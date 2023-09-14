Top 5 AC brands in India: 10 reliable models from trusted names

Are you wondering what the top 5 AC brands in India are? We have got you covered with the list of the best models from these reputed brands. Read on for the complete list.

India's scorching summers have made air conditioners a necessity in almost every household. With a plethora of brands available, both domestic and foreign, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. From trusted domestic manufacturers like Voltas, renowned for their reliability and understanding of the Indian climate, to renowned foreign giants like Daikin and Samsung, the Indian AC market offers a diverse range of options to cater to varying needs and budgets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this article, we'll explore the top 5 AC brands in India and their most reliable models, helping you make an informed decision when it comes to beating the heat. From Samsung's innovative technology that focuses on cooling efficiency to LG's commitment to energy-saving features, Carrier's long-standing reputation for durability, Daikin's precision engineering for optimal performance, and Voltas' array of budget-friendly options, we'll delve into what sets each brand apart. So, if you're ready to stay cool and comfortable, read on to discover the best AC brands in India and find the perfect cooling solution for your needs.

1. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter Split AC The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3-Star AI flexicool hybridjet inverter split AC offers an efficient and customizable cooling experience. With its flexicool Convertible 4-in-1 inverter technology, it adapts to your cooling needs, reducing energy consumption by up to 50%. This AC is ideal for mid-sized rooms, delivering best-in-class cooling capacity with 100% copper condenser coils for durability. Its anti-viral guard filter and Aqua Clear Protection ensure clean, rust-free cooling. Among the top 5 AC brands in India, the Smart Energy Display, Turbo Cool, and other features enhance convenience and performance. However, the AC may be a bit noisy on higher fan speeds. Overall, it's a reliable and energy-efficient choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

10-year compressor warranty

Key Features: Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter Compressor, Anti-Viral Guard Filter, Smart Energy Display, Turbo Cool, Hydro Blue Coating

Pros Cons Customizable cooling with flexicool technology Higher fan speeds may be noisy Anti-viral guard filter for cleaner air

2. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC This Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AC offers versatile cooling capabilities with its Flexicool Convertible 4-in-1 inverter technology, providing up to 50% energy savings. It's suitable for mid-sized rooms and boasts a high-density filter, Turbo Cool for rapid cooling, and Aqua Clear Protection for durable, rust-free performance. The AC also features a refrigerant leakage detector and auto cleanser. However, it has a relatively high annual energy consumption, which might affect long-term operating costs.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Copper Condenser Coil

10-year compressor warranty

Pros Cons Versatile cooling options with Flexicool technology Relatively higher annual energy consumption Durable, rust-free copper condenser

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5-Star inverter split AC offers efficient cooling with its high ISEER rating of 5.2. Ideal for medium-sized rooms, it boasts a copper condenser coil for effective cooling. With a 10-year compressor warranty and Triple Display feature, it provides reliable and convenient cooling, making it a solid choice for most households.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

Pros Cons High ISEER rating for energy efficiency Lacks some advanced features Copper condenser for better cooling

4. Daikin 2.02 Ton 4 Star, Inverter Split AC The Daikin 2.02 Ton 4 Star inverter split AC offers powerful cooling for large rooms. Its inverter swing compressor ensures efficient cooling, while the Power Chill feature provides rapid cooling when needed. With a 10-year compressor warranty, it's built for durability. This AC has a high ISEER rating of 4. The Coanda airflow feature ensures even cooling throughout the room. Its main advantage is its cooling capacity and quick cooling, but it may be considered bulky for smaller spaces.

Capacity: 2.02 Ton

Star Rating: 4 Star (2023)

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB, 10 Years on Compressor

Condenser Coil: Copper

Pros Cons High cooling capacity Not suitable for smaller spaces Energy efficient

5. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with AI-driven 6-in-1 flexibility. It features an HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection and Dual Inverter Compressor for optimal performance. While it's energy-efficient with a 5-star rating, it might be better suited for medium-sized rooms. The Ocean Black Protection enhances durability, but the price point is relatively higher. LG is one of the top 5 AC brands in India making this a good option.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor

Condenser: Copper

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Relatively higher price point AI-driven cooling for flexibility

6. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL inverter window AC is a versatile cooling solution for medium-sized rooms. Its 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency, and the convertible 4-in-1 cooling feature provides flexibility. The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection ensures clean air. LG, one of India's top 5 AC brands, offers a 10-year warranty on the compressor, adding to its reliability. However, it may not be suitable for larger spaces, and the annual energy consumption is relatively higher.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Air Circulation: 459 CFM

Condenser Coil: Copper

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating Relatively higher annual energy consumption HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for clean air

7. Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star inverter split AC is a reliable cooling solution for small rooms. With a 5-star energy rating, it's highly efficient and eco-friendly. The inverter compressor adjusts power as needed, enhancing energy savings. Its versatile 4-in-1 adjustable mode allows customized cooling, and the copper condenser ensures effective performance. Voltas, one of the top 5 AC brands in India, offers a 10-year compressor warranty. However, it may not be suitable for larger rooms, and the noise level could be lower.

Specifications: Capacity: 1 Ton

Annual Energy Consumption: 3500 Units

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor

Pros Cons Customizable cooling with 4-in-1 mode Not suitable for larger rooms 10-year compressor warranty Higher noise levels

8. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star window AC offers an economical cooling solution for small rooms. With a 3-star energy rating and a copper condenser coil, it delivers efficient performance. The auto swing feature ensures even cooling throughout the room. It comes with useful features like a timer, sleep mode, and self-diagnosis. However, the noise level could be lower, and the cooling capacity may not be suitable for larger rooms. Overall, it's a budget-friendly choice for compact spaces and comes with a trust for being one of the top 5 AC brands in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 5 Years on Compressor

Pros Cons Economical and easy to install Higher noise level Copper condenser for better performance

9. Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC The Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi enabled inverter split AC offers both convenience and efficient cooling. Its inverter compressor adjusts power based on heat load, while the Convertible 5-in-1 modes provide versatility. With Wi-Fi capability, you can control it remotely and via voice commands. The 3-star BEE rating and copper condenser ensure energy efficiency and effective cooling. While it has impressive features, like Fast Cooling and AI Auto Cooling, it consumes relatively more electricity. Overall, a reliable choice from one of the top 5 AC brand in India.

Specifications: Capacity: 2 Ton {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annual Energy Consumption: 1145.22 Units

Pros Cons Wi-Fi enabled for remote control Relatively higher electricity consumption Effective cooling with a copper condenser

10. Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC Looking for a cooling solution that's both powerful and gentle? The Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star AC with wind-free technology has you covered. With a variable speed compressor and 23,000 microholes, it delivers efficient cooling without the discomfort of direct airflow. The Convertible 5-in-1 modes offer versatility, while the copper condenser ensures effectiveness. While it's energy-efficient, the 3-star rating could be improved. Overall, a solid choice for a comfortable living space.

Specifications: Capacity: 1 Ton

Annual Energy Consumption: 628.48 Units

Warranty: 1 Year Standard, 10 Years on Digital Inverter Compressor

Pros Cons Wind-Free Technology for gentle cooling 3-star energy rating Convertible 5-in-1 modes

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter Split AC Flexicool Hybridjet Inverter Compressor Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Anti Viral Guard Filter Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Flexicool Inverter Compressor Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling HD Filter Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Swing Compressor High ISEER (5.2) Dew Clean Technology Daikin 2.02 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Swing Compressor Power Chill Operation High Energy Efficiency LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC DUAL Inverter Compressor AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC Inverter Compressor Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Compressor 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode Anti-Dust Filter Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Fixed Speed Compressor Turbo Mode Easy Removable Panel Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC Inverter Compressor Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode Anti-Bacterial Filter Samsung 1 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC Inverter Compressor Wind-Free Cooling Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Best value for money Among these models, the Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers a good balance of features and affordability. Its Flexicool technology and convertible cooling modes provide versatility and energy savings at a reasonable price.

Best overall product The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product. It combines DUAL Inverter technology, AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling, and HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for efficient and healthy cooling, making it a top choice.

Capacity: Determine the AC capacity based on your room size. Make sure it's neither too small nor too large for the room to ensure optimal performance.

Energy efficiency: Look for the energy star rating. Higher star ratings indicate better energy efficiency and lower operating costs.

Warranty: Check the warranty offered by the manufacturer, especially on the compressor and other critical components.

FAQs Question : What's the difference between an inverter and fixed-speed AC? Ans : Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed, providing variable cooling, while fixed-speed ACs operate at a constant speed, cycling on and off. Question : What is convertible cooling in ACs? Ans : Convertible cooling allows you to adjust the AC's capacity to match your cooling needs, saving energy when full cooling isn't required. Question : How do I choose the right AC capacity for my room? Ans : Measure your room's size in square feet and use guidelines provided by manufacturers to select the appropriate tonnage. Question : What is the significance of star ratings for ACs? Ans : Star ratings indicate the energy efficiency of an AC. Higher star ratings are more energy-efficient and cost-effective to run. Question : Are Wi-Fi-enabled ACs worth it? Ans : Wi-Fi-enabled ACs offer remote control and scheduling, enhancing convenience. They can be worth it if you value smart features and control.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.