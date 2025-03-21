Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
ViewSonic TD1655 16”(40.6cm) FHD IPS Touch Portable Monitor with USB-C 60W Charge Back, 940g, Metallic Design, Foldable Stand, Slip Cover, Eyecare Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speaker, 2X USB-C, HDMIView Details
₹23,499
Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD (H) (with case) 1024x600 Resolution Monitor IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with Toughened Glass Cover Supports Multi Mini PC Raspberry Pi BB Black Banana PiView Details
₹8,850
Best Overall ProductHikvision Ds-Kh6320-Wte1 IP Vdp 7 Inch Touch Screen LCD Monitor, MultiView Details
₹8,500
Best Value For MoneyRiitek 15.6 Inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor 1920 X 1080 Ips Screen Usbc External Travel Monitor With Dual Speakers Mini-Hdmi Usb Type-C For Laptop Pc Phone, Protect Case, BlackView Details
₹14,999
View Details
₹64,899
In today's tech-savvy world, touch screen computer monitors have become an essential part of many workspaces and homes. With the increasing demand for these versatile devices, there are now a plethora of options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 5 touch screen computer monitors that you can buy in March 2025. Whether you're a professional designer, a gamer, or simply looking for a user-friendly interface, there's something for everyone in this list.
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 1 is a sleek and modern monitor that offers an immersive touch experience. With a responsive display and crystal-clear resolution, this monitor is perfect for both work and play. Its compact design and versatile connectivity options make it a great choice for any setup.
Sleek and modern design
Responsive touch display
Smaller screen size
ViewSonic TD1655 16”(40.6cm) FHD IPS Touch Portable Monitor with USB-C 60W Charge Back, 940g, Metallic Design, Foldable Stand, Slip Cover, Eyecare Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speaker, 2X USB-C, HDMI
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 2 offers a large 7-inch display with impressive touch sensitivity. It comes with a durable case that provides protection and portability. With easy setup and compatibility with various devices, this monitor is ideal for on-the-go professionals.
Large display size
Durable protective case
Lower touch sensitivity
Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD (H) (with case) 1024x600 Resolution Monitor IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with Toughened Glass Cover Supports Multi Mini PC Raspberry Pi BB Black Banana Pi
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 3 features a 10-inch touch screen with a high-definition display. It comes with a user-friendly interface and advanced connectivity options, making it perfect for professional settings. The monitor's sleek design and responsive touch make it a top choice for productivity and entertainment.
High-definition display
Advanced connectivity options
Higher price point
Hikvision Ds-Kh6320-Wte1 IP Vdp 7 Inch Touch Screen LCD Monitor
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 4 is a portable and lightweight monitor with a 10-inch touchscreen and built-in speakers. It offers seamless connectivity with various devices and is perfect for on-the-go professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Its compact design and vibrant display make it a versatile choice.
Portable and lightweight
Built-in speakers
Slightly lower resolution
Riitek 15.6 Inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor 1920 X 1080 Ips Screen Usbc External Travel Monitor With Dual Speakers Mini-Hdmi Usb Type-C For Laptop Pc Phone, Protect Case, Black
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 5 is a 15-inch monitor with a high-resolution touch display. It offers an intuitive interface and versatile connectivity options, making it suitable for professional and personal use. Its large screen size and vibrant colors make it a standout choice for multimedia and work applications.
Large screen size
High-resolution display
Higher price point
Smart Pixel 55 Inches 4K UHD Touch Screen LED TV UltraTouch Display Interactive Flat Panel Monitor 3840 x 2160Pixels Android 13 Ideal for Schools,College,Institute,Home&Office.
|Best touchscreen monitors
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Touch Screen Type
|Connectivity
|ViewSonic TD1655
|7 inches
|1024 x 600 pixels
|Capacitive
|HDMI, USB
|Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD
|7 inches
|1024 x 600 pixels
|Resistive
|HDMI, USB
|Hikvision touchscreen monitor
|10 inches
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Capacitive
|Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Riitek 15.6-inch
|10 inches
|1280 x 800 pixels
|Capacitive
|Mini HDMI, USB
|Smartpixel 55inch
|15 inches
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Capacitive
|HDMI, VGA
