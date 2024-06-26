With the soaring temperatures, it becomes absolutely crucial to find the top ACs for summer that can keep your home cool and comfortable. The online market is flooded with a diverse range of advanced air conditioners equipped with the latest technologies to enhance cooling efficiency, save energy, and improve air quality. These top-rated ACs cater to varying needs and room sizes, offering smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, convertible cooling modes, and advanced filtration systems. Renowned brands have introduced models that excel in performance, durability, and user convenience.

These air conditioners are super energy-efficient and come with the latest inverter technology that adapts the cooling according to the room's needs, saving loads of power. Plus, they've got advanced air filtration systems that kick out dust, allergens, and pollutants, making your indoor air quality top-notch. Whether you prioritise energy efficiency, smart home integration, or superior air purification, this guide will help you navigate the top ACs for summer to ensure a refreshing and comfortable indoor time.

1. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Need an AC for a compact room? Check out the Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC designed for areas up to 100 sq ft. It features a variable-speed compressor for efficient power consumption based on the heat load. Enjoy quick cooling with Turbo Cool, a peaceful night with comfortable sleep, and hassle-free maintenance with Self Clean Technology. The copper condenser coil provides effective cooling and longevity, and the R32 refrigerant minimises environmental impact.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 ton

Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 32.5 dB

Product dimension: 28.5 x 71.5 x 19.4 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Turbo cool technology for enhanced cooling Not suitable for medium to large rooms Low noise operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The air conditioner is praised by buyers for its value, energy efficiency, low noise levels, and small footprint. However, there are mixed reviews regarding the unit's quality and cooling effectiveness.

Why choose this product?

Select this AC for its compact size, quick cooling and quiet operation that makes it ideal for bedrooms or small offices.

2. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-SU18ZKYWT, 2024 Model, White)

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC features 7-in-1 convertible modes, including the innovative True AI Mode that adjusts cooling capacity based on room temperature. This feature not only saves energy but also ensures optimal comfort. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. Control this AC effortlessly using the AI-enabled Miraie App or through voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. The copper condenser coil ensures superior cooling performance and durability, making it a reliable choice. Moreover, the PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter ensures clean and healthy air.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 38 dB

Product dimension: 20.4 x 87 x 29 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatically adjusts cooling for optimal comfort and energy efficiency Not suitable for very large rooms Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The air conditioner is a hit with buyers thanks to its cooling abilities, connectivity features, and impressive performance. Nonetheless, there are mixed opinions in regards to utility and noise of the AC.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Panasonic 1.5 Ton Smart Split AC for its intelligent cooling capabilities, remote control convenience, and superior air purification.

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2023 Model, MTKL50U, White)

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for small rooms ranging from 111 to 150 square feet. This model delivers excellent energy efficiency and consistent performance with its unique inverter swing compressor. Enjoy clean air with Dew Clean Technology that eliminates contaminants, and benefit from additional air purification with the PM 2.5 filter. This AC unit operates effectively in high ambient temperatures, ensuring reliability in different climates.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 35 dB

Product dimension: 22.9 x 88.5 x 29.8 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dew clean technology for fresh and clean air Lacks advanced features like Wi-Fi or voice control Durable copper condenser

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

The cooling and quality of the product are well-received by buyers. Nonetheless, there have been reports from some customers about problems with installation and service.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Daikin 1.5 Ton Split AC for its reliability, especially in extreme temperatures, and its advanced air purification system.

Also Read: Best ACs under ₹40000: Pick from 10 remarkable options for superb cooling to fight summer blues

4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Say hello to the Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC, the ultimate cooling companion for medium-sized rooms (up to 120 sq ft). This AC is packed with features to keep you cool and comfortable. Its variable speed compressor adjusts its power according to the room temperature and heat load, ensuring optimal performance. With 5 cooling modes at your disposal, you can customise your cooling experience to suit your needs. Not only is this AC energy-efficient with an impressive energy efficiency rating, but it's also built to last with a copper condenser featuring Golden Fins. The Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter ensures that the air you breathe is clean and healthy. And don't worry

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy rating: 5 star

Noise level: 32 dB

Product dimension: 20.5 x 87 x 30 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 star energy rating Multiple modes may be confusing for some users Golden Fins enhance the lifespan and performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are content with the quality and cooling provided by the product. However, opinions vary when it comes to the ease of installation and the level of service offered.

Why choose this product?

Go for Lloyd 1.0 Ton Split AC as it is ideal for energy-conscious users who need a reliable and efficient cooling solution with enhanced air purification.

5. Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Enabled Inverter Split AC is specifically crafted for spacious rooms measuring between 151-200 sq ft. It incorporates a variable speed compressor and versatile 5-in-1 cooling modes, enabling you to customize the cooling capacity according to your requirements. By utilizing Wi-Fi connectivity, you can conveniently manage the AC remotely using a smartphone application or voice commands through Alexa and Google Assistant. This unit is equipped with an anti-bacterial filter, rapid cooling capability, and a 3-step auto-clean function, guaranteeing effective and hygienic operation.

Specifications of Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 2 ton

Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 45 dB

Product dimension: 21.5 x 105.5 x 29.9 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wi-Fi enabled for convenient control Higher initial cost Anti-bacterial filter provides cleaner air

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are fond of the air conditioner's aesthetic appeal. Nevertheless, a few customers have raised concerns regarding the functionality of the remote control and display light.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Samsung 2 Ton Split AC for its powerful cooling, smart connectivity, and enhanced air purification. It's perfect for tech-savvy users needing an efficient cooling solution for large rooms.

Also Read: Best ACs in India: Choose from the top 10 options for energy savings and maximum cooling

6. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi - CAI12ER3R33F0,White)

The Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is designed for small rooms. It is equipped with Flexicool inverter technology, enabling users to customise cooling capacity and reduce energy consumption by up to 50%. This unit comes with dual filtration featuring HD and PM 2.5 filters to ensure cleaner air, along with a turbo cool function for quick cooling. It performs effectively in ambient temperatures of up to 52°C and boasts a copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection for longevity and minimal upkeep.

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 ton

Energy rating: 3 star

Noise level: 32 dB

Product dimension: 22 x 85 x 27 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Enhanced air quality with HD and PM 2.5 filters Moderate energy efficiency Copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's noise level, value, and cooling capabilities. However, there are varying opinions on its performance, ease of installation, service, and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

The Carrier 1 Ton Split AC is a great choice for small rooms, offering energy efficiency and superior air quality. Its adjustable cooling capacity and durability make it a reliable and economical option.

7. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q19YNZE, White)

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC features a DUAL inverter compressor for energy-efficient cooling and AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling modes for customisable comfort. The unit includes an HD filter with anti-virus protection, Ocean Black Fin anti-corrosive coating, and a smart diagnostic system. It also operates efficiently at ambient temperatures up to 52°C and has a high energy efficiency rating.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy rating: 5 star

Noise level: 31 dB

Product dimension: 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star rating and ISEER 5.2 for significant energy savings May be overwhelming for users not familiar with advanced features HD filter ensures cleaner air

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its multiple modes for reducing power consumption and note that the outdoor unit is 50% quieter than other air conditioners. However, there are complaints about leakage problems, as well as dissatisfaction with the installation process.

Why choose this product?

Choose the LG 1.5 Ton Split AC for its superior energy efficiency, customizable cooling, and enhanced air purification.

Also Read: Best 3-Star Inverter AC: Top 10 picks for effective and efficient cooling with energy savings

8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy Duty Cooling at 52°C, 2024 Model, AC 1.5T EI 18IINV5R32 WYS, White)

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a good buy and offers a 5-in-1 convertible cooling mode for energy savings. Its copper condenser with Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating ensures longevity and efficient cooling performance. Additionally, it is equipped with an anti-dust and anti-viral filter to enhance air quality and can operate effectively in temperatures as high as 52°C.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy rating: 5 star

Noise level: 38 dB

Product dimension: 23 x 100 x 29.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 convertible cooling Not suitable for big rooms Anti-dust and anti-viral filters for cleaner air

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency of the air conditioning unit.. However, there are varying opinions regarding the installation process, noise level and performance.

Why choose this product?

Opt for the Godrej 1.5 Ton Split AC for its energy efficiency, durable build, and superior air purification.

9. Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC(Copper,4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2023 Model, 245V Vectra Plus, White)

If you have a large room, the Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is the perfect choice for you. Its variable speed compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable cooling mode allow you to customize the cooling capacity according to your needs, ranging from 20% to 120%. This AC is equipped with an anti-dust filter, ensuring cleaner air, and a copper condenser for efficient cooling and hassle-free maintenance. It operates efficiently even in high ambient temperatures up to 52°C and has an impressive energy efficiency rating.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 2 ton

Energy rating: 5 star

Noise level: 49 dB

Product dimension: 36 x 110 x 65 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5 Star rating for significant energy savings Higher noise level compared to other models Anti-dust filter ensures healthier indoor air quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the air conditioner's rapid cooling capabilities. Nevertheless, a few individuals have raised concerns regarding the service and delivery timeframe.

Why choose this product?

The Voltas 2 Ton Split AC is perfect for large rooms, offering high energy efficiency and customizable cooling. Its durable build and enhanced air purification make it a reliable choice for larger spaces.

Also Read: Best ACs from 10 top-selling brands in India: Check out our picks for exceptional cooling

10. Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms measuring between 111-150 sq ft. With its VarioQool convertible 4-in-1 cooling technology, you can enjoy flexible cooling capacity. This AC also comes with a 7-stage air filtration system, ensuring cleaner air for you and your family. Its copper condenser, equipped with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology, guarantees durability. Even in high ambient temperatures of up to 50°C, this AC operates efficiently and has a high energy efficiency rating.

Specifications of Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy rating: 5 star

Noise level: 43 dB

Product dimension: 23 x 90.4 x 29.5 cm

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4-in-1 mode for customizable cooling capacity Slightly higher noise level compared to other models Copper condenser with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise it as one of the top products available, highlighting the smooth installation process and quick cooling. Moreover, they are content with its efficiency, value, and overall performance. However, there are some complaints regarding the service and performance of the product.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Cruise 1.5 Ton Split AC for its superior energy efficiency, flexible cooling, and enhanced air purification.

What features should I look for in a top AC for summer?

Look for energy efficiency (high star rating), inverter technology for variable cooling, smart features like Wi-Fi and voice control, multiple cooling modes, and advanced filtration systems to remove dust and allergens. These features ensure efficient, convenient, and healthy cooling.

How do smart ACs enhance user convenience?

Smart ACs enhance convenience by allowing remote control via smartphone apps and integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can adjust settings, set schedules, and monitor energy consumption from anywhere, ensuring your home remains comfortable while optimizing energy use.

What is inverter technology in ACs and why is it beneficial?

Inverter technology allows ACs to adjust their cooling capacity based on room temperature, leading to more consistent and efficient cooling. This reduces energy consumption and wear on the compressor, resulting in lower electricity bills and extended lifespan of the unit.

Best value for money AC for summer

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a good deal, thanks to its energy efficiency, adjustable cooling settings, and cutting-edge 7-stage air purification system. Plus, its long-lasting copper condenser with anti-rust technology means you'll get a lot of bang for your buck in keeping your space cool and fresh.

Best overall AC for summer

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers excellent cooling with its Turbo Cool and Comfort Sleep features. Its self-clean technology, gold fins for durability, and eco mode for energy savings make it a reliable and efficient choice for small rooms.

Factors to consider before buying the top summer AC

Cooling Capacity: Ensure the AC's tonnage matches your room size (measured in square feet) for optimal cooling efficiency.

Energy Efficiency Ratings: Look for high Star Ratings (3-star and above) to minimize electricity consumption.

Inverter Technology: Opt for ACs with inverter compressors for energy savings and consistent cooling.

Smart Capabilities: Consider models with Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control via apps, enhancing convenience.

Air Purification Systems: Choose ACs with effective filters like PM 2.5 or HEPA for cleaner indoor air quality.

Customer Reviews: Read feedback to gauge performance, reliability, and after-sales service.

Brand Reputation: Trust established brands known for quality and customer support.

Best features for the top ACs for summer

Top ACs for summer Capacity Energy Efficiency Special Feature Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 ton 3 star Gold Fins, Comfort Sleep, Self Clean Technology, Multi Sensors Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 3 star Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 ton 5 star Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC 2 ton 3 star Copper, Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode, Anti-bacterial Filter Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1 ton 3 star Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD and PM 2.5 Filter, Auto Cleanser LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 5 star Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 1.5 ton 5 star 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC, Heavy Duty Cooling Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC 2 ton 5 star Copper,4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration 1.5 ton 5 star 100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Technology

FAQs

Question : How does an inverter AC differ from a non-inverter AC?

Ans : An inverter AC adjusts its compressor speed based on the room's cooling needs, providing consistent temperature and greater energy efficiency. A non-inverter AC operates at a fixed speed, turning the compressor on and off to maintain the temperature, which can lead to higher energy consumption.

Question : What is the ideal AC capacity for my room?

Ans : The ideal AC capacity depends on the room size. For small rooms (up to 120 sq. ft.), a 0.8 to 1-ton AC is suitable. Medium rooms (121-170 sq. ft.) typically require a 1.5-ton AC, while large rooms (171-250 sq. ft.) need a 2-ton AC or higher.

Question : How often should I clean or replace the AC filters?

Ans : It's recommended to clean AC filters every two weeks during heavy use. If the filters are washable, rinse and dry them before reinstalling. Replace non-washable filters every 3 to 6 months to maintain optimal air quality and efficiency.

Question : What is the significance of the Energy Star rating on ACs?

Ans : The Energy Star rating indicates the energy efficiency of an AC. Higher star ratings mean better efficiency, which translates to lower electricity bills and reduced environmental impact. Opt for ACs with at least a 3-star rating for good energy savings.

