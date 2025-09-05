Top 7 offers on 2-in-1 laptops with amazing savings up to 30% on new models from brands like HP, Dell and more

Technology has changed the way we work and study, and the best 2-in-1 laptops are proof of this shift. They give you the power of a laptop combined with the portability of a tablet, making them suitable for both productivity and relaxation. These devices are designed for multitasking, delivering performance, portability, and user-friendly features in one compact package. To make your search easier, we have listed the Top 7 offers on 2-in-1 laptops, ensuring that you find options that match both your needs and budget.
If you are on the lookout for the best laptops available, these models stand out for their versatility and overall value. From smooth note-taking to efficient project work and seamless streaming, they are built to make everyday computing more flexible and enjoyable while keeping performance consistent across all tasks.
Compact and lightweight, the HP Chromebook 14 is designed for students and casual users who want simplicity and speed. Running on Chrome OS, it offers seamless access to Google apps, cloud storage, and everyday essentials. The HD touchscreen makes browsing and streaming enjoyable, while its slim, stylish design fits perfectly into modern lifestyles. With reliable performance, long-lasting battery, and smooth connectivity, this Chromebook is an ideal pick under top offers in 2 in 1 laptop collections.
The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 blends premium performance with flexibility. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking with ease. The touchscreen display adapts to your work and entertainment needs, while the backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add comfort and security. Sleek and stylish, this laptop is a reliable option for professionals and learners alike, making it one of the best 2 in 1 laptop deals worth considering right now.
Versatility meets style in the HP Chromebook X360. With a 360° hinge, you can flip between laptop and tablet mode with ease, perfect for work, study, or entertainment. Its touchscreen display brings visuals to life, while Chrome OS ensures smooth, secure performance. Backed by Google Assistant, this device offers convenience at your fingertips. It is a practical and budget-friendly choice in today’s top offers in 2 in 1 laptop segment.
Slim, elegant, and powerful, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 stands out with its PixelSense touchscreen and premium Alcantara finish. Ideal for productivity and creativity, it balances style with efficiency. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and Windows 10 Home, it ensures smooth multitasking. With its lightweight design, excellent keyboard, and premium build, it is among the best 2 in 1 laptop alternatives for professionals who value both aesthetics and
The Lenovo Yoga C740 combines performance with flexibility. Equipped with Intel Core i7 10th Gen and 16GB RAM, it is built for demanding multitaskers. Its FHD touchscreen with anti-glare technology and Dolby Atmos speakers make it a delight for both work and entertainment. This stylish convertible laptop promises long-lasting performance and is featured among the top offers in 2 in 1 laptop options for those who want power and style together.
The HP Pavilion x360 is built for versatility and power. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage make multitasking effortless. A crisp 14-inch FHD touchscreen enhances both productivity and entertainment. With fast charging, reliable connectivity, and a 5MP True Vision camera, this laptop is perfect for professionals and students who want flexibility and modern features in one device.
Lightweight yet powerful, the Chuwi FreeBook 13.5-inch laptop is designed for creators and travellers. With a 360° hinge, it switches easily between tablet and laptop modes. The 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB SSD ensure smooth performance. A slim bezel display with 3:2 ratio enhances workspace, while the 46.2Wh battery supports extended productivity on the move.
Apple MacBook Air Laptops with the latest processor and features: Top 5 picks to consider for work and entertainment
Up to 63% off on best selling laptops under ₹50000 on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS — Check top 10 handpicked deals now
Up to 53% off on best selling gaming laptops under 80000 in India – Grab high performance models at lowest prices today
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is a 2 in 1 laptop?
A laptop that works as both a traditional laptop and a tablet.
Are 2 in 1 laptops good for students?
Yes, they are portable and great for note-taking, studying, and projects.
Do 2 in 1 laptops support touchscreens?
Yes, all 2 in 1 laptops come with touch-enabled displays.
Can I use a 2 in 1 laptop for gaming?
Light to mid-level gaming works fine, but they are not built for heavy gaming.
Do 2 in 1 laptops have good battery life?
Most models offer long battery life suitable for daily use.