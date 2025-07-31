Top 5 laptops under ₹60000: Best picks from Apple, Dell and more

On a budget but still want a solid laptop from top brands like Apple and Dell? You're in luck. The under ₹60000 segment is now packed with feature-rich laptops that deliver great value without cutting too many corners.
These laptops are ideal for students, professionals, and casual users alike, offering the right mix of performance, battery life, and build quality. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 5 laptops that prove you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a reliable, well-performing machine.
The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip delivers exceptional speed, long battery life, and silent operation in a slim 13.3-inch Retina display. Its 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD provide responsiveness even with heavy multitasking and large files. With up to 18 hours of battery life and instant wake from sleep, it’s perfect for commuters and students. The backlit keyboard, Touch ID, and seamless Apple ecosystem integration enhance everyday usability.
Apple’s macOS ensures reliable performance and easy updates, while its premium build and display quality set it apart in design and clarity. The MacBook Air is particularly valued by students and creators for portable, quiet, and lag-free daily use, as well as lasting value, though limited ports and upgradability may be a concern for some power users.
Super long battery life
Fast, silent performance
Limited ports and upgradability
Higher price for more storage
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love its display, battery life, and quiet performance. Students and professionals call it value for money; some wish for more ports.
Why choose this product?
Choose this MacBook for best-in-class battery life, powerful M1 chip performance, excellent display, and unbeatable macOS ecosystem experience.
The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a robust 15.6-inch gaming laptop featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a dedicated NVIDIA RTX 2050. With a 144Hz FHD display and Adaptive-Sync support, it provides smooth, immersive visuals for gamers and creators. A fast 512GB NVMe SSD ensures quick load times.
This model is praised for smooth multitasking, sturdy build, and value, but buyers report short battery life, noisy fans, and some outdoor display weaknesses. Connectivity and thermal management could be improved, with occasional Wi-Fi instability reported. It excels for gaming, coding, and multimedia, though it’s less ideal for extended unplugged sessions.
Great gaming and multitasking performance
Durable build with premium RGB keyboard
Short battery life, especially under load
Noisy fans and some heating issues
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users praise gaming capability, build, and keyboard but note battery, noise, and Wi-Fi issues. Some mention display is dim outdoors.
Why choose this product?
Pick this model for excellent gaming value, solid build, and multitasking—ideal for power users on a moderate budget.
Dell Inspiron 3530 combines a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD in a thin, 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz package. The laptop stands out for its strong everyday performance, lightweight design, and a backlit keyboard for comfortable usage in any light. With Windows 11, MS Office 2024, and McAfee, it’s work-ready out of the box.
Users note excellent value, snappy SSD performance, and consistent reliability as major positives. However, there are occasional complaints of receiving used or old products, as well as MS Office key issues. Dell’s support and build quality generally win loyalty, but inconsistent product experiences and minor hardware glitches affect some buyers.
Strong performance at a great price
Includes MS Office, good port selection
Some customers received used/defective units
Customer service can be inconsistent
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most praise speed, lightweight build, and value; a few mention defects and poor customer support.
Why choose this product?
Best for users needing reliable, work-ready performance and light travel at an affordable price, with ample RAM and SSD.
ASUS Vivobook 16X brings together a large 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H, and NVIDIA RTX 2050 graphics. With 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it’s built for creators, students, and light gamers seeking smoother performance. The backlit keyboard, good sound, and Office Home 2024 with Windows 11 add further appeal. Weighing 1.67kg, it's surprisingly portable for its class.
Value for money is a recurring compliment, with display and sound earning positive remarks. It's excellent for video editing and multitasking but less suited to heavy gaming or those needing a brighter display outdoors. The spatial audio feature adds a premium multimedia experience, though battery life could be better.
Large 16-inch high-refresh display
Good sound and multitasking power
Battery may run out quickly under load
Not very bright for outdoor use
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers find it great for students and editing, liking the screen and sound quality.
Why choose this product?
Go for it if you value a big, smooth display, strong performance for editing or design, and overall value.
The ASUS Vivobook S16 features a sleek 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz display in a matte metallic chassis, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. The anti-glare screen with 89% screen-to-body ratio and Wi-Fi 6 ensures smooth operation and fast connectivity.
Buyers like the good build quality, rapid speed, and bundled Office software. It’s called value for money for productivity and daily use. Downsides include integrated graphics only, limiting gaming, and average color coverage (45% NTSC), not ideal for professional color-critical tasks.
Fast performance with sleek, sturdy design
Long battery life and quick charging
Integrated graphics only (not for heavy gaming)
Moderate color coverage, not for editing pros
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers appreciate the build quality and quick performance, noting great value.
Why choose this product?
Choose for efficient performance, modern style, and battery life in a slim, affordable 16-inch package.
While ₹60000 won’t get you high-end gaming laptops, you can still find models with decent entry-level GPUs like NVIDIA MX series or integrated Radeon graphics. These are good enough for casual or light gaming, but not ideal for AAA titles at high settings.
Yes, older refurbished or renewed MacBook models, like the MacBook Air 2017, can sometimes be found under ₹60000. However, they may come with older hardware, so they’re best for basic tasks like browsing, office work, or media consumption rather than intensive use.
Focus on key features like an Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, SSD storage, and a full HD display. These specs ensure smoother multitasking and better performance for most daily tasks. Also, check battery life and build quality for long-term value.
|Laptops under ₹60000
|Display
|CPU
|RAM
|MacBook Air (M1)
|13.3" Retina
|Apple M1 (8-core)
|8 GB
|ASUS TUF A15
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|Ryzen 7 7435HS
|16 GB
|Dell Inspiron 3530
|15.6" FHD 120Hz
|Core i5-1334U
|16 GB
|ASUS Vivobook 16X
|16" FHD+ 144Hz
|Core i5-12500H
|16 GB
|ASUS Vivobook S16
|16" FHD+ 144Hz
|Core i5-13420H
|16 GB
Best gaming laptop with latest GPU and high refresh rate: These top 5 laptops are ideal for entry level gamers
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Can I get a good performance laptop under ₹60000?
Yes, many laptops in this range offer powerful processors like Intel i5 or Ryzen 5 with SSDs and 8GB RAM for smooth performance.
Are there any Apple laptops available under ₹60000?
You can find older or refurbished MacBook models under ₹60000, mainly suitable for basic tasks like browsing, media, and office work.
Is SSD better than HDD in this price range?
Absolutely. SSDs offer much faster boot times and app loading, making them a better choice over HDDs in this budget.
Do laptops under ₹60000 support gaming?
Some entry-level laptops with integrated or basic dedicated graphics can handle light gaming, but they’re not built for heavy gaming.
Which is better for under ₹60000: Dell or HP?
Both offer reliable options. Dell is known for build quality, while HP often provides better display and battery life at similar prices.