Top 5 AI tools in 2025 to boost your productivity, stay ahead and help you save time

In the modern era of technology, where AI or artificial intelligence is taking precedence over many aspects of professional life, we took the opportunity to tell you about the 5 AI tools that can make your day-to-day work a bit easier. These tools are simple to use, can offer huge assistance in helping you complete the task, and most of them do have free trial versions.

Notebook LM Notebook LM is a smart note-taking assistant by Google. You can upload your notes, documents, or research papers, and the tool helps you summarise, find answers quickly, and stay organised. It’s especially useful for students, researchers, and writers who deal with a lot of information.

Otter AI Otter AI is a tool made for transcribing voice to text. It’s perfect for meetings, lectures, or interviews. Just hit record, and it’ll generate a written transcript in minutes. The tool also adds speaker tags and timestamps, saving you time in reviewing or sharing meeting notes.

ChatGPT ChatGPT is a conversational AI tool by OpenAI. You can ask questions, draft emails, write reports, brainstorm ideas, or even learn new topics. It feels like chatting with a helpful colleague who’s always available. It supports multiple languages and has both free and paid versions depending on your needs.

Napkin AI Napkin AI is like a personal assistant for your ideas. You can save quotes, thoughts, or inspirations in one place, and the tool connects them to suggest new content or patterns. It’s a great tool for creatives, writers, and professionals who often work with scattered thoughts and want to turn them into something meaningful.

Gamma AI Gamma AI helps you create beautiful presentations without needing design skills. Just add your content, and Gamma turns it into a visually appealing deck in seconds. It’s handy for business users, students, or freelancers who want to make fast, attractive slides.