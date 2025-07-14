Top 10 water-resistant smartwatches perfect for fitness, travel and everyday use

Smartwatches have evolved beyond simple step counters, becoming essential companions for everyday life. Whether you're tracking workouts, taking calls, or managing your schedule, a reliable smartwatch makes a difference, especially one that can handle water, rain, or a swim session without worry.

In this list, we’ve rounded up the best water-resistant smartwatches from trusted brands like Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, Huawei and OnePlus. Each offers a blend of style, durability, and smart features, making them ideal for active lifestyles and unpredictable weather. Whatever your budget or needs, there’s a water-resistant smartwatch here to keep pace with you.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic offers a premium experience with a classic rotating bezel, sapphire crystal glass, and an armour aluminium build. It features advanced health tracking, including blood pressure and ECG monitoring, sleep analysis, and personalised heart rate zones. The watch supports contactless payments and is water-resistant up to 5ATM/IP68, making it suitable for daily wear and workouts.

Running Wear OS 4.0, it provides smooth app integration, gesture controls, and fall detection. While its display and features are praised, battery life is a common complaint, with users reporting rapid drain. Connectivity and accuracy receive mixed feedback, but the overall value and build quality are appreciated.

Specifications Display 1.3" Super AMOLED Storage 16GB Battery 300 mAh (up to 1 day) Water Resistance 5ATM/IP68 OS Wear OS 4.0 Reasons to buy Premium build and advanced health features Rotating bezel and contactless payments Reason to avoid Short battery life Mixed connectivity and accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the build quality and features, but battery life is disappointing and connectivity can be inconsistent. Functionality and accuracy are mixed.

Why choose this product?

Premium materials, advanced health tracking, and a rotating bezel make it a stylish, feature-rich smartwatch for Android users.

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) delivers a seamless Apple ecosystem experience, offering essential health and safety features like fall and crash detection, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. Its Retina display is bright and clear, and the watch supports cellular connectivity for calls and texts without your iPhone nearby.

With watchOS 11, users benefit from improved personalization and connectivity. The device is praised for its quality and value, making it a strong choice for iPhone users seeking a reliable, affordable smartwatch with robust fitness and safety features.

Specifications Display 1.78" Retina Storage 32GB Battery Up to 18 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3, Cellular OS watchOS 11 Reasons to buy Excellent integration with Apple devices Comprehensive safety and fitness features Reason to avoid Only works with iPhone No always-on display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the Apple Watch SE to be high quality and worth its price, appreciating its features and reliability.

Why choose this product?

Seamless Apple integration, safety features, and strong value make it ideal for iPhone users wanting an affordable smartwatch.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is a rugged GPS smartwatch built for outdoor enthusiasts, featuring solar charging for unlimited battery life in smartwatch mode. Its fiber-reinforced polymer case and Corning Gorilla glass ensure durability, while 100m water resistance and shock/thermal resistance make it adventure-ready.

With built-in sports apps, advanced health monitoring, and multiple satellite navigation systems, it excels in fitness and exploration. The power manager lets users optimize battery usage, making it a top pick for those needing endurance and toughness in the wild.

Specifications Display 0.9" monochrome Battery Unlimited (solar, smartwatch mode) Water Resistance 10ATM (100m) GPS Multi-band (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo) Case Fiber-reinforced polymer Reasons to buy Solar charging for unlimited battery Extremely rugged and water-resistant Reason to avoid Basic display (not color) Bulky design

Why choose this product?

Ideal for outdoor adventurers needing durability, solar charging, and comprehensive fitness and navigation features.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s flagship for extreme durability, featuring a titanium and sapphire glass build, 10ATM/IP68 water resistance, and MIL-STD-810H certification. Its 3nm processor and dual-frequency GPS enable fast performance and precise tracking, while the 100-hour battery life stands out in its class.

AI-powered health monitoring, including advanced heart rate, BP, and ECG, plus a customizable quick button and emergency siren, make it a powerhouse for fitness and safety. The watch is especially praised for its integration with Samsung phones and robust health features.

Specifications Display 1.5" AMOLED Storage 32GB Battery Up to 100 hours Water Resistance 10ATM/IP68 Processor 3nm chipset Reasons to buy Ultra-durable build, 100h battery Advanced health and fitness tracking Reason to avoid Large and heavy Best features with Samsung phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its battery life, build quality, and health tracking, especially with S24 Ultra. Value and appearance are highly rated.

Why choose this product?

Top-tier durability, long battery, and advanced health features make it ideal for power users and outdoor enthusiasts.

The Apple Watch Series 10 introduces a larger, brighter display with a thinner, lighter design. It offers advanced health insights, including ECG, ovulation tracking, and overnight health metrics. The device supports cellular connectivity, allowing calls and texts without an iPhone nearby.

With faster charging and a powerful fitness suite, it’s a comprehensive health and activity partner. Its seamless integration with Apple devices and safety features like fall and crash detection make it a top choice for iPhone users seeking the latest in smartwatch technology.

Specifications Display 2.0" Always-On Retina Storage 64GB Battery Up to 18 hours Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.3, Cellular OS watchOS 11 Reasons to buy Large, bright display and thin design Advanced health and safety features Reason to avoid Battery life could be better Only for iPhone users

Why choose this product?

Cutting-edge health features, a stunning display, and seamless Apple integration make it the ultimate smartwatch for iPhone owners.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is built for adventure, featuring a military-grade stainless steel body, 10ATM water resistance, and a bright 2,000-nit AMOLED display. It offers up to 27 days of battery life, dual-band GPS, and free offline maps, making it suitable for extreme environments and long treks.

With 170+ workout modes, AI coaching, and comprehensive health tracking, it’s a versatile fitness companion. The watch’s durability, sports tracking, and long battery are highly praised by users, making it a great value for outdoor enthusiasts.

Specifications Display 1.43" AMOLED (2,000 nits) Storage 26GB Battery Up to 27 days Water Resistance 10ATM GPS Dual-band, 6 satellite systems Reasons to buy Rugged build and long battery life Bright display and advanced GPS Reason to avoid Bulky for small wrists Zepp OS app ecosystem is limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the display, build, and battery life. Fitness tracking and heart rate accuracy are praised, but some find it large. Good value for features.

Why choose this product?

Durable, feature-rich, and ideal for outdoor sports with impressive battery and display.

The Amazfit GTS 4 features a sleek, lightweight design with a 1.75" AMOLED display and 8-day battery life. It offers accurate dual-band GPS, 150+ sports modes, and smart recognition for strength training. The device supports Bluetooth calling and Alexa, with comprehensive health monitoring for heart rate, SpO2, and stress.

Users appreciate its build, battery, and intuitive UI, though Bluetooth call connectivity on iOS and value for money are mixed. The GTS 4 is ideal for those seeking a stylish, feature-packed fitness watch.

Specifications Display 1.75" AMOLED Storage 4GB Battery Up to 8 days Water Resistance 5ATM GPS Dual-band Reasons to buy Large, bright display and lightweight design Accurate GPS and many sports modes Reason to avoid Bluetooth call issues on iOS Mixed value for money

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the design, battery, and features, but report mixed experiences with Bluetooth calling and price. UI is intuitive, but some find it expensive.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, lightweight, with a great display and fitness features for active users.

The OnePlus Watch 2 stands out for its premium stainless steel and sapphire crystal build, 1.43" AMOLED display, and up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode. Powered by dual chipsets and Wear OS 4, it offers fast performance, accurate health monitoring, and dual-frequency GPS for precise tracking.

The watch is MIL-STD-810H certified and IP68/5ATM rated, making it durable for sports and outdoor use. While battery and build are praised, some users find the app experience lacking and note it only works with Android.

Specifications Display 1.43" AMOLED (1000 nits) Storage 32GB Battery Up to 100 hours Water Resistance 5ATM/IP68 GPS Dual-frequency Reasons to buy Long battery life and fast charging Premium build and accurate health tracking Reason to avoid Only compatible with Android App experience can be clunky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate build, battery, and health tracking, but app usability and Android-only compatibility are drawbacks. Value for money is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Durable, long-lasting, and feature-rich for Android users seeking a premium smartwatch.

The HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 offers a slim, lightweight design with a large 1.82" display and up to 10 days of battery life. It features dual-band GPS, 100+ sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking, including stress and sleep management.

The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS, making it versatile for all users. Its stylish design and advanced fitness features make it a strong contender for those seeking a fashionable, multi-sport smartwatch.

Specifications Display 1.82" AMOLED Storage 4GB Battery Up to 10 days Water Resistance 5ATM GPS Dual-band Reasons to buy Lightweight, slim, and stylish Long battery and accurate GPS Reason to avoid Limited third-party app support No Bluetooth calling

Why choose this product?

Slim, stylish, and versatile with long battery and fitness features for Android and iOS users.

The Amazfit Active smartwatch combines a lightweight, minimal design with a vivid 1.75" AMOLED display and up to 14 days of battery life. It offers AI-powered fitness coaching, Bluetooth calling, music playback, and 24-hour health monitoring, including heart rate and SpO2.

With 5 satellite positioning systems and route navigation, it’s suitable for city and outdoor use. Customers praise its battery, design, and heart rate accuracy, though some report issues with functionality and strap sizing. Value for money is debated.

Specifications Display 1.75" AMOLED Storage Not specified Battery Up to 14 days Water Resistance 5ATM GPS 5 satellite systems Reasons to buy Long battery and AI fitness coaching Lightweight and stylish Reason to avoid Mixed reliability and strap fit Value for money debated

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design, battery, and heart rate accuracy but report mixed reliability and value. Some find the strap small or watch stops working.

Why choose this product?

Lightweight, stylish, and packed with smart fitness features for active lifestyles.

Factors to consider when choosing a water resistant smartwatch Water Resistance Rating : Check the ATM or IP rating to understand how well the watch can handle water exposure, whether it’s rain, swimming, or diving.

: Check the ATM or IP rating to understand how well the watch can handle water exposure, whether it’s rain, swimming, or diving. Battery Life : Choose a watch with long-lasting battery performance, especially if you use fitness or GPS features frequently.

: Choose a watch with long-lasting battery performance, especially if you use fitness or GPS features frequently. Compatibility : Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system (iOS or Android).

: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone’s operating system (iOS or Android). Fitness & Health Features : Look for features like heart rate monitoring, swim tracking, and GPS suited to your lifestyle.

: Look for features like heart rate monitoring, swim tracking, and GPS suited to your lifestyle. Build Quality & Design: Opt for durable materials and a comfortable fit, especially if you plan to wear it daily. Is water-resistant the same as waterproof in smartwatches? No, water-resistant means the watch can handle some water exposure, like rain or splashes, but not full submersion unless specified. Waterproof implies complete protection against water, but most smartwatches are rated water-resistant with limits based on their ATM or IP ratings.

Can I swim or shower with a water-resistant smartwatch? It depends on the rating. Watches with a 5 ATM rating or higher are generally safe for swimming. However, frequent exposure to hot water, such as in showers or saunas, can damage seals over time, so it’s best to avoid such usage.

What does a 5 ATM or IP68 rating mean for water resistance? A 5 ATM rating means the watch can withstand pressure equivalent to 50 metres underwater, suitable for swimming but not diving. An IP68 rating indicates protection against dust and submersion in water up to 1.5 metres for around 30 minutes. Always check the brand’s guidelines.

Top 3 features of best water-resistant smartwatches

Water-resistant smartwatch Display Battery Life Water Resistance Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 1.3" AMOLED Up to 1 day 5ATM/IP68 Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 1.78" Retina Up to 18 hours WR50 Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 0.9" Mono Unlimited (solar) 10ATM Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 1.5" AMOLED Up to 100 hours 10ATM/IP68 Apple Watch Series 10 2.0" Retina Up to 18 hours WR50 Amazfit T-Rex 3 1.43" AMOLED Up to 27 days 10ATM Amazfit GTS 4 1.75" AMOLED Up to 8 days 5ATM OnePlus Watch 2 1.43" AMOLED Up to 100 hours 5ATM/IP68 HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 1.82" AMOLED Up to 10 days 5ATM Amazfit Active 1.75" AMOLED Up to 14 days 5ATM

