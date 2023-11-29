Premium smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Google and the rest are always competing with each other to deliver the best overall flagship smartphone that can satisfy all the different needs of the end users. Here we take a look at the top premium smartphones you can buy in November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) iPhone 15 Pro Max: Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2796x1290 pixels and uses ProMotion technology to implement an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The premium smartphone supports the Always-On Display feature and the recently introduced standby mode in iOS 17, delivering a dynamic and power-efficient viewing experience.

When it comes to photography, the iPhone 15 Pro Max features a triple camera setup - 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle and 12MP telephoto lens - on the back, along with a 12MP front-facing camera for selfie and video calling.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max's 48MP primary camera allows users to seamlessly switch between three focal lengths - 24mm, 28mm and 35mm - while also having the ability to capture 48MP HEIF shots that are said to have 4 times higher resolution. In addition, the premium smartphone's 12MP telephoto lens offers 5x optical zoom capabilities coupled with features such as combined optical image stabilisation and autofocus 3D sensor shift module.

2) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The Galaxy S23 Ultra is equipped with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge*Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode. The smartphone offers four camera sensors on the back. There is a 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera with F2.2 aperture, a 200 MP Wide Camera with F1.7 aperture, a 10MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom and F2.4 aperture and another 10MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom and F4.9 aperture.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor and runs on OneUI 5.0 based on Android 13 operating system.

3) Google Pixel 8 Pro: The Google Pixel 8 Pro features a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering support for up to 2400 nits of peak brightness, making it the brightest display ever from Google. Beneath the surface, it is powered by the new Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with the Titan M2 Security Coprocessor and 12GB of RAM. Google has committed to providing up to seven years of OS and security updates for this smartphone.

For optics, the rear camera setup includes a triple configuration comprising a primary 50MP Octa PD wide camera, a 48MP Quad PD ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Quad PD telephoto camera. Notably, the telephoto camera supports Super Res zoom capabilities of up to 30X, along with 5x telephoto optical zoom. Google has consistently emphasized the integration of AI in its Pixel series, and the Pixel 8 Pro's camera incorporates several AI features, including Audio Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Video Boost, AI Noise Reduction, Zoom Enhance, and Best Take.

4) Galaxy Z Flip 5: Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes in two storage options - 256GB and 512GB. There is a 3,700mAh dual battery with up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter 3A USB-C cable, fast wireless charging 2.0 and wireless powerShare are other features on the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The new Flex Window on the device is 3.78 times larger than the previous generation, and offers a wide range of existing and new capabilities. It provides many customization options, including informative and graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user's Galaxy Watch6 series, as well as stylish frames.

5) OnePlus 11 5G: OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display. The phone’s screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1300 nits of peak brightness. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset with Adreno 740 GPU.

The handset packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. OnePlus 11 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It comes with 100 watt SuperVOOC fast charging support. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS on the top.

On the camera front, OnePlus 11 5G boasts of a triple camera setup on the back. There is a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. The main camera on the device is paired with a 48MP Sony IMX58 ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32MP portrait sensor.

