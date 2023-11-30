comScore
Top 5 TWS earbuds to buy under ₹5,000 in November 2023: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro and more

Top deals on best TWS earbuds from Samsung, OnePlus, and more under ₹5,000, including Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, OnePlus Buds Z2, Realme Buds Air 3, and Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro.

The Enco Air 3 Pro true wireless earbuds by Oppo boast 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ensuring high-quality sound reproduction.

A good pair of Truly Wireless Earphones has become a necessity in today's fast-paced world. TWS earphones offer several advantages over their wired counterparts, allowing users flexibility and mobility by eliminating the need for wires, while the look of TWS earphones is also far superior to their cheaper counterparts. And with more and more smartphone manufacturers ditching the headphone jack, TWS are the only option for many smartphone users to enjoy a seamless audio experience.

If you are looking for a premium pair of TWS earphones with the best ANC capabilities, look no further. Here are the best deals on the best TWS earphones from Samsung, OnePlus and more under 5,000.

1) Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro:

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 49dB, and a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz. They support LDAC, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs, have a 10m range, and come with a 43mAh battery in each earbud.

The Enco Air 3 Pro true wireless earbuds by Oppo boast 12.4mm dynamic drivers, ensuring high-quality sound reproduction. With a frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz, these earbuds deliver a wide range of audio frequencies for an immersive listening experience. Additionally, they are equipped with an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, allowing users to enjoy their music without any distractions or interruptions from the surrounding environment. The ANC capability of these earbuds can reduce ambient noise by up to 49dB, further enhancing the audio clarity and immersion.

2) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones are currently available at a price of Rs. 4,699 during the sale. These earphones come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and claim to provide up to 21 hours of total battery life. They feature 12mm speakers and boast a unique ergonomic shape. The earphones are offered in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze color options.

3) OnePlus Buds Z2:

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are currently available at a price of Rs. 4,999 on Amazon. These TWS earphones feature 11mm dynamic drivers and provide up to 40dB noise-cancelling capacity. They also claim to offer up to 38 hours of playback time. Customers have the opportunity to take advantage of relevant bank and cashback offers to further reduce the price.

4) Realme Buds Air 3:

Priced at Rs. 3,990 on Amazon, the Realme Buds Air 3 are currently available at a 33 percent discount. These earphones feature up to 42dB ANC support and come with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. They claim to provide up to 30 hours of total non-stop playback with just one hour of charging. The earphones are offered in Black, Blue, and White color options.

5) Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro:

Priced at 3,499 on Amazon, the Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earphones with ANC are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of total battery life. Customers can take advantage of up to Rs. 5,000 in bank offers and additional cashback offers. These earbuds come with 12.4 mm titanium-coated diaphragm drivers.

 

Updated: 30 Nov 2023, 01:53 PM IST
