Top 10 Whirlpool chimneys for your kitchen: Cook without worrying about smoke and odour

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best Whirlpool chimneys available in the market, compare their features, and find the perfect one for your kitchen.

Whirlpool chimneys are the best way to keep your kitchen fresh and smoke free.Premium
Whirlpool chimneys are the best way to keep your kitchen fresh and smoke free.

Whirlpool is a renowned brand in the home appliance industry, and their range of kitchen chimneys is no exception. With a variety of models available, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. In this comprehensive buying guide, we will compare the top 10 Whirlpool chimneys available on Amazon, considering their features, specifications, pros, and cons, to help you make an informed decision for your kitchen.

1. Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD

The Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD is a sleek and modern chimney that comes with an auto-clean feature for hassle-free maintenance. With a powerful suction capacity and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney is designed to keep your kitchen smoke-free and well-lit. The touch control panel adds to its convenience, making it a popular choice among homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Powerful suction capacityRelatively higher price point
Easy-to-use touch control panelRequires periodic maintenance
Efficient auto-clean technology

2. Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney is designed for modern kitchens, offering a sleek and stylish look. With a powerful motor and advanced filter technology, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odor removal. The push-button controls and energy-efficient LED lights make it a convenient and practical choice for homeowners.

Specifications  of Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 750 m3/hr

Control Type: Push Button

Filter Type: Cassette Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Sleek and stylish designLower suction capacity
Effective smoke and odor removalManual filter cleaning required
Convenient push-button controls

3. Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD

The Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD is a high-performance chimney with a focus on durability and functionality. Equipped with a powerful motor and filterless technology, this chimney offers hassle-free maintenance and effective smoke extraction. The durable stainless steel body and energy-efficient LED lights make it a reliable and long-lasting addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Durable stainless steel bodyLack of auto-clean technology
Filterless technology for hassle-free maintenanceHigher initial investment
Energy-efficient LED lights

4. Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD

The Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD is a modern and efficient chimney designed to enhance your cooking experience. With a brushless DC motor and baffle filter technology, this chimney offers high suction power and effective oil and residue removal. The sleek design and touch control panel make it a stylish and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Efficient brushless DC motorLack of auto-clean technology
High suction power for effective smoke extractionRegular filter cleaning required
Sleek and modern design

5. Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney

The Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney is a high-performance and low-maintenance solution for modern kitchens. With filterless technology and a powerful motor, this chimney offers efficient oil and smoke extraction. The contemporary design and energy-efficient LED lights make it a stylish and practical addition to any home.

Specifications of Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1250 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Low-maintenance filterless technologyLack of auto-clean technology
High suction power for efficient smoke extractionHigher initial investment
Contemporary and stylish design

6. Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD

The Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD is a premium chimney designed for modern kitchens, offering exceptional performance and durability. With a powerful motor and advanced filter technology, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odor removal. The sleek and contemporary design, along with energy-efficient LED lights, makes it a stylish and efficient choice for homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Premium performance and durabilityHigher price point
Effective smoke and odor removalRegular maintenance required
Sleek and contemporary design

7. Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD

The Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD is a high-performance chimney designed for modern kitchens, offering powerful suction and easy maintenance. With a filterless design and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odor removal. The durable stainless steel body and touch control panel make it a reliable and convenient choice for homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High-performance suction capacityLack of auto-clean technology
Low-maintenance filterless designHigher initial investment
Durable stainless steel body

8. Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD

The Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD is a premium chimney that offers powerful suction and advanced features for modern kitchens. With a durable stainless steel body, filterless technology, and energy-efficient LED lights, this chimney ensures effective smoke and odour removal. The touch control panel and sleek design make it a premium and practical choice for homeowners.

Specifications of Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Filterless

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: Yes

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Premium suction capacity and advanced featuresHigher price point
Low-maintenance filterless technologyRegular maintenance required
Durable stainless steel body

9. Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD

The Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD is a smart and efficient chimney designed to enhance your cooking experience. With smart sensor technology and baffle filter design, this chimney offers high suction power and effective oil and residue removal. The sleek design, touch control panel, and energy-efficient LED lights make it a stylish and user-friendly choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Control Type: Touch

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

LED Lights: Yes

Auto-Clean Technology: No

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Smart sensor technology for enhanced efficiencyLack of auto-clean technology
High suction power for effective smoke extractionRegular filter cleaning required
Sleek and modern design

Whirlpool chimney top features comparison:

 

Product NameSuction CapacityControl TypeFilter TypeLED LightsAuto-Clean Technology
Whirlpool Auto-Clean 601 HAC HOOD1200 m3/hrTouchBaffle FilterYesYes
Whirlpool 60 750 Kitchen Chimney750 m3/hrPush ButtonCassette FilterYesNo
Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD1200 m3/hrTouchFilterlessYesNo
Whirlpool BLDC 601 HAC HOOD1200 m3/hrTouchBaffle FilterYesNo
Whirlpool 1250 Filterless Clean Chimney1250 m3/hrTouchFilterlessYesNo
Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD1200 m3/hrTouchBaffle FilterYesYes
Whirlpool CGFL PRO 604 HOOD1200 m3/hrTouchFilterlessYesNo
Whirlpool CGBF PRO 903 HOOD1200 m3/hrTouchFilterlessYesYes
Whirlpool BLDC SMARTSENSE CGFL HOOD1200 m3/hrTouchBaffle FilterYesNo

Best value for money Whirlpool chimney:

Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD

The Whirlpool CGFL 604 HAC HOOD offers the best value for money, with its filterless technology, powerful suction capacity, and energy-efficient LED lights. It is a durable and efficient choice for homeowners looking for a high-performance chimney within a reasonable budget.

Best overall Whirlpool chimney:

Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool VFL PRO 602 HOOD stands out as the best overall product, offering premium performance, sleek design, and advanced features such as auto-clean technology. It is a reliable and stylish choice for homeowners who prioritize quality and functionality in their kitchen chimneys.

How to find the perfect Whirlpool chimney:

When choosing the perfect Whirlpool chimney for your kitchen, consider factors such as suction capacity, filter type, and control features to meet your specific needs. Evaluate the pros and cons of each product, focusing on durability, maintenance, and overall performance. Select the chimney that best aligns with your requirements and budget to ensure a satisfying and efficient cooking experience.

FAQs

Question : What is the average price range for Whirlpool chimneys?

Ans : The price range for Whirlpool chimneys varies depending on the model and features, with options available for different budgets. On average, Whirlpool chimneys range from approximately INR 10,000 to INR 40,000.

Question : Do Whirlpool chimneys come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, Whirlpool chimneys typically come with a standard warranty that covers manufacturing defects and malfunctions. It is essential to check the warranty terms and conditions for each specific model before making a purchase.

Question : What are the key features to look for in a Whirlpool chimney?

Ans : When choosing a Whirlpool chimney, consider features such as suction capacity, filter type, control options, and maintenance requirements. Look for advanced technologies such as auto-clean and filterless designs for enhanced convenience.

Question : Are Whirlpool chimneys suitable for Indian cooking?

Ans : Yes, Whirlpool chimneys are designed to cater to the cooking needs of Indian households, offering efficient smoke and odor removal, high suction power, and durable construction to withstand the demands of Indian cuisine.

