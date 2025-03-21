Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Top 5 touch screen computer monitors you can buy in March 2025

Top 5 touch screen computer monitors you can buy in March 2025

Affiliate Desk

Looking for the best touch screen computer monitors in March 2025? Check out our list of the top 5 products to find the perfect one for your needs.

Sleek touch screen computer monitor for effortless navigation and modern convenience.
Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ViewSonic TD1655 16”(40.6cm) FHD IPS Touch Portable Monitor with USB-C 60W Charge Back, 940g, Metallic Design, Foldable Stand, Slip Cover, Eyecare Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speaker, 2X USB-C, HDMI

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD (H) (with case) 1024x600 Resolution Monitor IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with Toughened Glass Cover Supports Multi Mini PC Raspberry Pi BB Black Banana Pi

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Overall Product

Hikvision Ds-Kh6320-Wte1 IP Vdp 7 Inch Touch Screen LCD Monitor, Multi

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best Value For Money

Riitek 15.6 Inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor 1920 X 1080 Ips Screen Usbc External Travel Monitor With Dual Speakers Mini-Hdmi Usb Type-C For Laptop Pc Phone, Protect Case, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

In today's tech-savvy world, touch screen computer monitors have become an essential part of many workspaces and homes. With the increasing demand for these versatile devices, there are now a plethora of options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we've compiled a list of the top 5 touch screen computer monitors that you can buy in March 2025. Whether you're a professional designer, a gamer, or simply looking for a user-friendly interface, there's something for everyone in this list.

The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 1 is a sleek and modern monitor that offers an immersive touch experience. With a responsive display and crystal-clear resolution, this monitor is perfect for both work and play. Its compact design and versatile connectivity options make it a great choice for any setup.

Specifications

Display Size
7 inches
Resolution
1024 x 600 pixels
Touch Screen Type
Capacitive
Connectivity
HDMI, USB

Reasons to buy

Sleek and modern design

Responsive touch display

Reasons to avoid

Smaller screen size

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

ViewSonic TD1655 16”(40.6cm) FHD IPS Touch Portable Monitor with USB-C 60W Charge Back, 940g, Metallic Design, Foldable Stand, Slip Cover, Eyecare Screen (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Speaker, 2X USB-C, HDMI

The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 2 offers a large 7-inch display with impressive touch sensitivity. It comes with a durable case that provides protection and portability. With easy setup and compatibility with various devices, this monitor is ideal for on-the-go professionals.

Specifications

Display Size
7 inches
Resolution
1024 x 600 pixels
Touch Screen Type
Resistive
Connectivity
HDMI, USB

Reasons to buy

Large display size

Durable protective case

Reasons to avoid

Lower touch sensitivity

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD (H) (with case) 1024x600 Resolution Monitor IPS Capacitive Touch Screen with Toughened Glass Cover Supports Multi Mini PC Raspberry Pi BB Black Banana Pi

The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 3 features a 10-inch touch screen with a high-definition display. It comes with a user-friendly interface and advanced connectivity options, making it perfect for professional settings. The monitor's sleek design and responsive touch make it a top choice for productivity and entertainment.

Specifications

Display Size
10 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 pixels
Touch Screen Type
Capacitive
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Ethernet

Reasons to buy

High-definition display

Advanced connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Hikvision Ds-Kh6320-Wte1 IP Vdp 7 Inch Touch Screen LCD Monitor, Multi

The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 4 is a portable and lightweight monitor with a 10-inch touchscreen and built-in speakers. It offers seamless connectivity with various devices and is perfect for on-the-go professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. Its compact design and vibrant display make it a versatile choice.

Specifications

Display Size
10 inches
Resolution
1280 x 800 pixels
Touch Screen Type
Capacitive
Connectivity
Mini HDMI, USB

Reasons to buy

Portable and lightweight

Built-in speakers

Reasons to avoid

Slightly lower resolution

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Riitek 15.6 Inch Portable Touchscreen Monitor 1920 X 1080 Ips Screen Usbc External Travel Monitor With Dual Speakers Mini-Hdmi Usb Type-C For Laptop Pc Phone, Protect Case, Black

The Touch Screen Computer Monitor 5 is a 15-inch monitor with a high-resolution touch display. It offers an intuitive interface and versatile connectivity options, making it suitable for professional and personal use. Its large screen size and vibrant colors make it a standout choice for multimedia and work applications.

Specifications

Display Size
15 inches
Resolution
1920 x 1080 pixels
Touch Screen Type
Capacitive
Connectivity
HDMI, VGA

Reasons to buy

Large screen size

High-resolution display

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point

Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Top 3 features of the best touchscreen monitors

Best touchscreen monitorsDisplay SizeResolutionTouch Screen TypeConnectivity
ViewSonic TD16557 inches1024 x 600 pixelsCapacitiveHDMI, USB
Waveshare 7inch HDMI LCD7 inches1024 x 600 pixelsResistiveHDMI, USB
Hikvision touchscreen monitor10 inches1920 x 1080 pixelsCapacitiveWi-Fi, Ethernet
Riitek 15.6-inch10 inches1280 x 800 pixelsCapacitiveMini HDMI, USB
Smartpixel 55inch15 inches1920 x 1080 pixelsCapacitiveHDMI, VGA

Similar articles for you

Best gaming monitor in 2025: Top 10 picks for performance, visuals, and value for every gamer’s needs

Monitor stands to give your desks a new-look in 2025: 8 options we recommend

Monitor buying guide: Check out our top tips for choosing the perfect screen in India

Best monitors under 5000: Top 10 choices for vibrant display, sleek design and more from popular brands

Best desktop monitors: Top 10 options with stunning display and features for your home office setup

Best 2K monitors from Dell, MSI, and BenQ for gaming, content creation, and work with sharp visuals and smooth motion

Best LG UltraGear monitors: Top 9 gaming monitors with high refresh rate for passionate gamers

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of touch screen computer monitors?

Ans : The price of touch screen computer monitors varies depending on the display size, resolution, and additional features. You can find options ranging from affordable to high-end models.

Question : Which touch screen type is better – capacitive or resistive?

Ans : Capacitive touch screens offer better responsiveness and multi-touch support, making them ideal for most users. However, resistive touch screens are more durable and can be operated with gloves or styluses.

Question : What are the best connectivity options for touch screen computer monitors?

Ans : The best connectivity options for touch screen computer monitors include HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet. Choose a monitor with versatile connectivity to suit your specific setup and devices.

Question : What are the newest releases in touch screen computer monitors in 2025?

Ans : In 2025, the newest releases in touch screen computer monitors feature advanced touch technology, high-resolution displays, and seamless connectivity. Keep an eye out for the latest models to stay updated with the latest features and improvements.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.