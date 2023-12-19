Top 10 Luxury watches for men priced between ₹20,000 - ₹50,000: Our best picks

Luxury watches for men are more than just timepieces. They are an extension of a man’s personality, a symbol of style and success. A well-chosen luxury watch may lend a touch of sophistication to any appearance, from casual to formal. There are numerous options accessible in the world of luxury timepieces, each with its own unique history, design, and craftsmanship.

For those looking to invest in a luxury watch without breaking the bank, the price range of Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 50,000 offers a compelling selection of exquisite watches from recognized brands. These wrist watches are more than just fashion items; they are symbols of achievement, indicating devotion, hard work, and the ability to appreciate the finer things in life. Luxury watches for men serve as a reminder of their journey as well as a drive for continued accomplishment. This makes them a particularly heartfelt gift for the men in your life.

When worn with the right clothes, a high-quality watch can instantly elevate a man's style. It speaks volumes about the wearer's discerning taste and appreciation for quality, whether attending a formal event or simply enjoying a night out. A luxury watch is comparable to owning a work of art. They are created by expert artisans using the best materials and techniques passed down through generations. Every element, from the intricate movement to the perfect finishing, reveals the care and expertise that went into their construction.

With so many options, selecting the best luxury watch under Rs. 50,000 can be difficult. To assist you in navigating the world of fine timepieces, we have compiled a list of the top men's watches in 2023 that provide exceptional value, style, and craftsmanship.

Also read: 10 best watches for women under ₹3000: Stylish and elegant

1. OLEVS Black Men’s Watch Luxury Collection

This exquisite timepiece features a sleek black dial housed in a polished stainless steel case, exuding understated luxury. Travel the world with ease thanks to the dual-time display and world-time features, and never miss a beat with the built-in timer. The mechanical movement ensures precise timekeeping, powered by your natural arm movements. Intricate details like the annual calendar, monthly calendar, moon phase, and luminous hands and markers offer a captivating display. Crafted with the finest materials and a high-quality mirror anti-reflective coating, this watch is built to last and withstand the test of time.

Specifications of OLEVS Black Men’s Watch Luxury Collection

Brand: OLEVS

Band Colour: Black

Band Material: Gold-plated stainless steel

Band Width: 20 Millimeters

Calendar Type: Day-Date

Case Diameter: 42 Millimeters

Case Thickness: 12.5 Millimeters

Clasp: Deployment Clasp

Dial Colour: Black

Crystal Material: Sapphire Crystal

Display Type: Analog

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Automatic

Water Resistance Depth: 30 Meters

Pros Cons Multifunctional Limited water resistance Timeless design

2. BY BENYAR Pagani Design Fashion Luxury Wristwatch

The BY BENYAR Pagani design fashion luxury wristwatch has a minimalist design that features a date display. The stand-out feature of this watch is its rainbow rim around an otherwise black-and-white watch face. It has a stainless steel strap and a luminous pointer, further enhancing its refined look. The stainless steel strap provides both comfort and ease of outfit coordination. The watch boasts 100 meters of water resistance, making it suitable for daily wear. The synthetic sapphire glass ensures scratch resistance and increased durability. This chronograph watch features three sub-dials showcasing the day of the week, the date of the month, and the 24-hour time. These functionalities enhance the watch's practicality, making it a valuable addition to any collection.

Specifications of BY BENYAR Pagani Design Fashion Luxury Wristwatch

Brand: BY BENYAR

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Band Width: 20 Millimeters

Calendar Type: Date

Case Diameter: 40 Millimeters

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Thickness: 12 Millimeters

Clasp: Push Button Deployment Clasp

Dial Colour: Black

Crystal Material: Synthetic Sapphire

Display Type: Analog-Digital

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Chinese Automatic

Water Resistance Depth: 100 Meters

Pros Cons Durable Design may not appeal to all Unique design

3. Maserati Sfida Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-R8873640001

Next on the list of men's luxury watches is the Maserati Sfida analog men's watch-R8873640001. Its striking blue dial features luminous hands and markers for exceptional readability, even in low-light conditions. The stainless steel case boasts a sleek and polished finish, while the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal protects the dial. Underneath the hood, the watch is powered by a precise quartz movement, ensuring accurate timekeeping. The stainless steel band provides a comfortable and secure fit, while the 22mm width adds a touch of boldness. With a water resistance rating of 100 meters, this watch can withstand splashing and light rain, making it suitable for everyday wear.

Specifications of Maserati Sfida Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-R8873640001

Brand: Maserati

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Band Width: 2.2 cm

Case Diameter: 44 mm

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Thickness: 11.4 mm

Clasp: Push Button Deployment Clasp

Dial Colour: Blue

Crystal Material: Mineral Glass

Display Type: Analog

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Quartz

Water Resistance Depth: 100 Meters

Pros Cons Precise movement No calendar Many functional features

4. Michael Kors Analog White Dial Men's Watch - MK8344

The Michael Kors analog white dial men's watch - MK8344 with its crisp white dial features three hands for hour, minute, and second, ensuring clear and easy readability. This watch utilizes a reliable and precise quartz movement, ensuring accurate timekeeping and minimal maintenance requirements. Whether you're in a meeting or running errands, you can rely on the MK8344 to keep you on track. This watch features a chronograph, allowing you to time events with ease. Additionally, the date window conveniently displays the current date, making it a practical accessory for everyday wear.

Specifications of Michael Kors Analog White Dial Men's Watch - MK8344

Brand: Michael Kors

Dial colour: White

Dial type: Analog

Dial diameter: 46 mm

Dial shape: Round

Dial thickness:14 mm

Movement: Quartz

Case material: Stainless Steel

Strap color: Gold and silver

Strap material: Stainless Steel

Strap width: 22 mm

Water resistance: 100 m

Pros Cons Stylish design May be susceptible to scratches over time Accurate timekeeping

5. Zeppelin Mens Watch Serie LZ129 Hindenburg

Embark on a journey through time with the Zeppelin Mens Watch Serie LZ129 Hindenburg. Inspired by the legendary airship, this watch boasts a captivating moonphase indicator, adding a celestial touch to its timeless design. The chronograph function allows you to time events with precision. Time events with precision using the built-in chronograph function, featuring separate sub-dials for seconds, minutes, and hours. Enjoy clear and effortless timekeeping with the classic 12-hour dial and luminous hands and markers for optimal readability in low-light conditions. Crafted with premium stainless steel for a sleek and durable finish, this watch is built to withstand the test of time.

Specifications of Zeppelin Mens Watch Serie LZ129 Hindenburg

Band: Colour Silver

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Band Width: 20 mm

Calendar Type: Day-Date

Case Diameter: 40 mm

Case Material Stainless Steel

Clasp: Deployment Clasp

Dial Colour: Silver

Crystal Material: Mineral Glass

Display Type: Analog

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Quartz

Water Resistance Depth: 30 Meters

Pros Cons Minimal maintenance High price tag High quality construction

6. Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar Men's Watch - BL5403-03X

The Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar Men's Watch is a marvel of modern technology and timeless design. Its sophisticated design begins with a sleek stainless steel case that houses a brown leather band. The contrast between the cool metal and warm leather creates a striking visual effect, adding a touch of luxury to any outfit. This watch is powered by light, eliminating the need for battery replacements. It can run for over six months even in total darkness, making it a sustainable and eco-friendly choice. Never worry about setting the date again, as this watch automatically adjusts for leap years until the year 2100. The Eco-Drive technology converts any light source into energy, ensuring your watch is always running. Set reminders and stay on top of your schedule with the built-in alarm.

Specifications of Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar Men's Watch - BL5403-03X

Brand: Citizen

Band Colour: Brown

Band Material: Leather

Band size: 7.5 inches

Band Width: 23 Millimeters

Calendar Type: Perpetual Calendar

Case Diameter: 47 Millimeters

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Thickness: 12 Millimeters

Clasp: Buckle

Dial Colour: Brown

Crystal Material: Sapphire

Display Type: Analog

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Light Powered

Water Resistance Depth: 50 Meters

Pros Cons Eco-friendly Requires more maintenance Convenient features

7. ADDIESDIVE Scuba Mens Diving Watch

The ADDIESDIVE Scuba Mens Diving Watch is a formidable timepiece built for both adventure and everyday wear. The reliable NH35A automatic movement features 24 jewels and offers 41 hours of energy storage, ensuring accurate timekeeping without the need for batteries. Track your dive time with precision using the unidirectional rotating bezel, a crucial feature for any serious diver. The watch boasts a water resistance rating of 300 meters, making it suitable for even the most challenging underwater excursions. The screw-in crown ensures secure underwater performance, while the folding buckle with a safety clasp provides a comfortable and secure fit on your wrist. Lastly, the hands and markings are coated with C3 Swiss luminous material, ensuring excellent night visibility.

Specifications of ADDIESDIVE Scuba Mens Diving Watch

Brand: ADDIESDIVE

Band Colour: Silver

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Band Width: 22 Millimeters

Calendar Type: Day

Case Diameter: 47.5 Millimeters

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Thickness: 15 Millimeters

Clasp: Fold-Over Clasp with Safety

Dial Colour: Black

Crystal Material: Synthetic Sapphire

Display Type: Analog

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Japanese Automatic

Water Resistance Depth: 30 Meters

Pros Cons Good water resistance Larger size Excellent night visibility

Also read: Discover 10 best feature-rich smartwatches under ₹50,000: Our best picks for you

8. Stuhrling Orignal Mens Watch

This watch features an engraved, see-through skeletonized dial and an exhibition case-back, offering a mesmerizing glimpse into the heart of its intricate mechanism. Witness the inner workings of the Menai 906 movement as it marks the passage of time, adding a captivating element to the watch's design. The Stuhrling Original Mens Watch boasts a reliable automatic self-winding mechanical 22 jewel movement. This innovative technology utilizes your natural movements to keep the watch running, ensuring you're always on time without the hassle of battery replacements. Keep track of two separate time zones simultaneously with the functional GMT subdial. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or managing business across continents, this feature ensures you stay informed and on schedule.

Specifications of Stuhrling Orignal Mens Watch

Brand: Stuhrling Originalc

Band Colour: Black

Band Material: Leather

Band Width: 24 mm

Calendar Type: Day

Case Diameter: 47 mm

Case Material: Alloy Steel

Case Thickness: 13 mm

Clasp: Deployment Clasp

Dial Colour: Black

Crystal Material: Mineral

Display Type: Analog

Movement: Automatic

Water Resistance Depth: 50 Meters

Pros Cons Premium leather strap Dial may be difficult to read for some Innovative features

9. Seiko 5 Men Analog Stainless Steel Watch

Wrapped in a 37mm stainless steel case, the Seiko 5 boasts a sleek and sophisticated aesthetic. A scratch-resistant Hardlex mineral crystal protects the dial, ensuring its clarity endures for years to come. This timepiece is powered by a 21-jewel automatic movement, known for its accuracy and reliability. No batteries are required. The watch utilizes your natural movements to keep it ticking, offering a sustainable and convenient solution. A date window keeps you informed, while the water-resistant design ensures the watch can withstand splashes and rain.

Specifications of Seiko 5 Men Analog Stainless Steel Watch

Brand: Seiko

Band Colour: Beige

Band Material: Fabric

Band Width: 18 Millimeters

Calendar Type: Day-Date

Case Diameter: 37 Millimeters

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Thickness: 11 Millimeters

Clasp: Buckle

Dial Colour: Beige

Crystal Material: Mineral

Display Type: Analog

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Automatic

Water Resistance Depth: 30 Meters

Pros Cons Scratch resistant Fabric band requires more maintenance Sustainable

10. GUESS Men's Crystal Embellished Analog Watch

The GUESS crystal embellished watch is more than just a timepiece but a statement piece. This bold and captivating watch features shimmering crystals that adorn both the case and bracelet. The vibrant gold-tone finish complements the sparkling crystals, creating a visually stunning contrast. The large 48mm case makes a powerful statement on the wrist, ensuring this watch gets noticed. Beyond its dazzling aesthetics, the U0799G2 offers reliable and precise timekeeping. It features a quartz movement renowned for its accuracy and minimal maintenance requirements. The chronograph function allows you to time events with precision, while the day and date window provides convenient access to essential information.

Specifications of GUESS Men's Crystal Embellished Analog Watch

Brand: GUESS

Band Colour: Gold

Band Material: Stainless Steel

Band Width: 24 Millimeters

Calendar Type: Day-Date

Case Diameter: 48 Millimeters

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Thickness: 13 Millimeters

Clasp: Deployment Clasp

Dial Colour: Gold

Crystal Material: Mineral

Display Type: Analog

Case Shape: Round

Movement: Quartz

Pros Cons Bold and eye-catching design Crystal embellishments may not be everyone’s style Precise timekeeping

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OLEVS Black Men’s Watch Luxury Collection Luminous Hands Mechanical Movement Anti Reflective Durable Coatings BY BENYAR Pagani Design Fashion Luxury Wristwatch Luminous Hands Three-Pointer Analog Display Stainless Steel Strap Maserati Sfida Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch-R8873640001 12 Hour Time Display Quartz Movement Stainless Steel Strap Michael Kors Analog White Dial Men's Watch - MK8344 Chronograph Quartz Movement Stainless Steel Strap Zeppelin Mens Watch Serie LZ129 Hindenburg 12 Hour Time Display Moonface Indicator Chronograph Citizen Eco-Drive Perpetual Calendar Men's Watch - BL5403-03X Leather band Light Powered Sapphire crystal ADDIESDIVE Scuba Mens Diving Watch Luminescent Chromalight Dial NH35A Automatic Movement 41 Hours Of Energy Storage Stuhrling Orignal Mens Watch See-Through Dial Automatic Movement Black Leather Band Seiko 5 Men Analog Stainless Steel Watch Precise 21-Jewel Automatic Movement Hardlex Mineral Crystal Beige Color Band GUESS Men's Crystal Embellished Analog Watch Bedazzled Watch Face Stainless Steel Make Quartz Movement

Best overall product

When it comes to high-end watches for men, the GUESS Men's 48MM Crystal Embellished Analog Watch stands out as a true gem. This captivating timepiece seamlessly blends bold design with exquisite craftsmanship. The meticulous attention to detail sets the GUESS watch apart and elevates it to a level of pure artistry. The reliable quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping, while the chronograph function allows you to time events with accuracy. Additionally, the day and date window provides convenient access to essential information, making this watch as practical as it is beautiful. Its bold design, impeccable craftsmanship, and exceptional functionality make it the best overall product.

Best value for money

When seeking the best value in elite men's watches, the Zeppelin Mens Watch Serie LZ129 Hindenburg emerges as a clear frontrunner. This remarkable timepiece blends high-quality materials, captivating features, and rich heritage, making it a compelling choice for watch enthusiasts seeking a balance of luxury and affordability. Crafted from stainless steel, this watch is renowned for its durability and timeless elegance. The sapphire crystal glass adds further brilliance and protects the watch face from scratches, ensuring it remains pristine for years to come. The moon phase indicator adds a touch of intrigue, while the chronograph functionality enhances its practicality. Additionally, the watch pays homage to the legendary Zeppelin airship, LZ129 Hindenburg, carrying a rich heritage that elevates its value beyond mere timekeeping.

How to find the best luxury watch for men?

With so many luxury watches for men and countless brands vying for attention, finding the one for you can be daunting. Here are some key steps to guide you on your journey:

Consider the features:

Luxury watches for men often come equipped with additional features beyond timekeeping. Chronographs offer stopwatch functionality, while GMT models track multiple time zones. Complications like moon phases and perpetual calendars add functionality. Choose features that align with your preferences.

Evaluate the materials:

The materials used in a watch significantly impact its price, durability, and visual appeal. Stainless steel is a popular choice for its robustness, while precious metals like gold and platinum offer unparalleled luxury. Sapphire crystal provides exceptional scratch resistance compared to mineral crystal. Leather and metal bracelet options cater to individual preferences.

Understand the movement:

The heart of any timepiece is its movement. Quartz movements are precise and require minimal maintenance, while mechanical movements offer a more traditional and intricate experience. Automatic movements, self-winding through your natural movements, are a popular choice in luxury watches for men for those who appreciate the engineering marvel.

Prioritize quality over trends:

While following trends can be tempting, remember that luxury watches for men are an investment. Choose a timepiece that boasts impeccable craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and a timeless design. Such a watch will remain relevant and retain its value over the years.

The best men's timepiece isn't solely defined by its price tag or brand name. Choose a watch that resonates with your personal style, reflects your values, and offers a lifetime of enjoyment. By following these steps and embracing the process, you'll discover a cherished companion for years to come.

FAQs

Question : What are the complications in luxury watches for men?

Ans : Complications refer to additional features beyond basic timekeeping. These can include chronographs, moon phase indicators, and perpetual calendars. The Zeppelin Men's Watch Serie LZ129 Hindenburg, for example, includes a moon phase indicator.

Question : How do I clean my luxury watch?

Ans : Use a soft, lint-free cloth to gently wipe the watch case and bracelet regularly. For water-resistant watches, use a mild soap and water solution for deeper cleaning, avoiding submerging the watch if it's not specifically designed for diving.

Question : How often should I service my luxury watch?

Ans : Generally, servicing every 3-5 years is recommended to ensure accurate timekeeping and prevent potential issues. However, specific service intervals can vary based on the watch's brand and movement type.

Question : How can I protect my luxury watch from scratches?

Ans : Consider avoiding activities that might expose the watch to rough surfaces or impacts. Additionally, opt for watches with scratch-resistant materials like sapphire crystal to minimize surface damage.

Question : How should I store my luxury watch when not in use?

Ans : Store your watch in its original box or a watch case with proper cushioning to prevent scratches. Avoid extreme temperature and humidity changes.

Question : Do luxury watches for men hold their value over time?

Ans : Generally, well-maintained luxury watches from reputable brands tend to hold or even appreciate in value over the years, especially limited editions or iconic models.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!