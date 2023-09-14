Top 5 AC brands in India: 10 reliable models from trusted names10 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:23 PM IST
Are you wondering what the top 5 AC brands in India are? We have got you covered with the list of the best models from these reputed brands. Read on for the complete list.
India's scorching summers have made air conditioners a necessity in almost every household. With a plethora of brands available, both domestic and foreign, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. From trusted domestic manufacturers like Voltas, renowned for their reliability and understanding of the Indian climate, to renowned foreign giants like Daikin and Samsung, the Indian AC market offers a diverse range of options to cater to varying needs and budgets.