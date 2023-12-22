In the festive season of Christmas, the quest for the ideal gift is heightened, especially in tech-savvy markets like India. A smartphone, transcending a thoughtful present, opens up possibilities with its innovative features. Our curated list of top-tier smartphones on Amazon offers a perfect blend of thoughtful gifting and feature-rich technology.

realme narzo 60X 5G

realme narzo 60X 5G（ 4GB, 128GB Storage) is currently priced at ₹12999. The realme Narzo 60X 5G boasts a 33W SUPERVOOC Charge, delivering 50 percent battery in 30 mins and a full charge in 70 mins, as per the company. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and captures shots with the 50MP primary camera. The smartphone features a 6.72" display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

iQOO Z7s 5G

It is up for grabs at ₹15999. The iQOO Z7s 5G features a Snapdragon 695 5G processor on a 6nm energy-efficient process for enhanced battery life. As per the company, its 6.38" FHD+ AMOLED display reaches 1300 nits brightness with 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone houses a 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera and boasts a 44W FlashCharge.

Lava Agni 2 5G

It is currently retailing at ₹19999. The Lava Agni 2 5G features a 17.22cm (6.78") 120Hz FHD+ Curved Amoled Display with Widevine L1 DRM Protection. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, it boasts a 66W charger for rapid charging, a 50MP Quad Camera setup, and a 16MP selfie camera. Running on Clean Android 13 OS, it has a 3D Curved Glass back, In-display fingerprint unlock, and supports 13 5G bands.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G is priced at ₹39999. It boasts a powerful camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and macro lens, along with a 16MP front camera. This device features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 storage, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging. Running OxygenOS based on Android 13, it offers various camera modes.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

This premium smartphone from Samsung is retailing at ₹59999 on Amazon. The device features a 6.40-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass protection. Equipped with an octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, it is fueled by a non-removable 4500mAh battery.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB)

It is up for grabs at ₹77900. The iPhone 15 boasts Dynamic Island for seamless alerts, an innovative design with a durable glass-aluminum build, Ceramic Shield front, and a 6.1" Super Retina XDR display. It features a 48MP main camera with 2x telephoto, next-gen portraits, and is powered by the A16 Bionic chip for advanced features and efficient performance.

