Top 5 premium smartphones in India that you can buy

Top 5 premium smartphones in India that you can buy2 min read . 11:03 AM IST
- With multiple choices available, it becomes a little challenging to decide which one to buy.
Looking to buy a premium smartphone? With multiple choices available, it becomes a little challenging to decide which one to buy. But you need not worry. We have listed the top five premium smartphones launched in 2022t that you can consider buying. Take a look
Looking to buy a premium smartphone? With multiple choices available, it becomes a little challenging to decide which one to buy. But you need not worry. We have listed the top five premium smartphones launched in 2022t that you can consider buying. Take a look
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
The smartphone boasts of features like crash detection and emergency SOS satellite connectivity. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes powered by A16 Bionic chipset with next-generation Neural engine. The handset boasts of a 48MP primary camera on the back with up to 4x greater resolution. Apple has added cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps along with action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos.
The smartphone boasts of features like crash detection and emergency SOS satellite connectivity. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes powered by A16 Bionic chipset with next-generation Neural engine. The handset boasts of a 48MP primary camera on the back with up to 4x greater resolution. Apple has added cinematic mode in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps along with action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G is offered in three colour variants. These include Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black. The smartphone offers a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display. It is claimed to be the toughest Samsung Galaxy foldables ever. The front and rear panels are made with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It is also water resistant.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G is offered in three colour variants. These include Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black. The smartphone offers a 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch main display. It is claimed to be the toughest Samsung Galaxy foldables ever. The front and rear panels are made with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It is also water resistant.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G boasts of a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX 789 lens, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO screen. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G boasts of a 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX 789 lens, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. The handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch 120 Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO screen. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with the ability to capture up to 120% more light. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The handset has a 6.73-inch' WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with AdaptiveSync Pro. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 120 watt HyperCharger.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX707 sensor with the ability to capture up to 120% more light. It is paired with a 50MP telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. The handset has a 6.73-inch' WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with AdaptiveSync Pro. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 120 watt HyperCharger.
iQoo Neo 6 5G
iQoo Neo 6 5G
iQoo Neo 6 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It has a 64MP OIS main camera with GW1P sensor. Other sensors on the rear include an 8MP wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device offers 80W FlashCharge technology with 4700mAh battery.
iQoo Neo 6 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It has a 64MP OIS main camera with GW1P sensor. Other sensors on the rear include an 8MP wide angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device offers 80W FlashCharge technology with 4700mAh battery.