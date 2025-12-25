Subscribe

Top 5 last-minute Christmas tech gift ideas delivered fast by Instamart, Zepto and Blinkit

Looking for meaningful Christmas gifts at the last minute? This curated list of practical tech essentials includes wearables, audio gear and games that add everyday value. All five picks are available for quick doorstep delivery via Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart.

Govind Choudhary
Updated25 Dec 2025, 10:28 AM IST
This Christmas season, step away from routine presents and choose gifts that feel useful and memorable. We have put together a last-minute list of tech essentials designed to make everyday life more convenient even after the celebrations end.
This Christmas season, step away from routine presents and choose gifts that feel useful and memorable. We have put together a last-minute list of tech essentials designed to make everyday life more convenient even after the celebrations end.
This Christmas season, step away from routine presents and choose gifts that feel useful and memorable. We have put together a last-minute list of tech essentials designed to make everyday life more convenient even after the celebrations end. From smart wearables to audio devices built for daily use, these picks focus on practicality and relevance. Here are five products that can be ordered straight to your home through Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart.

GOBOULT Mustang Torq TWS earbuds

This is available on Blinkit at 1,699. The GOBOULT x Mustang earbuds feature a design inspired by the iconic Mustang aesthetic, paired with modern audio technology. They support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for faster pairing, improved stability, and lower power consumption. Equipped with quad-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation, the earbuds help deliver clearer voice transmission during calls, even in noisy surroundings. The earbuds offer up to 60 hours of total playback time with the charging case, making them suitable for extended use.

JBL Tune 520BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones

It is available on Blinkit at 3,999. The JBL Tune 520BT headphones are designed for long listening sessions, offering up to 57 hours of battery life along with fast charging support that delivers around three hours of playback from just a five-minute charge. Users can personalise their listening experience through the JBL Headphones app, which allows sound tuning via adjustable EQ settings.

boAt Stone 1508 Bluetooth speaker

It is available on Zepto at 5899. The device houses a 4000mAh battery and is claimed to offer 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. It runs on Bluetooth version 4.2.

Sony PS5 Spiderman 2 Standard Edition

The game is available on Zepto at 2495. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 is a single-player, action-adventure game developed for the PS5 platform, featuring two playable protagonists, Peter Parker and Miles Morales. The game supports character switching, advanced combat mechanics, and enhanced traversal using web-swinging and gliding across an expanded open-world version of Marvel’s New York, including Brooklyn and Queens. It includes story-driven gameplay with new enemy types, boss encounters and upgraded abilities such as Peter’s symbiote powers and Miles’ bio-electric venom skills. The title is designed to take advantage of PS5 hardware features, including fast loading through SSD optimisation, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers via the DualSense controller.

Noise Fit Halo smartwatch

It is available on Instamart at 2699. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution. It is equipped with a 300mAh battery that delivers up to seven days of regular usage and around one day of use with Bluetooth calling enabled, with a full charge taking approximately two hours. The device supports Bluetooth 5.3 single-chip connectivity for stable pairing. It integrates with the NoiseFit app to monitor activity data, track health metrics, and sync progress over time. The watch also supports Tru Sync–powered Bluetooth calling.

Key Takeaways
  • Tech gifts can enhance daily life beyond the holiday season.
  • Quick delivery services like Instamart, Zepto, and Blinkit make last-minute shopping easy.
  • Choosing practical and relevant tech gadgets can create lasting value for the recipient.
 
 
