The microwave has evolved from a basic warming appliance to a multipurpose culinary powerhouse in the world of kitchen equipment. With the speed of a microwave and the grilling power of a traditional oven, grill microwaves are a unique combination of efficiency and style among the wide range of microwaves on the market. They provide a flexible cooking experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This article explores the world of grill microwaves and their alternatives, like convection microwaves and OTGs, highlighting the best 9 models that are effective, practical, and aesthetically pleasing. These carefully chosen appliances provide a seamless fusion of state-of-the-art technology and elegant form, redefining the traditional idea of microwaves.

Grill microwaves are highly regarded for their accuracy in grilling, roasting, and baking, in addition to their capacity to reheat and defrost food. Their combined microwave cooking and grilling features allow users to prepare a wide variety of dishes, from baked goods to expertly grilled meats and veggies, all from the comfort of one single device.

One characteristic of these premium grill microwaves is their efficiency. With cutting-edge features like programmed settings, numerous power levels, and easy-to-use controls, they simplify cooking and guarantee consistently delicious results every time. Furthermore, their adaptability is increased with the addition of grill racks, crisping trays and specialty heating components, which open up new avenues for experimentation with cooking methods.

Nor does style become secondary. These microwaves have elegant designs that go well with the aesthetics of contemporary kitchens. Not only are they practical tools, but their sleek finishes, stainless steel accents, and creative layouts make them fashionable complements to any kitchen.

These top grill and convection microwaves, alongside OTGs, provide an ideal balance of efficiency and style to meet a variety of cooking demands, whether you're a foodie eager to try out new cooking methods or a busy person searching for convenience without sacrificing flavour. Come along as we examine and assess these remarkable gadgets that revolutionise microwave cooking.

1. Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black Sleek and black, the Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven combines design and performance. Its 20-litre volume provides enough room for a wide range of culinary requirements. Perfectly grilled foods are made possible by its versatile grill function. This appliance has an easy-to-use control panel that guarantees effortless operation. The sleek black exterior goes well with any kitchen's décor, thanks to its contemporary style. Its modest size and strong performance make it perfect for little areas. Reliability and efficiency in cooking, grilling, and reheating are features that the Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven offers, all encased in a stylish design.

Specifications of Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black: Brand - Bajaj

Colour - Black

Capacity - 20 litres

Wattage - 800 Watts

Special Feature - Auto_cook

Pros Cons Its smaller size makes it suitable for kitchens with limited space It might lack certain advanced features or cooking modes. The inclusion of a grill function adds versatility The grill space might be limited The intuitive control panel and settings make it easy to operate, even for beginners. Offers quick and efficient heating

2. LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black) Culinary convenience is redefined with the LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven. It blends elegance and utility with its sleek black appearance. It is perfect for little kitchens or cramped areas because of its 20-litre capacity, which holds dishes of different sizes. With its robust grill feature, it easily produces foods that are crispy and cooked evenly. Cooking experiences are made easier by the user-friendly control panel and pre-programmed cooking modes, which meet a variety of cooking demands. Its cutting-edge technology guarantees even and effective heating. It is a flexible addition that promises enjoyable cooking experiences for people looking for a mix of performance and elegance. Its smart design is matched with a sturdy structure.

Specifications of LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (MH2044BP, Black): Brand - LG

Colour - Black

Capacity - 20 litres

Heating Method - Radiant

Finish Type - Polished

Wattage - 2000 Watts

Special Feature - ‎Auto Cook, Timer, Turntable, Interior Light, Racks

Pros Cons Perfect for small kitchens or limited countertop space The control panel might be overwhelming for some users Simplifies cooking with pre-set cooking modes tailored for various dishes, Some users may experience issues with long-term durability Utilises advanced heating technology The black exterior adds a touch of elegance to kitchen decor

3. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) With its seamless integration of convection cooking accuracy and microwave convenience, the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven is a multipurpose kitchen powerhouse. With its roomy 27-litre capacity, it can easily fit big dishes. With its innovative technology, which uses grill, convection, and microwave features to meet a variety of culinary demands, cooking is done quickly and evenly. It makes meal preparation easier while preserving flavour and texture thanks to its numerous power settings and pre-set cooking modes. With its elegant appearance that complements any kitchen style and its user-friendly control panel, it's straightforward to use. For both novice and experienced cooks, this appliance's flawless cooking experience is the result of its innovative and efficient design.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill): Brand - Panasonic

Colour - Black Mirror

Capacity - 27 litres

Wattage - 900 Watts

Special Feature - ‎Auto Cook

Pros Cons Offers multiple cooking functions The additional convection and grill functions can make it relatively more expensive. It accommodates larger dishes and multiple servings. Convection and grill functions may consume more energy Advanced technology ensures that even cooking and heating It comes with a range of pre-set cooking modes and power levels

4. SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model) Showcasing state-of-the-art JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, the SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven is a culinary powerhouse. With a variety of Auto Menus to suit different preferences, its Ceramic Coating guarantees even heat distribution and ease of cleaning. Fast meal preparation is made possible with the Jog-Dial's Quick Start feature, which also makes operation simpler. It is a sophisticated piece that looks well in contemporary kitchens. This 2023 model is an improvement over previous models in terms of accuracy and convenience for culinary fans seeking efficiency and perfection in microwave technology. Its roomy interior, attention to detail, and various bake and grill options boost cooking experiences.

Specifications of SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven, JAPAN TECHNOLOGY, Auto Menus, Ceramic Coating, Jog-Dial, Quick Start, Model No. R625KNK, Color: Black (2023 Model): Brand - SHARP

Colour - Black

Capacity - 25 litres

Wattage - 1000 Watts

Special Feature - ‎Timer, Defrost, Turntable

Pros Cons Ceramic Coating ensures easy cleaning and durability Only available in Black, potentially limiting aesthetic choices for kitchen decor. Intuitive Jog-Dial Interface streamlines operation for quick and precise settings adjustments. The bake and grill functions might consume more power Diverse pre-set menus for various dishes simplify cooking Quick Start Feature allows for swift and hassle-free meal preparation

5. Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) With the Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven, you can combine convenience and creativity to create culinary masterpieces. Its Black Mirror coating, which conceals a number of characteristics, lends elegance to any kitchen. Cooking is even thanks to the 360° Heat Wrap, which constantly produces mouthwatering results. With only a little touch, use the Magic Grill feature to create precisely cooked meals. This oven simply accommodates a variety of culinary demands by balancing design and practicality. Its roomy but compact design accommodates a range of cooking experiences. This device is a must-have for foodies looking for quality and adaptability since it ensures accuracy and efficiency, whether it is being used for baking, roasting, grilling, or reheating.

Specifications of Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill): Brand - Panasonic

Colour - Black Mirror

Capacity - 23 litres

Wattage - 800 Watts

Special Feature - ‎Auto_cook

Pros Cons 360° Heat Wrap ensures thorough and even cooking The grill function and convection features might require more cleaning and maintenance Magic Grill Function provides efficient grilling capabilities The 23L capacity might be insufficient for larger families Occupies minimal space on the countertop Aesthetically pleasing design that complements modern kitchen aesthetics.

6. Kenstar Durachef 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven (Black) Sleek and black, the Kenstar Durachef 20-Litre Grill Microwave Oven combines design and performance. With its roomy 20-litre capacity, it's ideal for contemporary kitchens. The microwave function provides quick heating and defrosting, and uniformly cooked, the grill option guarantees crispy meals. Any countertop is made more sophisticated by the gorgeous black exterior. It readily meets a variety of culinary demands thanks to its user-friendly controls and several cooking settings. Its sturdy construction and effective functionality make it a dependable kitchen assistant, perfect for anybody looking for a fashionable, functional, and efficient microwave oven for everyday culinary endeavours.

Specifications of Kenstar Durachef 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven (Black): Brand - Kenstar

Colour - Black

Capacity - 20 litres

Special Feature - ‎Auto Cook, Defrost

Pros Cons Offer a combination of grill and microwave functionalities. It might lack some of the advanced features. Intuitive controls and preset cooking options simplify the cooking process. Some users might experience issues with long-term durability. Ensures even cooking and grilling. Its 20-litre capacity makes it ideal for smaller kitchens.

7. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 9 Liters OTG Without Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey) Perfect for grilling and baking cakes, the Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (OTG) packs culinary power into a small 9-litre package. Its sleek grey appearance gives any kitchen a contemporary feel. This gadget is designed to concentrate on grilling and baking with accuracy rather than having a rotisserie. Its exact cooking is ensured by its adjustable temperature settings, and its effective heating components uniformly disperse heat. It's ideal for novices and tiny rooms since the inside has plenty of room for small batches. This oven-to-grill gas grill (OTG) is multipurpose and easy to use. It makes baking and grilling simpler and guarantees delicious delicacies and evenly scorched food every time.

Specifications of Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 9 Liters OTG Without Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey): Brand - Pigeon

Colour - Black

Capacity - 9 litres

Special Feature - ‎Temperature Control, Timer

Finish Type - Painted

Pros Cons Efficient heating elements ensure even distribution of heat The 9-litre size might be limiting for larger batches It’s versatile enough for baking cakes and grilling various foods Lacks a rotisserie feature Adjustable temperature controls make it easy to set the right cooking temperatures It consumes less energy compared to larger ovens

8. Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill, With Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Heat Efficient Low E-Glass, Black

For those who like cooking, the Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill is a multipurpose kitchen tool. With its convection heating technique, cooking is guaranteed to be uniform and practical. It supports a variety of culinary methods, including baking and grilling, with 5 programmable heating settings. The appliance uses Low E-Glass, which is heat-efficient and improves insulation while using less energy. Any kitchen is made more sophisticated by its sleek black style. Enough room is provided for modest to medium-sized meals with a 21-litre capacity. The Borosil Prima Oven produces tasty and reliable results with ease, whether you're toasting sandwiches, roasting veggies, or baking pastries.

Specifications of Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill, With Convection Heating, 5 Heating Modes, Heat Efficient Low E-Glass, Black:

Brand - Borosil

Colour - Black

Capacity - 21 litres

Special Feature - ‎Timer, Removable Crumb Tray

Control Type - Knob Control

Pros Cons Efficiently circulates hot air for even cooking The positioning of items might affect cooking consistency. Offers 5 distinct modes catering to diverse cooking preferences Cleaning intricate parts or surfaces is challenging. Heat-Efficient Low E-Glass enhances insulation Adequate space for small to medium-sized meals

9. Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey) The Philips Digital Oven Toaster Grill is a multipurpose kitchen appliance with a 1500-watt power output and a 25-litre capacity. Every time, ideal results are guaranteed by its Opti Temp Technology, which guarantees exact cooking temperatures. You can easily keep an eye on your dishes thanks to the inside illumination provided by the chamber light. It makes preparing different meals easier with its ten preset menus. Its internal light improves visibility and guarantees even frying and browning. This sleek, grey appliance offers a seamless cooking experience by combining elegance and practicality. This oven is a must-have for every kitchen lover, accommodating a wide range of culinary demands, whether they include baking, toasting, or grilling.

Specifications of Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill, 25 Litre OTG, 1500 Watt with Opti Temp Technology, Chamber light and 10 preset menus, Inner Lamp (Grey): Brand - PHILIPS

Colour - Grey

Capacity - 25 litres

Special Feature - Adjustable Rack

Control Type - Touch Control

Pros Cons Opti Temp Technology ensures accurate and consistent cooking temperatures Higher cost compared to other ovens Chamber Light and Inner Lamp It might consume more energy compared to lower wattage ovens. Streamlines cooking by offering preset options for various dishes. Spacious interior accommodates larger dishes or multiple items at once

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj MTBX 2016 20L Grill Microwave Oven, Black 20L Capacity Grill Function Multiple Power Levels LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven Quartz Heater Even Heating Intellowave Technology Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Cooking Large 27L Capacity Auto Cook Menus SHARP 25L Bake+Grill Microwave Oven Bake and Grill functions 25L Capacity Multiple Power Levels Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven Convection Cooking 23L Capacity Inverter Technology Kenstar Durachef 20 Litres Grill Microwave Oven Grill Function 20L Capacity Multistage Cooking Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill 9 Liters Compact 9L Capacity Oven Toaster Grill Function Temperature Control Borosil Prima 21 L Oven Toaster & Grill 21L Capacity OTG Function Timer Function Philips HD6975/00 Digital Oven Toaster Grill Digital Controls 25L Capacity OptiTemp Technology

Best value for money The Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven is the most affordable model out of all the selections on the list. It is an excellent option because of its cost, performance, and feature set. Its 23L capacity allows it to meet a variety of culinary demands while maintaining a good size-to-function ratio. The integration of convection cooking and inverter technology guarantees efficient and uniform cooking outcomes. This oven's worth is increased by its capacity to prepare a variety of foods, as well as by its sturdy construction and dependable brand. Its competitive advantage in the market stems from the price, which is in line with its characteristics. The Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven offers a great mix of affordability and usefulness, which makes it an appealing option for customers on a tight budget who want a high-quality and adaptable microwave oven.

Best overall product Out of all the possibilities, the LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven stands out as the best overall product. Its flawless fusion of cutting-edge technology and intuitive features makes it an exceptional option. Its quartz heater and Intellowave technology offer consistent, uniform heating, which means that dishes are always cooked to perfection. The 20L capacity is ideal for most homes as it finds a compromise between utility and compactness. It is simple to use and attractive to a variety of consumers due to its user-friendly design and straightforward controls. LG's standing as the most excellent product all around is further cemented by its reputation for dependability and quality. The LG 20 L Grill Microwave Oven is the best option because of its innovative technology, user-friendliness, and reliable brand reputation. It also excels in terms of performance and satisfaction from users.

How to find the Best Grill Microwave? In order to choose the best grill microwave, keep the following critical factors in mind:

Grill Function: Seek a microwave with a separate grilling feature. Using this tool, you may brown or grill food to give it a crispy feel.

Capacity: Based on the size of your home, choose the size you require. Choose a grill microwave that fits the size of your typical meals from the range of capacities available.

Heating Elements and Power Levels: To regulate the degree of cooking, look for many power settings. To ensure consistent and effective cooking, find out more about the kind of heating components that are used in the grill function.

Ease of Use and Cleaning: Choose a model whose interior is simple to clean and has an intuitive interface. Cleaning up after grilling is made easier with detachable trays or grids.

Other Features: To improve convenience, take into account other features like sensor cooking, child lock, defrosting choices, and pre-programmed settings.

Value and Price: Evaluate the value of the features provided in proportion to the price. Within your budget, the finest grill microwave strikes a compromise between features and performance.

Guarantee and Support: Verify the duration of the warranty and the manufacturer's assistance in the event of problems or repairs.

Finding a grill microwave that best fits your cooking habits and improves your culinary experience may be achieved by weighing these variables according to your requirements and tastes.

FAQs Question : Can I use metal grill racks in a grill microwave? Ans : Metal racks are not compatible with the majority of grill microwaves. Usually, they include unique non-metallic grill attachments designed for use in microwaves. Question : Are grill microwaves the same as regular microwaves? Ans : No, normal microwaves do not have the extra grilling element that grill microwaves have. This gives them the ability to brown and crisp food, providing an alternative cooking method to simple microwaving. Question : Can I use a grill microwave for baking or roasting? Ans : Microwave grills can provide some crispiness and browning, but they may not be able to mimic the baking or roasting effects of a traditional oven perfectly. Still, they work well for a variety of heating, toasting, and grilling applications. Question : Is it harder to clean a grill microwave than a regular microwave? Ans : Because of the grilling element and related accessories, cleaning grill microwaves may take a little more time. Nonetheless, the majority include detachable components that simplify cleaning considerably. Question : Can I microwave and grill simultaneously in a grill microwave? Ans : For certain meals, you may utilise the grill and microwave capabilities simultaneously or in succession with specific grill microwaves.

