Amazfit GTS 2 Amazfit GTS 2 (New Version) is a smartwatch under ₹10000 with a breathtaking Curved Bezel-Less Design. Crafted with exquisite curved glass resembling crystal jade, the aluminum alloy body ensures a comfortable and light wearable experience. The scratch-resistant curved screen with ODLC coating enhances durability and color clarity, making it a top smartwatch under ₹10000. Enjoy the freedom of Your Playlist on Your Time with 3GB of music storage for 300-600 songs, and control mobile music playback seamlessly. Answer calls on the go with Bluetooth Phone Calls, a new feature equipped with a microphone and speaker, ensuring you never miss important calls while running or driving. Explore Beyond Comprehension with the AMOLED screen featuring 341 ppi pixel density, rivaling the best displays globally. Amazon Alexa Built-in adds convenience, allowing you to control your home and check the weather offline. With 5 ATM water resistance, this smartwatch escorts you even underwater, offering worry-free daily use or swimming. Visit our store to discover more models by clicking the Amazfit link below the product title.

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Brand: Amazfit

Specifications of Amazfit GTS 2 Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTS 2 New Version

Style: GTS 2 New Version

Colour: Space Black

Screen Size: 1.65 Inches

Pros Cons Music Storage and Playback Requires Bluetooth connection Scratch-Resistant Screen

2. Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96 Get your best wristwear with the Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96" with this option of smartwatch under ₹10000 & premium smartwatches 10k. Boasting a vibrant 1.96" Super AMOLED Display with Always On Display, enjoy a sharper experience with bright pixel resolution and stunning new colors. Stay connected effortlessly with SingleSync BT Calling and Quick Replies, supporting 100 contacts on Android and 50 on iOS. NitroFast Charging ensures a day's power in just 10 minutes. Dive into a world of possibilities with 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Watchfaces, In-Built Games, and an AI Voice Assistant—all accessible with a single tap. Prioritize your well-being with Auto Stress monitoring, 24x7 Heart Rate tracking, Sleep monitoring, Spo2 measurement, and dedicated features for Women's Health.

Specifications of Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96 Brand: Titan

Specifications of Titan Smart 3 Premium Smart Watch|1.96 Brand: Titan

Model Name: Titan Smart 3

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.96 Inches

Pros Cons VitaFresh Crisper for Freshness Gloss Shows Fingerprints Efficient Energy Consumption

3. Titan Smart Smartwatch This Titan Smart Smartwatch is your immersive companion for a smart and healthy lifestyle. Featuring an Immersive Crystal Screen, its stylish aluminum body showcases a 1.32" full touch crystal display for easy taps, swipes, and controls. With Alexa Built-in, your commands come to life, from setting alarms to getting live cricket scores. Experience Long Battery Life up to 14 days, 5 ATM swim, and sweat resistance. The watch boasts a Complete Health Suite with SPO2, 24X7 Heart Rate Monitor, and Female Health Tracker. For fitness enthusiasts, the Ultimate Fitness Guide offers 14+ sports modes and VO2 Max tracking. Choose from Multiple Watch Faces to suit your style daily. Manage stress and sleep with Stress & Sleep Monitoring. Get all notifications with Notification Alert without reaching for your phone. The Titan Smart App ensures a user-friendly experience. An Ideal gift for birthdays, anniversaries, and weddings, this smartwatch is both smartwatch under ₹10000 and a best buy smartwatch 10000.

Specifications of Titan Smart Smartwatch Manufacturer: Titan

Packer: TITAN

Item Dimensions : LxWxH10 x 10 x 10 Centimeters

Net Quantity: 1.00 count

Generic Name: Smart Watch

Pros Cons Ultimate Fitness Guide Requires App Installation Stress & Sleep Monitoring

4. OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 OnePlus Nord Watch is a smartwatch under 10k that redefines your fitness and lifestyle experience with smartwatch under ₹10000. Boasting a vibrant 1.78" AMOLED display with 500 nit peak brightness, this watch ensures crystal-clear visibility, even under bright sunlight. Enjoy a fast and smooth interface with a 60Hz refresh rate and a minimalist round 2.5D design, reducing motion blur for a responsive feel. Seamlessly integrate with the N Health App on your smartphone to track 105 fitness modes, including Yoga, Meditation, and Cricket. With a remarkable 30 days standby time and 10 days of battery life, this smartwatch keeps pace with your active lifestyle. Its IP68 waterproof and dust-resistant metal case, paired with a fashionable sporty strap, ensures durability and style. Benefit from one-tap health measurements, including SpO2 Blood Oxygen, 24-hour heart rate, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and women's health tracking for period prediction. The Bluetooth 5.2 technology enhances stability and fast transmission, making it compatible with Android 6.0 & iOS 11.0 and above.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78 Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: OnePlus Nord Watch- Black

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.78 Inches

Pros Cons Comprehensive Health Monitoring Non-interchangeable Straps Bluetooth 5.2 Compatibility

5. Noise Halo Plus 1.46 Noise Halo Plus is a high-tech smartwatch under ₹10000, delivering a seamless fusion of style and innovation. Immerse yourself in the vivid clarity of its 1.46 inches AMOLED display, boasting 466*466px resolution and an always-on display feature. Revel in up to 7-day battery life, extendable to 2 days with calling activated, thanks to the 300mAh battery that charges fully in just 2 hours . Control your world with remote music playback, volume adjustment, and Tru Sync™ powered Bluetooth calling. Dive into a world of health and fitness with Noise Health Suite™, 100 sports modes, and IP68 water resistance. The NoiseFit app ensures seamless progress tracking, health updates, and friendly competition. Explore productivity tools like reminders, weather updates, calculators, quick replies, alarms, timers, stopwatches, and world clocks.

Specifications of Noise Halo Plus 1.46 Brand: Noise

Model Name: NoiseFit Halo Plus

Style: Metal Strap

Colour: Elite Black

Screen Size: 1.46 Inches

Pros Cons Extended 7-Day Battery Life Not Compatible with Fast Chargers 100+ Cloud-Based Watch Faces

6. Titan Crest Premium Leather Strap Smartwatch|1.43 Titan Crest Premium Leather Strap smartwatch under ₹10000 is a sophisticated blend of style and functionality that redefines the smartwatch experience. With a stunning 1.43" AMOLED display featuring and an industry-leading 466 x 466 pixel resolution, this smartwatch offers unparalleled clarity. Stay connected seamlessly with SingleSync BT Calling, powered by an advanced chipset and convenient. Elevate your well-being with the Auto Stress Monitor, 24x7 HRM, SpO2, and Sleep Monitor with REM tracking. Access a world of convenience with the AI Voice Assistant, Calculator, and Calendar with Event Reminder. Unlock endless possibilities with in-built games, 100+ watch faces, and multiple sports modes. Take control of your music and camera, receive smart notifications, and stay ahead with the weather display. Boasting an impressive 5-7 days of battery life under standard conditions and 3 days with BT calling, this smartwatch under ₹10000 is the epitome of reliability. Don't miss out on the best smartwatch deals 10000—experience luxury, performance, and affordability in one.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Leather Strap Smartwatch|1.43 Brand: Titan

Model Name: Titan Crest

Style: Titan Crest

Colour: Classic Black

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Pros Cons Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display Occasional Connectivity Glitch Comprehensive Health Monitoring

7. CrossBeats Nexus 2.1 CrossBeats Nexus 2.1 is the ultimate smartwatch under ₹10000, combining top-notch technology with style. Immerse yourself in the brilliance of the largest 2.1" AMOLED full touch screen, boasting 700 nits brightness for vivid visuals biggest display. Powered by Chat GPT, this smartwatch takes voice commands to the next level. Access your favorite e-books on the go and store up to 10 books with increased storage capacity Ebook Access. Experience long-lasting power with a 250 MAH battery, ensuring up to 6 days of usage and an impressive 30 days on standby long-Lasting Battery. Seamlessly navigate new terrains with the built-in altimeter, compass, barometer, and in-app GPS navigation navigate New Roads. Stay in touch with ClearComm Technology and the latest 5.3 chipset for convenient Bluetooth calling, compatible with Google Assistant and Siri smart communication. Choose from 100+ sport modes, sync workouts with the MActive Pro app, and track your fitness metrics with AI health tracking.

Specifications of CrossBeats Nexus 2.1 Brand: CrossBeats

Model Name: Nexus

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 2.1 Inches

Pros Cons Dynamic Notification Island Smartphone App Dependency Built-in Altimeter and Compass

8. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43 Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus is the ultimate smartwatch under ₹10000, blending style with advanced technology. Unleash the power of its 1.43" AMOLED 2.5D Display, boasting a 460*460 pixel High Resolution and 700 NITS Peak Brightness for vivid clarity. Enjoy a seamless experience with a 5-day battery life (sans Bluetooth calling & Always On Display), quick 3-hour charging via a 3.7V to 5V adapter, and a convenient 20% charge in just 30-40 minutes. Embrace versatility with TWS Connection, connecting your earbuds for a musical escape from the 4GB internal storage. Achieve fitness goals with 300 Sports Modes, tracking every step, calorie, and dance class detail. Receive notifications from social media, calls, and monitor health metrics like SpO2, Heart Rate, and Sleep. Customize daily with 110 Inbuilt Watch Faces and navigate effortlessly with the sleek rotating button.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43 Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Invincible Plus

Style: Plus AMOLED

Colour: Black Steel

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Pros Cons Extensive 300 Sports Modes Dependent on Smartphone for AI Voice Assistant Stylish with 110 Watch Faces

9. Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069 Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069, your ideal companion for an active lifestyle smartwatch under ₹10000. Compatible with Wear OS by Google, this smartwatch seamlessly integrates with the latest Android and iOS phones, offering a versatile experience. Enjoy 24 Hr + multi-day Extended Mode, catering to your usage needs with a rapid 80% charge in just half an hour via the magnetic dock. Always on Display now features more vibrant colors and a plethora of customizable watch faces. With hundreds of apps covering fitness, music, social, and more, this watch ensures you stay connected and entertained. Boasting a 3 ATM design, it's perfect for all activities. Automatic tracking of activity goals, sleep, heart rate, and more, paired with GPS-enabled activity modes, empowers your health journey.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition Black Smartwatch FTW4069 Brand: Fossil

Model Name: Gen 6 Display Wellness Edition

Style: strap

Colour: black

Screen Size: 1.28 Inches

Pros Cons Seamless Phone Connectivity Limited Watch Faces (pre-installed) Simplified Smart Battery Modes

10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is a smartwatch under ₹10000 that combines style and functionality. Immerse yourself in a vivid 1.96" AMOLED display, witnessing life unfold on a larger canvas. With a remarkable 7-day battery life, stay unstoppable as it fully charges in just 2 hours. Achieve your fitness goals effortlessly with the NoiseFit app, tracking activities and earning rewards. Enhanced with a MEMS Microphone for calling clarity, experience crystal clear Bluetooth calling powered by Tru SyncTM. Effortlessly navigate with the functional crown and enjoy the Always On Display for easy accessibility. The package includes the smartwatch, charger, warranty card, user manual, and a toolkit for strap adjustment.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Series : ColorFit Ultra 3

Colour: ‎Jet Black Elite

Item Height: ‎12 Millimeters

Item Width: ‎39 Millimeters

Standing screen display size: 1.96 Inches

Pros Cons MEMS Microphone for Clarity Not a Medical Device Replacement Crystal Clear Bluetooth Calling

Best overall product The Amazfit GTS 2 New Version emerges as the best overall smartwatch under ₹10000, blending style and functionality seamlessly. Its breathtaking Curved Bezel-Less Design, scratch-resistant screen, and features like Bluetooth phone calls and Amazon Alexa Built-in make it a standout. The AMOLED screen with 341 ppi pixel density provides unmatched clarity, and the 5 ATM water resistance adds versatility. With music storage, notifications, and a comfortable design, the Amazfit GTS 2 sets the bar for an all-encompassing smartwatch experience.

Best value for money The Noise Halo Plus stands out as the best value-for-money smartwatch under ₹10000, offering a perfect blend of style and innovation. Its 1.46-inch AMOLED display, extended 7-day battery life, and Tru Sync™ powered Bluetooth calling make it a cost-effective choice. The Noise Health Suite™, 100+ sports modes, and IP68 water resistance cater to health and fitness enthusiasts. With an array of productivity tools and compatibility with the NoiseFit app, the Noise Halo Plus delivers exceptional value without compromising on features.

How to choose a Smartwatch Under ₹ 10000 in Black? Choosing the right smartwatch under ₹10000 in black requires consideration of key features and personal preferences. Firstly, prioritize the display – look for vibrant AMOLED screens with clear visibility. Consider the watch's battery life; a balance between a long-lasting battery and quick charging is crucial. Assess fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, sports modes, and sleep tracking to align with your wellness goals. Connectivity options, including Bluetooth calling and app integration, enhance usability. Waterproof and dust-resistant designs are beneficial for versatile use. Pay attention to design aesthetics and comfort, ensuring the smartwatch suits your style and feels comfortable for daily wear. Evaluate additional features like voice assistants, music storage, and customizable watch faces for added convenience. Lastly, check user reviews to gauge real-world performance and reliability. By considering these factors, you can choose a black smartwatch under ₹10000 that aligns with your preferences and lifestyle.

FAQs Question : Are these smartwatches compatible with both Android and iOS devices? Ans : Most smartwatches under ₹10000 are compatible with Android (6.0 and above) and iOS (11.0 and above) devices. Question : Can I swim with these smartwatches? Ans : Many of these smartwatches offer water resistance, with some having an IP68 rating, making them suitable for swimming. Question : How long does the battery last on average? Ans : Battery life varies, but most smartwatches provide an average of 5-7 days under standard conditions. Question : Do these smartwatches support Bluetooth calling? Ans : Yes, several models, like the Noise Halo Plus and Titan Smart 3, offer Bluetooth calling functionality. Question : Are there multiple watch faces to choose from? Ans : Yes, these smartwatches come with a variety of pre-installed watch faces, providing customization options.

