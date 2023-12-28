In today's high-tech world, smartwatches are more than just wearables; they have evolved into intelligent fitness and health partners. Choosing the best smartwatch can be vital for people who prioritise health monitoring, particularly those who have cardiac issues, since these wearable devices provide an extensive range of features tailored to various lifestyle requirements. When considering alternatives to the Fitbit Versa 2 within a similar price range, several reputable brands offer compelling smart fitness companions with comparable features and functionalities. These alternatives present users with diverse options for tracking their health and fitness goals. Among these brands are Samsung, Fossil Gen 6, Amazfit, Titan Smart Pro, and Fitbit Charge 5, each renowned for their innovative and reliable smartwatches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the world of wearable technology, the Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness smartwatch, which is well-known for its smooth combination of fitness and health tracking functions, is a classic. Its features for tracking exercise, heart rate monitoring, and sleep analysis have received a lot of praise. Meanwhile, individuals looking for complete health metrics in a smaller form factor may find the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini appealing due to its compact design and strong heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring features.

An option for those who need accurate health monitoring is the Scosche Rhythm 24, which is well-known for its accurate heart rate tracking and device compatibility. It provides customers with consistent and up-to-date heart rate data. On the other hand, fitness fans wanting a multipurpose wristwatch will find the Titan Smart 3 intriguing due to its wide range of sports modes and vivid Super AMOLED display.

The Fossil Gen 6 is a device that appeals to consumers who are looking for a combination of fashion and health monitoring capabilities. It is recognised for its wellness-oriented features and Bluetooth connectivity. The Amazfit GTR Mini places a strong emphasis on precision and robustness in the tracking of health parameters with its Always-on AMOLED display and SpO2 monitoring.

This comprehensive guide aims to provide users with an in-depth understanding of the Fitbit activity wearable and other brand features, advantages, and disadvantages of each smartwatch. This will enable them to choose the one that best suits their demands for heart health monitoring and their available budgets.

1. Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black/Carbon)

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the smartwatch that makes fitness fun again. With built-in Amazon Alexa, 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep score, and up to 5+ days of battery life, this versatile watch helps you stay on top of your health goals. Just speak to Alexa to get the information you need - from news and weather to controlling your smart home - all from your wrist. The always-on display keeps you in the know at a glance, while 300+ songs and Spotify control let you jam out to your favorite workout playlists. Get call, text, calendar and app notifications and use the touchscreen to quickly reply from your watch. Made from a durable, lightweight rubber blend, the Versa 2 features an updated design with a larger display for enhanced visibility. Whether you're hitting the gym, tracking a swim workout, or just want a stylish smartwatch to complement your everyday looks, the Fitbit Versa 2 has everything you need to stay motivated and connected.

Specifications of Fitbit FB507BKBK Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with Heart Rate, Music, Alexa Built-in, Sleep & Swim Tracking, Black/Carbon, One Size (S & L Bands Included) (Black/Carbon)

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: Versa 2(NFC)

Style: Modern

Colour: Black/Carbon

Battery Average Life: ‎5 Days

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Alexa integration Limited app selection Sleep & swim tracking capabilities No built-in GPS

2. Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch, Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker with 24H Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 5 Satellite Positioning, 120+ Sports Modes, 5 ATM Waterproof (Flamingo Pink) This Amazfit GTS 4 Mini packs big features into a tiny package. Its AMOLED display delivers vivid color and high resolution for an immersive visual experience, while still being always-on so you never miss a beat. With 24/7 heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, this watch keeps tabs on your health, alerting you to irregularities. It tracks over 120 sports modes and automatically recognizes exercises so you can log workouts with ease. Precise 5-satellite GPS positioning helps you navigate outdoors and swim tracking records your pool performance. All this smart tech fits into a watch body that offers up to 15 days of battery life and is water resistant to 5ATM, so you can wear it around the clock. This little smartwatch has big ambitions - to power your active lifestyle with style.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Smart Watch, Alexa Built-in Fitness Tracker with 24H Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 5 Satellite Positioning, 120+ Sports Modes, 5 ATM Waterproof (Flamingo Pink) Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTS 4 Mini

Style: GTS 4 Mini

Colour: Flamingo Pink

Battery Average Life: ‎15 Days

Wireless Type: ‎Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth

Pros Cons Heart rate & blood oxygen monitoring Limited app ecosystem 15-day battery life Absence of on-board GPS

3. Scosche Rhythm 24, Premium Heart Rate Strap/Band, Real-Time Heart Rate Data & Running Dynamics, Professional Athlete Running Heart Rate Monitor HRM Optical with Dual Band ANT+ & Bluetooth Smart

The Scosche Rhythm 24 heart rate monitor takes the hassle out of tracking your workout stats. Its hyper-accurate optical sensors and rechargeable 24-hour battery mean you get real-time heart rate data and running dynamics throughout your longest runs and toughest gym sessions. The premium armband design secures comfortably to your arm while you push your limits, and the RhythmSync app lets you customize heart rate zones and modes for an individualized experience. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, an athlete in training or just getting started on your health journey, the Rhythm 24 works effortlessly with smartphones, tablets, watches and exercise equipment to keep you motivated by connecting the numbers to your fitness goals. Its innovative design and long-lasting performance put the power of personalized, data-driven workouts right at your fingertips.

Specifications of Scosche Rhythm 24, Premium Heart Rate Strap/Band, Real-Time Heart Rate Data & Running Dynamics, Professional Athlete Running Heart Rate Monitor HRM Optical with Dual Band ANT+ & Bluetooth Smart

Brand: Scosche

Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Colour: Black

Compatible Devices: Smartphones

Battery Life: 24 Hours

Sensor Type: Heart Rate

Pros Cons Real-time heart rate data Limited device compatibility Running dynamics monitoring Relatively shorter battery life

4. Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96" Super AMOLED Display with 410x502 Pixel Resolution|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces|Upto 7 Days Battery (Cooper) This smartwatch from Titan packs a powerful punch in its stylish copper case. The 1.96" Super AMOLED display pops with bright pixels and always-on mode, making it easy to read messages, stats and watch faces at a glance. The SingleSync technology lets you quickly reply to up to 100 Android contacts and 50 iOS contacts directly from your wrist, keeping you in the loop. The NitroFast charging provides up to a full day's battery in just 10 minutes, and the 110+ sports modes and 200+ watch faces mean there are endless ways to customize your look and track your activities. Whether you're at the gym, meeting friends or on a run, this watch has you covered with auto stress monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep insights and more health metrics to keep you motivated.

Specifications of Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96" Super AMOLED Display with 410x502 Pixel Resolution|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces|Upto 7 Days Battery (Cooper) Brand: Titan

Model Name: Titan Smart 3

Style: Modern

Colour: Cooper

Battery Average Life: ‎7 Days

Compatible Devices: ‎Smartphone

Pros Cons Super AMOLED display Limited battery life 110+ sports modes May lack some advanced functionalities

5. Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Blue Smartwatch FTW4070 This smartwatch combines high-tech function with Fossil's fashion-forward design to help you live better every day. The always-on display keeps you up-to-the-second with notifications, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and over 1,000 apps on your wrist. Wear OS by Google seamlessly syncs with your phone for easy access to texts, calls, and your favorite apps. Advanced health sensors provide data to power fitness apps so you can track steps, sleep, and blood oxygen levels. The extended battery mode allows you to go multiple days between charges, so you're never left with a dead watch. The USB magnetic charger snaps easily to the case back and rotates 360 degrees for convenience. With water resistance up to 3 ATM, this watch is built to keep up with your active lifestyle. And the variety of watch faces mean you can customize the look to match your personal style. This smartwatch has everything you need to make the most of every minute.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Blue Smartwatch FTW4070 Brand: Fossil

Model Name: Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition

Style: Strap

Colour: Blue

Battery Average Life: ‎24 Hours

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Material: Silicone, stainless steel

Pros Cons Bluetooth connectivity Relatively smaller app ecosystem Silicone & stainless-steel build materials Shorter battery life than expected

6. Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX, SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Midnight Black) The Amazfit GTR Mini packs a lot of fitness and wellness tracking tech into its slim 9.25mm stainless steel case. With its sharp 326 ppi always-on AMOLED display, it keeps you informed throughout the day with notifications, activity stats and health readings while still looking elegant on your wrist. The impressive 14-day battery life means you can go for nearly two weeks between charges while still monitoring your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and over 120 workout modes automatically or on demand. The five satellite positioning systems ensure accurate GPS tracking whether you're running in the city or hiking off the beaten path. With the 24/7 health monitoring, low SpO2 alerts, and post-workout reports, the Amazfit GTR Mini helps keep you motivated to meet your fitness goals while maintaining a refined look.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch,1.28" Always-on AMOLED Display,416 * 416 PX, SpO2,Heart Rate Blood Oxygen Monitor, 14-Day Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes, Accurate GPS Tracking Fitness (Midnight Black) Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTR Mini

Style: Classic

Colour: Midnight Black

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Battery Average Life: ‎14 Days

Pros Cons SpO2 monitoring Limited smart features Accurate GPS tracking Shorter battery life than expected

7. Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch with AMOLED display, GPS, Temperature,Stress& Sleep Monitor, Multisport tracker, SpO2,Women Health Monitor,5 ATM Water Resistance & Up to 14 days battery life - 90149AP01(Black)

This smartwatch is packed with features to take your health and fitness to the next level. The stunning AMOLED display brings your notifications to life in vivid color while the 14-day battery means you can wear it for two full weeks before needing to recharge. Track your stress levels, sleep patterns and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) right from your wrist. The 5 ATM water resistance lets you wear it in the rain or while swimming. Women will love the period tracker that monitors menstrual cycles to provide insights. And with built-in GPS, a variety of sport modes and the ability to track steps, distance and calories burned, it's the perfect companion for your workouts. Wear it and see for yourself how a smartwatch can help you live a healthier, more active lifestyle - all while looking stylish in one of the five color options to match your personality.

Specifications of Titan Smart Pro Smartwatch with AMOLED display, GPS, Temperature,Stress& Sleep Monitor, Multisport tracker, SpO2,Women Health Monitor,5 ATM Water Resistance & Up to 14 days battery life - 90149AP01(Black)

Band Colour: Black

Brand: Titan

Display Type: Digital

Case Shape Round

Special Features: GPS, Compass, Altimeter, Barometer, Body Temperature

Movement: Smart

Pros Cons GPS & Women's health monitoring Limited third-party app support 14-day battery life May have connectivity issues

8. Mi Watch Revolve Active (Black) - 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2, GPS and Sleep Monitor, Alexa Built-in, 117 Sports Mode, Personalized Watch Faces, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Music and Camera Control This smartwatch is packed with features to help you live life to the max. The large 1.39" AMOLED display provides vivid colors and sharp text, while the DLC coating ensures it stays scratch-resistant during your workouts. Measure your blood oxygen saturation and track your heart rate, sleep with sleep stages analysis, stress level, and energy level to optimize your health and fitness. The built-in GPS provides highly accurate navigation and workout tracking for 117 sports modes, from swimming to dancing. Alexa is at your wrist to help manage your day, and the long 2-week battery life means you can go for days without charging. The Mi Watch Revolve Active is the perfect blend of style, smarts and fitness features to keep you motivated and informed every step of the way.

Specifications of Mi Watch Revolve Active (Black) - 1.39" AMOLED Display, SpO2, GPS and Sleep Monitor, Alexa Built-in, 117 Sports Mode, Personalized Watch Faces, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Music and Camera Control Brand: MI

Model Name: Mi Watch Revolve Active

Style: Active (Alexa)

Colour: Black

Battery Average Life: ‎14 Days

Wireless Type: Bluetooth

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, GPS

Pros Cons SpO2 monitoring May lack some advanced smart features 117 sports modes Relatively shorter battery life than expected

9. Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

Take charge of your health and fitness with the advanced Fitbit Charge 5. With built-in GPS, a Daily Readiness Score, EDA stress management, SpO2 monitoring and 24/7 heart rate tracking, this tracker motivates you to reach your wellness goals. The Daily Readiness Score uses your activity, sleep, and heart rate variability to determine if you're ready to exercise or if you should prioritize recovery. The EDA sensor detects tiny changes in sweat levels to indicate your body's stress response, helping you manage stress. Plus, the heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor and skin temperature variation insights give you a fuller picture of your overall health. The stainless steel and graphite blend case is lightweight and durable, and the large color touchscreen display makes navigating the app and tracking your progress easy and intuitive. The Fitbit Charge 5 comes with everything you need to get started, including a charger and S and L bands.

Specifications of Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health & Fitness Tracker with Built-in GPS, Stress Management, Sleep Tools, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2 & More, Black/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included)

Brand: Fitbit

Model Name: FB421BKBK-FRCJK

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 2 Inches

Pros Cons Stress management tools No on-device music storage 24/7 heart rate monitoring Limited app selection

10. iTouch Air 3 Smartwatch for Fitness, iPhone and Android Compatible, Pedometer, Walking and Running Tracker for Women and Men (Rose Gold Mesh) This iTouch Air 3 smartwatch is your personal trainer, life coach, and style statement all in one. Its health and fitness tracking features help you stay motivated to reach your goals by monitoring activity, heart rate, sleep quality and more, while the hydration and breathing reminders keep you feeling your best. The waterproof design means you can track 4 sports and 5 workout modes to optimize your training, while the stylish rose gold mesh band looks chic whether you're working out or dressing up. Connect to the iTouch app for iPhone and Android to receive calls and messages on your wrist, then recharge the long-lasting battery and get back to living your most active life yet. This multifunctional wearable allows you to maximize every minute by improving your health, connecting with others, and doing it all in sleek, sporty style.

Specifications of iTouch Air 3 Smartwatch for Fitness, iPhone and Android Compatible, Pedometer, Walking and Running Tracker for Women and Men (Rose Gold Mesh) Brand: iTouch

Model Name: Air 3

Style: Modern

Colour: gold

Screen Size: 40 Millimetres

Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, GPS

Special features: ‎Pedometer, Calorie Tracker

Pros Cons Fitness tracking capabilities Limited brand recognition Compatibility with iPhone & Android Relatively basic features

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fitbit Versa 2 Heart Rate Monitoring Music Playback Alexa Integration Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Heart Rate & Blood Oxygen Monitoring Multiple Sports Modes 5 ATM Waterproof Rating Scosche Rhythm 24 Real-Time Heart Rate Data Running Dynamics Dual Band ANT+ & Bluetooth Smart Titan Smart 3 Super AMOLED Display SingleSync BT Calling 110+ Sports Modes Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Display Bluetooth Connectivity 24-Hour Battery Life Amazfit GTR Mini Always-on AMOLED Display SpO2 Monitoring 14-Day Battery Life Titan Smart Pro AMOLED Display GPS & Women's Health Monitor 14-Day Battery Life Mi Watch Revolve Active AMOLED Display SpO2 Monitoring & GPS 117 Sports Modes Fitbit Charge 5 Built-in GPS Stress Management & Sleep Tools 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring iTouch Air 3 Fitness Tracking Pedometer & Running Tracker Compatibility with iPhone & Android

Best overall product With capabilities for stress management, continuous 24/7 heart rate monitoring, built-in GPS, and a variety of sleep aids, the Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness stands out as a top option for health tracking. Its extensive features meet a variety of purposes and provide a pleasing feature balance, giving customers a full exercise experience. Because of its reliable tracking features, users can be sure they have access to full information about their fitness and health levels. The Fitbit Versa Tech combination of innovative characteristics sets it apart from the competition and provides a durable, all-around fitness tracking option.

Best value for money The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini stands out as the most affordable smartwatch among the alternatives provided. With a 5 ATM waterproof certification, a long battery life of 15 days, and a plethora of functions like heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, it's an appealing product at an affordable price. Its prolonged battery life and wide range of health-tracking features make it an affordable option with substantial features usually associated with more expensive devices. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini is a compelling choice for those looking for a reliable and reasonably priced smartwatch without sacrificing crucial features because of its perfect combination of performance, strength, and price.

How to find the Best Alternatives to Fitbit Versa 2 In order to find suitable alternatives to the Fitbit Versa 2, you need first determine your primary needs and desired budget. Examine the several smartwatches that fall into the same price range, paying particular attention to companies such as Amazfit, Apple Watch Series, and Samsung Galaxy Watch. Consider these possibilities in terms of functionality, making sure they have similar features to the Smart Companion Fitbit, such connection options, health monitoring, and extended battery life. Examine user evaluations and expert reviews to gain insight into real-world experiences while taking usability and build quality into consideration. Try to physically investigate the options that made the short list by going to actual stores or online. Verify that your favourite health applications are integrated with the operating system of your smartphone.

FAQs Question : What are the key features to look for in a smartwatch? Ans : Essential features include health monitoring (heart rate, sleep, activity tracking), battery life, compatibility, and water resistance. Question : How does a smartwatch track health metrics? Ans : Smartwatches use sensors (like optical heart rate sensors) to monitor metrics such as heart rate, sleep patterns, and activity levels. Question : Are smartwatches waterproof? Ans : Many smartwatches offer varying levels of water resistance, but not all are fully waterproof. Check the specifications for specific water-resistant ratings. Question : Can I make calls with a smartwatch? Ans : Some smartwatches support calling via Bluetooth connectivity but require a paired smartphone for calling functionality. Question : Do smartwatches have GPS? Ans : Many smartwatches offer built-in GPS for location tracking, useful for activities like running or cycling without a phone.

