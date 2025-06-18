Top 10 inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup from Luminous, Exide, Genus and Livguard for long power cuts

Inverter batteries are a really important thing that every household needs, and buying the right one is also a major task. In summer especially, the battery gets used a lot due to frequent power cuts. That’s why it’s important to choose a battery that suits your needs and can handle daily usage without any trouble.

To keep your inverter running well, the battery should be cleaned regularly and replaced as per usage. A good inverter battery with up to 3 to 4 hours of backup is a must in such conditions. It keeps fans, lights, and other essentials working smoothly. Here, we’ve listed 10 good inverter batteries that offer reliable 3 to 4 hours of backup for your home.

This Luminous battery is made for places that face regular power cuts. It gives a steady backup and handles basic home and office loads with ease. You won’t need to check the water level too often. It’s simple to install and doesn’t come with any complicated setup. The battery works quietly in the background and is good for small shops, homes, or workspaces that just need things to keep running. It’s a great inverter battery that provides up to 3 to 4 hours of power backup to the inverter.

Specifications Type Tall Tubular Battery Battery Capacity 200 Amp Hours Warranty 36 Months Reusability Rechargeable Reason to buy Handles regular cuts without problem Suitable for fans, lights, and routers Reason to avoid Bulky design No trolley or extras included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works well during long cuts, no complaints so far.

Why choose this product?

It gives stable backup during power outages.

Built to do the basic job well, the Exide battery comes with 150Ah capacity and works with most home inverters. It’s a tall tubular battery that holds charge steadily and doesn’t need frequent attention. This one's for those who want something simple that gets through regular power cuts. It fits houses that see 3 to 4 hours of backup needs. Yes, that's how long these inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup last.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 150Ah Design Factory charged, ready to use Warranty 36 months (including pro-rata) Maintenance Low water loss Reason to buy Long service life with proper care Needs less frequent water top-up Reason to avoid Bulky to move No trolley or connectors included

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Lasts well and gives decent backup during long cuts.

Why choose this product?

It gives consistent service like the best multifunction printers do in busy offices.

The Livguard IT tall tabular battery is made for homes and shops that need consistent backup during regular cuts. With 160Ah capacity and tall tubular build, it runs basic appliances like fans and lights without much trouble. The 72 month warranty covers a long time. It fits well in places where power goes out daily for a few hours. Think of it when you're checking inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup in mind.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 160Ah Voltage 12V Maintenance Low Warranty 72 Months Battery Capacity 160 Amp Hours Reason to buy 72-month warranty offers longer service coverage Handles basic home and shop appliances well Reason to avoid Bulky design takes up more space Not suitable for very high power loads

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It easily runs a fan and a couple of lights smoothly.

Why choose this product?

Helpful when looking for a steady 3 to 4 hour power supply.

The Genus inverter battery is built for homes or shops that run essentials during regular outages. With 165Ah capacity and a tall tubular design, it handles fans, tube lights and a few extra items without much trouble. If you're dealing with daily cuts, this fits well in your space. It belongs among those inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup you’d want to check. So, if you are looking for a great inverter battery option you consider this product on Amazon.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 165Ah Voltage 12V Maintenance Low Warranty 72 Months Reason to buy Good capacity for home and shop needs Long warranty period for extended use Reason to avoid Needs more space for setup Not easy to shift once installed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It lasts well and powers all essentials during cuts.

Why choose this product?

Fits power needs that stretch up to 4 hours.

The Luminous Red Charge battery is a 180Ah tall tubular battery built for homes, shops or small offices that need regular power support. It works with most inverter systems, is simple to install, and doesn’t need much attention once it's running. This one makes sense if your area sees daily power cuts. It's one of those inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup that handles basic loads smoothly.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 180Ah Voltage 12V Maintenance Low Warranty 48 Months Reason to buy High 180Ah capacity for more appliances Easy to install and low maintenance Reason to avoid Slightly shorter warranty compared to others Large size may not fit tight spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It keeps the fan, lights and TV running without a problem.

Why choose this product?

Good for daily use in bigger households.

The Genus Invoshakti solar tubular battery is built for homes and shops using solar setups. With 150Ah capacity at C10 rating, it handles light loads like bulbs, fans and small electronics well. Its 60 month warranty adds value for long-term use. For those depending on solar or basic inverter setups, this battery works well. It fits users looking for inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup using solar input.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 150Ah (C10) Warranty 60 Months Voltage 12 Volts Reusability Rechargeable Reason to buy Good match for solar power systems Long 60 month warranty Reason to avoid Not made for heavy duty appliances Needs proper solar setup for best use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works well with my solar panels and gives backup for a few hours said by a buyer.

Why choose this product?

Good pick for solar based home power needs.

Built for homes and small businesses, the Livguard battery gives steady support during regular outages. With 200Ah capacity, it handles fans, lights and basic appliances easily. The 48 month warranty adds to its long-use appeal for daily power needs. If you're planning to manage evening cuts or long interruptions during the summer season, this works well. It’s often picked among inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup for consistent output.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 200Ah Voltage 12V Maintenance Low Warranty 48 Months Reason to buy High 200Ah capacity suits more appliances Reliable option for regular power cuts Reason to avoid Takes up more space due to size Heavier than mid-range battery models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It easily runs all the essentials during outages without any issue.

Why choose this product?

Good fit for households needing more backup power.

If you need something strong enough to power a few essentials through regular power cuts, the V-Guard 230Ah tall tubular battery fits the job. It’s made for basic inverter setups and can handle fans, lights and a couple of extras depending on usage. People living in areas with frequent cuts often count on this. It’s commonly preferred among inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup for home or office use.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 230Ah Voltage 12V Maintenance Low Battery Capacity 230 Amp Hours Reason to buy High capacity supports slightly larger loads Works well with standard inverter setups Reason to avoid Heavy and takes up more space Warranty terms may vary by seller

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it holds charge well and keeps power backup for long hours.

Why choose this product?

Good for those needing backup for multiple appliances.

The Luminous Inverlast battery is a 250Ah tall tubular battery that supports fans, lights and heavier loads for longer stretches. Made for daily use in homes or shops, it needs little attention once installed. The 60 month warranty covers it for the long run. If your backup needs to stretch a bit beyond usual, this battery holds up well. It also fits into the list of inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup people rely on.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 250Ah Voltage 12V Maintenance Low Warranty 60 Months Battery Capacity 250 Amp Hours Reason to buy High 250Ah capacity handles large loads Long 60-month warranty Reason to avoid Bulky and takes more space Not suited for users with minimal power needs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Backup lasts well during cuts.

Why choose this product?

Works well for large homes or higher load setups.

The Genus Hallabol battery is made for homes or small shops that face regular power cuts. With a 220Ah capacity, it runs lights, fans and a few basics without trouble. It comes with a 48-month warranty and handles daily use pretty well. Most people get this when they need something to keep the power going for a few hours. It fits right in with inverter batteries that last 3 to 4 hours.

Specifications Battery Type Tall Tubular Capacity 220Ah Voltage 12V Wattage 2640 Watt Hours Battery Capacity 220 Amp Hours Reason to buy Works for both inverter and solar setups Good capacity for medium to large households Reason to avoid Heavy and needs firm placement Not for users with low power needs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Supports all basic items during power cuts.

Why choose this product?

Useful for daily use in homes with regular cuts.

Which inverter batteries are best for handling 3 to 4 hours of daily power cuts at home? If your home needs backup for around 3 to 4 hours daily, then batteries in the 150Ah to 220Ah range usually works really well. Brands like Luminous, Exide, Livguard, and Genus offer great options. It really depends on how many appliances you run. A 150Ah battery is enough for lights, fans and a TV. For heavier loads, go for 200Ah or more.

How do I choose the right inverter battery that gives 3 to 4 hours of backup without overloading? Think about what you usually keep on during a power cut; maybe a couple of fans, some lights, the TV, or even the fridge. Once you’ve got that list, check how much power each one uses. That’ll give you a rough idea of the total load. Try picking a battery that can handle that for around three hours, and if you’re unsure, it’s always safer to go for a slightly higher capacity. Also, make sure your inverter can work with it without any trouble.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best inverter battery with 3 to 4 hours of backup: Power requirement : List the appliances you use during a power cut and check their total wattage.

: List the appliances you use during a power cut and check their total wattage. Battery capacity : For 3 to 4 hours, go for 150Ah to 220Ah based on your load.

: For 3 to 4 hours, go for 150Ah to 220Ah based on your load. Inverter compatibility : Make sure the battery works well with your existing inverter.

: Make sure the battery works well with your existing inverter. Warranty: Look for at least 36 to 60 months for long-term use. Top 3 features of the best inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours of backup:

Inverter Batteries with 3 to 4 hours of power backup Capacity (Ah) Wattage (Approx) Special Features Luminous Tall Tubular Battery 150 1800W Tall tubular, low maintenance Exide IMTT1500 Battery 150 1800W Red design, 36-month warranty Livguard IT 1672TT Battery 160 1920W 72-month warranty, basic backup Genus GTT200 Hallabol Battery 165 1980W Recyclable, 72-month warranty Luminous RC 24000 PRO Battery 180 2160W 48-month warranty, low maintenance Genus Invoshakti Solar Battery 150 1800W Solar use, 60-month warranty Livguard IT 2048TT Battery 200 2400W 48-month warranty, high capacity V-Guard 230Ah Tubular Battery 230 2760W Multicolour, standard inverter fit Luminous ILTT28060 Battery 250 3000W 60-month warranty, heavy-duty Genus GTT250 Hallabol Battery 220 2640W 220Ah, solar compatible, 48-month warranty

