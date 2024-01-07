The battle for the best 5G smartphone under ₹20,000 has intensified with the arrival of Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone. Notably, a number of top companies like OnePlus, iQOO, Realme and Samsung already offer many great smartphones in this price range. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top 5 smartphones you can buy under ₹ 20,000: Redmi Note 13 5G: The Redmi Note 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The smartphone gets a major upgrade in terms of cameras compared to the previous generation, the Redmi Note 13 5G now comes with a 108MP f/1.7 primary sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP selfie camera on the front of the handset. The Redmi Note 13 5G also houses the same 5,000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 33W charger available inside the box.

The smartphone features a 6.67 inche AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The mid-range device from Xiaomi features a Corning Gorilla Glass v5 protection to the front and has got the IP54 Splash proof and dust proof. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone runs on the company’s own OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 operating system. It includes a 200% ultra-volume mode. For optics, the device has a triple rear camera setup.

The camera system comprises a 108MP primary camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 11 5G: The Realme 11 5G operates on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0, featuring a dual SIM (Nano) setup. The mid-range smartphone sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The rear of the Realme 11 5G showcases a dual-camera setup, highlighted by a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For front-facing captures like selfies and video calls, a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.45 aperture is provided.

The device houses a sizable 5,000mAh battery and facilitates 67W SuperVOOC charging technology, which can reportedly recharge the battery from zero to 50 percent in an impressive 17 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung M34: The Galaxy M34 comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution (1,080x2,408 pixels), and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For camera duties, there is a triple camera setup on the back which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera that incorporates optical image stabilization (OIS) for steady shots. The camera module also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a wide 120-degree field of view, along with a third sensor.

iQOO Z7s 5G: Sporting a 6.38-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the device boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes pre-installed with Funtouch OS 13, which is based on the Android 13 operating system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of the camera setup, the iQoo Z7s 5G features a dual rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and an Adreno 619L GPU. It offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

