 1500:1 contrast ratio, ensuring bright imagery and vibrant color accuracy suitable for office productivity and casual multimedia. The anti-glare coating minimizes reflections, improving viewing comfort during long work hours.

This monitor offers versatile connectivity including USB-C with 15W power delivery, HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, alongside ergonomic flexibility with height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments. It also includes flicker-free technology and ComfortView Plus to reduce harmful blue light emissions, optimizing eye comfort for extended use.

Specifications Display 23.8" IPS, 1920x1080, 100Hz Color Gamut 99% sRGB Contrast Ratio 1500:1 Response Time 5 ms Ports USB-C (15W PD), 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.2, VGA Reason to buy Wide color accuracy for professional work Highly adjustable ergonomic stand Reason to avoid Limited HDMI version (1.4) support USB-C delivers power but no data

The Acer EK220Q offers a 21.5-inch Full HD VA panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and 1 ms VRB response time, providing smooth, ghost-free visuals for gaming and general use. It supports 250 nits brightness and wide 178° viewing angles, alongside edge-to-edge zero-frame design for an immersive experience.

Equipped with HDMI and VGA inputs plus Acer’s VisionCare features like BlueLight Shield and Flickerless technology, it eases eye strain during prolonged sessions. It also integrates AMD FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing, delivering fluid gaming performance at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications Display 21.5" VA, 1920x1080, 100Hz Brightness 250 nits Response Time 1 ms VRB Ports HDMI, VGA Features AMD FreeSync, Eye Care technologies Reason to buy Smooth gaming experience with FreeSync Eye-care features for comfort Reason to avoid Glossy screen prone to reflections Mixed reviews on brightness adequacy

MOST TRUSTED BRAND

BenQ’s GW2490 is a 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor delivering vivid colors with 99% sRGB coverage and 100Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals. It features a 1300:1 contrast ratio and Eye-Care technologies including Low Blue Light+ and Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, optimizing comfort for extended use.

This bezel-less monitor also offers dual HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity with easy device switching. It supports multiple color and reading modes tailored for productivity and multimedia consumption.

Specifications Display 24" IPS, 1920x1080, 100Hz Color Gamut 99% sRGB Contrast Ratio 1300:1 Ports 2x HDMI, 1x DisplayPort Features Brightness Intelligence, Low Blue Light+, Eye-Care Reason to buy Smooth refresh and rich color accuracy Versatile connectivity with dual HDMI Reason to avoid Speakers' volume insufficient Power adapter plug may be inconvenient

BUDGET FRIENDLY

Zebronics AC32FHD is a large 32-inch curved Full HD VA panel monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate and 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio for deep blacks and bright whites. It incorporates built-in speakers and dual HDMI + VGA ports ensuring broad compatibility with devices.

The curved display enhances immersive viewing while a sleek metal base adds premium aesthetics. However, mixed feedback regarding build quality and sound points to minor drawbacks in durability and audio output.

Specifications Display 32" Curved VA, 1920x1080, 75Hz Brightness 250 nits Contrast Ratio 500000:1 dynamic Ports HDMI, VGA Features Built-in speakers, wall mountable Reason to buy Wide immersive curved screen Good contrast for vibrant images Reason to avoid Mixed durability reports Speakers lack quality

Samsung S3 offers a 24-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and 5 ms response time, ideal for smooth visuals and general multimedia use. Its matte screen reduces glare, and Eye Saver Mode lowers blue light emissions for comfortable prolonged viewing.

It has a slim design with 72% NTSC color gamut and ports including HDMI and VGA. Its 1000:1 contrast ratio ensures balanced image quality, making it a solid budget choice for office and home use.

Specifications Display 24" IPS, 1920x1080, 100Hz Brightness 250 nits Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Ports HDMI 1.4, VGA Features Eye Saver Mode, Game Mode Reason to buy Sharp images with minimal flicker Comfortable viewing modes Reason to avoid Stand quality is spotty Missing mounting screws reported

Lenovo L22e-40 features a 21.5-inch FHD VA panel with a 75Hz refresh rate and 4 ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync to reduce tearing, has a wide 178° viewing angle, and 72% NTSC color gamut. Smart Artery software enables screen customization for multitasking efficiency.

This slim monitor offers VGA and HDMI connectivity with TÜV Eye Comfort certification for reduced blue light and flicker. Its simple design suits office or home setups requiring decent color and response speeds.

Specifications Display 21.5" VA, 1920x1080, 75Hz Colors 16.7M, 72% NTSC Ports 1x HDMI, 1x VGA Response Time 4 ms Features AMD FreeSync, TÜV Eye Comfort Reason to buy Good colors and FreeSync support Software customization for multitasking Reason to avoid Limited refresh rate for gamers Glossy screen prone to reflections

FRONTECH Ultima series offers a 22-inch curved LED display with Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. It has a 3500R curvature for an immersive viewing experience, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 16.7 million colors, providing vibrant images from wide viewing angles.

Connectivity includes HDMI, VGA, and DC input, ensuring compatibility with various devices. The slim bezel and sleek white design make it visually appealing, suitable for home or office workspace enhancements.

Specifications Display 22" Curved LED, 1920x1080, 75Hz Brightness 200-250 nits Contrast Ratio 1000:1 Ports HDMI, VGA Features Curved design, bezel-less Reason to buy Immersive curved viewing surface Stylish, modern design Reason to avoid Build quality is inconsistent Mixed warranty support

This LG Ultragear is a 24-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor supporting 180Hz refresh rates and 1 ms response time for smooth motion clarity. It offers 99% sRGB coverage and HDR10 support, making games and media look vibrant and detailed.

Compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it reduces screen tearing and stuttering. The fully adjustable ergonomic stand lets users customize height, tilt, and pivot, while its slim bezel creates a focused gaming environment.

Specifications Display 24" IPS, 1920x1080, 180Hz Response Time 1 ms GtG Color Gamut 99% sRGB Features HDR10, G-Sync, FreeSync Ports DisplayPort, HDMI Reason to buy Excellent refresh rate and adaptive sync Ergonomic adjustments for comfort Reason to avoid HDR support has compatibility issues HDMI cable not included

LG’s 22MR410 offers a 22-inch VA panel with Full HD resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate that enhances gaming smoothness. It features 99% sRGB for good color reproduction, black stabilizer for visibility in dark scenes, and a nearly borderless 3-sided design for neat multi-display setups.

Additional eye comfort modes reduce flicker and blue light emissions. Connectivity includes HDMI and VGA. The overall build quality balances cost and functionality for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications Display 22" VA, 1920x1080, 100Hz Color Gamut 99% sRGB Ports HDMI, VGA Features Black Stabilizer, Flicker Safe Refresh Rate 100Hz Reason to buy Lightweight design with minimal bezels Good value for 1080p gaming Reason to avoid Glossy finish prone to light bleed Lack of speakers

10. Acer KA270 P6 Monitor

The Acer KA270 P6 offers a 27-inch IPS Full HD panel with a rapid 144Hz refresh rate and 1 ms Visual Response Boost, delivering crisp and blur-free visuals especially beneficial to gamers. It supports AMD FreeSync for minimal tearing and lag, enhancing gameplay fluidity.

This monitor incorporates Acer VisionCare eye comfort technologies including Flicker-less and BlueLightShield. It comes with HDMI and VGA connectivity along with built-in 2W stereo speakers. Its sturdy, ergonomic stand allows tilt adjustments for optimal viewing posture.

Specifications Display 27" IPS, 1920x1080, 144Hz Response Time 1 ms VRB Color Gamut 99% sRGB Ports HDMI, VGA Features FreeSync, Eye Care, Speakers Reason to buy Fast refresh rate and quick response Integrated speakers and eye comfort features Reason to avoid Mixed sound quality feedback Some customers report damage on delivery

Factors to consider when buying a monitor with HDMI port Screen size and resolution : Choose a size and resolution that fit your workspace and usage, larger screens and higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K deliver sharper images.

: Choose a size and resolution that fit your workspace and usage, larger screens and higher resolutions like 1440p or 4K deliver sharper images. Panel type : IPS panels offer great color accuracy and wide viewing angles, while VA panels provide deeper blacks, and TN panels have faster response times ideal for gaming.

: IPS panels offer great color accuracy and wide viewing angles, while VA panels provide deeper blacks, and TN panels have faster response times ideal for gaming. Refresh rate and response time : Higher refresh rates and lower response times enhance smoothness and reduce motion blur, especially important for gamers.

: Higher refresh rates and lower response times enhance smoothness and reduce motion blur, especially important for gamers. Connectivity : Ensure the monitor has HDMI ports compatible with your devices; HDMI 2.1 supports higher resolutions and refresh rates.

: Ensure the monitor has HDMI ports compatible with your devices; HDMI 2.1 supports higher resolutions and refresh rates. Additional features: Look for features like HDR support for vibrant colors, ergonomic adjustments for comfort, and compatibility with consoles if needed. What resolution and refresh rate should I prioritise for an HDMI monitor? Higher resolution such as 1440p or 4K enhances clarity, while a refresh rate of 60Hz suits most users. Gamers often prefer 120Hz or above for smoother motion, with HDMI 2.1 supporting these specs effectively.

Is HDMI 2.1 essential for modern monitors? HDMI 2.1 supports higher resolutions (4K@120Hz) and features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), beneficial for gamers and content creators needing future-proof connectivity. For basic users, HDMI 2.0 may suffice.

What panel type delivers the best image quality and viewing experience? IPS panels provide excellent color accuracy and wide viewing angles suitable for professionals. OLED and QD-OLED panels offer superior contrast and color but often come at a premium price point.

Top 3 features of best monitors with HDMI port

Monitors Screen Size Resolution Refresh Rate Ports Dell P2425H 23.8" 1920x1080 100Hz USB-C, HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2, VGA Acer EK220Q 21.5" 1920x1080 100Hz HDMI, VGA BenQ GW2490 24" 1920x1080 100Hz 2x HDMI, DP Zebronics AC32FHD 32" Curved 1920x1080 75Hz HDMI, VGA Samsung S3 24" 24" 1920x1080 100Hz HDMI 1.4, VGA Lenovo L22e-40 21.5" 1920x1080 75Hz HDMI 1.4, VGA FRONTECH 22" 22" Curved 1920x1080 75Hz HDMI, VGA LG Ultragear 24GS65F 24" 1920x1080 180Hz HDMI, DisplayPort LG 22MR410 22" 1920x1080 100Hz HDMI, VGA Acer KA270 P6 27" 1920x1080 144Hz HDMI, VGA, Audio In/Out

