In the world of smartwatches, there are countless options available, each with its own unique set of features and price points. For those looking for a high-end smartwatch under ₹75000 packed with the latest technology, there are several great options available. This guide will explore some of the best smartwatches in this price range, helping you find the perfect one for your needs.

When choosing the best smartwatch ₹75,000, there are a few key things to consider. First, think about what features are most important to you. Do you need a GPS watch to track your runs or hikes? Are you looking for a watch with built-in cellular connectivity so you can make calls and send texts without your phone? Once you've narrowed down your must-have features, you can start to compare different models.

Another important factor to consider is battery life. Smartwatches with more features tend to have shorter battery life. So, if you're looking for a watch that you can wear all day without having to worry about charging it, you'll need to choose a model with a longer battery life.

Finally, don't forget about design. Smartwatches come in a variety of styles, so you'll want to choose one that you love the look of. Once you've considered all of these factors, you're ready to start shopping for the top ₹75000 smartwatches for you.

1. Noise Pulse 2 Max Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

Noise Pulse 2 Max Bluetooth calling smartwatch under ₹75,000 has a massive 1.85" display. See everyday data clearly under the brightest sun on the 1.85'' TFT LCD that sports 550 nits of brightness and the highest screen-to-body ratio. With BT calling talk directly to your loved ones from your wrist, manage calls, access your favourite contacts and dial from the dial pad.

Now smartly connect with the world with Tru Sync technology that ensures faster and more stable connection and low power consumption. With smart DND take a break when you want to and get uninterrupted sleep time. Get started on your fitness journey with a whole range of wellness features in Noise Health Suite and 100 sports modes to support you.

Manage your day-to-day life better with the NoiseFit app at your disposal. With 4 default watch faces in the watch, choose from over 150+ watch face options available in the app and don a new look every day.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men and Women (Jet Black)

Brand: Noise

Model Name: ColorFit Pulse 2 Max

Style: Square

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.85 Inches

Pros Cons Good display quality Low battery backup Bluetooth calling feature

2. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black)

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth calling smartwatch under ₹75,000 has a bigger round display. It comes with a 1.39" TFT colour full touch screen and a 240 x 240 pixels high resolution It looks sleek with a 280 NITS peak brightness. The watch works for about 7 days (without Bluetooth calling) and about 4 days with Bluetooth calling on a single charge. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output.

With 120+ sports modes track each activity effectively with this smartwatch & activity tracker. When connected to BT calling you can control the volume of the call. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro possess a metal body that is durable and long-lasting. The watch gives a sleek look and gloss finish with shine and is anti-corrosive.

Notifications are supported from all social media channels (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), calls, health tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), sports tracking & many more. The smartwatch comes with an AI Voice assistant that can with one tap wake up Siri/Google on your phone. Enjoy playing games on the wrist as you go. The package contains a smartwatch, charging cable, manual, and warranty card.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black)

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Phoenix Pro

Style: Phoenix Pro 1.39"

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.39 Inches

Pros Cons Fashionable Challenging to see the display in direct sunlight Reasonably Priced

3. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch (Black)

The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 smartwatch under ₹75,000 comes with a 1.69" HD full-touch display for smooth swipes and clear vision. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch comes with real-time 24x7 SPO2/Blood Oxygen tracking and dynamic Heart Rate Monitoring. This smartwatch consists of 60 sports modes to track. Enjoy music and camera control with an IP68 water-resistant smartwatch. It can withstand dust, spills, and raindrops and is sweatproof.

The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. The powerful battery has about 7 days of battery life and a standby time of 25 days. Unlimited customized built-in watch faces and multiple watch faces through the app.

The watch system is compatible with Android 4.4 or above, iOS 8.0 or above, and Bluetooth version 5.1 or above. Notifications are supported from all social media channels (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), calls, health tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), sports tracking and many more. The case is made of plastic material and the band of silicone material. It has a tang buckle-type clasp.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch (Black)

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Ninja 3

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons Decent look Bluetooth connectivity is not supported with normal apps Good user experience

4. Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Quest Smartwatch

Fire-Boltt’s newly launched Quest smartwatch under ₹75,000 elevates your wristwear to the next level with the mesmerizing 1.39" full-touch display. Its vibrant 360 x 360 pixels resolution turns every glance into a visual feast. The Quest Smartwatch has the power of GPS to navigate with precision and flair. Quest features reliable Bluetooth connectivity and versatility of over 100 sports modes.

The Rotating Crown of the Quest GPS Smartwatch gives a rugged look and finish. Quest's robust IP67 rating guarantees unwavering resilience against water and dust. Quest's comprehensive health-tracking capabilities monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, oxygen levels, and heart rate.

The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20% charge, the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 mins. The box includes a smartwatch, charging cable, warranty card, and user manual.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Quest Smartwatch

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: QUEST

Style: Modern

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.39 Inches

Pros Cons Sleek design Phone pairing app Comfortable fit

5. Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black)

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth calling smartwatch under ₹75,000 has a 1.28" TFT LCD full touch display with 2D high hardness glass for super protection. The watch has a high resolution of 240 x 240 pixels and 600 NITS peak brightness. The watch works for 3 days with Bluetooth calling (normal usage) and 8 days without Bluetooth calling. The system requires Bluetooth version 5.0 and above, iOS 7.0 and above, and Android version 4.4 and above.

The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20% charge, the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 mins. With BT calling you can control the volume of the call. Listen to your favourite tunes and experience HD calling through the built-in mic.

Notifications are supported from all social media channels (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), calls, health tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), sports tracking & many more. Tap on the AI feature to activate the mobile phone voice assistant and make calls. Track 60 different sports modes like running, walking, climbing, kabaddi, cricket and many more.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black)

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Talk 2

Style: Talk 2 1.28

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 1.28 Inches

Pros Cons Sleek and modern design Vibration function Impressive battery life

6. Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe Luxury Smartwatch (Stainless Black)

Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe luxury smartwatch under ₹75,000 is equipped with a 1.43" always-on AMOLED display. The premium display has a 466 x 466 pixels resolution and 600 NITS peak brightness. It features a shock-proof metal body and a sleek luxury stainless steel design.

The 400 mAh battery of Dagger Luxe delivers 8 days of standard backup on a full charge, 5 days with active Bluetooth calling, and 25 days in standby mode. The smartwatch’s Bluetooth calling feature lets you make and receive calls. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. It brings AI voice assistance to your wrist. With multiple sports modes, track and optimise your workouts with precision.

Personalise your style with the multiple watch faces in the smartwatch. Take photos or control your smartphone's camera remotely with the camera control feature. Prioritize your well-being with Dagger Luxe’s SpO2 monitoring and continuous heart rate tracking.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe Luxury Smartwatch (Stainless Black)

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Dagger Pro

Style: Modern

Colour: Stainless Black

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Pros Cons Display and look A bit heavy Battery life

7. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Black SS)

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus smartwatch under ₹75,000 comes with a 1.43" AMOLED display with 460 x 460 pixels high resolution. It supports a 2.5D full lamination curve display to enhance the usage experience. It also has 700 NITS peak brightness. The watch works for about 5 days on a single charge without Bluetooth calling and Always On Display and about 2 Days with Bluetooth calling.

The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. The watch supports a TWS connection while your earbuds are connected to the watch with 4GB internal storage. The watch consists of 300 sports modes to track your activities. The notifications are supported from all social media channels (Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook), calls, health tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), sports tracking & many more.

The watch can store up to 110 inbuilt watch faces. The Bluetooth calling feature allows you to make and receive calls with the built-in mic and speaker function. With Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus, you can activate your mobile phone's AI voice assistant with one single tap.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Black SS)

Brand: Fire-Boltt

Model Name: Invincible Plus

Style: Plus AMOLED

Colour: Black Steel

Screen Size: 1.43 Inches

Pros Cons Heavy build quality Improvement in the app is required Smooth functioning

8. Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch (Midnight Black)

The Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch under ₹75,000 has a slim and stylish design with stainless steel. The classy round Amazfit GTR Mini has a 1.28" always-on AMOLED display with a high 326 PPI resolution for a crystal clear image and sharp details. The GTR Mini is super-slim at 9.25mm and lightweight at 24.6g. It is comfortable to wear due to its skin-friendly silicone strap. The Amazfit GTR Mini has a long battery life empowered by the Zepp OS 2.0 and dual-core Huangshan 2S chip.

The basic usage battery life is 14 days. The Amazfit GTR Mini features 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂ and stress monitoring. It uses the BioTracker 3.0 advanced biosensor to automatically monitor your SpO2 level 24 hours a day once enabled. The Amazfit GTR Mini features 5 satellite positioning systems. The Amazfit GTR Mini features 120+ sports modes and smart recognition.

Specifications of Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch (Midnight Black)

Brand: Amazfit

Model Name: GTR Mini

Style: Classic

Colour: Midnight Black

Screen Size: 1.28 Inches

Pros Cons Long battery life Cost is comparatively high Lightweight and amazing built quality

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth (Black)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch under ₹75,000 is only compatible with Android smartphones. It runs on Wear OS powered by Samsung. It features a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor for body composition analysis and an optical heart rate sensor. The health monitoring features include advanced sleep analysis and women's health.

The enhanced fitness tracking lets you track 90+ workouts. The smartwatch has enriched app availability and connectivity with Wear OS powered by Samsung. The typical usage time is up to 40 hours on a single charge. It has a USB connectivity technology. The box components include the ‎Galaxy watch, watch strap, wireless charger, and quick start guide.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth (Black)

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy Watch4

Style: Watch 4

Colour: Black

Screen Size: 7 Inches

Pros Cons Good quality Battery life Health and fitness tracking

10. SENS EDYSON 1 Smartwatch (Matte Black)

The SENS EDYSON 1 smartwatch under ₹75,000 comes with a large 4.3 cm (1.7) 2.5D curved IPS display encased in a zinc alloy metal case. It features Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and smart notifications. It has a 3-day battery life with 15 days of standby time.

The smartwatch’s wellness modes include 11 sports modes and is IP68 water resistant. It has a USB connectivity technology and a tang buckle clasp type. The band material type is silicone. The human interface input includes a touch screen and buttons. The box includes the smartwatch, charging cable, user manual, warranty card, strap, welcome note, and brochure.

Specifications of SENS EDYSON 1 Smartwatch (Matte Black)

Brand: SENS

Model Name: EDYSON 1

Style: Modern

Colour: Matte Black

Screen Size: 43.18 Millimetres

Pros Cons Beautiful design Need to develop own app Lightweight and comfortable

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise Pulse 2 Max Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Men and Women (Jet Black) 1.85'' TFT LCD Noise Health Suite and 100 sports modes 150+ watch face options Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black) 1.39' TFT colour full touch screen 120+ sports modes Notifications from all social media channels are supported Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch (Black) 1.69” HD full-touch display 60 sports modes Notifications from all social media channels are supported Fire-Boltt Newly Launched Quest Smartwatch 1.39” full touch display GPS support IP67 rating for water and dust resistance Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black) 1.28” TFT LCD full touch display Notifications from all social media channels are supported 60 different sports modes Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe Luxury Smartwatch (Stainless Black) 1.43' always-on AMOLED display 400 mAh battery 600 NITS peak brightness Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus Smartwatch (Black SS) 1.43' AMOLED display 4GB internal storage 300 sports modes Amazfit GTR Mini Smart Watch (Midnight Black) 1.28' always-on AMOLED display Zepp OS 2.0 and dual-core Huangshan 2S chip 5 satellite positioning systems support Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Bluetooth (Black) Bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor Optical heart rate sensor Track 90+ workouts SENS EDYSON 1 Smartwatch (Matte Black) Large 4.3 cm (1.7) 2.5D curved IPS display 11 sports modes IP68 water resistant

Best overall product

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth calling smartwatch under ₹75,000 has a bigger round display. It looks sleek and works for about 7 days (without Bluetooth calling) and about 4 days with Bluetooth calling on a single charge. With 120+ sports modes track each activity effectively with this smartwatch & activity tracker. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro possess a metal body that is durable, long-lasting, and anti-corrosive. Notifications are supported by all social media channels, calls, health tracking, sports tracking & many more. The smartwatch comes with an AI Voice assistant that can with one tap wake up Siri/Google on your phone.

Best value for money

The Amazfit GTR Mini smartwatch under ₹75,000 is the best value-for-money product. It has a slim and stylish design with stainless steel. The classy round Amazfit GTR Mini has a crystal clear image and sharp details. The GTR Mini is super slim, lightweight, and comfortable to wear due to its skin-friendly silicone strap. The Amazfit GTR Mini has a long battery life. The Amazfit GTR Mini features 24/7 heart rate, SpO₂ and stress monitoring. The Amazfit GTR Mini features 5 satellite positioning systems. The Amazfit GTR Mini features 120+ sports modes and smart recognition. It can track your steps, calories burned, and more and get a post-workout report when you're done!

How to choose the Right?

When choosing a smartwatch under ₹75,000, you can consider things like build quality, water resistance, display, and other features. The watch shouldn't feel cheap of build quality. Avoid loose straps, wobbly buttons, and poor-quality displays. If you plan to use the watch for outdoor activities, consider a watch with water resistance. A bright and vibrant display is desirable. AMOLED displays are good because they're visible in sunlight. A good display should be bright and visible in sunlight. Other things to consider in smartwatches include features such as built-in pedometers, heart rate monitors, and accelerometers.

FAQs

Question : What is the maximum range of a smartwatch?

Ans : The maximum distance your smartwatch can connect to your phone depends on the connectivity technology used between them. Most smartwatches use Bluetooth technology to communicate with the phone. A typical Bluetooth range is about 30 feet (10 meters) in an open area without obstacles.

Question : What is the average life of a smartwatch?

Ans : You may well get 2 to 5 years of use out of a smartwatch, or even more. It depends on the manufacturer, model, and your usage. But, ultimately, the longevity of the watch needs to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Question : How many phones can you connect to a smartwatch?

Ans : If you like, you can pair multiple watches to your smartphone. You can't do this with an iPhone. But you can pair your watch with only one phone at a time. You can't pair one watch with multiple phones at the same time.

Question : How long does a smartwatch take to charge?

Ans : If the watch battery is at 0%, the smartwatch should take about 3-4 hours to charge fully. Awake Labs recommends that a Samsung watch be charged every night so that the battery is at 100% at the beginning of each day.

Question : Does a smartwatch need GPS?

Ans : Smartwatches are great for tracking your activities, but they can also be used to track your location. If you want to use your watch to navigate to a destination, you'll need a smartwatch with GPS.

