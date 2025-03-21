Top 5 touch screen computer monitors you can buy in March 2025

Our Picks
ViewSonic TD1655 16”(40.6cm) FHD IPS Touch Portable Monitor with USB-C 60W Charge Back, 940g, Metallic Design, Foldable Stand, Slip Cover, Eyecare Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speaker, 2X USB-C, HDMI
|
Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD (H) (with case) 1024x600 Resolution Monitor IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with Toughened Glass Cover Supports Multi Mini PC Raspberry Pi BB Black Banana Pi
Best Overall Product
Hikvision Ds-Kh6320-Wte1 IP Vdp 7 Inch Touch Screen LCD Monitor, Multi
Best Value For Money
Riitek 15.6 Inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor 1920 X 1080 Ips Screen Usbc External Travel Monitor With Dual Speakers Mini-Hdmi Usb Type-C For Laptop Pc Phone, Protect Case, Black
In today's tech-savvy world, touch screen computer monitors have become an essential part of many workspaces and homes. With the increasing demand for these versatile devices, there are now a plethora of options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 5 touch screen computer monitors that you can buy in March 2025. Whether you're a professional designer, a gamer, or simply looking for a user-friendly interface, there's something for everyone in this list.
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 1 is a sleek and modern monitor that offers an immersive touch experience. With a responsive display and crystal-clear resolution, this monitor is perfect for both work and play. Its compact design and versatile connectivity options make it a great choice for any setup.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sleek and modern design
Responsive touch display
Reasons to avoid
Smaller screen size
ViewSonic TD1655 16”(40.6cm) FHD IPS Touch Portable Monitor with USB-C 60W Charge Back, 940g, Metallic Design, Foldable Stand, Slip Cover, Eyecare Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speaker, 2X USB-C, HDMI
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 2 offers a large 7-inch display with impressive touch sensitivity. It comes with a durable case that provides protection and portability. With easy setup and compatibility with various devices, this monitor is ideal for on-the-go professionals.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large display size
Durable protective case
Reasons to avoid
Lower touch sensitivity
Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD (H) (with case) 1024x600 Resolution Monitor IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with Toughened Glass Cover Supports Multi Mini PC Raspberry Pi BB Black Banana Pi
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 3 features a 10-inch touch screen with a high-definition display. It comes with a user-friendly interface and advanced connectivity options, making it perfect for professional settings. The monitor's sleek design and responsive touch make it a top choice for productivity and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High-definition display
Advanced connectivity options
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
Hikvision Ds-Kh6320-Wte1 IP Vdp 7 Inch Touch Screen LCD Monitor, Multi
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 4 is a portable and lightweight monitor with a 10-inch touchscreen and built-in speakers. It offers seamless connectivity with various devices and is perfect for on-the-go professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Its compact design and vibrant display make it a versatile choice.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Portable and lightweight
Built-in speakers
Reasons to avoid
Slightly lower resolution
Riitek 15.6 Inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor 1920 X 1080 Ips Screen Usbc External Travel Monitor With Dual Speakers Mini-Hdmi Usb Type-C For Laptop Pc Phone, Protect Case, Black
The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 5 is a 15-inch monitor with a high-resolution touch display. It offers an intuitive interface and versatile connectivity options, making it suitable for professional and personal use. Its large screen size and vibrant colors make it a standout choice for multimedia and work applications.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large screen size
High-resolution display
Reasons to avoid
Higher price point
Top 3 features of the best touchscreen monitors
|Best touchscreen monitors
|Display Size
|Resolution
|Touch Screen Type
|Connectivity
|ViewSonic TD1655
|7 inches
|1024 x 600 pixels
|Capacitive
|HDMI, USB
|Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD
|7 inches
|1024 x 600 pixels
|Resistive
|HDMI, USB
|Hikvision touchscreen monitor
|10 inches
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Capacitive
|Wi-Fi, Ethernet
|Riitek 15.6-inch
|10 inches
|1280 x 800 pixels
|Capacitive
|Mini HDMI, USB
|Smartpixel 55inch
|15 inches
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Capacitive
|HDMI, VGA
FAQs
Question : What is the price range of touch screen computer monitors?
Ans : The price of touch screen computer monitors varies depending on the display size, resolution, and additional features. You can find options ranging from affordable to high-end models.
Question : Which touch screen type is better – capacitive or resistive?
Ans : Capacitive touch screens offer better responsiveness and multi-touch support, making them ideal for most users. However, resistive touch screens are more durable and can be operated with gloves or styluses.
Question : What are the best connectivity options for touch screen computer monitors?
Ans : The best connectivity options for touch screen computer monitors include HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. Choose a monitor with versatile connectivity to suit your specific setup and devices.
Question : What are the newest releases in touch screen computer monitors in 2025?
Ans : In 2025, the newest releases in touch screen computer monitors feature advanced touch technology, high-resolution displays, and seamless connectivity. Keep an eye out for the latest models to stay updated with the latest features and improvements.
