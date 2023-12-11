Top 10 grill microwaves, convection microwaves and OTGs: Grill anyway you want

Kitchen appliances have evolved tremendously, and at the forefront of this culinary revolution are the versatile grill microwaves. In modern cooking, these ingenious devices have become indispensable, offering a seamless fusion of traditional grilling techniques with the convenience of microwave technology. No matter who you are, a seasoned chef or an amateur cook, the top 10 grill microwaves, convection microwaves, and OTGs (Oven-Toaster-Grills) are set to transform the way you prepare and savour your favorite dishes.

Grill microwaves are a remarkable innovation that possess the power of microwaves with the art of grilling. They bring a delightful twist to the conventional microwave cooking experience by incorporating grilling elements. These appliances are designed to give you the best of both worlds, allowing you to defrost, cook, and grill your meals with precision and ease. One of the standout features of grill microwaves is their ability to impart that irresistible smoky flavor and appetizing grill marks to your food. Whether it's succulent steaks, perfectly grilled vegetables, or mouthwatering kebabs, these microwaves excel at bringing out the rich, charred goodness that grilling aficionados crave. Say goodbye to unevenly cooked dishes, as these appliances ensure even heating and consistent results every time. Moreover, the convenience they offer is second to none. With pre-programmed settings and user-friendly controls, you can effortlessly switch between microwave and grill modes, adjusting temperature and time as needed. This means you can whip up a quick weeknight dinner or indulge in a gourmet feast, all within a matter of minutes.

But the world of grill microwaves doesn't stop at grilling alone. Convection microwaves and OTGs, which stand for Oven-Toaster-Grills, broaden the horizon even further. Convection microwaves combine microwave technology with convection cooking, allowing you to bake, roast, and grill to perfection. On the other hand, OTGs are dedicated ovens with grilling capabilities, ideal for baking scrumptious cakes, artisan bread, and more.

In this comprehensive guide, we'll take you on a journey through the top 10 grill microwaves, convection microwaves, and OTGs that will make your cooking dreams come true. Whether you're a grill enthusiast, a baking aficionado, or simply someone who loves delicious, home-cooked meals, these kitchen marvels are here to redefine your cooking experience. Join us as we explore these versatile kitchen appliances and discover how you can grill anyway you want, right in your own kitchen.

1. IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

This IFB microwave oven is the ultimate kitchen companion for quick and easy meals. Its 20-litre capacity means you can cook for the whole family in one go, while the grill function lets you crisp up leftovers or reheat pizza to perfection. The sleek black and silver exterior exudes a modern style that will complement any kitchen decor, while the intuitive controls and easy-to-read display make operation a breeze. With 800 watts of power, this microwave heats food efficiently to keep your meals hot and tasty. So, whether you need to defrost some chicken for dinner or whip up some popcorn for movie night, this versatile appliance handles it all with speed and reliability. Simply put, the IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven is a must-have for any home cook looking to save time in the kitchen without sacrificing quality.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver):

Capacity: 20 Litres

Grill Function: Yes

Colour: Black/Silver

Power Levels: Multiple settings

Special Features: Auto Cook Menus, Quick Start, Weight Defrost

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for small kitchens Limited capacity, not ideal for large families Multiple power levels for precise cooking Basic design lacks advanced features Auto-cook menus add convenience Grill function may not be as effective as a standalone grill Quick start and weight defrost features

2. AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts

This oven from AGARO is ready to take your kitchen creations to the next level. Its compact yet mighty 800-watt heating elements bake cakes, toast bread and grill meats to perfection, while the generous 9-litre capacity means you can cook for the whole family. The black exterior has a stylish look that complements any modern kitchen. This oven toaster griller delivers satisfactory performance. Its multiple functions give you the power and versatility to whip up anything from pizza bagels for breakfast to roasted chicken for dinner. Simply select the settings you want, add your ingredients, and let AGARO's Marvel 9 oven do the rest. Soon, you'll be enjoying restaurant-quality dishes right at home without ever leaving your kitchen.

Specifications of AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller,Cake Baking Otg (Black),800 Watts:

Capacity: 9 Liters

Power: 800 Watts

Colour: Black

Heating Modes: Toast, Bake, Grill

Additional Features: Timer, Temperature Control Knob

Pros Cons Compact and space-saving design. Small capacity, limited to small portions. Energy-efficient with 800 Watts power. Basic functionality, not suitable for advanced cooking. Easy temperature control and timer. Limited features compared to larger models. Ideal for basic baking, toasting, and grilling. Not suitable for large families or gatherings.

3. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This sleek Panasonic microwave makes cooking quick and easy. The 23-litre capacity and 360° heat wrap technology ensure even heating for your favourite microwave meals and leftovers. The convection fan circulates heat to cook food more quickly and evenly than a regular microwave. Use the magic grill setting to heat paninis, toast bread, and melt cheese for nachos without any mess. Perfect for the busy professional who wants convenient cooking power without the high price tag.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill):

Capacity: 23 Liters

Convection: Yes

Colour: Black Mirror Finish

Special Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Touch Panel

Power Levels: Multiple

Pros Cons 360° Heat Wrap technology for even cooking. Size might be small for some families. Magic Grill feature for enhanced grilling. Higher price point than basic models. Sleek black mirror finish design. Touch panel for easy operation.

4. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This Panasonic microwave oven is all set to take your cooking to the next level with features designed to elevate even the simplest of meals. Its 27-litre capacity provides ample room for family-sized portions while the convection function circulates heat for crispness, even cooking everything from popcorn to casseroles. The 360-degree Heat Wrap technology ensures food is heated from all sides for optimal results, and the Magic Grill lets you make panini and melt cheese sandwiches right inside the microwave. An easy-to-use control panel and black mirrored door give this microwave a sleek, sophisticated look that will complement any kitchen decor. If you need to reheat leftovers frequently, cook rice daily, or simply heat a cup of coffee every evening, you should definitely look for this Panasonic microwave oven. It delivers the power and precision you need to make meal preparation a breeze.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill):

Capacity: 27 Liters

Convection: Yes

Colour: Black Mirror Finish

Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Auto Cook Menu

Power Output: High

Pros Cons Larger capacity for bigger families. Takes up more counter space. Advanced 360° Heat Wrap for uniform cooking. Higher energy consumption. Magic Grill for perfect grilling. Pricier than smaller models. User-friendly interface with auto cook menus. It may be more complex to operate for beginners.

5. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey)

This Philips OTG combines high-tech features with simple, intuitive functions to make your baking and roasting easier and tastier than ever. With 10 preset menus and Opti Temp technology, you'll be whipping up perfect meals at the touch of a button. The inner oven lamp illuminates your cooking creations, while the large 25-litre capacity means you can cook for the whole family at once. The easy-to-clean enamel interior and 1500-watt power deliver reliable, even heating for all your culinary adventures. Simply set the timer, choose your function and let this Philips OTG grill the things you crave.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey):

Capacity: 25 Liters

Power: 1500 Watts

Colour: Grey

Special Features: Opti Temp Technology, Digital Display, 10 Preset Menus, Chamber Light

Additional: Inner Lamp

Pros Cons Opti Temp Technology for even cooking. Slightly bulky for small kitchens. Digital display and 10 preset menus for convenience. More expensive than basic OTGs. 1500 Watts power for efficient cooking. Not specifically designed for heavy grilling. Features an inner lamp for visibility. Digital controls might be complex for some users.

6. Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 litre

This 1200-watt oven delivers all the functions you need in one countertop appliance - toasting, baking, grilling and more. The transparent glass door lets you keep an eye on your creations as they cook, while the non-stick baking and grilling accessories make for easy cleanup. Whether you're reheating leftovers, baking cookies or roasting a chicken, this oven's compact size and versatile functions bring big convenience to any kitchen. The stainless steel and white exterior adds a modern style that complements any decor. So, say goodbye to multiple appliances. This wonder oven delivers toasting, baking and grilling in one efficient, space-saving design at a budget-friendly price.

Specifications of Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (Otg) With Baking & Grilling Accessories, Oven For Kitchen With Transparent Glass Door, 2 Year Warranty, White, 1200 Watts, 16 litre:

Capacity: 16 Liters

Power: 1200 Watts

Colour: White

Features: Transparent Glass Door, Baking & Grilling Accessories

Warranty: 2 Years

Pros Cons Compact and suitable for small kitchens. Limited capacity, not ideal for large meals. Includes baking and grilling accessories. Basic design with minimal advanced features. Transparent glass door for easy monitoring. Lower power output (1200 Watts) may slow cooking. 2-year warranty for peace of mind. May not be suitable for complex baking tasks.

7. Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black)

This sleek Kaff microwave takes convenience cooking to the next level. With a large 20-litre capacity and intuitive programming modes for microwave, grill and combination cooking, you'll be whipping up meals in no time. Simply key in the time and weight for automatic defrosting of your frozen favourites, or utilise the child lock and one-touch controls for easy, mess-free reheating. Made from durable materials designed to last, this microwave oven delivers the power and precision you need without skimping on style. Its solid black exterior complements any modern kitchen, while its 10 power levels give you precise control over how your food is cooked. So, no more dull dinners and boring leftovers - with the push of a button, this microwave transforms any basic ingredient into a gourmet meal you'll be eager to share.

Specifications of Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black):

Capacity: 20 Liters

Functions: Microwave, Grill, Combination Programming Mode

Colour: Black

Special Features: Child Lock, Defrost Function (Time & Weight)

Design: Built-in

Pros Cons Sleek built-in design saves counter space. Installation may be more complex. Versatile with microwave/grill/combination modes. Capacity might be small for larger families. Features child lock for safety. Built-in design limits placement options. Time and weight defrost function. Pricier due to built-in design and features.

8. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

This Whirlpool convection microwave is a culinary powerhouse that will transform the way you cook. With over 300 preset auto-cook menus, it's ready to whip up anything from reheating leftovers to roasting a whole chicken. The convection fan circulates heat for crisp, golden results like you get from an oven but in a fraction of the time. Beyond microwaving and baking, the integrated air fryer lets you make crispy, crunchy fried foods with up to 75% less oil. The spacious 29-litre capacity accommodates family-size portions while 10 power levels give you complete control over the cooking process. With one touch, this versatile Whirlpool appliance is ready to make home cooking faster, easier and healthier so you can enjoy tasty, restaurant-quality meals at home.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer):

Capacity: 29 Liters

Convection: Yes

Colour: Black

Special Features: 300+ Auto Cook Menus, Air Fryer Technology

Additional: Touch Control Panel

Pros Cons Large 29-litre capacity for bigger meals. Requires substantial counter space. 300+ Auto Cook Menus for convenience. May be overwhelming for users who prefer simplicity. Air Fryer technology for healthier cooking. Higher energy consumption. Modern design with touch control panel. Pricier compared to basic models.

9. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 40 Liters OTG with Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey), Standard

The Pigeon OTG is your one-stop shop for cooking up culinary magic. Whether you're craving rotisserie chicken, gooey chocolate chip cookies, or anything in between, this versatile oven toaster grill makes it happen. The large 40-litre capacity means you can bake multiple dishes at once, while the rotisserie function ensures perfectly even roasting of meats. The easy-to-use control panel allows you to switch between oven, grill, and toaster modes with the touch of a button. Made from durable materials built to last, this appliance is designed to bring joy to home chefs for years through memorable meals and desserts.

Specifications of Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 40 Liters OTG with Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey), Standard:

Capacity: 40 Liters

Colour: Grey

Functions: Grilling, Baking

Special Features: Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill

Design: Standard

Pros Cons Large 40-litre capacity for big gatherings. Bulky may not fit in small kitchens. Rotisserie functions for versatile cooking. Higher power consumption. Suitable for grilling and baking cakes. The initial learning curve for operation. Standard design fits most kitchen decors. May not have as many features as premium models.

10. Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill, With Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Heat Efficient Low E-Glass, Black

The Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill cooks up meals fast with 5 versatile heating modes - convection, bake, grill, toast and warm - made possible by its energy-efficient low-E glass. The convection heating circulates hot air evenly to bake or roast food to perfection while also reducing cooking times by up to 30%. Whether you need a quick toast in the morning or an oven-baked pizza for dinner, this compact appliance delivers convenience and versatility in a stylish black design that fits snugly on your counter. It's the simple solution for making everything from baked omelettes and roasted chicken to crispy toast and melty paninis - all without heating your whole kitchen.

Specifications of Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill, With Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Heat Efficient Low E-Glass, Black:

Capacity: 21 Liters

Colour: Black

Heating Modes: 5

Special Features: Convection Heating, Heat Efficient Low E-Glass

Additional: Adjustable Temperature Control

Pros Cons Convection heating for even cooking. Medium capacity may not suit large families. Five heating modes offer versatility. Design is basic compared to higher-end models. Heat efficient Low E-Glass for energy saving. Limited advanced features. Adjustable temperature control for precision. Might not be ideal for complex cooking requirements.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S) Compact 20-litre capacity Auto Cook Menus Multiple Power Levels AGARO Marvel 9 Liters Oven Toaster Griller, 800 Watts Energy-efficient 800 Watts power Compact 9-litre size Easy temperature control Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT353BFDG) 23-litre capacity with Convection 360° Heat Wrap technology Magic Grill feature Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG) Larger 27-litre capacity Advanced 360° Heat Wrap Magic Grill for enhanced grilling Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre Opti Temp Technology 1500 Watts power Digital display with 10 preset menus Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill (OTG), 16 litres 16-litre capacity with baking & grilling accessories Transparent glass door 1200 Watts power Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven Built-in design Microwave/Grill/Combination Modes Child Lock and Defrost Function Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven Large 29-litre capacity 300+ Auto Cook Menus Air Fryer technology Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 40 Liters OTG 40-litre large capacity Rotisserie function Suitable for grilling and baking Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill Convection heating with 5 modes 21-liter capacity Heat Efficient Low E-Glass

Best value for money

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven is a master of speed and precision. Its 23-litre cavity accommodates family-sized portions while the convection heating and 360° Heat Wrap ensure food is cooked evenly, from edge to edge. The Magic Grill function lets you enjoy grilled sandwiches, toast and more with the touch of a button. The sleek black mirror finish and seamless design make this microwave a stylish addition to any modern kitchen, blending in without calling too much attention to itself. Yet behind that understated exterior lies a cooking companion that can reheat, defrost and cook with unrivalled ease. Don’t worry if you need a quick snack or a full meal; this Panasonic microwave turns mere minutes into all the time you need.

Best overall product

Bajaj brings convenience to your kitchen with the Bajaj 1603T Oven Toaster Grill that has 4 functions: oven, toaster, grill and rotisserie. The 1200-watt heating power heats up quickly to bake, roast and toast your favourites, from pizza to chicken. The 16-litre capacity oven fits a whole chicken or 8-inch pizza. The translucent glass door lets you keep an eye on your food as it cooks evenly. It is a perfect addition for anyone who wants to simplify meals at home without compromising on taste. All accessories and a 2-year warranty are included, so you can start cooking right out of the box with this multi-tasking kitchen appliance from Bajaj.

How to find the Best Grill Microwave?

Finding the best grill microwave that suits your cooking needs requires multiple considerations and thorough research.

Here’s a detailed guide to help you choose the right grill microwave.

Size and Capacity:

Assess Your Space: Measure the area where you plan to place the microwave to ensure a proper fit.

Consider Usage: If you cook for a large family, opt for a larger capacity. For smaller households, a compact size might suffice.

Grilling Features:

Grill Quality: Look for a model with a high-quality grill function that evenly cooks and browns food.

Adjustable Settings: Adjustable temperature and grilling levels offer more control over your cooking.

Wattage and Power Efficiency:

Higher Wattage: Generally, higher wattage means faster cooking, but it also means higher energy consumption.

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to save on electricity bills.

Additional Cooking Functions:

Convection and Microwave: Some grill microwaves also offer convection and regular microwave cooking, adding versatility.

Auto-Cook Menus: Pre-programmed settings for various dishes can be a convenient feature.

Ease of Use and Maintenance:

User-Friendly Controls: Easy-to-use interfaces and clear displays make operation simpler.

Easy to Clean: Look for models with easy-to-clean surfaces and removable parts.

Durability and Build Quality:

Solid Construction: A well-built microwave will last longer and perform better.

Warranty: A good warranty can offer peace of mind and save costs on potential repairs.

Brand Reputation and Reviews:

Trusted Brands: Consider purchasing from reputable brands known for quality.

User Reviews: Read user reviews to understand real-world performance and reliability.

Budget:

Price Range: Determine your budget but also consider long-term value over initial cost.

By carefully evaluating these aspects, you can find a grill microwave that not only meets your culinary requirements but also fits seamlessly into your kitchen, offering a perfect blend of functionality and convenience.

FAQs

Question : What makes a grill microwave different from a regular microwave?

Ans : Grill microwaves have a grilling feature that allows you to grill, brown, and crisp food, which regular microwaves cannot do. They use a combination of microwave energy and heat from the grill to cook food quickly while adding a grilled texture and flavour.

Question : Can I use metal utensils in a grill microwave?

Ans : It's generally not recommended to use metal utensils in a microwave setting due to the risk of sparking. However, for the grill function, specific metal accessories provided with the grill microwave can be used safely.

Question : How do I clean my grill microwave?

Ans : Cleaning a grill microwave involves wiping the interior with a damp cloth and mild detergent. For the grill element, use a soft brush to remove any food particles. Ensure the microwave is unplugged and cooled before cleaning.

Question : What should I consider when choosing between a grill microwave, a convection microwave, or an OTG?

Ans : Your choice should depend on your cooking needs and preferences. If you want quick grilling and some baking, a grill microwave is suitable. For a wider range of baking and roasting options, a convection microwave is a good choice. If you're primarily focused on baking and grilling, an OTG may be the best fit.

Question : Is a grill microwave energy-efficient?

Ans : Grill microwaves are generally energy-efficient, but efficiency can vary between models. Look for energy ratings and eco-friendly features when choosing a grill microwave.

Question : How do convection microwaves differ from grill microwaves?

Ans : Convection microwaves combine microwave cooking with convection heating and often have a fan to circulate hot air. This makes them suitable for baking, roasting, and grilling a wider variety of dishes beyond what a grill microwave can handle. They provide a more oven-like cooking experience.

