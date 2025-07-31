Top 5 laptops under ₹60000: Best picks from Apple, Dell and more

On a budget but still want a solid laptop from top brands like Apple and Dell? You're in luck. The under ₹60000 segment is now packed with feature-rich laptops that deliver great value without cutting too many corners.

Our Picks Best overall Best gaming Thin and light Creator laptop FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details ₹62,990 Get This Best gaming ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details ₹56,990 Get This Thin and light Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6"(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO'24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details ₹56,190 Get This Creator laptop ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0"/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details ₹60,499 Get This ASUS Vivobook S16,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H,Metallic Design Laptop(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16"/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic(1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Matte Gray/1.7 Kg)S3607VA-RP054WS View Details ₹59,990 Get This

These laptops are ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike, offering the right mix of performance, battery life, and build quality. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 5 laptops that prove you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable, well-performing machine.

The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip delivers exceptional speed, long battery life, and silent operation in a slim 13.3-inch Retina display. Its 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD provide responsiveness even with heavy multitasking and large files. With up to 18 hours of battery life and instant wake from sleep, it’s perfect for commuters and students. The backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration enhance everyday usability.

Apple’s macOS ensures reliable performance and easy updates, while its premium build and display quality set it apart in design and clarity. The MacBook Air is particularly valued by students and creators for portable, quiet, and lag-free daily use, as well as lasting value, though limited ports and upgradability may be a concern for some power users.

Specifications Display 13.3” Retina (2560x1600) Processor Apple M1 (8-core CPU) RAM 8 GB unified Storage 256 GB SSD Battery Up to 18 hours Reasons to buy Super long battery life Fast, silent performance Reason to avoid Limited ports and upgradability Higher price for more storage

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its display, battery life, and quiet performance. Students and professionals call it value for money; some wish for more ports.

Why choose this product?

Choose this MacBook for best-in-class battery life, powerful M1 chip performance, excellent display, and unbeatable macOS ecosystem experience.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a robust 15.6-inch gaming laptop featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 2050. With a 144Hz FHD display and Adaptive-Sync support, it provides smooth, immersive visuals for gamers and creators. A fast 512GB NVMe SSD ensures quick load times.

This model is praised for smooth multitasking, sturdy build, and value, but buyers report short battery life, noisy fans, and some outdoor display weaknesses. Connectivity and thermal management could be improved, with occasional Wi-Fi instability reported. It excels for gaming, coding, and multimedia, though it’s less ideal for extended unplugged sessions.

Specifications Display 15.6” FHD 144Hz Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (8 cores/16 threads) RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB PCIe SSD Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB) Reasons to buy Great gaming and multitasking performance Durable build with premium RGB keyboard Reason to avoid Short battery life, especially under load Noisy fans and some heating issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise gaming capability, build, and keyboard but note battery, noise, and Wi-Fi issues. Some mention display is dim outdoors.

Why choose this product?

Pick this model for excellent gaming value, solid build, and multitasking—ideal for power users on a moderate budget.

Dell Inspiron 3530 combines a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD in a thin, 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz package. The laptop stands out for its strong everyday performance, lightweight design, and a backlit keyboard for comfortable usage in any light. With Windows 11, MS Office 2024, and McAfee, it’s work-ready out of the box.

Users note excellent value, snappy SSD performance, and consistent reliability as major positives. However, there are occasional complaints of receiving used or old products, as well as MS Office key issues. Dell’s support and build quality generally win loyalty, but inconsistent product experiences and minor hardware glitches affect some buyers.

Specifications Display 15.6” FHD 120Hz Processor Intel Core i5-1334U (13th Gen) RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB SSD Weight 1.62 kg Reasons to buy Strong performance at a great price Includes MS Office, good port selection Reason to avoid Some customers received used/defective units Customer service can be inconsistent

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most praise speed, lightweight build, and value; a few mention defects and poor customer support.

Why choose this product?

Best for users needing reliable, work-ready performance and light travel at an affordable price, with ample RAM and SSD.

ASUS Vivobook 16X brings together a large 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics. With 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it’s built for creators, students, and light gamers seeking smoother performance. The backlit keyboard, good sound, and Office Home 2024 with Windows 11 add further appeal. Weighing 1.67kg, it's surprisingly portable for its class.

Value for money is a recurring compliment, with display and sound earning positive remarks. It's excellent for video editing and multitasking but less suited to heavy gaming or those needing a brighter display outdoors. The spatial audio feature adds a premium multimedia experience, though battery life could be better.

Specifications Display 16” FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz Processor Intel Core i5-12500H RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Graphics NVIDIA RTX 2050 (4GB) Reasons to buy Large 16-inch high-refresh display Good sound and multitasking power Reason to avoid Battery may run out quickly under load Not very bright for outdoor use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find it great for students and editing, liking the screen and sound quality.

Why choose this product?

Go for it if you value a big, smooth display, strong performance for editing or design, and overall value.

The ASUS Vivobook S16 features a sleek 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz display in a matte metallic chassis, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. The anti-glare screen with 89% screen-to-body ratio and Wi-Fi 6 ensures smooth operation and fast connectivity.

Buyers like the good build quality, rapid speed, and bundled Office software. It’s called value for money for productivity and daily use. Downsides include integrated graphics only, limiting gaming, and average color coverage (45% NTSC), not ideal for professional color-critical tasks.

Specifications Display 16” FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, anti-glare Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (13th Gen) RAM 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Battery 70 Whrs, 65W Type-C fast charge Reasons to buy Fast performance with sleek, sturdy design Long battery life and quick charging Reason to avoid Integrated graphics only (not for heavy gaming) Moderate color coverage, not for editing pros

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the build quality and quick performance, noting great value.

Why choose this product?

Choose for efficient performance, modern style, and battery life in a slim, affordable 16-inch package.

Factors to consider when buying a laptop under ₹ 60000 Processor: Look for at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 for smooth performance.

RAM: 8GB RAM is ideal for multitasking and running modern applications efficiently.

Storage: Prioritize SSDs over HDDs for faster boot times and better overall speed.

Display: A Full HD (1920x1080) display offers sharper visuals and a better viewing experience.

Battery Life: Choose a laptop with at least 6–8 hours of battery backup for portability and convenience. Can I get a good laptop for gaming under ₹ 60000? While ₹60000 won’t get you high-end gaming laptops, you can still find models with decent entry-level GPUs like NVIDIA MX series or integrated Radeon graphics. These are good enough for casual or light gaming, but not ideal for AAA titles at high settings.

Is it possible to buy an Apple laptop under ₹ 60000 in India? Yes, older refurbished or renewed MacBook models, like the MacBook Air 2017, can sometimes be found under ₹60000. However, they may come with older hardware, so they’re best for basic tasks like browsing, office work, or media consumption rather than intensive use.

What should I look for when choosing a laptop under ₹ 60000? Focus on key features like an Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, SSD storage, and a full HD display. These specs ensure smoother multitasking and better performance for most daily tasks. Also, check battery life and build quality for long-term value.

Top 3 features of best laptops under ₹ 60000

Laptops under ₹ 60000 Display CPU RAM MacBook Air (M1) 13.3" Retina Apple M1 (8-core) 8 GB ASUS TUF A15 15.6" FHD 144Hz Ryzen 7 7435HS 16 GB Dell Inspiron 3530 15.6" FHD 120Hz Core i5-1334U 16 GB ASUS Vivobook 16X 16" FHD+ 144Hz Core i5-12500H 16 GB ASUS Vivobook S16 16" FHD+ 144Hz Core i5-13420H 16 GB

Similar articles for you Best gaming laptop with latest GPU and high refresh rate: These top 5 laptops are ideal for entry level gamers