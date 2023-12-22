comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 11:48:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.7 2.06%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 727.7 2.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 647.4 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.6 1.23%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 440.75 1.53%
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Top 7 Christmas gift ideas: Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G and other smartphones
Back Back

Top 7 Christmas gift ideas: Deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G and other smartphones

 Edited By Govind Choudhary

Discover the ideal tech gifts on Amazon for Christmas in India. Top picks include the realme narzo 60X 5G, iQOO Z7s 5G, Lava Agni 2 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, and Apple iPhone 15, offering innovative features and thoughtful design.

For representation purposes only (AFP)Premium
For representation purposes only (AFP)

In the festive season of Christmas, the quest for the ideal gift is heightened, especially in tech-savvy markets like India. A smartphone, transcending a thoughtful present, opens up possibilities with its innovative features. Our curated list of top-tier smartphones  on Amazon offers a perfect blend of thoughtful gifting and feature-rich technology.

realme narzo 60X 5G

realme narzo 60X 5G（ 4GB, 128GB Storage) is currently priced at 12999. The realme Narzo 60X 5G boasts a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, delivering 50 percent battery in 30 mins and a full charge in 70 mins, as per the company. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and captures shots with the 50MP primary camera. The smartphone features a 6.72" display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. 

iQOO Z7s 5G

It is up for grabs at 15999. The iQOO Z7s 5G features a Snapdragon 695 5G processor on a 6nm energy-efficient process for enhanced battery life. As per the company, its 6.38" FHD+ AMOLED display reaches 1300 nits brightness with 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone houses a 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera and boasts a 44W FlashCharge.

Lava Agni 2 5G

It is currently retailing at 19999. The Lava Agni 2 5G features a 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz FHD+ Curved Amoled Display with Widevine L1 DRM Protection. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it boasts a 66W charger for rapid charging, a 50MP Quad Camera setup, and a 16MP selfie camera. Running on Clean Android 13 OS, it has a 3D Curved Glass back, In-display fingerprint unlock, and supports 13 5G bands.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G is priced at 39999. It boasts a powerful camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and macro lens, along with a 16MP front camera. This device features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 storage, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging. Running OxygenOS based on Android 13, it offers various camera modes.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

This premium smartphone from Samsung is retailing at 59999 on Amazon. The device features a 6.40-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass protection. Equipped with an octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, it is fueled by a non-removable 4500mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB)

It is up for grabs at 77900. The iPhone 15 boasts Dynamic Island for seamless alerts, an innovative design with a durable glass-aluminum build, Ceramic Shield front, and a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display. It features a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto, next-gen portraits, and is powered by the A16 Bionic chip for advanced features and efficient performance.

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 11:47 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App