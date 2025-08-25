Subscribe

Top 9 premium smartwatches you should buy in 2025 if you’re focused on features, not just price

As we look ahead to 2025, the best premium smartwatches stand out not for their price, but for the features they offer. These top 10 models focus on excellent performance and design, making them ideal for those who prioritise quality over cost.

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated25 Aug 2025, 07:04 PM IST
A showcase of premium smartwatches, blending elegant design with advanced features.
A showcase of premium smartwatches, blending elegant design with advanced features.

Smartwatches have come a long way from just telling the time. Today, people want more, something that tracks their health, keeps them connected, and makes daily tasks easier. But finding the right one isn’t simple. You’re often stuck deciding between affordable options that don’t have the features you need or expensive models that feel like a stretch for what they offer.

Our PicksPremium Fitness WatchBP Monitoring WatchECG Heart Health WatchGPS + Cellular WatchAMOLED Touch ScreenSpO2 Heart Rate MonitorCrash Detection Watch10 Day Battery WatchFAQs

Our Picks

When you’re ready to invest in a smartwatch, price shouldn’t be the only thing on your mind. It’s about getting the features and performance that genuinely fit your lifestyle, making it a smart investment that’s worth every penny.

PREMIUM FITNESS WATCH

One of the top 10 premium smartwatches in 2025, this model offers a perfect mix of convenience and technology. With features like heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress management, it’s made to help you maintain a balanced lifestyle. 

The bright, responsive display and customisable faces provide a personal touch to every experience. Designed for both style and substance, it guarantees a smart companion for your everyday tasks and workouts.

Specifications

Display
1.4-inch AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 7 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0
Health Features
Heart Rate, Sleep, Stress
Special Features
Activity Tracker, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG, IHRN

Reason to buy

Enjoys a 7-day battery life

Tracks key health metrics

Reason to avoid

Large design may not suit smaller wrists

Lacks built-in GPS

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its accuracy in health tracking and its durable design.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users looking for health features and a durable build in a premium model.

BP MONITORING WATCH

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is equipped with a powerful 3nm processor for smooth operation and dual GPS for precise tracking. Its sapphire glass and stainless steel construction offer solid protection, while 5ATM and IP68 water resistance ensures it stands up to various conditions. With health monitoring capabilities such as BP, ECG, IHRN, and vascular load, it covers all your fitness needs.

The antioxidant index feature further adds to its health benefits, making it a reliable companion for wellness tracking. Keep track of your physical activity, heart health, and more.

Specifications

Display
Sapphire Glass
Health Features
BP, ECG, IHRN, Vascular Load
Additional Features
Anti-oxidant Index

Reason to buy

Comprehensive health monitoring with BP, ECG, and IHRN

High-quality construction with sapphire glass and stainless steel

Reason to avoid

Larger design might not suit smaller wrists

Lacks independent cellular functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its health features and durability for daily wear.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for its advanced health tracking features and solid build.

The Garmin Venu 3S Soft Gold combines a 1.2 inch AMOLED touchscreen with a sophisticated 41mm ivory case and silicone band for a comfortable fit. The stainless steel bezel adds a touch of elegance, while the display offers vibrant colours and easy readability.

This smartwatch offers precise tracking for fitness metrics, catering to users focused on health and activity. It helps monitor workouts and daily routines, delivering all the essential features in a solid device designed for everyday use.

Specifications

Display
1.2-inch AMOLED
Bezel
Soft Gold Stainless Steel
Water Resistance
5ATM
Battery Life
Up to 7 days

Reason to buy

Long battery life of up to 7 days

High quality AMOLED display

Reason to avoid

Slightly larger size may not suit smaller wrists

Limited app support compared to some other brands

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the sharp display and reliable fitness tracking features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for its stunning AMOLED display and great fitness tracking capabilities.

ECG HEART HEALTH WATCH

The Withing's Scan Watch 2 ranks among the top 10 premium smartwatches, offering comprehensive health monitoring features. This hybrid smartwatch tracks heart health with ECG, SPO2, and temperature monitoring, along with sleep and respiratory health monitoring. It also supports cycle tracking for women and boasts a 30 day battery life.

This brings together leading technology, ensuring smooth compatibility with both iOS and Android platforms. It’s a smart option for an intuitive and accurate way to monitor their health across various devices.

Specifications

Display
Hybrid
Health Features
ECG, SPO2, Temperature
Battery Life
30 Days
Special Features
Distance, Sleep Monitor, Temperature Monitor

Reason to buy

30-day battery life for extended use

Comprehensive heart and respiratory health tracking

Reason to avoid

Hybrid design may lack certain smartwatch features

Buyers appreciate the accurate health monitoring and long battery life.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those whose requirement is long battery life and detailed health monitoring.

Why choose this product?

Great for users who want comprehensive health tracking with extended battery life.

GPS + CELLULAR WATCH

The Apple Watch Series 10 is among the top 10 premium smartwatches, combining a natural titanium case with a stone grey sport band. Its ECG app and fitness tracking capabilities make it an excellent companion for health-conscious users. The always on Retina display ensures you never miss an important update.

With water resistance and cellular connectivity, this watch delivers both convenience and performance, making it an ideal choice for those after a comprehensive smartwatch experience.

Specifications

Special Features
Activity Tracker, Email, Sleep Monitor
Display
Always-On Retina
Health Features
ECG App, Fitness Tracker
Band
Stone Grey Sport Band (M/L)

Reason to buy

GPS + Cellular support for independent use

High-quality ECG app and fitness tracker

Reason to avoid

Larger size may not fit smaller wrists

Higher price point compared to some alternatives

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its stylish design and reliable fitness features.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for users who want a fitness-focused smartwatch with cellular connectivity.

AMOLED TOUCH SCREEN

The Garmin Fenix 8, part of the top 10 premium smartwatches, is designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. With a 51mm AMOLED touch screen and advanced health and training features, it offers accurate GPS tracking and built-in LED flashlight for all types of adventures. 

Its impressive 29 day battery life ensures it keeps up with the most demanding activities. The Fenix 8 provides all the tools you need to perform at your best during training, hiking, or exploring.

Specifications

Display
51mm AMOLED
Battery Life
Up to 29 days
Health Features
Advanced Training & Health Tracking
Additional Feature
Built-in LED Flashlight

Reason to buy

Long lasting 29 day battery life

Advanced health and training features

Reason to avoid

Larger 51mm size may not suit smaller wrists

Higher price point compared to other models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its long battery life and reliability during outdoor activities.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for its comprehensive outdoor features and long battery life.

SPO2 HEART RATE MONITOR

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is part of the top 10 premium smartwatches, boasting a 3nm processor and dual GPS for accurate tracking. Built with sapphire glass and armour aluminum, it provides durable protection while maintaining a lightweight design. The 5ATM and IP68 water resistance ensure reliability in any environment.

With heart rate, SpO2, BP, and ECG monitoring, the Watch 7 offers comprehensive health insights, making it a best watch for health conscious users.

Specifications

Special Features
Activity Tracker, Always On Display, Blood Pressure Monitor, Contactless Payments, ECG
Material
Armour Aluminum
Health Features
HR, SpO2, BP, ECG
Connectivity
BT + LTE
Water Resistance
5ATM & IP68

Reason to buy

Comprehensive health monitoring with HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG

Dual GPS and long-lasting durability

Reason to avoid

40mm size may be too small for larger wrists

High price point for certain users

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the accurate health tracking and durable build.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for its advanced health features and resilient build.

CRASH DETECTION WATCH

The Apple Watch SE ranks among the top 10 premium smartwatches, offering a sleek midnight aluminum case paired with an Ink Sport Loop. Featuring a sharp Retina display, it offers heart rate monitoring, fitness, and sleep tracking, ensuring you stay on top of your health.

With Crash Detection for added safety and GPS + Cellular capabilities, this smartwatch offers a well rounded solution for those who need performance and connectivity in one device.

Specifications

Connectivity
GPS + Cellular
Health Features
Heart Rate, Fitness & Sleep Tracker
Safety
Crash Detection
Band
Ink Sport Loop
Display
Retina

Reason to buy

Built-in Crash Detection for safety

Fitness and sleep tracking features

Reason to avoid

Lacks advanced health features like ECG or SpO2

Higher price compared to similar models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buy it because of its combination of fitness tracking and safety features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for its all around health features and safety monitoring.

10 DAY BATTERY WATCH

The HUAWEI Watch FIT4 Pro is a top premium smartwatch with a 1.82 inch sapphire display and titanium alloy bezel. With up to 10 days of battery life and dual-band GPS, it's built for outdoor enthusiasts. 

It also includes golf course maps and is water resistant for free diving up to 40 metres. Compatible with both Android and iOS, this smartwatch offers versatility for all users.

Specifications

Special Features
Activity Tracker, Always On Display, Lightweight, Multisport Tracker, Touchscreen
Operating System
HarmonyOS
Material
Titanium Alloy Bezel
Battery Life
10 Days

Reason to buy

Dual-band GPS for tracking

10-day battery life

Reason to avoid

Larger size for smaller wrists

Lacks ECG feature

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People liked the accuracy and battery life of this smartwatch.

Why choose this product?

Choose this smartwatch for its advanced tracking and long battery life.

What is the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip's role in premium smartwatches?

The Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip powers the Google Pixel Watch 4, offering improved efficiency and support for satellite SOS messaging. Despite lacking a significant performance boost over its predecessor, it enables features like enhanced GPS tracking and AI driven functionalities.

What are the key features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 offers a rotating bezel, improved battery life, and integration with Google's Gemini AI. It also includes advanced health monitoring features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring, making it a top choice for Android users.

What makes the Huawei Watch FIT4 Pro stand out in the premium smartwatch market?

The Huawei Watch FIT4 Pro features a 1.82 inch sapphire display, titanium alloy bezel, and up to 10 day battery life. It's equipped with dual-band GPS and is water-resistant for free diving up to 40 metres, catering to fitness enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers.

Factors to consider while purchasing a premium smartwatch:

  • Build quality: Look for materials like titanium, sapphire glass, or ceramic for durability and scratch resistance.
  • Battery life: Longer battery life (7 to 29 days) ensures your watch keeps up with your active lifestyle.
  • Health features: Advanced monitoring like ECG, SpO2, heart rate, and sleep tracking provide deeper insights into your well being.
  • Display quality: A bright, always-on AMOLED or OLED display ensures readability in any lighting condition.
  • Water resistance: A higher rating (e.g., 5ATM or more) ensures the watch can handle swimming and outdoor activities.
  • GPS and connectivity: Dual band GPS and cellular connectivity are essential for accurate tracking and independent use without a phone.

Top 3 features of premium smartwatches:

Top 10 premium smartwatchesBattery LifeOperating SystemSpecial Features
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8Up to 2 daysWear OSDual-band GPS, ECG, SpO2, Always-on AMOLED display, Health tracking
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 ClassicUp to 2 daysWear OSRotating bezel, Dual-band GPS, ECG, Advanced health and fitness tracking
Garmin Venu 3S Soft GoldUp to 7 daysGarmin OSAMOLED display, Advanced health tracking, Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking
Withings Scan Watch 2Up to 30 daysWithings OSECG, SpO2, Sleep and respiratory monitoring, 40m water resistance
Apple Watch Series 10Up to 18 hourswatchOSAlways-on Retina display, ECG, Blood oxygen monitoring, Fitness & wellness features
Garmin Fenix 8Up to 29 daysGarmin OSDual-band GPS, Built-in flashlight, Advanced outdoor tracking, Heart rate monitoring
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7Up to 2 daysTizen OSDual-band GPS, ECG, Sleep tracking, Fitness tracking, 5ATM water resistance
Apple Watch SEUp to 18 hourswatchOSFitness tracking, Sleep tracking, Crash detection, Retina display
HUAWEI Watch FIT4 ProUp to 10 daysHarmony OSDual-band GPS, Golf course map, 40m free diving, SpO2, Sleep and fitness tracking

FAQs

What makes a smartwatch "premium"?

Premium smartwatches offer high-quality materials, advanced health tracking, superior displays, and long-lasting battery life.

Are premium smartwatches water-resistant?

Yes, most premium smartwatches, like the Apple Watch Ultra, offer water resistance ratings of 5ATM or higher.

Can I use a premium smartwatch with both iOS and Android?

Many premium models, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch, are compatible with both iOS and Android.

How long does a premium smartwatch last?

On average, premium smartwatches can last 3-5 years with regular software updates and durable hardware.

Do premium smartwatches have built-in GPS?

Yes, many models, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, offer built-in GPS for accurate tracking during workouts or outdoor activities.

