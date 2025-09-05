Subscribe

Top 10 external hard drives in 2025 with high capacity and faster speeds

The best external hard drives of 2025 give you massive storage, fast transfers, and reliable backup solutions for work, media, and travel.

Amit Rahi
Published5 Sep 2025, 04:03 PM IST
Store more hassle free with best external hard drives
Store more hassle free with best external hard drives

External hard drives remain one of the most essential tools for anyone who values secure and portable storage. From backing up important files to carrying large media libraries, these devices offer flexibility that cloud solutions often cannot match.

Our PicksBest overallBudget friendlyHigh capacityValue for moneyFAQs

Our Picks

In 2025, the best external hard drives are faster, sleeker, and more reliable than ever. With options offering up to several terabytes of storage, strong durability, and fast transfer speeds through USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt, they are built to handle both professional and personal needs. Whether for gaming, movies, or work files, there’s one for everyone.

BEST OVERALL

The Seagate Game Drive for Xbox is tailored specifically for Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One users. With a 2TB storage capacity, it’s designed to expand your gaming library so players can keep all their titles in one place without worrying about space.

Its Xbox-certified performance and sleek black design come with a built-in green LED light that enhances the Xbox gaming setup. This portable drive ensures gamers can carry their collection anywhere, with plug-and-play convenience.

Specifications

Storage
2TB
Interface
USB 2.0/3.0
Form Factor
2.5"
Color
Black with Green LED
Compatibility
Xbox Consoles

Reason to buy

Seamless Xbox-certified integration.

Stylish LED-lit design for gamers.

Reason to avoid

Limited compatibility beyond Xbox.

Mixed user reviews on speed.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its sleek design, Xbox certification, and portability. However, transfer speeds get mixed opinions. Great for Xbox gamers but limited for others.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product to expand your Xbox game library with stylish design, official certification, and the portability to carry data easily.

The Seagate Portable 4TB offers an efficient solution for users looking to expand computer storage without complex installation or bulky equipment. Its compact form factor and lightweight design make it highly portable, ensuring easy use on the go.

Equipped with USB 3.0, it provides fast file transfers while maintaining compatibility with older USB 2.0 systems. Drag-and-drop simplicity makes it beginner-friendly, making it an attractive option for casual users. It’s ideal for students, professionals, and everyday storage expansion.

Specifications

Storage
4TB
Interface
USB 3.0
Form Factor
2.5"
Color
Black
Compatibility
Laptops, PCs

Reason to buy

Easy portable expansion.

Simple plug-and-play use.

Reason to avoid

No water or shock protection.

Needs reformatting for Time Machine on Mac.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for straightforward, portable large storage with dependable USB connectivity, perfect for expanding PCs and laptops.

BUDGET FRIENDLY

The Transcend StoreJet 1TB is designed for rugged everyday use, featuring a durable build with advanced shock protection and a military-grade rubberized case. With this, users can rest assured knowing their data is protected even from accidental drops.

For security, it offers AES 256-bit file encryption and exclusive Transcend Elite data management software. This makes it more than just a backup drive, providing reliable security for sensitive files alongside portability and durability.

Specifications

Storage
1TB
Interface
USB 3.0 (Gen 1)
Form Factor
5.3"
Color
Iron Gray
Special Feature
Shock Resistant, Encryption

Reason to buy

Strong shockproof protection.

AES encryption + software tools.

Reason to avoid

Limited to USB 3.0 input.

Mixed reliability reports.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its shockproof durability, encryption, and design. However, reviews on connectivity and reliability are mixed with some long-term failures reported.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for military-grade design, encryption features, and portable durability.

The ADATA HD710 Pro offers top-tier ruggedness with waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof protection, designed to withstand extreme environments. Tested against US military standards, it continues to safeguard data through drops and shocks.

Its triple-layer construction and sealed USB cover help keep out dust and water, ensuring your portable data remains safe. Built for explorers and professionals, this drive comes in a functional design with storage space for its cable, promoting clutter-free portability.

Specifications

Storage
1TB
Interface
USB 3.0
Form Factor
2.5"
Color
Black
Features
Shock + Waterproof + USB cover

Reason to buy

Military-standard ruggedness.

Water and dust resistant.

Reason to avoid

Bulkier design.

Transfer speeds slow compared to SSD.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product if you need extreme data safety outdoors. It assures durability against harsh conditions with dust and waterproof support.

HIGH CAPACITY

The Seagate Expansion 8TB is crafted for large-scale data needs, ideal for professionals or media-heavy users. Plug-and-play design makes storage easy while offering convenient drag and drop file saving.

It also comes with Seagate’s 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services for protection against failures, making it reliable for businesses or creators. Its vast desktop-level capacity makes it perfect for storing multimedia collections, projects, or backups.

Specifications

Storage
8TB
Interface
USB 2.0/3.0
Form Factor
3.5"
Color
Black
Special Feature
Data Recovery Services

Reason to buy

Large storage capacity.

Extra data recovery service.

Reason to avoid

Requires external power source.

Reports of inconsistent speed.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the storage space and reliability but mention mixed performance speeds. Some find it excellent value, while others feel it is expensive.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for high-capacity desktop needs, safe data recovery support, and easy use.

The LaCie Rugged 2TB stands out with its striking orange design and all-terrain capabilities. With resistance to drops, dust, shocks, and rain, it is crafted for outdoor and travel use, making it a popular choice among photographers and creators.

It also provides password-based file security and comes with a limited two-year warranty plus data recovery services. Its balance of durability and security makes it powerful for professionals on the move who seek creative freedom.

Specifications

Storage
2TB
Interface
USB 3.0 / USB-C
Form Factor
2.5"
Color
Orange
Features
Rugged, Dust & Rain Resistance

Reason to buy

Strong all-terrain rugged build.

Security via password encryption.

Reason to avoid

Requires formatting for Mac.

Slightly heavier.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for outdoor-heavy work that requires shock and weather-protection along with password security.

WD’s My Book 8TB drive combines security and reliability for home or office storage. It supports auto-backup with bundled WD Backup software, making it convenient for scheduled protection.

Equipped with AES 256-bit encryption and password protection, it ensures sensitive data remains secure. With its significant storage capacity, this HDD is an excellent choice for creators, remote workers, and businesses.

Specifications

Storage
8TB
Interface
USB 2.0/3.0
Form Factor
3.5"
Color
Black
Special Features
Encryption, Backup

Reason to buy

Hardware-level AES encryption.

WD backup software integrated.

Reason to avoid

Mixed durability experiences.

Inconsistent transfer speeds.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers value its storage and encryption. However, concerns around longevity and speed are reported by a portion of buyers.

Why choose this product?

Choose this drive for secure, encrypted data management with massive storage backed by WD reliability.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Seagate’s Ultra Touch 5TB differentiates itself with eco-conscious design and premium build, featuring recycled materials while showcasing a smooth pebble-grey finish. It’s lightweight and portable for everyday professional use.

With cross-platform USB-C compatibility, it works seamlessly with PCs, Macs, and Chromebooks. This balance of portability, sustainability, and large capacity makes it a smart option for students, professionals, and eco-friendly buyers.

Specifications

Storage
5TB
Interface
USB-C / USB 3.0
Form Factor
2.5"
Color
Pebble Grey
Extra
Recovery services

Reason to buy

Environmentally sustainable design.

Lightweight and travel-friendly.

Reason to avoid

Some reports of failures.

Cable not always included.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its eco-friendly design, wide compatibility, and large space. Mixed reviews on speed and connectivity highlight room for improvement.

Why choose this product?

Choose this to embrace sustainability without compromising capacity and modern USB-C compatibility.

The WD Elements 6TB offers a straightforward storage solution with vast capacity in a portable form. Designed for plug-and-play expansion, it easily connects across desktops and laptops.

It leverages SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 1 for faster transfers, allowing users to work with large media files efficiently. This makes it particularly appealing for multimedia collections like videos and photos.

Specifications

Storage
6TB
Interface
USB 3.0 / 3.2 Gen 1
Form Factor
2.5"
Color
Black
Special Feature
Plug-and-Play

Reason to buy

Massive portable storage.

Wide device compatibility.

Reason to avoid

No encryption or security options.

Slightly bulkier than smaller drives.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for simple, high-capacity expansion with smooth plug-and-play usability across multiple devices.

WD My Passport 6TB is a sleek portable solution that combines massive storage with advanced security. It offers password protection and AES hardware encryption to ensure files remain secure.

It also supports automatic backup with included WD software, making it professional-grade storage for sensitive content. The slim form factor makes it portable for both personal and business trips.

Specifications

Storage
6TB
Interface
USB 3.0 / 3.2 Gen 2
Form Factor
2.5"
Color
Black
Features
Encryption, Auto Backup

Reason to buy

Reliable encryption features.

Easy-to-carry design.

Reason to avoid

Reported quality inconsistencies.

Speed slower when compared to SSDs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its secure encryption and capacity. Mixed opinions exist over durability and design.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for portable encrypted storage that offers massive space and backup convenience.

Reasons to consider when choosing an external hard drives

  • Massive storage: Store terabytes of files, media, and backups with ease.
  • Portability: Slim and lightweight designs make them easy to carry.
  • Faster transfers: USB 3.2 and Thunderbolt boost file transfer speeds.
  • Durability: Shockproof and water-resistant designs ensure long life.
  • Versatility: Perfect for gaming, movies, work data, and creative projects.

Are external hard drives better than SSDs?

External HDDs provide more storage at lower cost, while SSDs offer faster speeds. The choice depends on your budget and needs.

How long does an external hard drive last?

On average, they last 3–5 years with proper care. Durability varies by brand and usage conditions.

Can external hard drives be used with gaming consoles?

Yes, many are compatible with consoles like PlayStation and Xbox, allowing you to expand storage for games.

Top 3 features of best external hard drives

External hard driveStorageInterfaceSpecial Features
Seagate Game Drive Xbox2TBUSB 2.0/3.0LED Design, Xbox Certified
Seagate Portable4TBUSB 3.0Compact, Plug & Play
Transcend StoreJet1TBUSB 3.0Shockproof, AES Encryption
ADATA HD710 Pro1TBUSB 3.0IP65 Waterproof, Rugged
Seagate Expansion8TBUSB 2.0/3.0Data Recovery Services
LaCie Rugged2TBUSB 3.0/USB-CDrop, Dust & Rain Resistant
WD My Book8TBUSB 2.0/3.0Encryption, Auto Backup
Seagate Ultra Touch5TBUSB-C/USB 3.0Eco Design, Recovery Services
WD Elements6TBUSB 3.0/3.2 Gen1Plug-and-Play
WD My Passport6TBUSB 3.0/3.2 Gen2Hardware Encryption, Backup

Similar articles for you

Best USB hard drives to buy in 2025 for extra storage, backup and security: Top recommendations

Best accessories for PC: Enhance your experience with top 8 must have companions for gaming or work

10 best gaming computer set for enthusiasts: Buying guide

Best desktop computer under 70,000: Top 8 options for beginners

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 
 
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsTop 10 external hard drives in 2025 with high capacity and faster speeds

FAQs

What capacity should I choose for an external hard drive?

For everyday use, 1TB–2TB is enough, but professionals may need 4TB or more.

Do external hard drives need power supply?

Most are USB-powered, but larger desktop models may require an external power source.

Are they safe for long-term storage?

Yes, but data should be backed up in multiple places to avoid risk of failure.

Can I use an external hard drive with a smartphone?

Yes, many modern phones support OTG (On-The-Go) connections for drives.

What’s the difference between HDD and SSD external drives?

HDDs are cheaper with larger capacity, while SSDs are faster and more shock-resistant.

Read Next Story