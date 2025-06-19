Top 7 reliable wireless headphones with mic in 2025 for meetings, podcasts, voice calls, and daily use

It's true that today wireless headphones with mic are a part of daily life. Everybody is working, needs to attend meetings, students need them for online lectures — in short, everyone needs a good pair of headphones to experience good quality listening for various purposes. In 2025, they’ve become more reliable, with longer battery life, better mic clarity, and designs built for comfort.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best Wireless HeadphonesSennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, Upto 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, WhiteView Details
₹6,489
Affordable HeadphonesJBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)View Details
₹3,799
ZEBRONICS DUKE 2 Wireless Headphone, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Deep Bass, up to 60h Battery Backup, AUX, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Gaming Mode, Now with Type C Charging (Black)View Details
₹1,595
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Advanced Multipoint Bluetooth Headset, Works with Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Mac/PC - OffwhiteView Details
₹7,995
Jabra Evolve 65 Se / 6599-833-309 On Ear, Wireless Headphones(Black)View Details
₹20,690
Having great headphones really makes a difference in our lives. If you are looking for something that fits in your routine and feels right to use, then check out these options mentioned below in this article.
Sennheiser HD wireless headphones are good for long listening and taking calls. They last up to 30 hours and charge quickly when needed. The over-ear fit feels light and stays comfortable even after hours of use.
These headphones are simple to use and work well for everyday needs. A good pick if you're after wireless headphones with mic and basic ANC for everyday use.
Long battery life with fast charging
Clear mic for calling and meetings
No active noise cancellation
Not water or sweat resistant
Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, Upto 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, White
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Clear sound, holds battery for days.
Why choose this product?
Fits well if looking for wireless headphones with mic that last longer.
The JBL Tune 520BT is a good option for everyday listening, offering long battery life and fast charging. It gives up to 57 hours of playback, and even a quick 5 minute charge provides 3 hours of use.
The headphones support multipoint connection so you can switch between multiple devices. You can also adjust bass settings using the app, making the sound feel more personal to your taste. It's a simple pair to consider on Amazon if you're shopping under a budget.
Long battery with quick charge is useful on busy days
No active noise cancellation
JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Clear sound, comfortable fit, and strong battery.
Why choose this product?
It’s helpful if you want wireless headphones with a mic for calls and music.
The Zebronics Duke 2 is made for those who want long hours of music or calls without charging often. It runs up to 60 hours on one charge and supports Bluetooth with dual pairing. Features like deep bass and gaming mode make it a useful pick for casual listening or gaming, where sound matters for music and dialogue.
This is one of those wireless headphones with a mic that keeps things simple while covering daily needs like music, calls, and light gaming.
Long battery life with both Bluetooth and AUX modes
Bass may feel too heavy for those who prefer neutral sound
ZEBRONICS DUKE 2 Wireless Headphone, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Deep Bass, up to 60h Battery Backup, AUX, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Gaming Mode, Now with Type C Charging (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Most buyers say it gives a good battery and decent sound for the price.
Why choose this product?
Good for users who want battery backup with basic audio features.
Many users prefer something light when wearing headphones for hours, and that’s where this one fits in. The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is made for video calls and meetings without adding weight or pressure. The Bluetooth connection works well with laptops and phones, and it pairs smoothly with Teams, Zoom, and similar platforms without any disruptions.
Clear voice quality and no tangled wires help during long calls or online meetings. These are wireless headphones with mic available on Amazon.
Comfortable for long video calls
Clear mic with noise cancellation
No AUX or wired connection
Limited sound tuning options for music lovers
Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Advanced Multipoint Bluetooth Headset, Works with Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Mac/PC - Offwhite
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Easy to wear, and calls sound clear.
Why choose this product?
Good for users who are mostly in calls.
This Jabra Evolve 65 SE is known for its call clarity, Bluetooth support, and a mic that mutes when flipped. Small details like these help during back to back hectic meetings. It's better suited for office setups than casual music and can be worn for hours without discomfort.
For those working in hybrid or remote roles, these headphones are worth the price. Good wireless headphones with mic for focused calls and stable connection while meetings.
Clear mic for calls
Switches between devices
Not for music lover
Bit expensive for casual use
Jabra Evolve 65 Se / 6599-833-309 On Ear, Wireless Headphones(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Works well for work calls and stays comfortable through the day.
Why choose this product?
For those who want a clear voice setup with easy mute and Bluetooth pairing.
Blaupunkt’s BH41 is made for everyday users who want simple and lightweight headphones without too much bulk. It comes with 40mm drivers for better sound and is easy to fold and carry around anywhere. The fit is light on the head, which helps when listening for long hours or while working from home.
It charges fast with TurboVolt and lasts long between charges. For those wanting wireless headphones with mic that feel easy to handle, this one fits the purpose which you can buy from Amazon.
Lightweight design makes it easy to wear
Quick charging and long playback
Plastic build might not feel sturdy
No advanced noise cancellation
Blaupunkt Newly Launched BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones I Long Playtime I 40MM Drivers I Foldable I Flexible & Light Weight I Built in Mic I TurboVolt Fast Charging
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Many say it’s simple and easy to use with decent sound for daily use.
Why choose this product?
Simple to wear and carry for daily listening.
This JBL Tune 770NC keeps things simple with long battery life and noise control. It runs up to 70 hours, and a quick charge adds more time if needed. The ANC blocks outside noise, making it easy to focus while listening at home or on the move.
For those who switch often between calls and music, the mic handles both without interruptions. These wireless headphones with mic are worth a look if you're shopping under the 6K range.
Long battery life with ANC
Dual pairing with fast phone connection
Over-ear fit may not suit everyone
App use required for sound changes
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say noise cancelling and battery life make this useful for work and travel.
Why choose this product?
Good choice for long use with less outside sound.
Yes, they usually work well, especially if you take calls often and move around during the day. As long as the mic is clear and the connection stays stable, you won’t face many issues. Just make sure the battery lasts long enough if you're in meetings for hours.
You can. Most wireless headphones today are made to handle both. Just check if they have good sound quality for music and a decent mic for talking. Some models even let you switch easily between devices, which helps if you’re on a laptop and phone throughout the day.
|Wireless Headphones with mic
|Battery Life
|Connection
|Special Features
|Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones
|Up to 30 hours
|Bluetooth
|Fast charging, built-in mic, lightweight
|JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic
|Up to 57 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Speed charge, dual pairing, JBL sound app
|ZEBRONICS DUKE 2 Wireless Headphones with Mic
|Up to 60 hours
|Bluetooth, AUX
|Gaming mode, ENC, dual pairing, Type-C charging
|Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Over Ear with Noise-Cancelling Mic
|Up to 20 hours
|Bluetooth
|Noise-cancelling mic, Teams/Zoom ready, multipoint pairing
|Jabra Evolve 65 SE Wireless Headphones with Mic
|Up to 14 hours
|Bluetooth, USB Dongle
|Flip-to-mute mic, dual device support, good for office use
|Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic
|Around 24 hours
|Bluetooth
|Foldable, TurboVolt fast charge, lightweight with mic
|JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic
|Up to 70 hours
|Bluetooth 5.3
|ANC, fast charge, dual pairing, Google Fast Pair
Best wired headphones with mic in 2025: Top 10 options from leading brands like boAt, Sony, Logitech, Zebronics, Hammer
Best premium headphones in India in 2025: Top 9 picks for comfort, noise cancellation, and exceptional audio quality
10 Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone to consider in 2025: Premium yet affordable headphones
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.