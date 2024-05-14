Whirlpool is a renowned brand in the home appliance industry, and their range of kitchen chimneys is no exception. With a variety of models available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive buying guide, we will compare the top 10 Whirlpool chimneys available on Amazon, considering their features, specifications, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision for your kitchen.

1. Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD

The Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD is a sleek and modern chimney that comes with an auto-clean feature for hassle-free maintenance. With a powerful suction capacity and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney is designed to keep your kitchen smoke-free and well-lit. The touch control panel adds to its convenience, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity Relatively higher price point Easy-to-use touch control panel Requires periodic maintenance Efficient auto-clean technology

2. Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney is designed for modern kitchens, offering a sleek and stylish look. With a powerful motor and advanced filter technology, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odor removal. The push-button controls and energy-efficient LED lights make it a convenient and practical choice for homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 750 m3/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Filter Type: Cassette Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek and stylish design Lower suction capacity Effective smoke and odor removal Manual filter cleaning required Convenient push-button controls

3. Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD

The Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD is a high-performance chimney with a focus on durability and functionality. Equipped with a powerful motor and filterless technology, this chimney offers hassle-free maintenance and effective smoke extraction. The durable stainless steel body and energy-efficient LED lights make it a reliable and long-lasting addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable stainless steel body Lack of auto-clean technology Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenance Higher initial investment Energy-efficient LED lights

4. Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD

Also read: Best Prestige Chimney: Experience smoke-free cooking experience with these top picks for your kitchen

The Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD is a modern and efficient chimney designed to enhance your cooking experience. With a brushless DC motor and baffle filter technology, this chimney offers high suction power and effective oil and residue removal. The sleek design and touch control panel make it a stylish and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient brushless DC motor Lack of auto-clean technology High suction power for effective smoke extraction Regular filter cleaning required Sleek and modern design

5. Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney

The Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney is a high-performance and low-maintenance solution for modern kitchens. With filterless technology and a powerful motor, this chimney offers efficient oil and smoke extraction. The contemporary design and energy-efficient LED lights make it a stylish and practical addition to any home.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1250 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Low-maintenance filterless technology Lack of auto-clean technology High suction power for efficient smoke extraction Higher initial investment Contemporary and stylish design

6. Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD

The Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD is a premium chimney designed for modern kitchens, offering exceptional performance and durability. With a powerful motor and advanced filter technology, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odor removal. The sleek and contemporary design, along with energy-efficient LED lights, makes it a stylish and efficient choice for homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium performance and durability Higher price point Effective smoke and odor removal Regular maintenance required Sleek and contemporary design

Also read: Best Crompton kitchen chimneys: Enhance your cooking experience with top 10 options

7. Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD

The Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD is a high-performance chimney designed for modern kitchens, offering powerful suction and easy maintenance. With a filterless design and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odor removal. The durable stainless steel body and touch control panel make it a reliable and convenient choice for homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-performance suction capacity Lack of auto-clean technology Low-maintenance filterless design Higher initial investment Durable stainless steel body

8. Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD

The Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD is a premium chimney that offers powerful suction and advanced features for modern kitchens. With a durable stainless steel body, filterless technology, and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odour removal. The touch control panel and sleek design make it a premium and practical choice for homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium suction capacity and advanced features Higher price point Low-maintenance filterless technology Regular maintenance required Durable stainless steel body

Also read: Best electric kitchen chimneys in India: Top 8 options to consider for a clean and efficient kitchen

9. Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD

The Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD is a smart and efficient chimney designed to enhance your cooking experience. With smart sensor technology and baffle filter design, this chimney offers high suction power and effective oil and residue removal. The sleek design, touch control panel, and energy-efficient LED lights make it a stylish and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smart sensor technology for enhanced efficiency Lack of auto-clean technology High suction power for effective smoke extraction Regular filter cleaning required Sleek and modern design

Whirlpool chimney top features comparison:

Product Name Suction Capacity Control Type Filter Type LED Lights Auto-Clean Technology Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD 1200 m3/hr Touch Baffle Filter Yes Yes Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney 750 m3/hr Push Button Cassette Filter Yes No Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD 1200 m3/hr Touch Filterless Yes No Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD 1200 m3/hr Touch Baffle Filter Yes No Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney 1250 m3/hr Touch Filterless Yes No Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD 1200 m3/hr Touch Baffle Filter Yes Yes Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD 1200 m3/hr Touch Filterless Yes No Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD 1200 m3/hr Touch Filterless Yes Yes Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD 1200 m3/hr Touch Baffle Filter Yes No

Best value for money Whirlpool chimney:

Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD

The Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD offers the best value for money, with its filterless technology, powerful suction capacity, and energy-efficient LED lights. It is a durable and efficient choice for homeowners looking for a high-performance chimney within a reasonable budget.

Best overall Whirlpool chimney:

Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD stands out as the best overall product, offering premium performance, sleek design, and advanced features such as auto-clean technology. It is a reliable and stylish choice for homeowners who prioritize quality and functionality in their kitchen chimneys.

Also read: Best chimney under ₹10000: Top 8 options to consider for a cleaner and fresher kitchen

How to find the perfect Whirlpool chimney:

When choosing the perfect Whirlpool chimney for your kitchen, consider factors such as suction capacity, filter type, and control features to meet your specific needs. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product, focusing on durability, maintenance, and overall performance. Select the chimney that best aligns with your requirements and budget to ensure a satisfying and efficient cooking experience.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for Whirlpool chimneys?

Ans : The price range for Whirlpool chimneys varies depending on the model and features, with options available for different budgets. On average, Whirlpool chimneys range from approximately INR 10,000 to INR 40,000.

Question : Do Whirlpool chimneys come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Whirlpool chimneys typically come with a standard warranty that covers manufacturing defects and malfunctions. It is essential to check the warranty terms and conditions for each specific model before making a purchase.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a Whirlpool chimney?

Ans : When choosing a Whirlpool chimney, consider features such as suction capacity, filter type, control options, and maintenance requirements. Look for advanced technologies such as auto-clean and filterless designs for enhanced convenience.

Question : Are Whirlpool chimneys suitable for Indian cooking?

Ans : Yes, Whirlpool chimneys are designed to cater to the cooking needs of Indian households, offering efficient smoke and odor removal, high suction power, and durable construction to withstand the demands of Indian cuisine.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!