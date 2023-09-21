Top 10 brass dinner sets for healthy dining

If you're in search of thebest brass dinner sets that seamlessly blend antique charm with contemporary elegance, your quest ends here. Our curated collection ofbrass dinner sets showcases an array of exquisite designs, each bearing the hallmark of timeless sophistication. Crafted with precision and an eye for detail, theseelegant brass dinner sets not only enhance your dining experience but also serve as captivating pieces of art. With a focus on both aesthetics and durability, our range includesvintage brass dinner sets that exude nostalgia andtraditional brass dinner sets that bring an air of heritage to your table. Whether you're drawn to intricate details or classic simplicity, ourbrass dinner set designs cater to diverse tastes, making your dining moments truly special. Elevate your dining ambiance with the enduring allure of brass, and indulge in the captivating allure of these remarkable dinner sets.
1. Indian Art Villa Pure Brass 6 Pieces Dinner Set

The Indian Art Villa Pure Brass Dinner Set is a regal ensemble featuring 6 exquisite pieces in elegant gold. This dinnerware blends antique brass aesthetics with modern design sensibilities. The set includes 1 plate, 1 glass, 1 spoon, 1 small plate, and 2 bowls, each meticulously crafted. With its timeless appeal and durability, this dinner set adds a touch of vintage grandeur to your table.
- Material: Brass
- Components: 1 Plate, 1 Glass, 1 Spoon, 1 Small Plate, 2 Bowls
- Color: Gold
- Usage: Dinnerware, Tableware, Crockery
- Unique Features: Vintage and antique charm, heirloom potential.
Pros
Cons
Unique Heirloom
Limited Pieces
High-Quality Brass
|
2. M&V CRAFT PURE Brass Luxury Dinner Set
2. M&V CRAFT PURE Brass Luxury Dinner Set

The M&V CRAFT PURE Brass Luxury Dinner Set is a masterpiece comprising 08 pieces, ideal for enhancing your home dining experience and as a thoughtful gift. This collection epitomizes craftsmanship, seamlessly blending antique charm with contemporary designs that exude opulence. Crafted for those with discerning tastes, this ensemble offers both aesthetics and endurance. A perfect fusion of tradition and innovation.
- Material: Brass
- Components: 1 Plate, 3 Bowls, 1 Glass, 1 Sweet Bowl, 1 Spoon, 1 Brass Fork
- Plate Size: 12 inches
- Plate Weight: 610 grams
- Bowl Capacity: 180 ml (per bowl)
- Bowl Weight: 150 grams (per bowl)
- Glass Capacity: 250 ml
- Glass Weight: 200 grams
- Sweet Bowl Capacity: 100 ml
- Sweet Bowl Weight: 140 grams
- Design: Embossed
- Health Benefits: Ayurvedic
- Cleaning Tips: Use natural cleaning methods like lemon or a solution of salt and water, avoid storing certain foods, and keep in a low humidity place.
Pros
Cons
High-Quality Craftsmanship
Special Care Required
Ayurvedic Benefits
|
3. moti metal industries MMI Brass Steel Dinner Set

The MMI Brass Steel Dinner Set Thali Set is a stunning 7-piece ensemble designed for both home and restaurant use. This exceptional combination of brass and steel components redefines dining elegance. The intricate detailing on each piece showcases artistry, while the fusion of brass and steel exemplifies innovative design. Crafted to perfection, this set ensures not only a captivating visual experience but also lasting durability, making it suitable for both traditional and modern settings.
Specifications:
- Color: Silver
- Brand: Moti Metal Industries MMI
- Pattern: Floral
- Collection Name: All
- Item Weight: 300 Grams
- Material: Brass and Steel
- Occasion: Mother's Day, Anniversary
- Shape: Round
- Dishwasher Safe: No
Pros
Cons
Easy to Wash and Use
Not Dishwasher Safe
Heavy Gauge
|
4. Brass Globe Brass Hammered DINNER SET

The Brass Globe Brass Hammered DINNER SET is an exquisite addition to your dining experience. This PITAL THALI Set, with 13.5 inches of intricate design, is a testament to fine craftsmanship. It features hammered Dana detailing that adds a touch of vintage allure. The unique designs showcase a blend of tradition and designer aesthetics, delivering an elegant dinner set that stands as a symbol of sophistication and durability. A perfect choice for gifting.
Specifications:
- Color: Gold
- Brand: Brass Globe
- Pattern: HAMMERED
- Collection Name: All
- Item Weight: 1534 Grams
- Material: Brass
- Occasion: Mother's Day, Wedding, Anniversary
- Shape: Round
- Dishwasher Safe: Yes
- Dimensions: 13.5 inches
Pros
Cons
Attractive Design
Not Suitable for Microwave
Dishwasher Safe
|
5. VIKRAM METAL Brass Embossed Luxury Dinner Set

The VIKRAM METAL Brass Embossed Luxury Dinner Set is an epitome of dining sophistication. This Brass Bhojan Thali Set has an exquisite ensemble of essentials, including plates, bowls, glasses, spoons, and dessert bowls. Its embossed detailing and intricate designs redefine elegance. Crafted for those who appreciate timeless style, this set offers remarkable durability. With a nod to tradition, it's the perfect choice for those seeking intricate details. Upgrade your dining experience with this luxury dinnerware set.
Specification:
- Color: Golden
- Brand: Vikram Metal
- Pattern: Floral
- Collection Name: All
- Finish Type: Glossy
- Material: Brass
- Occasion: Diwali
- Shape: Round
- Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Pros
Cons
|Easy Maintenance
|Maintenance Required
|Artisan Craftsmanship
|
6. RewariCraft Pure Brass Luxury Dinner Set

The Rewari Craft Pure Brass Luxury Dinner Set is a stunning ensemble comprising 7 exquisite pieces, perfect for enhancing your home dining experience and serving as a thoughtful gift. This collection seamlessly blends antique charm with contemporary designs that exude opulence. Crafted with precision, it offers not just aesthetic appeal but also unmatched durability. With a nod to tradition, it captures timeless charm, making it a perfect choice for those seeking intricate details that set it apart as a symbol of craftsmanship and luxury.
Specification:
- Material: Brass
- Components: 1 Plate, 3 Bowls, 1 Glass, 1 Sweet Bowl, 1 Spoon
- Plate Size: 12 inches
- Plate Weight: 610 grams
- Bowl Capacity: 180 ml (per bowl)
- Bowl Weight: 150 grams (per bowl)
- Glass Capacity: 250 ml
- Glass Weight: 200 grams
- Sweet Bowl Capacity: 100 ml
- Sweet Bowl Weight: 140 grams
- Design: Embossed
- Health Benefits: Ayurvedic
Pros
Cons
Pure brass material
may not be suitable for certain acidic foods
Comprehensive Set
|
7. KBB Brass THALI Dinner Set

The KBB Brass THALI Dinner Set features a captivating Apple Design and a New Touch that adds a unique dimension to your dining experience. This 5-piece set includes a 12 INCH THALI and combines elegant and durable craftsmanship. The set beautifully embodies antique charm and showcases distinctive designs, exemplifying both tradition and modern aesthetics. A remarkable choice that blends style and functionality, making your dining moments truly special.
Specifications:
- Material: Brass
- Weight: 850 grams
- Thali Size: 12 inches
- Included Components: 1 Thali, 2 Bowls, 1 Tumbler, 1 Spoon
Pros
Cons
Ethically Made
expensive
High-Quality Material
|
8. Shiv Shakti Arts Brass Dinner Set

The Shiv Shakti Arts Brass Dinner Set is a remarkable 8-piece Thali Set adorned with a stunning Flower Engraved Design. This exquisite collection serves as both elegant dinnerware and a statement piece for home décor. It showcases intricate designs that combine tradition and modern aesthetics. Crafted for those who appreciate vintage charm and traditional details, this set adds sophistication to your dining experience while doubling as a delightful gift item.
Specifications:
- Material: Certified Pure Brass (Pital)
- Components: 8 pieces (Plates, Bowls, Pudding Plates, Glass, Spoon, Fork)
- Plate Dimensions: 3.8 cm x 34.6 cm (Height x Width)
- Plate Weight: 630 grams each
- Bowl Weight: 160 grams each
- Bowl Volume: 150 ml each
- Pudding Plate Weight: 116 grams each
- Pudding Plate Volume: 50 ml each
- Glass Weight: 185 grams
- Glass Volume: 250 ml
- Spoon Weight: 30 grams
- Fork Weight: 35 grams
Pros
Cons
Highly Durable
delicate
Exotic Shining
|
9. Shiv Shakti Arts Pure Brass Dinner Plate

The Shiv Shakti Arts Pure Brass Dinner Plate Thali Set is a stunning ensemble designed for Pooja and serving purposes. This 6-piece collection has an Engraved Printed Peacock Design on 8-inch plates, offering not just practicality but also aesthetic appeal. These exquisite pieces combine antique charm with intricate detailing, making them ideal for both design aficionados and those seeking elegant dinnerware. Crafted for durability and timeless charm, they elevate your dining and ceremonial experiences.
Specifications:
- Material: Pure Brass
- Design: Engraved Printed Peacock Design
- Thali Plate Dimensions: 2 cm x 20 cm (8" Inch) (Height x Width)
- Thali Plate Weight: 147 grams each (approx.)
- Use: Pooja & Serving Purpose
- Versatility: Serveware & Drinkware
Pros
Cons
Enhanced Decor
Limited Components
Versatile Use
|
10. PMO Brass Royal Luxury Dinner Set

The PMO Brass Royal Luxury Dinner Set is a magnificent Mughlai Style collection featuring exquisite Embroidery and Etching Designs. This lavish ensemble, comprising 51 pieces, brings antique charm to your home with its intricate detailing. These pieces exemplify elegant and sophisticated designs. Crafted for durability, they encapsulate vintage charm while embracing tradition with their intricate flower engravings. Elevate your dining experience with this stunning set, adding an aura of opulence and intricate details to your cherished gatherings.
- Color: Gold
- Brand: PMO
- Pattern: Floral
- Item Weight: 17 Kilograms
Pros
Cons
Elegant Design
set may be heavy
Mughlai Style
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
Indian Art Villa Pure Brass 6 Pieces Dinner Set
High-Quality Brass Material
M&V CRAFT PURE Brass Luxury Dinner Set
High-Quality Craftsmanship
Ayurvedic Health Benefits
Moti Metal Industries MMI Brass Steel Dinner Set
|Heavy Gauge
Ideal for Home & Restaurant
Brass Globe Brass Hammered DINNER SET
Attractive Hammered Design
VIKRAM METAL Brass Embossed Luxury Dinner Set
Intricate Embossed Details
RewariCraft Pure Brass Luxury Dinner Set
KBB Brass THALI Dinner Set
|Ethically Made
Shiv Shakti Arts Brass Dinner Set
Elegant Flower Engraved Design
Shiv Shakti Arts Pure Brass Dinner Plate
|Versatile Use
Ideal for Pooja & Serving Purpose
PMO Brass Royal Luxury Dinner Set
|Elegant Design
|Mughlai Style
Intricate Flower Engravings
Best overall product

The "PMO Brass Royal Luxury Dinner Set" emerges as the best overall product, having a 51-piece ensemble with Mughlai-style design, featuring exquisite embroidery and etching. Its elegant, antique-inspired design combines tradition and sophistication, offering exceptional quality and comprehensive dining experiences. With impeccable craftsmanship, Mughlai elegance, and intricate engravings, this set elevates any dining occasion, making it the top choice for those seeking both aesthetics and functionality.
Best value for money

The "RewariCraft Pure Brass Luxury Dinner Set" stands out as the best value for money among the listed products. This 7-piece ensemble offers exceptional quality and elegance at an affordable price point. With its exquisite design and durable craftsmanship, it embodies the essence of antique brass dinner sets, providing a perfect blend of tradition and modern aesthetics. Ideal for enhancing your dining experience and as a thoughtful gift, this dinner set offers great value for money. It not only elevates your dining ambiance but also captures the charm of vintage brass dinner sets, making it a cost-effective choice for those who seek both quality and affordability in their dinnerware.
How to find the best Brass Dinner sets to add charm to your dining?

To find the best brass dinner sets and infuse charm into your dining experience, start by setting a budget and considering the intended occasion, whether it's for everyday use or special events. Focus on the quality of the material, ensuring it's pure brass for durability and an authentic look. Look for intricate designs or engravings that resonate with your aesthetic preferences, whether it's antique, traditional, or modern. Pay attention to the set's components, including plates, bowls, glasses, and utensils, and assess if they meet your dining needs. Additionally, check if the set is dishwasher-safe for convenient cleaning. Finally, read reviews, compare prices, and select a set that strikes the perfect balance between elegance, functionality, and value for money.
FAQs
Question : Are brass dinner sets safe for food use?
Ans : Brass dinner sets are generally safe for food use, with some precautions. Avoid storing acidic foods in brass containers for extended periods to prevent any reaction with the metal. Keeping brass dinnerware clean and dry is crucial to prevent tarnishing. While safe for food, some individuals prefer using brass dinner sets for decoration rather than serving meals.
Question : How do I clean and maintain brass dinner sets?
Ans : Cleaning and maintaining brass dinner sets require some care. Use a solution of lemon and salt or a brass cleaner to remove tarnish and stains. Try to avoid abrasive materials that can scratch the brass. To maintain the shine, dry the dinnerware thoroughly after washing and store it in a low-humidity environment to prevent tarnishing.
Question : Can I use brass dinner sets in the dishwasher or microwave?
Ans : Brass dinner sets are not typically dishwasher safe because the high heat and moisture in dishwashers can cause tarnishing and damage. Additionally, brass dinnerware should not be used in the microwave, as it can react with the electromagnetic waves and may pose safety risks.
Question : Are there health benefits to using brass dinner sets?
Ans : Some traditional Ayurvedic beliefs suggest that using brass dinnerware may have health benefits. Brass is said to have properties that can sharpen intellect, improve immunity, and aid digestion. However, these claims are not scientifically proven, and it's essential to use brass dinner sets with care and proper cleaning to avoid any potential health risks.
Question : What types of occasions are brass dinner sets suitable for?
Ans : Brass dinner sets are versatile and suitable for various occasions, including everyday dining and special events like weddings, anniversaries, and festive celebrations. The choice of occasion often aligns with the design and style of the brass dinner set, with traditional or antique designs popular for special events, while modern and minimalist styles are ideal for daily use.
