Top 8 smart glasses to buy in India right now for tech enthusiasts

Smart glasses with AI integration are becoming mainstream, and with Meta's Ray-Ban glasses arriving on Amazon, we explore eight excellent alternatives and similar options for you.

Amit Rahi
Published21 Nov 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Explore eight smart glasses options as AI powered wearables gain momentum in the market.
Smart glasses are no longer just a futuristic concept. With Meta's Ray-Ban glasses launching on Amazon, the market for AI-powered wearables is exploding, offering consumers more choices than ever before.

From gesture controls to real-time translation and hands-free AI assistance, modern smart glasses are becoming essential tech accessories. Whether you are looking for premium options or budget-friendly alternatives, there is something for everyone in this growing category.

BEST OVERALL

XREAL Air AR Glasses rely on a low-draw, lithium-polymer rechargeable design. Intended for everyday use with connected devices, battery performance can stretch up to several hours depending on intensity—typical for AR glasses in 2025, with some users reporting 3-5 hours of mixed video and interaction, and fast recharge via USB-C.

Lightweight at just 79g, these glasses offer a 201” virtual Micro-OLED display for immersive entertainment and gaming, along with robust device compatibility. Their eye-friendly design includes TÜV Rheinland certification and 100% UVA/UVB protection, making them highly versatile inside or outdoors.

Specifications

Virtual Display
201" Micro-OLED
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Device Support
PC, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck
Weight
79g
Eye Protection
TÜV Rheinland, 100% UV

Reason to buy

Expansive, vivid display with broad compatibility

Eye comfort and full UV protection

Reason to avoid

Battery drains faster on heavy AR/gaming use

Needs companion device for most functions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the portability, comfort, and bright display. They find setup easy, but some note limited battery when gaming heavily.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a portable, immersive AR display that’s light, comfortable, and compatible with almost anything.

BEST FOR GAMING

The Razer Anzu glasses deliver more than 5 hours of battery life per charge; they also conserve power automatically when folded, letting you go all day by topping up as needed during breaks.

Balancing fashion and technology, these glasses protect you with blue-light and UV filters, offer low-latency audio, a built-in mic, and intuitive touch controls. Polarised lenses and voice assistant access make them great for both working and leisure.

Specifications

Battery
5+ hours
Audio
60ms Bluetooth, Built-in mic & speakers
Lenses
Blue light filtering & polarized
Controls
Touch, Voice assistant
Power Saving
Auto off when folded

Reason to buy

Low-latency audio for games and calls

Both blue-light and sunglass lens options

Reason to avoid

Needs frequent charging for all-day use

Sound quality affected in loud environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like stylish utility, an effective blue light filter, and easy call controls. Some wish the battery were longer for back-to-back meetings.

Why choose this product?

Pick these for fashionable, hands-free blue-light protection with quality sound on the go.

AR GLASSES

VITURE Pro XR/AR Glasses use a powerful yet compact battery aided by a low-energy Micro-OLED panel and Harman-tuned audio. The battery typically lasts 2–4 hours of continuous immersive use, with fast charge support for longer sessions.

They offer a 135” 120Hz FHD display, up to 1000 nits effective brightness, anti-glare coatings, and on-glasses myopia adjustments, creating a unique, tailored experience. Privacy and comfort are central, delivering no visible content to outsiders and minimal sound leakage.

Specifications

Virtual Display
135", 120Hz, up to 1000 nits
Audio
Harman Stereo, privacy design
Focus
Myopia-adjustment
Tech
Electrochromic film for light control
Certification
SGS A+ Eye-care

Reason to buy

Sharp, immersive visuals with precise myopia control

Harman audio, strong privacy features

Reason to avoid

Shorter battery on full AR/high-brightness use

Best fit for IPD under 67.5mm

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the screen quality and myopia support. Some note battery is best for focused use, not marathon sessions.

Why choose this product?

Choose for true immersive AR, customizable clarity, and discreet private viewing.

Utilising an ultra-low-power Bluetooth 5.0 module, RUIMEN smart glasses offer up to 8 hours of music playback and 240 hours of standby on a full charge—plenty for day-long wear. The IPX4 build resists sweat and weather.

The dual-mic design and open-ear direction speakers provide clear, private stereo sound for hands-free calls and streaming. Fashionable and featherlight, they adapt easily from outdoor sport to everyday use.

Specifications

Battery Playback
8 hours music, 240h standby
Audio
Stereo open-ear, dual mic
Waterproof
IPX4
Material
TR-90 ultra-light
Bluetooth
Version 5.0, range 30ft

Reason to buy

All-day battery, great for outdoor activity

Voice and touch control, lightweight comfort

Reason to avoid

Lacks display/AR visual elements

Audio not as immersive in crowded areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the comfort, battery, and waterproofing, especially for sports. Some want louder volume in busy places.

Why choose this product?

Pick these for long-lasting, open-ear wireless audio and calls with all-day comfort.

Rokid’s AR glasses run on a light, embedded battery. Typical AR use yields 3-5 hours of play or streaming, thanks to efficient 160” OLED tech. Plug-and-play USB-C or HDMI enables extended device-powered use.

Packed with Android TV support, Google Play, and adjustable diopters, the glasses are TÜV Rheinland certified for eye comfort. At just 75g, they’re simple to wear and swap nose pads for a custom fit.

Specifications

Virtual Display
160" OLED
OS
Android TV 12
Compatibility
Android, iOS, consoles
Eye Comfort
TÜV Rheinland
Diopter
0.00D––6.00D adjustable

Reason to buy

Immersive streaming and gaming, lightweight

Full Google ecosystem, adjustable fit

Reason to avoid

AR/gaming battery can require device connection

May need accessories for each device type

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the big screen and streaming freedom. Some miss a longer untethered battery when travelling.

Why choose this product?

Choose these for Android TV AR on the go, with comfort and adjustable vision.

RayNeo Air 3s optimise battery life for AR entertainment, with 2-4 hours of immersive use. Rapid charging and minimal standby power support repeated daily use, while power management preserves longevity.

Featuring a vivid 201” FHD 120Hz display, quad speakers, and industry-leading HueView eye-care mode, these are designed for film, gaming, and presentations alike—on all sorts of modern phones and PCs.

Specifications

Screen
201" FHD, 120Hz
Audio
Four-speaker, privacy design
Eye Care
HueView, OptiCare
Connectivity
USB-C
Build
Dual acoustic chambers, Whisper Mode 2.0

Reason to buy

Vivid, natural color and strong sound

Designed for eye and ear comfort

Reason to avoid

Heavier than plain audio-only glasses

Limited use before needing recharging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the responsive display and colour quality. Some wish for even longer AR session endurance.

Why choose this product?

Choose these for cinematic, immersive viewing with leading eye-care and audio.

BUDGET SMART GLASSES

With a battery life of up to 7 hours for music and calls, Zero Power smart glasses are ideal for daily commuting and office use. They pair seamlessly with devices and are easily topped up during short breaks.

Outfitted with Blu Cut tech lenses and UV protection, the light, sturdy frame brings style and safety together. The built-in speakers, intuitive controls, and waterproof design round out a polished feature set.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 7 hours
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Lenses
Blu Cut, UV400, anti-glare
Frame
Ultem (lightweight & strong)
Design
Full rim, square style

Reason to buy

Good for all-day hands-free use

Effective blue-light and UV protection

Reason to avoid

Sound clarity varies outdoors

No camera or AR features

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the comfort, lens protection, and battery. Some wish for better audio at higher volumes.

Why choose this product?

Choose smart-casual audio eyewear with great blue-light and UV protection.

Battery life allows a typical work day, supporting several hours of hands-free calls, music, and voice assistant control on a single charge—great for digital professionals and commuters.

Open-ear audio offers situational awareness while blue-light lenses fight eye strain. The dual mic enables clear voice commands, and touch controls enable quick navigation—all in a contemporary classic style.

Specifications

Audio
Open-ear speakers, dual mic
Assistant
Siri, Google, Alexa compatible
Lenses
Blue-light blocking
Style
Square frames, unisex
Controls
Touch-sensitive temples

Reason to buy

Built-in smart assistant, clear open-ear sound

Blue-light blocking for office/screen use

Reason to avoid

Battery varies with intensity of use

Not sweat/waterproof

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate clear calls, app integration, and blue-light relief during extended screen sessions. Note that battery dips occur during extended streaming.

Why choose this product?

Great for digital multitaskers needing comfort, eye protection, and communication control.

Factors to consider when choosing a smart glass

  • Smart glasses should offer clear visuals with good brightness and colour accuracy. This ensures you can see information comfortably throughout the day without eye strain.
  • Look for models that last at least a full day of regular use. Longer battery life means less frequent charging and better reliability during travel.
  • A good camera is essential for capturing photos and videos hands free. Higher megapixel counts and improved sensors deliver better image quality.
  • Check if the glasses support voice commands and AI assistance. These features make navigation and information retrieval seamless and intuitive.
  • The glasses should feel lightweight and fit well for extended wear. Stylish design matters since you will be wearing them regularly throughout the day.

What Makes Smart Glasses Different from Regular Augmented Reality Headsets?

Smart glasses are designed for everyday wear with a lightweight form factor similar to traditional eyeglasses. Unlike bulky AR headsets, they focus on practical features like photography, video recording, and AI assistance. They integrate seamlessly into daily life while offering immersive experiences without requiring both hands to operate or a separate battery pack.

Are Smart Glasses Worth the Investment for Average Users?

Smart glasses offer genuine value if you frequently need hands free recording, navigation, or AI assistance. They eliminate the need to constantly check your phone for information. For content creators, professionals, and tech enthusiasts, the productivity gains justify the cost. However, casual users might find them unnecessary unless specific features align with their lifestyle needs.

Which Smart Glasses Offer the Best AI Integration Currently?

Several models now feature advanced AI capabilities like real time translation and voice assistance. The choice depends on your ecosystem preference. Apple users might prefer certain options while Android users have broader compatibility.

Top 3 features of best smart glasses

Smart glassesBattery LifeMain FeatureEye/Lens Features
XREAL Air AR3–5 hr typicalAR cinema/gamingTÜV Certified, 100% UV
Razer Anzu5+ hrBlue-light/polarized, audioBlue light filtering
VITURE Pro XR/AR2–4 hr immersiveMyopia adjust, full privacySGS A+ Eye-care
RUIMEN Bluetooth Audio8 hr musicMusic/calls, waterproofUV protection, IPX4
Rokid Joy Pack AR3–5 hr*Android TV AR, adjustableTÜV Eye Comfort
RayNeo Air 3s XR2–4 hr immersiveCinema, gaming, quad speakerHueView Eye Care
Zero Power Audio EyewearUp to 7 hrAudio, blue/UV protectionBlu Cut, UV400
ROYAL SON Bluetooth Computer4-6 hr typicalVoice assistant, blue blockBlue light blocking

FAQs

Do smart glasses work without a smartphone?

Most require smartphone pairing for full functionality, though some offer limited standalone features like recording and basic AI.

How long do smart glasses batteries typically last?

Battery life ranges from two to eight hours depending on usage and model, with continuous recording draining faster.

Can I use smart glasses if I wear prescription glasses?

Yes, many offer prescription lens options or fit over regular glasses with customisable frames available.

Are smart glasses waterproof or water resistant?

Most are water resistant for light rain and splashes but not suitable for swimming. Check the IP rating.

What privacy concerns should I consider with smart glasses?

Always be respectful when recording in public and follow local privacy laws regarding audio and video recording.

