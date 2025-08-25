Top 9 premium smartwatches you should buy in 2025 if you’re focused on features, not just price

Smartwatches have come a long way from just telling the time. Today, people want more, something that tracks their health, keeps them connected, and makes daily tasks easier. But finding the right one isn’t simple. You’re often stuck deciding between affordable options that don’t have the features you need or expensive models that feel like a stretch for what they offer.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Premium Fitness WatchSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Graphite) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details
₹32,999
BP Monitoring WatchSamsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details
₹46,999
Garmin Venu 3S Soft Gold Stainless Steel Bezel 1.2-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display Smart Watch with 41mm Ivory Case and Silicone BandView Details
₹52,990
ECG Heart Health WatchWithings ScanWatch 2, Heart Health Hybrid Smartwatch for Men & Women - ECG, with SPO2, Temperature Monitoring, Sleep, Respiratory Health, Cycle Monitoring, 30-Day Battery Life, iOS & Android (Black)View Details
₹34,999
GPS + Cellular WatchApple Watch Series 10 [GPS + Cellular 46 mm] Smartwatch with Natural Titanium Case with Stone Grey Sport Band- M/L. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Water ResistantView Details
₹84,900
When you’re ready to invest in a smartwatch, price shouldn’t be the only thing on your mind. It’s about getting the features and performance that genuinely fit your lifestyle, making it a smart investment that’s worth every penny.
One of the top 10 premium smartwatches in 2025, this model offers a perfect mix of convenience and technology. With features like heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress management, it’s made to help you maintain a balanced lifestyle.
The bright, responsive display and customisable faces provide a personal touch to every experience. Designed for both style and substance, it guarantees a smart companion for your everyday tasks and workouts.
Enjoys a 7-day battery life
Tracks key health metrics
Large design may not suit smaller wrists
Lacks built-in GPS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its accuracy in health tracking and its durable design.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for users looking for health features and a durable build in a premium model.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is equipped with a powerful 3nm processor for smooth operation and dual GPS for precise tracking. Its sapphire glass and stainless steel construction offer solid protection, while 5ATM and IP68 water resistance ensures it stands up to various conditions. With health monitoring capabilities such as BP, ECG, IHRN, and vascular load, it covers all your fitness needs.
The antioxidant index feature further adds to its health benefits, making it a reliable companion for wellness tracking. Keep track of your physical activity, heart health, and more.
Comprehensive health monitoring with BP, ECG, and IHRN
High-quality construction with sapphire glass and stainless steel
Larger design might not suit smaller wrists
Lacks independent cellular functionality
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its health features and durability for daily wear.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its advanced health tracking features and solid build.
The Garmin Venu 3S Soft Gold combines a 1.2 inch AMOLED touchscreen with a sophisticated 41mm ivory case and silicone band for a comfortable fit. The stainless steel bezel adds a touch of elegance, while the display offers vibrant colours and easy readability.
This smartwatch offers precise tracking for fitness metrics, catering to users focused on health and activity. It helps monitor workouts and daily routines, delivering all the essential features in a solid device designed for everyday use.
Long battery life of up to 7 days
High quality AMOLED display
Slightly larger size may not suit smaller wrists
Limited app support compared to some other brands
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the sharp display and reliable fitness tracking features.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its stunning AMOLED display and great fitness tracking capabilities.
The Withing's Scan Watch 2 ranks among the top 10 premium smartwatches, offering comprehensive health monitoring features. This hybrid smartwatch tracks heart health with ECG, SPO2, and temperature monitoring, along with sleep and respiratory health monitoring. It also supports cycle tracking for women and boasts a 30 day battery life.
This brings together leading technology, ensuring smooth compatibility with both iOS and Android platforms. It’s a smart option for an intuitive and accurate way to monitor their health across various devices.
30-day battery life for extended use
Comprehensive heart and respiratory health tracking
Hybrid design may lack certain smartwatch features
Buyers appreciate the accurate health monitoring and long battery life.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for those whose requirement is long battery life and detailed health monitoring.
Why choose this product?
Great for users who want comprehensive health tracking with extended battery life.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is among the top 10 premium smartwatches, combining a natural titanium case with a stone grey sport band. Its ECG app and fitness tracking capabilities make it an excellent companion for health-conscious users. The always on Retina display ensures you never miss an important update.
With water resistance and cellular connectivity, this watch delivers both convenience and performance, making it an ideal choice for those after a comprehensive smartwatch experience.
GPS + Cellular support for independent use
High-quality ECG app and fitness tracker
Larger size may not fit smaller wrists
Higher price point compared to some alternatives
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its stylish design and reliable fitness features.
Why choose this product?
Perfect for users who want a fitness-focused smartwatch with cellular connectivity.
The Garmin Fenix 8, part of the top 10 premium smartwatches, is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. With a 51mm AMOLED touch screen and advanced health and training features, it offers accurate GPS tracking and built-in LED flashlight for all types of adventures.
Its impressive 29 day battery life ensures it keeps up with the most demanding activities. The Fenix 8 provides all the tools you need to perform at your best during training, hiking, or exploring.
Long lasting 29 day battery life
Advanced health and training features
Larger 51mm size may not suit smaller wrists
Higher price point compared to other models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its long battery life and reliability during outdoor activities.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its comprehensive outdoor features and long battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is part of the top 10 premium smartwatches, boasting a 3nm processor and dual GPS for accurate tracking. Built with sapphire glass and armour aluminum, it provides durable protection while maintaining a lightweight design. The 5ATM and IP68 water resistance ensure reliability in any environment.
With heart rate, SpO2, BP, and ECG monitoring, the Watch 7 offers comprehensive health insights, making it a best watch for health conscious users.
Comprehensive health monitoring with HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG
Dual GPS and long-lasting durability
40mm size may be too small for larger wrists
High price point for certain users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the accurate health tracking and durable build.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its advanced health features and resilient build.
The Apple Watch SE ranks among the top 10 premium smartwatches, offering a sleek midnight aluminum case paired with an Ink Sport Loop. Featuring a sharp Retina display, it offers heart rate monitoring, fitness, and sleep tracking, ensuring you stay on top of your health.
With Crash Detection for added safety and GPS + Cellular capabilities, this smartwatch offers a well rounded solution for those who need performance and connectivity in one device.
Built-in Crash Detection for safety
Fitness and sleep tracking features
Lacks advanced health features like ECG or SpO2
Higher price compared to similar models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buy it because of its combination of fitness tracking and safety features.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its all around health features and safety monitoring.
The HUAWEI Watch FIT4 Pro is a top premium smartwatch with a 1.82 inch sapphire display and titanium alloy bezel. With up to 10 days of battery life and dual-band GPS, it's built for outdoor enthusiasts.
It also includes golf course maps and is water resistant for free diving up to 40 metres. Compatible with both Android and iOS, this smartwatch offers versatility for all users.
Dual-band GPS for tracking
10-day battery life
Larger size for smaller wrists
Lacks ECG feature
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
People liked the accuracy and battery life of this smartwatch.
Why choose this product?
Choose this smartwatch for its advanced tracking and long battery life.
The Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip powers the Google Pixel Watch 4, offering improved efficiency and support for satellite SOS messaging. Despite lacking a significant performance boost over its predecessor, it enables features like enhanced GPS tracking and AI driven functionalities.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a rotating bezel, improved battery life, and integration with Google's Gemini AI. It also includes advanced health monitoring features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring, making it a top choice for Android users.
The Huawei Watch FIT4 Pro features a 1.82 inch sapphire display, titanium alloy bezel, and up to 10 day battery life. It's equipped with dual-band GPS and is water-resistant for free diving up to 40 metres, catering to fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers.
|Top 10 premium smartwatches
|Battery Life
|Operating System
|Special Features
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
|Up to 2 days
|Wear OS
|Dual-band GPS, ECG, SpO2, Always-on AMOLED display, Health tracking
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
|Up to 2 days
|Wear OS
|Rotating bezel, Dual-band GPS, ECG, Advanced health and fitness tracking
|Garmin Venu 3S Soft Gold
|Up to 7 days
|Garmin OS
|AMOLED display, Advanced health tracking, Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking
|Withings Scan Watch 2
|Up to 30 days
|Withings OS
|ECG, SpO2, Sleep and respiratory monitoring, 40m water resistance
|Apple Watch Series 10
|Up to 18 hours
|watchOS
|Always-on Retina display, ECG, Blood oxygen monitoring, Fitness & wellness features
|Garmin Fenix 8
|Up to 29 days
|Garmin OS
|Dual-band GPS, Built-in flashlight, Advanced outdoor tracking, Heart rate monitoring
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
|Up to 2 days
|Tizen OS
|Dual-band GPS, ECG, Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 5ATM water resistance
|Apple Watch SE
|Up to 18 hours
|watchOS
|Fitness tracking, Sleep tracking, Crash detection, Retina display
|HUAWEI Watch FIT4 Pro
|Up to 10 days
|Harmony OS
|Dual-band GPS, Golf course map, 40m free diving, SpO2, Sleep and fitness tracking
Top 10 latest launched smartwatches of 2025 from Noise, Garmin, Fire-Boltt and more - The best in wearable technology
Top 10 midrange smartwatches of 2025, offering AMOLED displays, built in GPS, fitness tracking, and solid battery life
Best Android smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 options with AMOLED screens, GPS tracking, fitness modes and long battery life
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.