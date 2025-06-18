Subscribe

Top 10 inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup from Luminous, Exide, Genus and Livguard for long power cuts

Summer is at its peak with humid or blazing days and power cuts are routine. Stay prepared with the best inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup to keep fans, lights and essentials running.

Kanika Budhiraja
Published18 Jun 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup keep your day smooth during blackouts.
Inverter batteries are a really important thing that every household needs, and buying the right one is also a major task. In summer especially, the battery gets used a lot due to frequent power cuts. That’s why it’s important to choose a battery that suits your needs and can handle daily usage without any trouble.

Our Picks

To keep your inverter running well, the battery should be cleaned regularly and replaced as per usage. A good inverter battery with up to 3 to 4 hours of backup is a must in such conditions. It keeps fans, lights, and other essentials working smoothly. Here, we’ve listed 10 good inverter batteries that offer reliable 3 to 4 hours of backup for your home.

This Luminous battery is made for places that face regular power cuts. It gives a steady backup and handles basic home and office loads with ease. You won’t need to check the water level too often. It’s simple to install and doesn’t come with any complicated setup. The battery works quietly in the background and is good for small shops, homes, or workspaces that just need things to keep running. It’s a great inverter battery that provides up to 3 to 4 hours of power backup to the inverter.

Specifications

Type
Tall Tubular Battery
Battery Capacity
200 Amp Hours
Warranty
36 Months
Reusability
Rechargeable

Reason to buy

Handles regular cuts without problem

Suitable for fans, lights, and routers

Reason to avoid

Bulky design

No trolley or extras included

Click here to buy

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works well during long cuts, no complaints so far.

Why choose this product?

It gives stable backup during power outages.

Built to do the basic job well, the Exide battery comes with 150Ah capacity and works with most home inverters. It’s a tall tubular battery that holds charge steadily and doesn’t need frequent attention. This one's for those who want something simple that gets through regular power cuts. It fits houses that see 3 to 4 hours of backup needs. Yes, that's how long these inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup last.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
150Ah
Design
Factory charged, ready to use
Warranty
36 months (including pro-rata)
Maintenance
Low water loss

Reason to buy

Long service life with proper care

Needs less frequent water top-up

Reason to avoid

Bulky to move

No trolley or connectors included

Click here to buy

Exide IMTT1500 Battery, 150mAh (Red)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Lasts well and gives decent backup during long cuts.

Why choose this product?

It gives consistent service like the best multifunction printers do in busy offices.

The Livguard IT tall tabular battery is made for homes and shops that need consistent backup during regular cuts. With 160Ah capacity and tall tubular build, it runs basic appliances like fans and lights without much trouble. The 72 month warranty covers a long time. It fits well in places where power goes out daily for a few hours. Think of it when you're checking inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup in mind.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
160Ah
Voltage
12V
Maintenance
Low
Warranty
72 Months
Battery Capacity
160 Amp Hours

Reason to buy

72-month warranty offers longer service coverage

Handles basic home and shop appliances well

Reason to avoid

Bulky design takes up more space

Not suitable for very high power loads

Click here to buy

Livguard IT 1672TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |160 Ah |72 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It easily runs a fan and a couple of lights smoothly.

Why choose this product?

Helpful when looking for a steady 3 to 4 hour power supply.

The Genus inverter battery is built for homes or shops that run essentials during regular outages. With 165Ah capacity and a tall tubular design, it handles fans, tube lights and a few extra items without much trouble. If you're dealing with daily cuts, this fits well in your space. It belongs among those inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup you’d want to check. So, if you are looking for a great inverter battery option you consider this product on Amazon.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
165Ah
Voltage
12V
Maintenance
Low
Warranty
72 Months

Reason to buy

Good capacity for home and shop needs

Long warranty period for extended use

Reason to avoid

Needs more space for setup

Not easy to shift once installed

Click here to buy

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It lasts well and powers all essentials during cuts.

Why choose this product?

Fits power needs that stretch up to 4 hours.

The Luminous Red Charge battery is a 180Ah tall tubular battery built for homes, shops or small offices that need regular power support. It works with most inverter systems, is simple to install, and doesn’t need much attention once it's running. This one makes sense if your area sees daily power cuts. It's one of those inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup that handles basic loads smoothly.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
180Ah
Voltage
12V
Maintenance
Low
Warranty
48 Months

Reason to buy

High 180Ah capacity for more appliances

Easy to install and low maintenance

Reason to avoid

Slightly shorter warranty compared to others

Large size may not fit tight spaces

Click here to buy

Luminous Red Charge RC 24000 PRO Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 180 Ah/12V Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 48 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It keeps the fan, lights and TV running without a problem.

Why choose this product?

Good for daily use in bigger households.

The Genus Invoshakti solar tubular battery is built for homes and shops using solar setups. With 150Ah capacity at C10 rating, it handles light loads like bulbs, fans and small electronics well. Its 60 month warranty adds value for long-term use. For those depending on solar or basic inverter setups, this battery works well. It fits users looking for inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup using solar input.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
150Ah (C10)
Warranty
60 Months
Voltage
12 Volts
Reusability
Rechargeable

Reason to buy

Good match for solar power systems

Long 60 month warranty

Reason to avoid

Not made for heavy duty appliances

Needs proper solar setup for best use

Click here to buy

Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It works well with my solar panels and gives backup for a few hours said by a buyer.

Why choose this product?

Good pick for solar based home power needs.

Built for homes and small businesses, the Livguard battery gives steady support during regular outages. With 200Ah capacity, it handles fans, lights and basic appliances easily. The 48 month warranty adds to its long-use appeal for daily power needs. If you're planning to manage evening cuts or long interruptions during the summer season, this works well. It’s often picked among inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup for consistent output.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
200Ah
Voltage
12V
Maintenance
Low
Warranty
48 Months

Reason to buy

High 200Ah capacity suits more appliances

Reliable option for regular power cuts

Reason to avoid

Takes up more space due to size

Heavier than mid-range battery models

Click here to buy

Livguard IT 2048TT |Tall Tubular Inverter Battery |200 Ah |48 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

It easily runs all the essentials during outages without any issue.

Why choose this product?

Good fit for households needing more backup power.

If you need something strong enough to power a few essentials through regular power cuts, the V-Guard 230Ah tall tubular battery fits the job. It’s made for basic inverter setups and can handle fans, lights and a couple of extras depending on usage. People living in areas with frequent cuts often count on this. It’s commonly preferred among inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup for home or office use.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
230Ah
Voltage
12V
Maintenance
Low
Battery Capacity
230 Amp Hours

Reason to buy

High capacity supports slightly larger loads

Works well with standard inverter setups

Reason to avoid

Heavy and takes up more space

Warranty terms may vary by seller

Click here to buy

V-Guard 230 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery ( Multicolour)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it holds charge well and keeps power backup for long hours.

Why choose this product?

Good for those needing backup for multiple appliances.

The Luminous Inverlast battery is a 250Ah tall tubular battery that supports fans, lights and heavier loads for longer stretches. Made for daily use in homes or shops, it needs little attention once installed. The 60 month warranty covers it for the long run. If your backup needs to stretch a bit beyond usual, this battery holds up well. It also fits into the list of inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours backup people rely on.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
250Ah
Voltage
12V
Maintenance
Low
Warranty
60 Months
Battery Capacity
250 Amp Hours

Reason to buy

High 250Ah capacity handles large loads

Long 60-month warranty

Reason to avoid

Bulky and takes more space

Not suited for users with minimal power needs

Click here to buy

Luminous Inverlast ILTT28060 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 250 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 60 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Backup lasts well during cuts.

Why choose this product?

Works well for large homes or higher load setups.

The Genus Hallabol battery is made for homes or small shops that face regular power cuts. With a 220Ah capacity, it runs lights, fans and a few basics without trouble. It comes with a 48-month warranty and handles daily use pretty well. Most people get this when they need something to keep the power going for a few hours. It fits right in with inverter batteries that last 3 to 4 hours.

Specifications

Battery Type
Tall Tubular
Capacity
220Ah
Voltage
12V
Wattage
2640 Watt Hours
Battery Capacity
220 Amp Hours

Reason to buy

Works for both inverter and solar setups

Good capacity for medium to large households

Reason to avoid

Heavy and needs firm placement

Not for users with low power needs

Click here to buy

Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 48 Months Warranty, Black & White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Supports all basic items during power cuts.

Why choose this product?

Useful for daily use in homes with regular cuts.

Which inverter batteries are best for handling 3 to 4 hours of daily power cuts at home?

If your home needs backup for around 3 to 4 hours daily, then batteries in the 150Ah to 220Ah range usually works really well. Brands like Luminous, Exide, Livguard, and Genus offer great options. It really depends on how many appliances you run. A 150Ah battery is enough for lights, fans and a TV. For heavier loads, go for 200Ah or more.

How do I choose the right inverter battery that gives 3 to 4 hours of backup without overloading?

Think about what you usually keep on during a power cut; maybe a couple of fans, some lights, the TV, or even the fridge. Once you’ve got that list, check how much power each one uses. That’ll give you a rough idea of the total load. Try picking a battery that can handle that for around three hours, and if you’re unsure, it’s always safer to go for a slightly higher capacity. Also, make sure your inverter can work with it without any trouble.

Factors to consider when purchasing the best inverter battery with 3 to 4 hours of backup:

  • Power requirement: List the appliances you use during a power cut and check their total wattage.
  • Battery capacity: For 3 to 4 hours, go for 150Ah to 220Ah based on your load.
  • Inverter compatibility: Make sure the battery works well with your existing inverter.
  • Warranty: Look for at least 36 to 60 months for long-term use.

Top 3 features of the best inverter batteries with 3 to 4 hours of backup:

Inverter Batteries with 3 to 4 hours of power backupCapacity (Ah)Wattage (Approx)Special Features
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery1501800WTall tubular, low maintenance
Exide IMTT1500 Battery1501800WRed design, 36-month warranty
Livguard IT 1672TT Battery1601920W72-month warranty, basic backup
Genus GTT200 Hallabol Battery1651980WRecyclable, 72-month warranty
Luminous RC 24000 PRO Battery1802160W48-month warranty, low maintenance
Genus Invoshakti Solar Battery1501800WSolar use, 60-month warranty
Livguard IT 2048TT Battery2002400W48-month warranty, high capacity
V-Guard 230Ah Tubular Battery2302760WMulticolour, standard inverter fit
Luminous ILTT28060 Battery2503000W60-month warranty, heavy-duty
Genus GTT250 Hallabol Battery2202640W220Ah, solar compatible, 48-month warranty

FAQs

What battery capacity is needed for 3 to 4 hours of power backup at home?

A 150Ah to 220Ah battery is usually enough for 3 to 4 hours of backup.

Can I use a 150Ah battery for a fridge, fan, and lights together?

Yes, if the total power load is not too high.

Which brands offer good inverter batteries for this backup range?

Luminous, Exide, Livguard, Genus, and V-Guard are popular options.

Does battery type matter for 3 to 4 hours of backup?

Tall tubular batteries work best for this backup range.

How can I calculate if the battery will last 3 to 4 hours?

Add up your appliance wattage and match it with the battery’s capacity.

