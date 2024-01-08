Top 5 smartphones to buy under ₹10,000 ft. Poco M6 Pro 5G, Redmi 13C and more

The race for the best smartphone under ₹10,000 is getting tougher with each passing day with consumers having a plethora of options already available to them, while brands are launching new value-for-money devices every month.

Here's a list of top 5 smartphones you can buy under ₹10,000

1) POCO M6 Pro 5G:

Poco M6 Pro 5G features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Out-of-the-box, it runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and comes with a commitment for 2 major OS updates and 3 years of security updates.

The Poco M6 Pro 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 50-megapixel AI sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera housed within a hole punch cut-out at the top-center of the display, serving for selfies and video calls.

2) Redmi 13C:

The Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 600 x 720 pixels with 90Hz refresh rate and 450 nits of peak brightness.The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MP2 GPU to handle the graphics-intensive requirements. The budget smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with support for 8GB of virtual RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via the micro-SD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 13C comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and another 2MP lens. The smartphone also comes with a 5MP front-facing camera to cater to the selfie and video calling needs of users.

3) Realme C53:

Realme C53 comes with a 6.74-inch 90Hz display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3% and 560 nits peak brightness. The screen offers a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The handset comes powered by an octa-core chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU and 12nm, up to 1.82GHz CPU.

The Realme smartphone has a triple camera on the back. It is equipped with an 108MP ultra clear camera with video recording support of up to 1080P/30fps, 720P/30fps and 480P/30fps.

For selfies and video calls, Realme C53 has an 8MP AI selfie camera. The front camera support 720P/30fps video recording. Video, Portrait Mode, Beauty Mode, HDR, Face-Recognition, Filter, Bokeh Effect Control are some of its camera features.

4) Lava Blaze 5G:

Lava Blaze 5G gets a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display is a flat edge design and comes with water drop-notch. This handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and gets an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.2 storage. The new variant also gets a memory card slot for expanding the memory by up to 1TB. In terms of battery life, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery optimised by the 7nm SoC.

The Lava smartphone runs on Android 12 OS and is claimed to offer a clean user interface. Interestingly, it gets an anonymous call recording feature which is rare to get in smartphones these days. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking/locking the device.

5) Samsung Galaxy M13:

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD Infinity O Display with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. Powered by an octa-core processor, the handset runs on One UI based on Android 12 operating system. The phone offers an 8MP camera at the front with f/2.2 aperture. On the rear, there is a 50MP triple camera system.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!