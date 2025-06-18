Top 10 inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup from Luminous, Exide, Genus and Livguard for long power cuts

Inverter batteries are a really important thing that every household needs, and buying the right one is also a major task. In summer especially, the battery gets used a lot due to frequent power cuts. That’s why it’s important to choose a battery that suits your needs and can handle daily usage without any trouble.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best Inverter BatteryLuminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months WarrantyView Details
₹17,149
Value for Money BatteryExide IMTT1500 Battery, 150mAh (Red)View Details
₹14,800
160Ah Long BackupLivguard IT 1672TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |160 Ah |72 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and ShopView Details
₹14,349
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - RecyclableView Details
₹15,099
Luminous Red Charge RC 24000 PRO Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah/12V Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 48 Months WarrantyView Details
₹16,995
To keep your inverter running well, the battery should be cleaned regularly and replaced as per usage. A good inverter battery with up to 3 to 4 hours of backup is a must in such conditions. It keeps fans, lights, and other essentials working smoothly. Here, we’ve listed 10 good inverter batteries that offer reliable 3 to 4 hours of backup for your home.
This Luminous battery is made for places that face regular power cuts. It gives a steady backup and handles basic home and office loads with ease. You won’t need to check the water level too often. It’s simple to install and doesn’t come with any complicated setup. The battery works quietly in the background and is good for small shops, homes, or workspaces that just need things to keep running. It’s a great inverter battery that provides up to 3 to 4 hours of power backup to the inverter.
Handles regular cuts without problem
Suitable for fans, lights, and routers
Bulky design
No trolley or extras included
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It works well during long cuts, no complaints so far.
Why choose this product?
It gives stable backup during power outages.
Built to do the basic job well, the Exide battery comes with 150Ah capacity and works with most home inverters. It’s a tall tubular battery that holds charge steadily and doesn’t need frequent attention. This one's for those who want something simple that gets through regular power cuts. It fits houses that see 3 to 4 hours of backup needs. Yes, that's how long these inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup last.
Long service life with proper care
Needs less frequent water top-up
Bulky to move
No trolley or connectors included
Exide IMTT1500 Battery, 150mAh (Red)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Lasts well and gives decent backup during long cuts.
Why choose this product?
It gives consistent service like the best multifunction printers do in busy offices.
The Livguard IT tall tabular battery is made for homes and shops that need consistent backup during regular cuts. With 160Ah capacity and tall tubular build, it runs basic appliances like fans and lights without much trouble. The 72 month warranty covers a long time. It fits well in places where power goes out daily for a few hours. Think of it when you're checking inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup in mind.
72-month warranty offers longer service coverage
Handles basic home and shop appliances well
Bulky design takes up more space
Not suitable for very high power loads
Livguard IT 1672TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |160 Ah |72 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It easily runs a fan and a couple of lights smoothly.
Why choose this product?
Helpful when looking for a steady 3 to 4 hour power supply.
The Genus inverter battery is built for homes or shops that run essentials during regular outages. With 165Ah capacity and a tall tubular design, it handles fans, tube lights and a few extra items without much trouble. If you're dealing with daily cuts, this fits well in your space. It belongs among those inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup you’d want to check. So, if you are looking for a great inverter battery option you consider this product on Amazon.
Good capacity for home and shop needs
Long warranty period for extended use
Needs more space for setup
Not easy to shift once installed
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It lasts well and powers all essentials during cuts.
Why choose this product?
Fits power needs that stretch up to 4 hours.
The Luminous Red Charge battery is a 180Ah tall tubular battery built for homes, shops or small offices that need regular power support. It works with most inverter systems, is simple to install, and doesn’t need much attention once it's running. This one makes sense if your area sees daily power cuts. It's one of those inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup that handles basic loads smoothly.
High 180Ah capacity for more appliances
Easy to install and low maintenance
Slightly shorter warranty compared to others
Large size may not fit tight spaces
Luminous Red Charge RC 24000 PRO Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah/12V Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 48 Months Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It keeps the fan, lights and TV running without a problem.
Why choose this product?
Good for daily use in bigger households.
The Genus Invoshakti solar tubular battery is built for homes and shops using solar setups. With 150Ah capacity at C10 rating, it handles light loads like bulbs, fans and small electronics well. Its 60 month warranty adds value for long-term use. For those depending on solar or basic inverter setups, this battery works well. It fits users looking for inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup using solar input.
Good match for solar power systems
Long 60 month warranty
Not made for heavy duty appliances
Needs proper solar setup for best use
Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It works well with my solar panels and gives backup for a few hours said by a buyer.
Why choose this product?
Good pick for solar based home power needs.
Built for homes and small businesses, the Livguard battery gives steady support during regular outages. With 200Ah capacity, it handles fans, lights and basic appliances easily. The 48 month warranty adds to its long-use appeal for daily power needs. If you're planning to manage evening cuts or long interruptions during the summer season, this works well. It’s often picked among inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup for consistent output.
High 200Ah capacity suits more appliances
Reliable option for regular power cuts
Takes up more space due to size
Heavier than mid-range battery models
Livguard IT 2048TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |200 Ah |48 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
It easily runs all the essentials during outages without any issue.
Why choose this product?
Good fit for households needing more backup power.
If you need something strong enough to power a few essentials through regular power cuts, the V-Guard 230Ah tall tubular battery fits the job. It’s made for basic inverter setups and can handle fans, lights and a couple of extras depending on usage. People living in areas with frequent cuts often count on this. It’s commonly preferred among inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup for home or office use.
High capacity supports slightly larger loads
Works well with standard inverter setups
Heavy and takes up more space
Warranty terms may vary by seller
V-Guard 230 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery ( Multicolour)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say it holds charge well and keeps power backup for long hours.
Why choose this product?
Good for those needing backup for multiple appliances.
The Luminous Inverlast battery is a 250Ah tall tubular battery that supports fans, lights and heavier loads for longer stretches. Made for daily use in homes or shops, it needs little attention once installed. The 60 month warranty covers it for the long run. If your backup needs to stretch a bit beyond usual, this battery holds up well. It also fits into the list of inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup people rely on.
High 250Ah capacity handles large loads
Long 60-month warranty
Bulky and takes more space
Not suited for users with minimal power needs
Luminous Inverlast ILTT28060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 250 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 60 Months Warranty
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Backup lasts well during cuts.
Why choose this product?
Works well for large homes or higher load setups.
The Genus Hallabol battery is made for homes or small shops that face regular power cuts. With a 220Ah capacity, it runs lights, fans and a few basics without trouble. It comes with a 48-month warranty and handles daily use pretty well. Most people get this when they need something to keep the power going for a few hours. It fits right in with inverter batteries that last 3 to 4 hours.
Works for both inverter and solar setups
Good capacity for medium to large households
Heavy and needs firm placement
Not for users with low power needs
Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 48 Months Warranty, Black & White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Supports all basic items during power cuts.
Why choose this product?
Useful for daily use in homes with regular cuts.
If your home needs backup for around 3 to 4 hours daily, then batteries in the 150Ah to 220Ah range usually works really well. Brands like Luminous, Exide, Livguard, and Genus offer great options. It really depends on how many appliances you run. A 150Ah battery is enough for lights, fans and a TV. For heavier loads, go for 200Ah or more.
Think about what you usually keep on during a power cut; maybe a couple of fans, some lights, the TV, or even the fridge. Once you’ve got that list, check how much power each one uses. That’ll give you a rough idea of the total load. Try picking a battery that can handle that for around three hours, and if you’re unsure, it’s always safer to go for a slightly higher capacity. Also, make sure your inverter can work with it without any trouble.
|Inverter Batteries with 3 to 4 hours of power backup
|Capacity (Ah)
|Wattage (Approx)
|Special Features
|Luminous Tall Tubular Battery
|150
|1800W
|Tall tubular, low maintenance
|Exide IMTT1500 Battery
|150
|1800W
|Red design, 36-month warranty
|Livguard IT 1672TT Battery
|160
|1920W
|72-month warranty, basic backup
|Genus GTT200 Hallabol Battery
|165
|1980W
|Recyclable, 72-month warranty
|Luminous RC 24000 PRO Battery
|180
|2160W
|48-month warranty, low maintenance
|Genus Invoshakti Solar Battery
|150
|1800W
|Solar use, 60-month warranty
|Livguard IT 2048TT Battery
|200
|2400W
|48-month warranty, high capacity
|V-Guard 230Ah Tubular Battery
|230
|2760W
|Multicolour, standard inverter fit
|Luminous ILTT28060 Battery
|250
|3000W
|60-month warranty, heavy-duty
|Genus GTT250 Hallabol Battery
|220
|2640W
|220Ah, solar compatible, 48-month warranty
