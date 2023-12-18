Amazon is back with offerings and deals on the selection of latest smartphones. Customers can grab their favorite device from popular brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme narzo, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Motorola, Honor, and Tecno before the year ends. Moreover, they can also avail great deals on smartphones with no cost EMI and exchange offers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are some of the popular Smartphones on Amazon with great deals from sellers:

Apple iPhone 13: This premium smartphone comes with a 6.1 inches Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. Ensuring lightning-fast performance, this smartphone comes embedded with an A15 Bionic chip. Get this on Amazon for ₹52,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: With smart features such as 6.72 inches display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 108 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera, and 5000 mAh battery, one can experience remarkable performance at with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. Get this on Amazon for ₹19,999.

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G: Equipped with Snapdragon 782G and MediaTek Dimensity 7200, along with smart features such as liquid cooling system, motion control and 66W FlashCharge, this is the slimmest and the lightest smartphone in the segment. Get this on Amazon for ₹24,999.

Redmi 12 5G: The Redmi Note 12 5G stands out with its robust 5G connectivity support and provides users, combining affordability. Get this on Amazon for ₹13,499.

OnePlus 11R 5G: This powerful device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6.7 inches display with 120 Hz super fluid AMOLED, a 50 MP main camera, a 16 MP front camera and a 5000 mAh battery. Get this on Amazon for ₹39,999.

realme narzo N55: This smartphone comes equipped with 5000mAh battery, 64MP AI Camera, a 6.72 inches display and a premium and ultra slim design. Get this on Amazon for ₹9,999.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G: iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is made for passionate gamers. It offers superior flagship grade performance embedded with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 mobile platform and LPDDR5 RAM & UFS 3.1 Storage. Additionally, it comes with an independent gaming chip, 120W FlashCharge and much more. Get this on Amazon for ₹35,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13: This smartphone comes with smart features such as 12GB RAM, 6000mAh battery, auto data switching, Exynos 850 processor and much more. Get this on Amazon for ₹8,199.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: With full HD+ display and 50 MP triple camera, this smartphone comes with features such as 25W fast charging support and voice focus. Get this on Amazon for ₹11,990.

Realme Narzo 60X 5G: This budget-friendly 5G smartphone has a 50 MP primary camera that captures high-quality pictures. Get this on Amazon for ₹14,499.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a triple camera setup that has a 13 MP front facing camera. This smartphone comes with 6000mAh battery and boasts of a 6.5 inch super AMOLED display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate. Get this on Amazon for ₹16,499.

Oneplus Nord CE 3 5G: With features such as Dual view Video, 50MP main camera and 8MP Ultrawide camera, this smartphone also comes with a 6.7 inches display along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G mobile platform. Get this on Amazon for ₹24,999.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

