Top 10 high performance gaming laptops deals on Amazon; up to 32% off

This Amazon Sale, gaming laptops are flying off the virtual shelves. With up to 32% off on a wide range of models, now is the perfect time to upgrade your setup, whether you're a student, gamer, or office goer.
Best dealLenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC0031IN, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming LaptopView Details
₹60,190
Dell G-series-15-5530-laptop - 15.6-inch FHD, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, Orange Backlit Keyboard & G-Key, Windows 11 Home, Dark Shadow Gray, 2.65 KgView Details
₹74,990
Value for moneyLenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV007GIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming LaptopView Details
₹84,990
ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13650HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB/140W RGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16"/165Hz/RGB KB/90WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JU-N3200WSView Details
₹1.14L
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6"/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054WView Details
₹64,990
From lightweight ultrabooks to powerful machines with dedicated GPUs, this curated list brings you the best value across brands. Expect reliable performance, long battery life, and attractive price cuts on models that suit every kind of user.
This 15.6" FHD IPS gaming laptop delivers smooth 144Hz visuals with vibrant display quality and strong performance from its 12GB DDR5 RAM. It features NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU and an advanced cooling system that minimises noise and skin temperature.
Equipped with a backlit keyboard and anti-glare coating, it runs Windows 11 with MS Office pre-installed. Users praise its gaming capabilities but mention low battery life and average webcam.
This 15.6" FHD laptop sports a 120Hz refresh rate display, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 and 16GB DDR5 RAM alongside a 1TB SSD. Its NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU offers solid graphics performance. The laptop features an orange backlit keyboard and extensive connectivity. Customers praise the build quality and FPS but report mixed battery life and occasional heating problems.
Equipped with a 15.6" 144Hz FHD display and the latest 13th Gen Intel i5 processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM, this laptop handles AAA titles smoothly thanks to its NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. Enhanced cooling technology controls heat and noise. Storage is expandable, and Windows 11 is pre-installed. Customer feedback praises display quality but notes mixed battery life and build quality.
This 16" FHD+ 165Hz laptop packs a powerful 13th Gen Intel i7 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU (140W) for top-tier gaming. It offers 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, anti-glare coating, and RGB keyboard lighting. Buyers praise its premium build and smooth 60fps gameplay for AAA titles. Get this laptop with a huge discount during this Amazon Sale.
Featuring a 15.6" FHD 144Hz screen with anti-glare coating, this laptop uses AMD Ryzen 7 and RTX 3050 4GB GPU paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It has RGB backlit keyboard support. Customers praise its rugged design and speedy processor but mention mixed results with battery life and sound quality.
This 17.3" FHD 144Hz laptop is driven by AMD’s Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU. It boasts 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, AI acceleration, and Windows 11 Home. Customers highlight its smooth max-settings gaming, sharp and large display, excellent keyboard feel, and good battery life. The Ryzen 9 processor of this laptop is powerful enough for any task, including gaming and video editing as well.
This 16.1" FHD IPS 165Hz display laptop combines AMD Ryzen 7 CPU with NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. It features anti-glare micro-edge screen and long-lasting 83Wh battery. Users enjoy gaming immersion and multitasking but report minor thermal and build quality issues. Get this laptop for gaming and save money during this Amazon Sale.
A 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS laptop with Intel Core i5 and NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU, offering 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. It features anti-glare coating and Bang & Olufsen audio. Users value gaming smoothness and affordability but point out build, heat, and battery limitations. The specifications of this laptop are good enough to run most AAA titles and latest AI tech from NVIDIA, like DLSS 4 increase the frame rates.
This 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS laptop offers AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD. Equipped with backlit keyboard and numeric keypad, customers appreciate immersive visuals and overall gaming value, though feedback on sound and battery varies. This is a nice budget laptop with decent specifications, which is still good enough to run modern AAA titles at medium graphics.
This 16" WUXGA 165Hz laptop pairs Intel 14th Gen i7 with NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. It features 400-nits brightness, 100% sRGB colour accuracy, advanced thermal tech, Thunderbolt 4, and AeroBlade 3D fans. Users praise its excellent graphics, thermals, and value. This laptop is best for playing the most recent demanding titles at high frame rates for smooth gameplay.
