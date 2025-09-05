Top 7 offers on 2-in-1 laptops with amazing savings up to 30% on new models from brands like HP, Dell and more

Technology has changed the way we work and study, and the best 2-in-1 laptops are proof of this shift. They give you the power of a laptop combined with the portability of a tablet, making them suitable for both productivity and relaxation. These devices are designed for multitasking, delivering performance, portability, and user-friendly features in one compact package. To make your search easier, we have listed the Top 7 offers on 2-in-1 laptops, ensuring that you find options that match both your needs and budget.

If you are on the lookout for the best laptops available, these models stand out for their versatility and overall value. From smooth note-taking to efficient project work and seamless streaming, they are built to make everyday computing more flexible and enjoyable while keeping performance consistent across all tasks.

Compact and lightweight, the HP Chromebook 14 is designed for students and casual users who want simplicity and speed. Running on Chrome OS, it offers seamless access to Google apps, cloud storage, and everyday essentials. The HD touchscreen makes browsing and streaming enjoyable, while its slim, stylish design fits perfectly into modern lifestyles. With reliable performance, long-lasting battery, and smooth connectivity, this Chromebook is an ideal pick under top offers in 2 in 1 laptop collections.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4120, up to 2.8 GHz Memory 4GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage 64GB eMMC + 100GB Google Cloud (1 year) Display 14-inch HD Touchscreen, Micro-Edge, 220 nits

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 blends premium performance with flexibility. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking with ease. The touchscreen display adapts to your work and entertainment needs, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add comfort and security. Sleek and stylish, this laptop is a reliable option for professionals and learners alike, making it one of the best 2 in 1 laptop deals worth considering right now.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, up to 4.5 GHz Memory 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14-inch FHD+ Touch, 300 nits

Versatility meets style in the HP Chromebook X360. With a 360° hinge, you can flip between laptop and tablet mode with ease, perfect for work, study, or entertainment. Its touchscreen display brings visuals to life, while Chrome OS ensures smooth, secure performance. Backed by Google Assistant, this device offers convenience at your fingertips. It is a practical and budget-friendly choice in today’s top offers in 2 in 1 laptop segment.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4020, up to 2.8 GHz Memory 4GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage 64GB eMMC + 100GB Cloud (1 year) Display 14-inch HD Touch, Micro-Edge BrightView

Slim, elegant, and powerful, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 stands out with its PixelSense touchscreen and premium Alcantara finish. Ideal for productivity and creativity, it balances style with efficiency. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Windows 10 Home, it ensures smooth multitasking. With its lightweight design, excellent keyboard, and premium build, it is among the best 2 in 1 laptop alternatives for professionals who value both aesthetics and

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1035G7, Quad-Core Memory 8GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage 128GB SSD Display 13.5-inch PixelSense Touchscreen, 2496 x 1664

The Lenovo Yoga C740 combines performance with flexibility. Equipped with Intel Core i7 10th Gen and 16GB RAM, it is built for demanding multitaskers. Its FHD touchscreen with anti-glare technology and Dolby Atmos speakers make it a delight for both work and entertainment. This stylish convertible laptop promises long-lasting performance and is featured among the top offers in 2 in 1 laptop options for those who want power and style together.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-10510U, up to 4.9 GHz Memory 16GB RAM Storage 512GB SSD Display 14-inch FHD Touch, IPS, 300 nits

The HP Pavilion x360 is built for versatility and power. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage make multitasking effortless. A crisp 14-inch FHD touchscreen enhances both productivity and entertainment. With fast charging, reliable connectivity, and a 5MP True Vision camera, this laptop is perfect for professionals and students who want flexibility and modern features in one device.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U, 10-core Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14-inch FHD Touchscreen, 250 nits

Lightweight yet powerful, the Chuwi FreeBook 13.5-inch laptop is designed for creators and travellers. With a 360° hinge, it switches easily between tablet and laptop modes. The 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD ensure smooth performance. A slim bezel display with 3:2 ratio enhances workspace, while the 46.2Wh battery supports extended productivity on the move.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U, Turbo up to 2.8 GHz Memory 12GB LPDDR4 RAM Storage 512GB SSD, expandable up to 1TB Display 13.5-inchTouchscreen, 3:2 ratio Features Backlit Keyboard, 360° hinge Battery 46.2Wh, lightweight 1.36kg design

Similar articles for you: Apple MacBook Air Laptops with the latest processor and features: Top 5 picks to consider for work and entertainment

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.