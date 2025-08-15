Top 10 external hard disks to buy in 2025 that redefine how you carry your digital world

For many, an external hard disk is more than just extra space. It is a safeguard for years of photos, work files, and projects too large to keep on a laptop alone. Yet people often share mixed experiences as some drivers slow down mid transfer, others feel heavy in a bag, and a few give up altogether without warning. Concerns about durability, speed, and ease of use keep most buyers cautious before making a choice.
This is where a well picked model changes the game. In the following list of the top 10 external hard disks 2025 we look at options that balance capacity, speed, and build, giving you storage you can trust on the move.
Western Digital’s 5TB My Passport stands out for users who want space without complexity. It quietly handles backups in the background, keeping your files current with built-in software. The USB 3.0 interface makes large transfers feel quicker, and the drive stays easy to manage across devices.
Its 256 bit AES encryption and password lock provide a layer of privacy people actually use. Compatible with both Windows and Mac, it works without drama on most systems. A reliable external hard drive that fits well into daily routines.
Strong encryption with password lock
Works well on Windows and Mac
No shock or water protection
Backup app feels outdated
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
External hard drive with privacy, backup, and space that actually feels useful.
Why choose this product?
It handles storage with a sense of ease and familiarity.
Getting started with the Seagate Expansion 2TB takes no more than plugging it in. There’s no software to install and no noise to deal with. It’s plug and copy, just like old times but quicker with USB 3.0.
You also get a 3 year data recovery plan, something you won’t need till the day you really do. This portable storage doesn't ask questions, it just shows up.
Comes with 3 years of data rescue
True plug-and-play with no install needed
No encryption or password protection
Basic design with no status light
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Easy to use, runs quiet, good value for the size mentioned by a few buyers.
Why choose this product?
It gives backup peace without tech drama.
You can carry this one without treating it like glass. The SanDisk 1TB SSD keeps pace at 800MB/s and doesn’t flinch if it takes a drop. With USB 3.2 Gen 2 and both Type-C and Type-A cables in the box, it plugs into most devices without the usual complaints.
A no nonsense drive built for people who throw things in bags and just go. Two metre drop resistance and no moving parts mean less worry during daily use.
High-speed read with rugged build
Works with old and new USB ports
No built-in encryption
Plastic casing can feel flimsy to some
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Small, fast and sturdy enough for daily use.
Why choose this product?
It travels well and moves data fast when it matters.
If you just want your data moved without the hassle, the Trident 1TB hard drive keeps it simple. With both USB 3.0 and Type-C built-in, you won’t be searching drawers for adapters. Its slim frame holds up surprisingly well to everyday movement and knocks.
Switching between your phone and laptop feels less like a task with this plug-and-go drive. It handles mobile and PC connections with ease and fits neatly into any external hard drive routine.
Dual USB ports for wide compatibility
Slim and sturdy for travel or daily use
No hardware encryption
Gets slightly warm with long transfers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Transfers are fast and work on both phone and laptop easily.
Why choose this product?
It's simple, sturdy and doesn’t overcomplicate things.
Plug it in and get going with this Kingster 1TB drive doesn’t try to complicate the job. It stays light in your hand, slides easily into your bag, and moves files fast at 145MB/s. USB 3.0 and Type-C ports cover most devices straight out of the box.
It works well with laptops, TVs, and Macs, giving users that cross platform comfort. This one earns a place on the shortlist of external hard disks to buy in 2025.
Dual port support avoids adapter mess
Lightweight design fits tight spaces
No included software tools
Can heat up with long transfers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Fast transfers and works well with my smart TV.
Why choose this product?
It fits easily into your daily tech flow.
If you're dealing with large files or heavy media libraries, this 4TB Seagate desktop drive stays ready to store and stream without skipping a beat. USB 3.0 keeps transfers smooth, and it’s pre-formatted for Windows while still working on Mac. The plug-and-use setup is quick.
A standout is the bundled 3 year data recovery service, giving extra peace of mind when dealing with bulk data. One to consider among top 10 external hard disks 2025.
Huge capacity fits years of files
Comes with 3-year data rescue plan
Requires external power supply
Larger footprint than portable drives
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Massive storage that’s smooth and quick for video files.
Why choose this product?
It’s meant for long-term, large volume use with fewer risks.
This 1TB SanDisk drive keeps things simple. It’s quick to move large files with up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds. The outer shell is made to handle bumps, dust, and rain, so you won’t need to worry every time you toss it in a bag.
It also includes built-in encryption for sensitive files and a 5 year warranty. A great pick to consider on Amazon under ₹15K.
Fast transfers and rugged design for travel
Built-in encryption and wide compatibility
Body can heat up with large transfers
No USB-A port included in the box
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Speeds are fast, and it holds up to knocks better than most mentioned by a buyer.
Why choose this product?
Reliable speeds with security make it good for serious tasks.
If you just want to plug in and get going, this KINGSTER 500GB drive makes it easy. With 145MB/s speed and USB 3.0 plus Type-C support, it fits smoothly into daily use. The plastic build is light and doesn’t take much space.
It works across laptops, smart TVs, and PCs without needing extra steps. You can move files fast or stream media right off the drive. This one stands out among lighter drives to pick in 2025.
Lightweight and easy to carry
No software required, plug and play
Plastic body may not hold up to rough use
Storage capacity may feel tight for heavy media users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It's easy to use and fits well with all devices.
Why choose this product?
Simple to set up and use across devices.
WD Elements 6TB brings simple bulk storage in a clean design that just works. You plug it in with USB 3.2 Gen 1, and it gets straight to moving large files like raw video or backup data. It’s the kind of drive you keep around when internal space fills up fast.
Windows users get plug-and-play ease right out of the box. Mac users may need reformatting. This one’s built to store and stay. A quiet pick for big backups.
Massive 6TB storage for large backups
Simple plug-and-play setup on Windows
Requires formatting for Mac users
Mechanical HDD means slower speeds than SSDs
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Does what it says, and stores everything quietly.
Why choose this product?
You get reliable large capacity storage without extra setup.
Seagate’s 1TB expansion drive keeps things simple. Just plug in the USB 3.0 cable and start storing photos, videos or game files; no setup is needed. It works smoothly with both Windows and Mac and doesn’t take much desk space.
The included 3 year Rescue Data Recovery adds a small bit of assurance if things ever go wrong. A useful pick when you just want quick space and move on. This one quietly fits into your daily storage needs.
Plug-and-use with both Mac and Windows
3 year data recovery adds value
Needs reformatting for Mac use
Slower than SSDs for heavy file transfers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Quick and easy to use, works right away.
Why choose this product?
An easy storage fix for basic tasks and backups.
RPM matters in specific situations. If you're moving large files often or using the drive for portable software, a 7200 RPM drive will be faster. For most people doing backups or storing photos, 5400 RPM is just fine. It runs cooler and uses less power. In daily use, you probably won’t notice unless you’re working with big files all the time.
The gap is massive. An SSD can read and write over 1000MB per second, while an HDD usually stays under 150MB. That means a 10GB video might copy in 10 seconds on an SSD but take more than a minute on an HDD. If speed matters, for editing or frequent file transfers, an SSD makes your workflow a lot smoother.
Gen 1 is okay for light work, like storing documents or the occasional backup. But for larger files, USB 3.2 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt saves serious time. You’ll notice it with things like raw video or full-system images. Just make sure your device supports it, or you won’t get the extra speed even if the drive does.
For most users, Windows and macOS backup tools work fine. Disks that come with their own software may offer more options or easier scheduling. But check if it works well on your operating system and doesn’t come with annoying ads or subscriptions. Some bundled software looks helpful but is rarely used beyond day one.
|Top 10 External Hard Disks
|Technology
|Interface
|Key Features
|WD My Passport 5TB
|HDD
|USB 3.0
|Auto backup software, 256-bit AES encryption, compact design
|Seagate Expansion 2TB
|HDD
|USB 3.0
|Plug and play, works with Windows and Mac, 3-year Rescue Data Recovery
|SanDisk 1TB Portable SSD (800MB/s)
|SSD
|USB 3.2 Gen 2
|Fast read speeds, shock and vibration-resistant, pocket-sized design
|Trident 1TB Hi-Speed Portable Hard Drive
|HDD
|USB 3.0, Type-C
|Slim build, supports PC and mobile, no external power required
|KINGSTER® 1TB Portable External Hard Drive
|HDD
|USB 3.0
|Plug and play, compatible with Smart TV, PC, Mac; simple design
|Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External HDD
|HDD
|USB 3.0
|Desktop use, external power required, drag-and-drop use
|SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD (1050MB/s Read)
|SSD
|USB 3.2 Gen 2
|IP55 water/dust resistance, 2-metre drop protection, hardware encryption
|KINGSTER® 500GB Ultra Slim External Hard Drive
|HDD
|USB 3.0, Type-C
|Slim design, 145MB/s speed, plastic body, plug & play
|WD Elements EE 6TB Portable Drive
|HDD
|USB 3.2 Gen 1
|Large capacity, easy plug-and-play setup, for Windows and Mac
|Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD
|HDD
|USB 3.0
|Compact, 3-year Rescue plan, fast data transfer
Western Digital My Passport 6TB HDD Review: Sturdy, spacious and secure
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Save up to 85% on portable SSDs, external HDDs, pen drives, SD cards and more
Top 9 MacBook Air Laptops to Buy in 2025 - Best for Multitasking, Brilliant Display & All-Day Battery Life
5 Best Laptops Under 60000 in July 2025: Top Picks for Work, Study & Gaming from HP, Lenovo, Dell & More
Experts reveal the 9 best laptops under ₹55,000 in 2025 that give you premium features without the price tag
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What’s the typical speed I can expect from a USB 3.0 external hard disk?
Most USB 3.0 disks offer speeds around 100–150MB/s depending on file type and drive condition.
Can I use one external disk across Windows and Mac?
Yes, if it's formatted as exFAT or you reformat it using a compatible file system.
Is it okay to store an external disk in a backpack daily?
Yes, but go for a shock-resistant model if you're moving it around often.
Does storage capacity affect speed?
Not directly, but nearly full disks tend to slow down during writes and backups.
What’s the difference between SSD and HDD in external disks?
SSDs are faster and lighter, while HDDs are cheaper with higher storage options.