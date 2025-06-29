Top 10 vacuum cleaners perfect for monsoon: Best picks for wet floors, muddy footprints and damp dust removal

Monsoon brings in mud, moisture, and damp odours, making a good vacuum cleaner essential for maintaining a clean and hygienic home. Wet and dry vacuum cleaners are especially useful during this season as they can handle both solid dirt and liquid spills with ease. Look for models with strong suction power, HEPA filters for allergens, and blower functions to dry damp corners. Bagless variants are more convenient for regular use. Lightweight, compact designs with multi-surface cleaning abilities make monsoon cleaning stress-free.

Brands like Agaro, Eureka Forbes, Inalsa, Philips offer reliable options tailored for Indian households dealing with seasonal moisture, muck, and mould effectively. We have put together a bunch of the best vacuum cleaners meant from monsoon on Amazon.

The Eureka Forbes Trendy Zip Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful 1000-watt suction in a compact, lightweight design ideal for everyday cleaning. Its key features include a reusable dust bag and five handy accessories for versatile use. The vacuum is especially effective on dust and dry debris, making it perfect for monsoon season upkeep. Easy to handle and store, it combines performance and convenience with a 1-year warranty for added assurance.

Specifications Model Name Trendy Zip Cordless No Brand Eureka Forbes Filter Type Cloth Colour Black Reason to buy Lightweight and compact Comes with five accessories Reason to avoid Not suitable for wet spills Dust bag needs manual emptying

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its ease of use, strong suction, and compact design. Great for daily dry cleaning, especially during monsoons.

Why choose this product?

Lightweight, efficient, and affordable—ideal for quick clean-ups and dry messes during the humid, dusty monsoon months.



The BISSELL Spotclean Pro Portable Vacuum Cleaner is ideal for deep cleaning tough stains on carpets, sofas, mattresses, and more. Its standout feature is the warm water cleaning capability that effectively removes curry and stubborn marks. Designed for wet and dry use, it offers powerful suction and versatility in a compact form. This appliance is perfect for monsoon messes, combining convenience and performance with a 2-year warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Brand BISSELL Model Name Spotclean Pro Filter Type HEPA Cordless No Colour Black and Red Reason to buy Removes tough curry stains Effective on multiple surfaces Reason to avoid Not cordless Slightly bulky for small storage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users praise its strong suction and stain removal. It’s especially helpful during monsoons for cleaning sofas and wet surfaces.

Why choose this product?

Removes tough stains, uses warm water, and deep cleans multiple surfaces—ideal for damp, messy monsoon conditions.

The AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is a compact and lightweight solution for everyday dry vacuuming at home. With 6.5 kPa suction power, it effectively removes dust and small debris from tight spaces. Its small size and durable body make it perfect for quick clean-ups, especially during the monsoon season. Ideal for furniture, cars, and corners, it combines portability with power in a budget-friendly design.

Specifications Brand AGARO Model Name Regal Filter Type Cloth Cordless No Colour Black Reason to buy Compact and easy to store Strong suction for its size Reason to avoid Not for wet cleaning Short cord length

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its handy size and solid suction. Best suited for light household cleaning and reaching small or tricky spaces.

Why choose this product?

Compact, powerful, and easy to handle—ideal for quick dry cleaning jobs during damp and dusty monsoon days.

The INALSA WD 10 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful 1200W suction with a 10-litre capacity, ideal for deep monsoon cleaning. Its standout feature is the 17 kPa suction with blower function, making it efficient for both wet spills and dry dust. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it captures fine allergens, while its versatile design allows for sofa, floor, and car cleaning in one easy-to-use machine.

Specifications Brand INALSA Model Name WD 10 Filter Type HEPA Cordless No Colour Blue/Grey Reason to buy Wet and dry cleaning Strong blower function Reason to avoid Limited tank capacity No auto cord rewind

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users like its strong suction, multi-surface cleaning ability, and large tank. Excellent for heavy-duty cleaning during the monsoon season.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for tackling monsoon messes, wet spills, and allergens with strong suction, large capacity, and HEPA filtration.

The AGARO Rapid 1000W Vacuum Cleaner is designed for efficient wet and dry home cleaning with strong 16.5 kPa suction. Its 10-litre tank ensures longer cleaning sessions without frequent emptying. The built-in blower function helps clean hard-to-reach spots, making it ideal for monsoon messes. With a sturdy plastic body in vibrant red, it offers power, capacity, and convenience for versatile use across different household surfaces.

Specifications Brand AGARO Model Name Rapid Filter Type Cloth Cordless No Colour Red Reason to buy Wet and dry cleaning capability Powerful 16.5 kPa suction Reason to avoid Slightly bulky design No HEPA filtration

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its powerful suction, decent tank capacity, and blower feature. Works well for floors, spills, and stubborn dust.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for monsoon cleaning with wet-dry use, strong suction, and blower for efficient, versatile household maintenance.

The Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner delivers high suction power of 20 kPa with a robust 1400W motor. Its standout feature is the 20-litre stainless steel tank, perfect for heavy-duty home cleaning during the monsoon. It includes a blower function and 7 accessories for versatile use. Despite its capacity, the unit remains lightweight, offering powerful performance, durability, and convenience for both wet spills and dry debris.

Specifications Brand Eureka Forbes Model Name Ultimo Wet & Dry Filter Type Standard Dust Filter Cordless No Colour Black & Silver Reason to buy High 20 kPa suction power Includes 7 cleaning accessories Reason to avoid Slightly bulky design No HEPA filtration system

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its suction strength, sturdy build, and accessories. Ideal for monsoon deep cleaning across home surfaces and corners.

Why choose this product?

Powerful suction, large tank, and blower make it perfect for heavy-duty wet and dry cleaning during the monsoon season.

The Inalsa Eco Cyclone Pro is a powerful 1400W bagless vacuum cleaner, offering 18 kPa strong suction for deep cleaning. Its standout feature is the HEPA filter, ensuring cleaner indoor air by trapping fine dust and allergens. The 2-litre dust collector adds convenience, while the 5m power cord with auto cord re-winder makes movement easy. It’s highly energy-efficient, ideal for everyday home use with effective results and low maintenance.

Specifications Brand Inalsa Model Name Eco Cyclone Pro Filter Type HEPA Cordless No Colour Red/Grey Reason to buy Strong suction power Compact and lightweight Reason to avoid Not cordless No blower function

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate its powerful suction, ease of use, and compact design. Some mention noise levels could be improved slightly.

Why choose this product?

Great suction, hygienic HEPA filter, and user-friendly design make it ideal for everyday dust and dirt control at home.



The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 is a compact, bagless vacuum cleaner with 1900W power, delivering strong suction for deep cleaning. Its standout feature is PowerCyclone 5 Technology, which maximises airflow and performance by separating dust efficiently. The MultiClean nozzle ensures thorough results on all floor types. Lightweight and easy to handle, this vacuum also includes a hygienic dust disposal system, making it a reliable cleaning companion for everyday household use.

Specifications Brand Philips Model Name PowerPro FC9352/01 Filter Type HEPA Cordless No Colour Blue Reason to buy Excellent suction power Works on all floor types Reason to avoid Slightly noisy Shorter cord length

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its powerful suction, easy handling, and build quality. A few mention noise, but most are highly satisfied overall.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for efficient, deep home cleaning with strong suction, multi-surface capability, and trusted Philips durability and design quality.

The KENT Vortex Pro is a versatile wet and dry vacuum cleaner powered by a 1200W motor delivering 18 kPa suction. Its key highlight is the Cyclone5 Technology combined with a HEPA filter, ensuring deep and hygienic cleaning. The 20-litre stainless steel body offers durability, while rubberised wheels aid smooth mobility. With a blower function and dual cleaning modes, it's ideal for comprehensive household cleaning with strong efficiency and minimal maintenance.

Specifications Brand KENT Model Name Vortex Pro Filter Type HEPA Cordless No Colour Black & Yellow Reason to buy Wet and dry cleaning Strong blower function Reason to avoid No auto cord rewind Slightly bulky size

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Users love its multipurpose use and suction strength. Some find it large, but most rate its performance very favourably.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for deep, wet or dry cleaning with durable design, strong suction and a trusted HEPA filtration system.

The AMERICAN MICRONIC AMI-VCD21-1600WDx features a powerful 1600W motor with an impressive 28 kPa suction for efficient wet and dry cleaning. Its standout feature is the stainless steel body with a 21-litre capacity, offering both durability and extended usage. Equipped with a HEPA filter and blower function, it captures fine dust and enables multipurpose cleaning. The washable dust bag makes maintenance easy and cost-effective for regular household or semi-commercial use.

Specifications Brand AMERICAN MICRONIC Model Name AMI-VCD21-1600WDx Filter Type HEPA Cordless No Colour Red/Black/Steel Reason to buy Very powerful suction Durable steel build Reason to avoid Slightly heavy No auto cord rewind

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Most users praise its excellent suction and build quality. A few mention it’s bulky but appreciate its wet cleaning ability.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for tough cleaning jobs, this vacuum combines heavy-duty suction, durable construction, and HEPA filtering for complete home care.

Is it safe to vacuum in the rain? No, it is not safe to vacuum in the rain. Using electrical appliances outdoors in wet conditions risks electric shock, damage to the vacuum cleaner, and potential injury.

What is the best vacuum for people with dust allergies? The best vacuum for people with dust allergies is one with a HEPA filter, strong suction, and sealed dust collection—like Philips PowerPro or Dyson models designed for allergen control.

Are vacuum cleaners good for Indian homes? Yes, vacuum cleaners are ideal for Indian homes as they efficiently handle dust, pet hair, and fine particles, especially with HEPA filters and wet-dry models suited for diverse flooring types.

Top 3 features of best vacuum cleaners for monsoon

Best Vacuum Cleaner Form Factor Special Feature Noise Level Eureka Forbes Trendy Zip 1000W (Black) Compact Canister Reusable dust bag, lightweight Moderate BISSELL Spotclean Pro Portable Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Portable/Handheld Uses warm water, deep cleans fabrics Low to Moderate AGARO Regal 800W Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Black) Handheld Lightweight body, dry use Low INALSA Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner WD 10 (1200W, 10L) Canister Blower function, HEPA filter Moderate AGARO Rapid 1000W Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Red) Canister 10L capacity, plastic body Moderate Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry 1400W Vacuum Cleaner Canister 20L steel tank, 7 accessories, blower Slightly High Inalsa Eco Cyclone Pro 1400W Bagless Vacuum Cleaner (Red/Grey) Upright Bagless Auto cord rewind, HEPA filter Moderate Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Bagless Vacuum Cleaner (Blue) Compact Bagless PowerCyclone 5, MultiClean nozzle Moderate to High KENT Vortex Pro 1200W Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Black & Yellow) Canister Cyclone5 tech, HEPA filter, SS body Moderate AMERICAN MICRONIC AMI-VCD21-1600WDx Wet & Dry 1600W Vacuum Cleaner (Red/Black/Steel) Canister 28 kPa suction, washable dust bag Slightly High

Factors to keep in mind while choosing vacuum cleaners for monsoon Wet and Dry Function: Monsoons bring damp floors and muddy footprints. Opt for a vacuum cleaner that supports both wet and dry cleaning for thorough results.

Strong Suction Power: High suction ensures effective removal of moisture-laden dust and dirt. Look for models with at least 18–20 kPa suction.

HEPA Filtration: To combat allergens and damp dust, choose a vacuum with a HEPA filter for cleaner indoor air.

Durable Build: Go for rust-resistant bodies like stainless steel and rubberised wheels for better mobility on wet surfaces.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

