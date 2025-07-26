Subscribe

Top 10 best seller tablets in 2025, buyers are picking from budget favourites to premium flagships

From everyday essentials to powerful flagships, these are the 10 best seller tablets in 2025 that buyers are rushing to pick. A quick look at what’s winning hearts and wallets this year.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published26 Jul 2025, 08:00 AM IST
A closer look at the best seller tablets 2025 people trust.
A closer look at the best seller tablets 2025 people trust.

Sometimes you just want a screen that does its job without freezing mid-scroll or lagging during a video call. If your current tablet feels slower than it used to, you are not imagining it. People everywhere are starting to ask more from the devices they use every day.

Our PicksApple iPad Air M3LCD Display TabletiPad Liquid RetinaWi-Fi 6E TabletTablet With 3K DisplayLong Battery Life TabletIP68 Waterproof TabletFAQs

Our Picks

This list of the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025 isn’t about buzzwords or technical overload. It’s based on what buyers are actually picking. From daily streaming to note-taking on the go, these tablets are showing up in carts for a reason. If you’re looking to switch, this is a good place to begin.

APPLE IPAD AIR M3

The iPad Air 13 inch brings a larger screen without weighing you down. It’s powered by the M3 chip and runs smoothly even with demanding tasks. Built with Apple Intelligence in mind, it fits into daily work, video calls, or drawing with the new Pencil Pro. You also get Wi-Fi 6E and 128GB storage for cloud backups or large files.

Touch ID works fast, and the Liquid Retina display is crisp. The battery holds up all day. That’s one reason it continues showing up in top 10 best seller tablets for 2025.

Specifications

Display
13 inch Liquid Retina
Storage
128GB
Camera
12MP front and back
Security
Touch ID
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
OS
iPadOS 18

Reason to buy

Runs Apple Intelligence features smoothly

Big display with strong battery life

Reason to avoid

Accessories like Pencil and Keyboard sold separately

Not Ideal for users wanting cellular version

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Lightweight but still powerful enough for work and editing.

Why choose this product?

The M3 chip and large display offer a daily balance of speed and screen space.

LCD DISPLAY TABLET

Samsung's Tab S10 FE makes multitasking feel lighter with its 12GB RAM and crisp 10.9-inch LCD. The S Pen comes in the box, ready for sketches or quick notes without buying anything extra. It's a tablet that handles streaming, note-taking, and work apps without getting in your way.

You get 256GB of space and Wi-Fi built in, so cloud storage isn’t a must. That’s helped it quietly climb into the top 10 best seller tablets this year.

Specifications

Display
10.9 inch LCD
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB
Camera
8MP Rear, 12MP Front
Battery
Up to 13 hours
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Operating System
Android 14

Reason to buy

S Pen included, no extra cost

Strong RAM for multitasking

Reason to avoid

No AMOLED screen

Wi-Fi only, no SIM option

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

“Smooth multitasking, love that the pen is included.”

Why choose this product?

Built-in S Pen and large RAM make it good for note-heavy users.

IPAD LIQUID RETINA

Apple’s iPad Air 11 inch with the M3 chip runs daily tasks without a hiccup. From reading, video calls, to editing files, it handles things with a quiet pace that suits those who just want a device that works. With a bright Liquid Retina display, Wi-Fi 6E, and solid camera setup, it covers the everyday essentials with ease.

It’s already among the top 10 best seller tablets this year, and for good reason. If you are switching from an older iPad, this one feels familiar and faster without adding extra weight.

Specifications

Display
11 inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple M3 chip
Storage
128GB
Camera
12MP Front and Rear
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
Security
Touch ID

Reason to buy

M3 chip handles apps easily

Crisp display with long battery life

Reason to avoid

No face unlock

Pencil and keyboard sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The battery lasts and the screen is sharp — does what I need said by buyers on Amazon.

Why choose this product?

A good pick if you want the newer iPad without going all out.

Xiaomi Pad 7 delivers more than just screen size. Its 11.16 inch CrystalRes panel feels responsive for reading, multitasking, and casual video edits. Backed by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and HyperOS 2, this device moves quickly without turning it into a battery drain.

The quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos fills the room when you need it to. With specs like these, it’s no surprise this one’s showing up in lists of top 10 best seller tablets in 2025.

Specifications

Display
11.16 inch 3.2K CrystalRes
Processor
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
RAM and Storage
12GB RAM, 256GB
OS
HyperOS 2
Audio
Dolby Vision and Atmos, Quad Speakers
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6e

Reason to buy

High-resolution display is sharp

Solid performance from Gen 3 chip

Reason to avoid

No fingerprint or face unlock

Keyboard and stylus not included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the display is vivid and the tablet runs smoothly, making it well worth the price.

Why choose this product?

It’s a strong daily use device for those who want power and clarity in one screen.

WI-FI 6E TABLET

For those who spend hours reading, sketching, or managing work apps, the iPad Air 11″ with Apple’s M3 chip holds up well. Its Liquid Retina display feels smooth on the eyes, while the 12MP front and back cameras keep things clear on both ends.

With Wi-Fi 6E and solid battery backup, it’s a dependable pick for daily use. This model continues to earn its place among the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025 for quiet reasons that matter.

Specifications

Display
11 inch Liquid Retina
Chip
M3
Storage
128GB
Camera
12MP front + back
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E
Operating System
‎iPadOS

Reason to buy

Fast and reliable with the new M3 chip

Excellent screen and build for everyday use

Reason to avoid

No Face ID for quick unlocking

Accessories like keyboard or Pencil sold separately

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It's fast, responsive, and easy to use throughout the day.

Why choose this product?

It balances Apple’s power with everyday needs.

Sometimes you just want something that handles long reading sessions and casual sketching without lagging. With its 10.9 inch LCD display and bundled S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE hits that mark quietly. It’s smooth for video, note-taking, and calls.

Backed by 8GB RAM, Wi-Fi support, and solid build, it’s the kind of device people keep picking. No wonder it keeps turning up in lists of the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025.

Specifications

Display
10.9 inch LCD
RAM/Storage
8GB + 128GB
Camera
Front & Rear
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
OS
Android

Reason to buy

S Pen included for notes or sketching

Display handles everyday use well

Reason to avoid

Not the brightest screen in daylight

Misses out on 5G

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s fast enough for daily apps and great for watching videos.

Why choose this product?

A screen that doesn’t strain and a pen that’s ready.

TABLET WITH 3K DISPLAY

The 12.7 inch 3K display pulls you in quietly, and the 144Hz refresh rate doesn’t miss a beat when you’re flipping between apps or watching content. Add the included Pen Plus and you have a screen that handles notes or doodles like it was meant for it. The quad JBL speakers give it an unexpected kick for calls and binge sessions alike.

With 12GB RAM, the Dimensity 8300 chip, and WiFi 6e, it runs steady through everyday tasks. It’s one of the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025 simply because it meets real-world needs without trying to impress.

Specifications

Display
12.7 inch 3K, 144Hz
Processor
MediaTek Dimensity 8300
RAM/Storage
12GB RAM, 256GB ROM
Speakers
Quad JBL
Battery
10200 mAh with 45W charger

Reason to buy

Fluid display with high refresh and sharpness

Loud, rich speakers plus long battery

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavy for long hand-held use

Lacks LTE for mobile use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It has a smooth display, great sound, and the battery lasts longer than expected.

Why choose this product?

Built for people who want their screen to keep up.

LONG BATTERY LIFE TABLET

You do not need much to keep things moving. Just a screen that holds up and tools that do not get in the way. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE keeps it simple with a bright 10.9 inch display, bundled S Pen, and IP68 water resistance that adds quiet confidence for daily use. The balance between durability and function is what draws many to this tablet.

It is not shouting specs, but it delivers where it matters. That is probably why it quietly made its way into the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025, especially for those who just need something that works right out of the box.

Specifications

Display
10.9 inch LCD
RAM
6GB
Storage
128GB expandable
Battery
8000mAh
Camera
8MP rear and 12MP front
Connectivity
Wi-Fi and USB C

Reason to buy

Durable IP68 rating and included S Pen

Large clear display for casual use

Reason to avoid

Mid tier processor may lag under pressure

No AMOLED screen for deeper contrast

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it's reliable and easy to use for work and movies.

Why choose this product

It gets picked for a reason and stays out of your way.

The OnePlus Pad 2 brings a lot to the table without forcing it. With a 12.1 inch LCD screen, 144Hz refresh rate, and six speakers tuned for Dolby Vision and Atmos, this one handles streaming, note-taking, and multi-window use without a hiccup. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and packs 12GB RAM for those who want to leave the stutter behind.

Open Canvas multitasking, AI support, and cellular data sharing round out the experience. No surprise that this one quietly landed among the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025 for its ease in daily multitasking.

Specifications

Display
12.1 inch LCD, 144Hz
RAM
12GB
Storage
256GB
Battery
9510mAh
Software
Android with Open Canvas
AI
Built-in AI features

Reason to buy

Smooth multitasking with Open Canvas and 12GB RAM

Immersive sound with six speakers and Dolby support

Reason to avoid

LCD panel may not please AMOLED fans

No stylus included in box

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Super fast, good sound and excellent screen for binge watching.

Why choose this product?

It handles multitasking without making it feel like work.

IP68 WATERPROOF TABLET

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE makes the everyday side of tablets feel less like a compromise. With a vivid 10.9 inch display, included S Pen, and IP68 rating, it’s built for real use, rain, spills, or otherwise. The 6GB RAM and expandable 128GB storage give you enough room to run apps, store files, and sketch ideas without reaching for another device.

It’s not overpromised or overdone, it simply works where it counts. It stands quietly among the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025 for that reason alone.

Specifications

Display
10.9 inch LCD
RAM
6GB
Storage
128GB (Expandable)
Battery
8000mAh
Camera
8MP rear, 12MP front
OS
Android 13

Reason to buy

Comes with S Pen included

Water resistant design adds real durability

Reason to avoid

6GB RAM may feel tight with heavy use

Charging speed could be better

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Sturdy build and display quality feel just right for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

Because it fits real life use without trying to impress.

What makes the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025 different from last year’s favourites?

The 2025 list reflects a shift in what people actually need. More RAM, better displays, and fewer frills. Tablets like the iPad Air M3 and Samsung Tab S9 FE do not try to overdo things. They just run smooth, multitask well, and come with features users can actually use daily.

Are the best seller tablets in 2025 good for both work and learning?

Yes. Tablets like OnePlus Pad 2 and Lenovo IdeaTab Pro are clear picks for multitasking. Big screens, fast response, and keyboard or pen support make them useful without feeling complicated. They help you stay focused, not distracted.

Should students choose newer launches or familiar models from best seller tablets?

If multitasking is a must, newer picks like iPad Air M3 help. But for notes, eBooks, and browsing, older models like Tab S6 Lite still hold up. Best seller tablets are not just about what’s new, but what still works.

Do best seller tablets now come with pens or keyboard support by default?

Most do. Many include a stylus or support add ons that were once extras. The Tab S9 FE, for instance, includes the S Pen. These features have moved from nice to expected, which explains their place among best seller tablets.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best seller tablet in 2025:

  • Display quality: Go for a screen that’s sharp and comfortable for your daily use.
  • Battery life: Check real user reviews, not just promised hours.
  • Processor: A good chip means smooth use without delays.
  • Storage: 128GB is common, but more is better if you store files or apps.
  • Stylus or keyboard support: Handy for writing, drawing, or work use.
  • Software updates: Longer support means your tablet stays useful for years.
  • Size and weight: Choose one that feels light in hand for longer use.
  • Wi-Fi or SIM option: SIM support helps if you’re often on the move.

Top 3 features of the top 10 best seller tablets in 2025:

Top 10 Best Seller TabletsBattery LifeProcessorSpecial Features
Apple iPad Air 13″ with M3 chipUp to 10 hoursApple M3Liquid Retina display, Apple Pencil support, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Gray)Up to 13 hoursExynos 1380S Pen included, 10.9" LCD, Dolby Atmos, IP68 rating
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip (Blue)Up to 10 hoursApple M3Liquid Retina display, Wi-Fi 6E, Apple Intelligence support
Xiaomi Pad 7Up to 12 hoursSnapdragon 7+ Gen 33.2K display, Dolby Vision & Atmos, HyperOS 2, Quad speakers
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip (Space Gray)Up to 10 hoursApple M3Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, Wi-Fi 6E, Apple Pencil support
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE (Silver)Up to 13 hoursExynos 138010.9" LCD, S Pen included, IP68, Dolby Atmos
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (Smartchoice)Up to 12 hoursMediaTek Dimensity 830012.7" 3K display, 144Hz, Quad JBL speakers, 10200mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FEUp to 13 hoursExynos 1380S Pen in-box, IP68, 10.9" display, DeX support
OnePlus Pad 2Up to 12.5 hoursSnapdragon 8 Gen 312.1" LCD, Dolby Vision & Atmos, 144Hz, AI features
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (Smartchoice)Up to 13 hoursExynos 1380IP68, S Pen included, expandable storage, Wi-Fi

Similar stories for you:

Is this the end of Android tablets? Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 may be your next AI buddy

Top 8 value for money tablets that balance quality, speed and productivity: Best tablets for everyday use on a budget

Best gaming tablets June 2025: Top 10 picks from best selling brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and more

10 smart value tablets that deliver smooth multitasking, crisp visuals and long battery backup without breaking the bank

Best tablets with stylus that will change the way you work, create and learn forever

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsTop 10 best seller tablets in 2025, buyers are picking from budget favourites to premium flagships

FAQs

What defines a best seller tablet?

A best seller tablet is one that consistently ranks high in user preference and sales.

Do best seller tablets offer better performance?

Generally, they balance performance, battery life, and user experience well.

Should I choose a best seller tablet for work?

Yes, many offer features suited for daily productivity like pen support and multitasking.

Is a best seller tablet good for students?

Absolutely yes, popular models often support study tools, reading apps, and note-taking.

Are best seller tablets worth the price?

If it fits your needs and usage habits, then yes, they usually offer good returns.

Read Next Story