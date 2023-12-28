Top 10 luxury watches for men and women under ₹50000: Check out the premium picks

Gender stereotypes are no longer relevant, as unisex luxury watches have emerged as the height of elegance and status. These unisex luxury watches represent class, refinement, and personality for both men and women, and they are more than simply valuable accessories. There are plenty of high-end alternatives available, all created with stunning beauty and precise design, with a price range under ₹50,000.

There are many luxurious and varied watches for Men and Women, available, ranging from well-known brands like TAG Heuer, which is famous for its Formula 1 series that combines sportiness and luxury, to Tissot's Le Locle line, which features Swiss design elegance. While HUGO line combines American flair with Swiss accuracy, appealing to those seeking culture with a new twist, Longines' Conquest series represents a combination of performance and grace.

While the OLEVS Men's Wristwatch offers subtle elegance for the discriminating wearer, the Seiko Presage stands out for its Japanese quality and technical innovations. Citizen's Signature Collection is the pinnacle of style and innovation, while Nordgreen Philosopher Scandinavian series appeals to people who value traditional aesthetics and clean lines.

This guide comprises high-end Watches whose adaptable designs and originality make them popular options for individuals looking for something special. In this list, we have talked about these top ten fancy watches that cost less than ₹50,000. These Status symbol watches mix style, careful making, and designs that never go out of fashion. These watches are not just for guys or girls - they are for everyone who wants a really cool watch to show how special they are. Whether you wear it to show your own style or because you appreciate how well it's made, these watches are the fanciest and show off luxury in a fantastic way.

1. Victorinox Swiss Army Analog Black Dial Unisex Watch - 241441

This Swiss Army watch channels adventure in every facet of its design. The black dial lends an air of sophistication while the stainless steel bracelet and case deliver the durability you need for life's exploits. The sapphire crystal face protects against scratches while letting you admire the precise quartz movement within. Water resistant to 100 meters, this timepiece is ready to join you on any aquatic escapade. With a case diameter of 45 millimeters, the generous size ensures legibility in any situation. Together, these features combine to produce a do-it-all watch that's as versatile as the Swiss Army knife itself. Slip this timepiece on and discover the joy of following wherever your day takes you, knowing the time - and your style - are in good hands.

Specifications of Victorinox Swiss Army Analog Black Dial Unisex Watch - 241441

Case Diameter: 45 Millimetres

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Warranty Type: Manufacturer

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 1.1 Pounds

Pros Cons Large Case Diameter Heavy Weight Stainless Steel Band Limited Warranty

2. CIGA Design Z Series Automatic Mechanical Watch, Skeleton Stainless Steel Analog Silver Wristwatch Tonneau Sapphire Crystal for Men Women with Leather and Silicone Strap

This skeleton watch is a work of art for the wrist. The full-hollow form crafted from 316L stainless steel is an exercise in minimalist industrial design, with sharp lines and exposed mechanics that celebrate the inner workings of mechanical timekeeping. The tonneau case carves out space for the SEAGULL automatic movement, harnessing your kinetic energy to power the watch for up to 40 hours. A sapphire crystal window allows you to see the movement in action, while resisting scratches for a lifetime of clarity. An interchangeable silicone strap offers versatile wear, with a quick-release clasp for easy swapping and superior comfort. This striking timepiece is designed to stand out from the crowd with its bold yet balanced aesthetic, turning every glance at the time into an encounter with fine mechanical craftsmanship that lives and breathes with you.

Specifications of CIGA Design Z Series Automatic Mechanical Watch, Skeleton Stainless Steel Analog Silver Wristwatch Tonneau Sapphire Crystal for Men Women with Leather and Silicone Strap

Case Diameter: 45 Millimetres

Band Colour: Blue

Band Material Type: Silicone

Watch Movement Type: Automatic

Item Weight: 74 Grams

Pros Cons Unique Skeleton Design Limited Band Color Options Automatic Movement Specific Style

3. Seiko Men's Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch

The Seiko Men's Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch keeps time with precision and style. This mechanical wonder features Seiko's renowned 4R35 self-winding movement that vibrates 21,600 times per hour, ensures accuracy and provides a long 41-hour power reserve. The minimalist blue dial with sunray finish and date calendar easily displays the time. The stainless steel case and bracelet with secure three-fold push button clasp delivers both durability and comfort. The blue dial and stainless steel blend seamlessly to create a timepiece that's versatile enough for any occasion. Water resistant to 100 meters, this watch is built to withstand splashes and sweat without sacrificing its precision timekeeping. Every detail, from the in-house movement to the Japanese craftsmanship, reflects Seiko's commitment to creating watches that stand the test of time.

Specifications of Seiko Men's Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch

Case Diameter: 37.7 Millimetres

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Watch Movement Type: Automatic

Item Weight: 2.8 Ounces

Case Thickness: 12.4 Millimetres

Pros Cons Automatic Movement Moderate Weight Stainless Steel Band Smaller Case Diameter

4. HUGO Women's #Dance Grey Ion-Plated Stainless Steel Case and Link Bracelet, Feminine Design, Multifunction Watch, Model (1540158), Grey, Watch

The fearless HUGO woman makes an individual style statement with the #DANCE, an innovative multifunction style with a bold silhouette and feminine design details. Sporty and striking, the watch features a branded bezel with subtle teeth, a sunray dial with a beautiful outer texture, and three sub-eyes encircled by polished rings. The ion-plated stainless steel case and link bracelet complete the daring design, offered in gray. Powered by a quartz movement, the watch offers multifunction features including day, date and 24-hour time displays. A durable mineral crystal protects the dial from scratches while allowing you to admire the striking design. Made with meticulous attention to quality, function and detail, HUGO recommends a maintenance interval of 3 to 5 years in addition to any required battery replacement. Never attempt to open the watch yourself.

Specifications of HUGO Women's #Dance Grey Ion-Plated Stainless Steel Case and Link Bracelet, Feminine Design, Multifunction Watch, Model (1540158), Grey, Watch

Case Diameter: 36 Millimetres

Band Colour: Gray

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Case Thickness: 8.2 Millimetres

Band Width: 18 Millimetres

Pros Cons Feminine Design Limited Features Multifunctional Limited Band Color

5. Automatic Watch Winder, Diamond Decorated Walnut Watch Winder Box with Quite Motor and Storage Case, Watch Winder for Rolex with Adjustable Upgraded Watch Pillows for Men’s and Ladies, Walnut 2+3,

This automatic watch winder takes the hassle out of watch care. Crafted from exquisite diamond-decorated walnut wood with a soft blue illumination, its dual winding compartments and three storage slots cradle your timepieces in comfort and style. The Japanese silent motor rotates your watches with whisper-quiet precision at a rate you control using the intuitive LCD touchscreen. Simply choose the turns per day for each watch, set the direction of rotation and activate the LED night light - all clearly displayed on the LCD. Retractable and memory foam pillows adapt to accommodate various watch sizes. A sturdy lock mechanism and safe rotation speeds protect your timepieces while the durable design promises years of reliable use. Whether you own a Rolex, Tudor or any luxury watch, this winder box provides a perfect place to recharge, store and display your cherished mechanical watches in elegant comfort.

Specifications of Automatic Watch Winder, Diamond Decorated Walnut Watch Winder Box with Quite Motor and Storage Case, Watch Winder for Rolex with Adjustable Upgraded Watch Pillows for Men’s and Ladies, Walnut 2+3,

Case Diameter: 43 Millimetres

Watch Movement Type: Automatic

Case Thickness: 1 Centimetres

Band Width: 24 Millimetre

Pros Cons Automatic Movement Limited Use for Specific Watches Diamond Decoration Size May Not Fit All

6. OLEVS Men's Wristwatch, Stylish, Thin, Quartz, Waterproof, Simple, Analog, Date, Stainless Steel Band, Business, Men's Watch, White

The OLEVS his and hers watch set brings timeless style and precision to your wrist. Crafted from high-quality 316L stainless steel and fitted with sapphire crystal glass for added durability, these ultra-accurate quartz movements keep precise time for work or play. The men's 42mm case with black dial and gold accents pairs perfectly with the women's 28mm case featuring a white mother-of-pearl dial, making this an ideal couple's gift for anniversaries, birthdays or Valentine's Day. Water resistant to 30 meters, these stylish yet functional watches are perfect for everyday wear from the office to outdoor adventures on weekends. The adjustable butterfly clasps ensure a comfortable yet secure fit, while the date windows help you keep track of your busy schedule. Together, these matching timepieces bring a touch of class and functionality to any ensemble, reminding you and your partner of the time you'll always make for each other.

Specifications of OLEVS Men's Wristwatch, Stylish, Thin, Quartz, Waterproof, Simple, Analog, Date, Stainless Steel Band, Business, Men's Watch, White

Case Diameter: 41 Millimetres

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Watch Movement Type: Automatic

Item Weight: 153 Grams

Case Thickness: 12.5 Millimetres

Pros Cons Stainless Steel Band Moderate Water Resistance Thin Design Limited Features

7. Victorinox Journey 1884 43mm Water Resistant Sapphire Crystal Watch

This Swiss-made timepiece from Victorinox encapsulates both high performance and old-world craftsmanship. Its sapphire crystal display protects the Swiss-quartz movement within while allowing you to admire the sleek 43mm case. Water resistant to up to 100 meters, it's durable enough for everyday wear yet handsome enough for boardroom meetings. The black dial with rose gold accents adds just the right touch of luxury, perfect for gifting to that special someone on graduation, birthday, wedding or Valentine's Day. As a brand renowned for its precision tools, Victorinox applies the same exacting standards to its watches, guaranteeing this timeless timepiece will keep you on time for years to come. So whether you're looking for a premium gift, an heirloom-quality watch or simply a Swiss timepiece you can trust, the Journey 1884 delivers a blend of function, style and old-world craft that will have you checking the time with a smile.

Specifications of Victorinox Journey 1884 43mm Water Resistant Sapphire Crystal Watch

Case Diameter: 43 Millimetres

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material Type: Stainless Steel

Watch Movement Type: Quartz

Item Weight: 200 Grams

Case Thickness: 1

Pros Cons Water-Resistant Heavy Weight Durable Sapphire Crystal Limited Features

8. Luminox G Sea Lion X2.2059.1 Mens Watch 44 mm - Military Watch in Black Date Function 100m Water Resistant, Black

This Mil-Spec timepiece from Luminox is ready for action day or night. Crafted from hardened mineral crystal for robustness, the unidirectional rotating bezel and protected crown ensure this watch can handle most anything from daily wear to deployment. Water resistant to 10 ATM means it can handle splashes to full submersion up to 100 meters, keeping your time accurate and readable. The carbonox case and black rubber strap provide comfortable all-day wear, while the orange dial and green luminescent markers pop for easy visibility in dim environments without pressing a button. The green Luminox Light Technology on dial ring, hands and bezel provides illumination for up to 25 years without a battery, ensuring this tactical timepiece will be readable even in complete darkness. Officially imported by trusted Mondaine Watch Ltd, Luminox backs this military-grade watch with a 2-year warranty, so you can wear it with confidence for years to come.

Specifications of Luminox G Sea Lion X2.2059.1 Mens Watch 44 mm - Military Watch in Black Date Function 100m Water Resistant, Black

Case Diameter: 44 Millimetres

Band Colour: Black

Band Material Type: Polyurethane

Watch Movement Type: Swiss Quartz

Item Weight:64 Grams

Case Thickness: 14 Millimetres

Pros Cons Military Style Specific Style Water-Resistant Limited Band Material

9. Nordgreen Philosopher Scandinavian Silver Watch with Interchangeable Straps

This watch marries timeless Scandinavian minimalism with interchangeable straps so you can mix up your style. Designed by Jakob Wagner, the Nordgreen Philosopher features a stainless steel silver case housing a two-piece white dial for effortless readability. The scratch-resistant mineral glass and water resistance up to 3 atm mean it's durable enough for everyday wear. Simple yet sophisticated, the Philosopher comes with a brown leather strap, but you also get an extra black leather strap so you can switch up the look depending on your outfit. Nordgreen's commitment to sustainability means that with every watch purchased, they donate to a cause of your choice to help make the world a little better. Slip on the Philosopher, and let its clean lines and understated luxury remind you to live in the present moment. After all, time is our most precious resource.

Specifications of Nordgreen Philosopher Scandinavian Silver Watch with Interchangeable Straps

Case Diameter: 40 Millimetres

Band Colour: Multicolor

Band Material Type: Leather

Watch Movement TypeJ: apanese Quartz

Item Weight: 50 Grams

Case Thickness: 7.84 Millimetres

Pros Cons Interchangeable Straps Limited Case Thickness Japanese Quartz Movement Limited Case Thickness

Best overall product

Out of all the luxury watches on the list, the Seiko Men's Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch is the finest choice. This Unisex Luxury Watch offers reliability and long-lasting quality thanks to its automatic movement and strong stainless-steel band. Its classic style and consistency make it an excellent option even though it has a somewhat smaller case diameter and is somewhat heavier. This Seiko watch, which flawlessly combines functionality and style, is an example of work and stability and will appeal to people who value both style and functionality in their watches. The Seiko Men's Japanese Mechanical Automatic Watch stands out Status Symbol Watch due to its exceptional quality, automatic movement, and solid build.

Best value for money

The CIGA Design Z Series Automatic Mechanical Watch stands out as a particularly excellent deal among luxury watches that are provided. At a moderate price, it provides a stunning combination of appearance and usefulness with its innovative framework design and automated movement. This High-End Watch’s design and reliable automatic movement, together with its restricted band colour options and style, make it a great alternative for those looking for both price and quality. Among the watches on the list, this elite watch men women stands out for its attractive combination of unique design features and excellent performance.

How to find the Best Luxury Watches for Men and Women Under ₹ 50000

It is essential to conduct extensive research while looking for the best luxury watches under ₹50,000 for both men and women. Begin by setting a specific spending limit and exploring reliable brands such as Hamilton, Citizen, TAG Heuer, Seiko, and Tissot. Choose whether you want Unisex Luxury Watches, sporty, or futuristic look, and don't forget to take important details like water resistance, band material, movement type, and case diameter into account. Gaining significant insights about the overall attractiveness, performance, and durability of each watch may be achieved by reading reviews and speaking with professionals. You may find remarkable high-end watches that radiate refinement and suit individual tastes by striking a balance between personal style, quality, and necessary features while staying within the budget.

FAQs

Question : What makes luxury watches under ₹50,000 a good investment?

Ans : These watches blend quality craftsmanship, style, and affordability. They offer prestige without breaking the bank, making them a valuable addition to any collection or a thoughtful gift.

Question : Are luxury watches suitable for everyday wear?

Ans : Yes, many luxury watches are designed for daily use, offering durability and versatility to complement various styles and occasions.

Question : How can I ensure the authenticity of a luxury watch in this price range?

Ans : Purchasing from authorized dealers or reputable sources with proper documentation and serial numbers ensures authenticity.

Question : Do luxury watches under ₹50,000 retain their value?

Ans : While not as high as more expensive counterparts, these watches can retain value, especially if well-maintained and from respected brands.

Question : What should I consider when choosing between quartz and automatic movements?

Ans : Quartz watches offer accuracy and low maintenance, while automatic movements provide craftsmanship and traditional appeal. Choose based on preference for convenience or mechanical fascination.

