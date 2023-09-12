Awired keyboard for a PC is a fundamental input device that has been a staple of computing for decades. It remains a ubiquitous choice due to its reliability and consistent performance. In an age where technology is constantly evolving, the trusty wired keyboard has stood the test of time, offering a dependable interface for users to interact with their computers. Here, we will dive into the world ofwired keyboards, exploring their diverse features, ergonomic designs, and the best options available for PC users, all under the budget-friendly price point of ₹1000. Whether you're a casual typist or a hardcore gamer, a wired keyboard for PC remains an essential tool for efficient and comfortable computing experiences.

1. RAEGR RapidGear X30 Wired Rainbow Backlight Keyboard.

The RAEGR RapidGear X30 Wired Rainbow Backlight Keyboard and 1200 dpi Mouse Set is the ultimate choice for gamers seeking precision and style. Thiswired keyboard for PC gaming boasts an eye-catching LED backlighting system that illuminates your gaming station with a captivating rainbow of colours. Its floating keycaps enhance the aesthetics while providing a comfortable typing experience. The keyboard features a breathing lights effect that adds a dynamic flair to your setup. The included 4D wired mouse complements the keyboard perfectly, with a high-resolution 1200 DPI sensor for precise cursor control. This plug-and-play combo is compatible with PC, laptop, and Mac, ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

Specifications:

Brand: RAEGR

Colour: Black

Connectivity Technology: Usb

Special Feature: Backlit

Compatible Devices: Compatible with PC/Laptop/Mac

Pros Cons Stylish Backlight Limited Mobility High Precision

2. Dell KB216/KB216d1 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard.

The Dell KB216/KB216d1 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard is the idealwired keyboard for PC users seeking a reliable and functional input device. With its super quiet plunger keys, typing becomes a peaceful and enjoyable experience, making it perfect for both work and leisure. The spill-resistant design ensures that accidental spills won't disrupt your workflow. The keyboard's QWERTY layout and chiclet-style keys offer a comfortable and familiar typing experience. Whether you're typing up documents or engaging in gaming sessions, thiswired keyboardis up to the task. Its durability makes it an excellent choice for any PC setup.

Specifications:

Brand: Dell

Compatible Devices: PC

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Keyboard Description: QWERTY

Recommended Uses For Product: Personal

Pros Cons Quiet Typing Limited Features Spill-Resistant

3. ZEBRONICS Zeb-DLK01 Wired USB Multimedia Keyboard.

Wired keyboard users seeking functionality will find the ZEBRONICS Zeb-DLK01 Wired USB Multimedia Keyboard to be the best wired keyboard for laptop use. This keyboard boasts 104 UV-coated keys that not only feel smooth to the touch but also resist wear and tear, ensuring long-lasting performance. With a dedicated Rupee key, it's tailored to Indian users, making currency input a breeze. Additionally, the 12 hotkeys provide quick access to essential functions, enhancing productivity. Its slim and sleek design not only saves space on your desk but also adds a touch of sophistication to your workspace.

Specifications:

Brand: ZEBRONICS

Colour: White

Connectivity Technology: USB

Special Feature: Multimedia, Slim Design, Chiclet Keys, UV-Coated Keycaps

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Pros Cons Multimedia Keys Limited Compatibility (Laptop only) Slim Design

4. Logitech Plug and Play USB Keyboard

Logitech Keyboard Wired for PC, the K120 in sleek black, is undoubtedly thebest wired keyboard for PC users seeking all-day comfort and reliability. With deep-profile keys and a full-size standard layout, typing becomes a pleasure, whether you're working on your desktop or laptop via USB connectivity. Its spill-proof design ensures that accidental liquid mishaps won't disrupt your workflow, while the keys resist fading even after prolonged use. What's more, the K120 boasts an impressive 2-year battery life, meaning you can depend on it for the long haul without worrying about constant battery replacements. If you're in search of a dependable, and long-lasting wired keyboard, Logitech's K120 is the ultimate choice.

Specifications:

Brand: Logitech

Compatible Devices: Laptop,PC

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Keyboard Description: Its slim design enhances your desk's aesthetic appeal while promoting a comfortable, neutral hand position.

Recommended Uses For Product: Everyday Use

Pros Cons Comfortable Typing NA Spill-Proof

5. FINGERS Magnifico Moonlit Wired USB Keyboard.

Adesktop keyboard for PC wired fans, the FINGERS Magnifico Moonlit Wired USB Keyboard in jet black is the epitome of class and functionality. Its laser-etched, backlit keys with white color lighting not only add a touch of elegance to your workspace but also ensure effortless typing even in low-light conditions. With instant media access and a 1.5m cable boasting a 3mm thickness, it offers convenience and durability. Compatible with a range of devices, thiswired keyboard boasts an impressive 10 million keystroke lifespan, guaranteeing longevity. Additionally, its adjustable tilts provide ergonomic comfort, making it a perfect choice for those who prioritize both aesthetics and performance in their keyboard.

Specifications:

Brand: FINGERS

Compatible Devices: Linux, Microsoft, Windows, MAC

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Keyboard Description: Membrane

Recommended Uses For Product: Office

Pros Cons Backlit Keys NA Compatibility

6. FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard.

Awired keyboard under 1500, the FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard is a remarkable choice for gamers and productivity enthusiasts alike. With its captivating multicolour RGB backlight effects, it adds a dynamic flair to your setup. The membrane keys offer a comfortable typing experience, and the retractable stands ensure ergonomic positioning. Thanks to USB plug-and-play functionality, it's hassle-free to set up. Compatible with a vast range, including Windows XP/2000/ME/VISTA/7/8/10/11, Linux, and Mac OS, thiswired keyboard caters to diverse user needs. Plus, it comes with a generous 1-year warranty, providing peace of mind in terms of durability and performance.

Specifications:

Brand: FRONTECH

Compatible Devices: Windows XP/2000/ME/VISTA/7/8/10/11, Linux,Mac OS

Connectivity Technology: Micro USB

Keyboard Description: Gaming

Recommended Uses For Product: Business

Pros Cons RGB Backlight NA Compatibility

7. Live Tech KB03 PRO Gaming Premium MembraneKeyboard.

The Live Tech KB03 PRO Gaming Premium Membranewired keyboard is a gamer's dream come true. With a rugged body and gold-plated USB connector, it's built to withstand the most intense gaming sessions. The high raised keys provide a tactile advantage, and the 19 anti-ghosting keys ensure every command registers accurately. This full-sized keyboard is designed for high-performance gaming, and its high-quality cable further enhances its durability. While it doesn't include a palm rest, it offers a sleek and compact design. Most importantly it is backed by a 2-year warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: Live Tech

Compatible Devices: Laptop

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Keyboard Description: Membrane

Special Feature: Ergonomic

Pros Cons Rugged Design No Palm Rest Anti-Ghosting

8. MEETION MT-K841 Wired Office Keyboard.

The MEETION MT-K841 Wired Office Keyboard is a versatile and efficient choice for your computing needs. With a full set of 105 keys, including a numeric keypad, it offers comprehensive functionality. The ultrathin chocolate keycaps provide a comfortable typing experience, and the silicone multimedia buttons enhance convenience. The UV coating on the characters ensures durability, preventing them from fading over time. Thiswired keyboard is compatible with a lot of Windows operating systems, namely Windows 2000, XP, 7, Vista, 8, 10, and 11. The MEETION MT-K841 is a dependable choice for office work and daily computing, offering responsive and reliable keystrokes with its high-quality rubber dome.

Specifications:

Brand: MEETION

Compatible Devices: Laptop, PC

Connectivity Technology: Wired

Keyboard Description: Multimedia

Recommended Uses for Product: Office

Pros Cons Multimedia Keys NA Compatibility

9. FRONTECH Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard.

The FRONTECH Mini Multimedia USBWired Keyboard is a compact powerhouse for both PC and Mac users. With 96 UV-coated keys, it offers durability and smooth keypresses while maintaining a slim and compact design, measuring just 10.67×5.94×0.79 inches. The membrane key switch ensures tactile feedback, making typing comfortable and efficient. Additionally, it comes with 12 multimedia hotkeys, allowing quick access to essential functions like volume control and media playback. Whether you need a portable solution for work or prefer a space-saving option for your desk, this wired keyboard from FRONTECH is a reliable choice for all your computing needs.

Specifications:

Brand: FRONTECH

Compatible Devices: PC

Connectivity Technology: USB

Keyboard Description: 84 standard keys12 multimedia hotkeys

Recommended Uses For Product: Multimedia

Pros Cons Compact Design NA Multimedia Hotkeys

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 RAEGR RapidGear X30 Wired Rainbow Backlight Keyboard High Precision Stylish Backlight Perfect for PC Gaming Dell KB216/KB216d1 Wired Multimedia USB Keyboard Spill-Resistant Quiet Typing Good for PC Gaming ZEBRONICS Zeb-DLK01 Wired USB Multimedia Keyboard Multimedia Keys Slim Design Resist Wear and Tear Logitech Plug and Play USB Keyboard Spill-Proof Comfortable Typing 2-year Battery life FINGERS Magnifico Moonlit Wired USB Keyboard Compatibility Backlit Keys 10 Million Keystroke Lifespan FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard Compatibility RGB Backlight Comfortable Typing Live Tech KB03 PRO Gaming Premium Membrane Keyboard Anti-Ghosting Rugged Design for High-Performance Gaming MEETION MT-K841 Wired Office Keyboard Compatibility Multimedia Keys Comfortable Typing FRONTECH Mini Multimedia USB Wired Keyboard Multimedia Hotkeys Compact Design 96 UV-coated keys

Best overall product

The FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard stands out as the best overall product in the world of gaming peripherals. With its remarkable combination of features and design elements, it caters to the needs of both casual gamers and professional enthusiasts. The keyboard's multicolour RGB backlight effects create a dynamic gaming atmosphere. Its membrane keys not only offer a comfortable and tactile typing experience but also ensure durability, allowing for extended gaming sessions without compromising performance. The inclusion of retractable stands allows for ergonomic positioning, ensuring that gamers can find their optimal hand and wrist placement for extended gameplay. The USB plug-and-play functionality adds convenience, eliminating the need for complex setups or additional drivers. Furthermore, its sleek and ergonomic design provides comfort during prolonged gaming sessions, reducing fatigue.

Best value for money

Priced at just Rs. 575, the FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard is the epitome of a value-for-money wired keyboard under 1500. This keyboard offers an outstanding gaming experience without denting your budget. The membrane keys provide comfortable and responsive keystrokes. Additionally, the keyboard's retractable stands and ergonomic design ensure extended gaming sessions are comfortable.

What sets thiswired keyboard apart is its remarkable affordability while maintaining excellent quality. Despite the budget-friendly price point, it doesn't compromise on features. Moreover, it comes with a 1-year warranty, assuring you of its reliability. In essence, the FRONTECH KB-0034 Black Wired Gaming Keyboard is the ultimate choice for gamers seeking a top-notch experience on a tight budget.

How to find the best wired keyboard under ₹ 1500?

Finding the bestwired keyboard under ₹1500 can be a straightforward process if you consider a few key factors. First, determine your specific needs and preferences. Are you a gamer, a typist, or a casual user? This will help you narrow down the type of keyboard you require, whether it's a gaming keyboard with features like anti-ghosting and RGB lighting or a comfortable typing keyboard for office work. Next, read reviews and seek recommendations from trusted sources or online communities. User reviews can provide valuable information into a keyboard's performance, durability, and user experience. Look for keyboards from reputable brands known for their quality and reliability.

Lastly, compare prices and features to find the best value for your budget. While a budget of 1500 may limit some high-end features, you can still find awired keyboard that meets your needs without compromising on quality.

FAQs

Question : What is a wired keyboard, and how does it differ from a wireless keyboard?

Ans : A wired keyboard is a computer keyboard that connects to a computer or other devices through a physical cable, typicall2y a USB or PS/2 connection. Unlike wireless keyboards that use radio signals or Bluetooth for communication, wired keyboards rely on a direct physical connection for data transfer, providing a more stable connection.

Question : Are wired keyboards compatible with all types of computers and operating systems?

Ans : Most wired keyboards are designed to be compatible with a vast range of computers and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, and some gaming consoles. However, it's essential to check the keyboard's specifications and compatibility information to ensure it works with your specific device and OS.

Question : Can I connect multiple wired keyboards to one computer?

Ans : In most cases, you can connect multiple wired keyboards to a single computer, provided it has enough USB ports or the necessary connectors. This can be useful for collaborative work or gaming with friends, each having their own keyboard.

Question : Do wired keyboards come in different layouts and sizes?

Ans : Yes, wired keyboards come in various layouts and sizes to cater to different user preferences. Common layouts include full-sized, tenkeyless (TKL), and compact keyboards. Users can choose between QWERTY, AZERTY, or other regional layouts.

Question : Are there ergonomic wired keyboards available for users with wrist or hand discomfort?

Ans : Yes, there are ergonomic wired keyboards designed to provide a more comfortable typing experience, especially for users with wrist or hand discomfort. These keyboards often feature split or contoured designs, adjustable angles, and cushioned wrist rests.

Question : How do I clean and maintain a wired keyboard?

Ans : Cleaning a wired keyboard is relatively straightforward. Disconnect it from the computer, turn it upside down, and gently shake it to remove loose debris. Use compressed air to blow away dust from between the keys.

Question : Can I use a wired keyboard with a laptop or tablet?

Ans : Yes you will be able to use a wired keyboard with a laptop or tablet, provided it has compatible ports (usually USB). Many people prefer using external keyboards for improved typing comfort and efficiency, especially for extended typing sessions or tasks that require precision.