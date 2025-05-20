Top 10 inverter with battery combos that are a lifesaver during power outages anywhere

|Product
best overallLuminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery)View Details
₹21,999
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery)View Details
₹17,499
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery)View Details
₹19,399
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery)View Details
₹16,699
Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + Gtt270 Tall Tubular 230Ah Battery With 72 Months(42 Foc + 30 Pro-Rata)Warranty For Home Appliances,BlueView Details
₹28,556
Power outages are a common challenge but these top 10 inverter with battery combos provide an excellent solution to keep your home running smoothly. These combos combine advanced inverter technology with high-capacity batteries, ensuring uninterrupted power supply for essential appliances. These best inverter for home with battery options offer pure sine wave output, which protects sensitive electronics like laptops, TVs, and routers. These devices are designed to deliver reliable, silent, and efficient performance, making them perfect for daily use.
Choosing the best inverter battery combo means investing in long-lasting power backup, compact design, and easy maintenance. These inverter with battery combos keep your household powered during unexpected outages and power fluctuations. Staying connected has never been easier or more dependable.
This combo is one of the best picks for inverter with battery combos, ideal for households, small offices, and shops looking for uninterrupted power backup. The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 is a Pure Sine Wave inverter with smart features like LED display, power backup status, and MCB protection. It comes paired with the RC 18000TT 150Ah tall tubular battery, known for its deep discharge recovery and long life. Together, they support essential appliances including a refrigerator, LED TV, fans, and lights, among others.
Smart display panel
Excellent backup capacity
Slightly bulky battery
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Zelio+1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 18000TT 150Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months(Battery)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the LED display, fast charging, and efficient performance during long power cuts.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you need efficient backup, smart features, and long battery life in one complete set.
This Okaya combo is built for performance and durability and is a solid choice for anyone looking for inverters with battery combos. It uses True Sine Wave technology to ensure safe operation of sensitive electronics. The highlight is its Super Jumbo Tubular Battery with Certified Backup Hours, offering ultra-long backup and minimal maintenance. NABL-certified performance and PAN-India service make this combo a dependable choice for both homes and commercial use.
Certified backup performance
Very low maintenance
Higher price point
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|ATSW1175 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery |Warranty: 36 Months(Inverter) & 60 Month(Battery)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the backup time transparency and peace of mind from the long warranty coverage.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for superior battery tech, verified performance, and long service warranty coverage.
A great backup solution for homes and offices, this Luminous combo includes the Zelio+ 1100 inverter and RC 18000ST short tubular battery. It supports a maximum load of 756W, making it suitable for fans, lights, routers, and more. The inverter comes with an LED display that shows real-time power and battery status. The short tubular battery charges faster, lasts longer, and offers consistent performance, ensuring you stay powered during outages without hassle.
Short tubular battery charges faster
Smart display interface
Slightly less backup than tall tubular models
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST 150 Ah Short Tubular Battery)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the quick charge cycle and clarity of inverter status via LED panel.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you want fast charging with standard load capacity and compact battery design.
The Eco Volt Neo 850 inverter delivers 588W of pure sine wave output, ensuring safe and efficient performance for essential appliances. It is paired with a 120Ah short tubular battery that offers faster charging and reliable backup. The system is compact, energy-efficient, and easy to maintain. A suitable choice for households looking for a dependable solution to manage power cuts without extra hassle, this is one of the preferred choices for the best inverter with battery combos.
Long battery warranty
Compact size
Not suitable for high-load areas
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops| Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with Red Charge RC 15000PRO 120Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter) &48 month(Battery)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its compact build and suitability for basic household needs.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for efficient performance in small homes with light to moderate power requirements.
Built to handle larger loads, the Genus combo features a powerful 900VA inverter and a high capacity 230Ah tall tubular battery. It comes with a 7-wheel trolley, MCB locks, and strong protection features. Ideal for areas with long outages, this combo promises superior backup duration with minimal disruption. Its sturdy build, efficient performance, and low maintenance make it among the top 10 inverters with battery combos for homes and small offices that need consistent power during frequent or extended power cuts.
Very high battery capacity
Strong inverter protection features
Heavy and bulky unit
Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + Gtt270 Tall Tubular 230Ah Battery With 72 Months(42 Foc + 30 Pro-Rata)Warranty For Home Appliances,Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the long backup during power cuts and reliable inverter protection features.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you need high backup capacity and strong electrical protection in one solution.
The Livguard combo is designed to meet modern energy demands efficiently. Featuring a robust 900VA inverter paired with a 160Ah short tubular jumbo battery, it reliably powers various appliances, from laptops to refrigerators. Its 4-mode battery selector enhances compatibility with different battery types, providing flexibility and simplifying maintenance. This combination ensures stable backup power, making it an excellent choice among the top 10 inverters with battery combo.
4-mode selector switch for battery compatibility
Compact and reliable inverter
Not suited for very high load appliances
Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100I_IT 1636STJ |LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1636STJ 160 Ah with 36 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and Shop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value the versatile battery compatibility and easy-to-use selector modes.
Why choose this product?
Select this for versatility, ease of use, and balanced performance across devices.
The Zolt 1100 Inverter delivers 900VA pure sine wave output, ensuring smooth operation of sensitive appliances like TVs, laptops, and routers. Paired with a powerful 200Ah RC 25000 tall tubular battery, it offers extended backup hours and efficient energy delivery. The LCD display provides real-time updates on backup and charging status. With rugged construction, trolley for mobility, and dual warranties, it’s a dependable all-in-one power solution.
High-capacity 200Ah battery for longer backup
LCD display with real-time status
Higher price point due to higher capacity
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah Battery & Trolley Warranty:24 months(Inverter)36 months (Battery)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its long battery life, easy setup, and efficient performance during power cuts. Trolley inclusion is a bonus.
Why choose this product?
Choose this for long backup, sensitive device safety, and an all-in-one combo with trolley and display features.
Genus offers a compact and feature-rich power backup combo ideal for home use. The Challenger 1100 inverter provides a pure sine wave output with an 825VA rating, suitable for everyday electronics. The 150Ah GTT240 tall tubular battery ensures reliable backup with quick charging. This model stands out with its innovative Battery Revival Mode to extend battery life and a dual LCD & LED display. Backed by a long 48-month battery warranty and premium support for online buyers, it’s a value-packed solution.
Extended 48-month battery warranty
Fast-charging battery
Slightly lower wattage
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT240 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 48M (24 + 24) Warranty, Best for Home & Office
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the smart features and easy setup. Battery revival function and extended warranty are frequent highlights.
Why choose this product?
Pick this for tech-savvy features, battery revival mode, and excellent warranty coverage for long-term peace of mind.
Designed for reliable daily use, this Luminous combo features the Eco Volt Neo 1050 inverter with a 900VA pure sine wave output, suitable for running TVs, fans, fridges, and more. The paired RC18000 tall tubular battery has a 150Ah capacity, known for its rugged build and efficient performance. It ensures seamless operation during power cuts with decent backup time and smooth current flow. Compact in size and backed by dual warranties, it’s a smart choice for homes and small shops.
Good backup for multiple appliances
Durable tall tubular battery
Battery trolley not included
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery) for Home, Office & Shops
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this combo value-for-money. It handles fridges and fans well during power cuts and is easy to maintain.
Why choose this product?
Go for this if you want a reliable mid-range backup solution for daily home and shop needs.
The Power Sine 800 inverter provides a 700VA pure sine wave output, perfect for running essential appliances such as lights, fans, and routers. Paired with the 150Ah RC18000ST PRO short tubular battery, it offers faster charging and enhanced durability. This combo is compact, making it ideal for limited spaces, and delivers quiet, reliable power during outages. It includes a 36-month warranty on the inverter and a 48-month warranty on the battery for long-lasting peace of mind.
Compact and space-saving setup
Smooth power delivery for sensitive devices
Lower wattage than other few models
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the silent performance and the space-saving design. The 48-month battery warranty stands out for long-term reliability.
Why choose this product?
Opt for this if you want compact backup for essentials with extended warranty and high build quality.
A pure sine wave inverter produces clean and stable electricity similar to the main power grid. It is safe for sensitive appliances like laptops, TVs, and medical devices, reducing the risk of damage or malfunction. This type of inverter also ensures quieter and more efficient operation compared to modified sine wave inverters.
Tubular batteries require periodic maintenance such as checking water levels and topping up distilled water when needed. They also benefit from regular cleaning of terminals to prevent corrosion. Proper maintenance prolongs battery life and ensures consistent performance. Many tubular batteries also come with water level indicators to simplify this process.
Tall tubular batteries generally have higher capacity and longer life cycles, making them suitable for higher power needs and longer backup times. Short tubular batteries are more compact and fit well in smaller spaces but may offer slightly less capacity and backup duration. Choice depends on space availability and power requirements.
|Top 10 inverter with battery combos
|Wattage
|Battery Capacity
|Special Feature
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Zelio+1100 with Red Charge RC 18000TT
|1680 Watts
|1800 Amp Hours
|LED Display for status of Power back-up
Okaya Inverter with Battery Combo 12V Pure Sine Wave Inverter 925VA with OPSJT19060 160Ah Inverter Battery
|740 Watts
|160 Amp Hours
|Certified by NABL accredited Lab
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 18000ST
|756 Watts
|150 Amp Hours
|Factory charged, ready to use
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Eco Volt Neo 850 Pure Sine Wave with Red Charge RC 15000PRO
|588 Watts
|120 Amp Hours
|Pure sine wave technology
Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va
|NA
|230 Amp Hours
|Top ventilation for safe charging
Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo
LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter and IT 1636STJ 160 Ah
|900 watts
|160 Amp Hours
|Artificial Intelligent charging
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Zolt 1100 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter with RC 25000
|756 Watts
|200 Amp Hours
|LCD Display for the status of Power back-up
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA
|660 Watts
|150 Amp Hours
|Dual LCD & LED Multi Information Display
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo, Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter, Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery
|756 Watts
|150 Amp Hours
|6 water level indicators
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery
|560 Watts
|150 Amp Hours
|Three stage charging
