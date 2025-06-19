Top 7 reliable wireless headphones with mic in 2025 for meetings, podcasts, voice calls, and daily use

It's true that today wireless headphones with mic are a part of daily life. Everybody is working, needs to attend meetings, students need them for online lectures — in short, everyone needs a good pair of headphones to experience good quality listening for various purposes. In 2025, they’ve become more reliable, with longer battery life, better mic clarity, and designs built for comfort.

Our Picks Best Wireless Headphones Affordable Headphones ANC Headphones with Mic FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best Wireless Headphones Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, Upto 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, White View Details ₹6,489 Get This Affordable Headphones JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details ₹3,799 Get This ZEBRONICS DUKE 2 Wireless Headphone, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Deep Bass, up to 60h Battery Backup, AUX, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Gaming Mode, Now with Type C Charging (Black) View Details ₹1,595 Get This Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Advanced Multipoint Bluetooth Headset, Works with Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Mac/PC - Offwhite View Details ₹7,995 Get This Jabra Evolve 65 Se / 6599-833-309 On Ear, Wireless Headphones(Black) View Details ₹20,690 Get This View More

Having great headphones really makes a difference in our lives. If you are looking for something that fits in your routine and feels right to use, then check out these options mentioned below in this article.

Sennheiser HD wireless headphones are good for long listening and taking calls. They last up to 30 hours and charge quickly when needed. The over-ear fit feels light and stays comfortable even after hours of use.

These headphones are simple to use and work well for everyday needs. A good pick if you're after wireless headphones with mic and basic ANC for everyday use.

Specifications Battery Up to 30 hours Mic Built-in microphone for calls Design Over-ear, lightweight Bluetooth Version 5.0 Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation Reasons to buy Long battery life with fast charging Clear mic for calling and meetings Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation Not water or sweat resistant Click Here to Buy Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, Upto 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over-Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear sound, holds battery for days.

Why choose this product?

Fits well if looking for wireless headphones with mic that last longer.

The JBL Tune 520BT is a good option for everyday listening, offering long battery life and fast charging. It gives up to 57 hours of playback, and even a quick 5 minute charge provides 3 hours of use.

The headphones support multipoint connection so you can switch between multiple devices. You can also adjust bass settings using the app, making the sound feel more personal to your taste. It's a simple pair to consider on Amazon if you're shopping under a budget.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 57 hours Fast Charging 5 min = 3 hours Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint Special Features JBL Headphones App, customisable bass Mic Yes (built-in) Reasons to buy Long battery with quick charge is useful on busy days Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation Click Here to Buy JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic, Upto 57H Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Multipoint Connect, Customizable Bass with Headphones App, BT 5.3 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Clear sound, comfortable fit, and strong battery.

Why choose this product?

It’s helpful if you want wireless headphones with a mic for calls and music.

The Zebronics Duke 2 is made for those who want long hours of music or calls without charging often. It runs up to 60 hours on one charge and supports Bluetooth with dual pairing. Features like deep bass and gaming mode make it a useful pick for casual listening or gaming, where sound matters for music and dialogue.

This is one of those wireless headphones with a mic that keeps things simple while covering daily needs like music, calls, and light gaming.

Specifications Battery Backup Up to 60 hours Connectivity Bluetooth, AUX, Dual Pairing Audio Features Deep Bass, Gaming Mode Charging Type C Noise Control ‎Active Noise Cancellation Reasons to buy Long battery life with both Bluetooth and AUX modes Reason to avoid Bass may feel too heavy for those who prefer neutral sound Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS DUKE 2 Wireless Headphone, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Deep Bass, up to 60h Battery Backup, AUX, Environmental Noise Cancellation, Gaming Mode, Now with Type C Charging (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers say it gives a good battery and decent sound for the price.

Why choose this product?

Good for users who want battery backup with basic audio features.

Many users prefer something light when wearing headphones for hours, and that’s where this one fits in. The Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is made for video calls and meetings without adding weight or pressure. The Bluetooth connection works well with laptops and phones, and it pairs smoothly with Teams, Zoom, and similar platforms without any disruptions.

Clear voice quality and no tangled wires help during long calls or online meetings. These are wireless headphones with mic available on Amazon.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 18 hours Connectivity Bluetooth, USB-C Mic Built-in noise-cancelling Compatible with Teams, Zoom, Google Meet Design Lightweight, Over-Ear Reasons to buy Comfortable for long video calls Clear mic with noise cancellation Reason to avoid No AUX or wired connection Limited sound tuning options for music lovers Click Here to Buy Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise-Cancelling Microphone, Advanced Multipoint Bluetooth Headset, Works with Teams, Google Meet, Zoom, Mac/PC - Offwhite

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Easy to wear, and calls sound clear.

Why choose this product?

Good for users who are mostly in calls.

This Jabra Evolve 65 SE is known for its call clarity, Bluetooth support, and a mic that mutes when flipped. Small details like these help during back to back hectic meetings. It's better suited for office setups than casual music and can be worn for hours without discomfort.

For those working in hybrid or remote roles, these headphones are worth the price. Good wireless headphones with mic for focused calls and stable connection while meetings.

Specifications Type On-ear, wireless Battery Life Up to 14 hours Connection Bluetooth, USB dongle Microphone Boom arm with mute by lifting Features Busy light indicator, UC-certified, connects to 2 devices at once Reasons to buy Clear mic for calls Switches between devices Reason to avoid Not for music lover Bit expensive for casual use Click Here to Buy Jabra Evolve 65 Se / 6599-833-309 On Ear, Wireless Headphones(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Works well for work calls and stays comfortable through the day.

Why choose this product?

For those who want a clear voice setup with easy mute and Bluetooth pairing.

Blaupunkt’s BH41 is made for everyday users who want simple and lightweight headphones without too much bulk. It comes with 40mm drivers for better sound and is easy to fold and carry around anywhere. The fit is light on the head, which helps when listening for long hours or while working from home.

It charges fast with TurboVolt and lasts long between charges. For those wanting wireless headphones with mic that feel easy to handle, this one fits the purpose which you can buy from Amazon.

Specifications Driver Size 40mm Charging TurboVolt Fast Charging Playback Time Long battery life Design Foldable, flexible, lightweight Connectivity Bluetooth Mic Built-in for calls Reasons to buy Lightweight design makes it easy to wear Quick charging and long playback Reason to avoid Plastic build might not feel sturdy No advanced noise cancellation Click Here to Buy Blaupunkt Newly Launched BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones I Long Playtime I 40MM Drivers I Foldable I Flexible & Light Weight I Built in Mic I TurboVolt Fast Charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many say it’s simple and easy to use with decent sound for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Simple to wear and carry for daily listening.

This JBL Tune 770NC keeps things simple with long battery life and noise control. It runs up to 70 hours, and a quick charge adds more time if needed. The ANC blocks outside noise, making it easy to focus while listening at home or on the move.

For those who switch often between calls and music, the mic handles both without interruptions. These wireless headphones with mic are worth a look if you're shopping under the 6K range.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 70 hours Charging SpeedCharge support Bluetooth Version 5.3 LE Audio Special Features ANC, Dual Pairing, App Sound Tuning Mic Built-in for calls Fit Type Over-ear Reasons to buy Long battery life with ANC Dual pairing with fast phone connection Reason to avoid Over-ear fit may not suit everyone App use required for sound changes Click Here to Buy JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say noise cancelling and battery life make this useful for work and travel.

Why choose this product?

Good choice for long use with less outside sound.

Are wireless headphones with mic good for work calls? Yes, they usually work well, especially if you take calls often and move around during the day. As long as the mic is clear and the connection stays stable, you won’t face many issues. Just make sure the battery lasts long enough if you're in meetings for hours.

Can I use wireless headphones with a mic for both music and calls? You can. Most wireless headphones today are made to handle both. Just check if they have good sound quality for music and a decent mic for talking. Some models even let you switch easily between devices, which helps if you’re on a laptop and phone throughout the day.

Factors to consider when choosing the best wireless headphones with mic: Mic clarity : Make sure your voice sounds clear on calls.

: Make sure your voice sounds clear on calls. Battery life : Look for longer playtime if you use them all day.

: Look for longer playtime if you use them all day. Comfort : Choose a pair that feels light and doesn’t hurt after long use.

: Choose a pair that feels light and doesn’t hurt after long use. Connection type : Check for Bluetooth version and if it supports dual pairing.

: Check for Bluetooth version and if it supports dual pairing. Noise control : Some come with ANC to block background sounds.

: Some come with ANC to block background sounds. Sound quality : Clear, balanced audio helps with both music and calls.

: Clear, balanced audio helps with both music and calls. Controls: Easy-to-use buttons or app support is a plus. Top 3 features of the best wireless headphones with mic:

Wireless Headphones with mic Battery Life Connection Special Features Sennheiser HD 350BT Wireless Headphones Up to 30 hours Bluetooth Fast charging, built-in mic, lightweight JBL Tune 520BT Wireless Headphones with Mic Up to 57 hours Bluetooth 5.3 Speed charge, dual pairing, JBL sound app ZEBRONICS DUKE 2 Wireless Headphones with Mic Up to 60 hours Bluetooth, AUX Gaming mode, ENC, dual pairing, Type-C charging Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Over Ear with Noise-Cancelling Mic Up to 20 hours Bluetooth Noise-cancelling mic, Teams/Zoom ready, multipoint pairing Jabra Evolve 65 SE Wireless Headphones with Mic Up to 14 hours Bluetooth, USB Dongle Flip-to-mute mic, dual device support, good for office use Blaupunkt BH41 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Around 24 hours Bluetooth Foldable, TurboVolt fast charge, lightweight with mic JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic Up to 70 hours Bluetooth 5.3 ANC, fast charge, dual pairing, Google Fast Pair