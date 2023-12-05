With new smartphones coming in every month, smartphone makers are bringing newer and newer smartphones in order to beat the competition in the sub-30k price segment. We take a comprehensive look at the top 5 smartphones you can buy under ₹30,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a slightly less advanced variant of the Nord 3 and comes equipped with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display in a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 2160Hz PWM dimming support.

This device is powered by the Snapdragon 782G chipset, which falls within the mid-range category. It offers a maximum of 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, along with a cooling system similar to that of the Nord 3. When it comes to the camera setup, both the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 feature an identical configuration, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

In terms of photography, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the device is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

Motorola Edge 40:

Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate. While the models with vegan finish measure 7.58mm in thickness, the variant with the PMMA finish measures 7.49mm. The phone’s display comes with support for HDR10+, Amazon HDR playback, and Netflix HDR playback.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x.

To perform camera duties, there is a dual camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro vision. For selfies and video calls, Motorola Edge 40 is equipped with a 32MP camera at the front.

POCO F5:

The Poco F5 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness along with support for Dolby Vision. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (4nm) Processor and coupled with an Adreno 725 GPU.

On the camera front, the smartphone is powered by a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP Ultrawide Camera and 2 MP Macro lens. Meanwhile, the Poco F5 comes with a 16 MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G:

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. The device features a premium metal camera module with rounded corners. As mentioned above, the phone will be available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver.

The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 5nm processor which is claimed to offer seamless multitasking and a lag-free experience. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G runs on the latest One UI 5.1, offering a user-friendly interface and seamless navigation. Samsung is giving up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates with the new phone.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G has a 108 MP (OIS) No Shake primary camera paired with 8 MP ultra-wide lens and 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera. The smartphone boasts of camera features such as Night Mode, Auto Night Mode, and AI based Multi-frame processing.

Google Pixel 6a:

The Google Pixel 6a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 429 ppi. The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor chipset, which is based on a 5-nanometre process and houses a Mali-G78 MP20 GPU for graphics-related tasks.

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box, but can be updated to Android 14 via a software upgrade. In terms of cameras, the Pixel 6a comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12.2MP main sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 12MP ultra-widefield sensor. There is also an 8MP front-facing shooter to meet all your selfie and video calling needs.

