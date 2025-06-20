Top deals on Intel powered AI laptops shortlisted on Amazon: Up to 40% off on Lenovo, HP, Asus and more

AI is powering the way your laptop works. From editing images faster to improving video calls and speeding up daily tasks, Intel-powered AI laptops are built to make your experience smoother and smarter. These next-gen machines come equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors and dedicated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) that handle AI workloads more efficiently, improving both performance and battery life.

If you're a creator, multitasker or someone who just wants a laptop that keeps up, these laptops are designed to work with you, not just for you. And if you've been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this is it.

Amazon is offering up to 40% off on a curated list of powerful AI laptops. We’ve done the research and shortlisted the top models that combine performance, intelligence, and value. Scroll through to find the best Intel AI laptop deals you can grab right now.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 offers a blend of portability and AI-ready performance, suited for users seeking a lightweight, everyday laptop. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with built-in NPU, it handles light AI workloads and multitasking efficiently.

The OLED display delivers sharp visuals, but the 60Hz refresh rate might not appeal to gamers or creators seeking ultra-smooth output. Battery life of around 6 hours is average for its class. With a 47% discount on Amazon, it could be a reasonable pick for students or casual users.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, up to 4.5GHz) Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, 100% sRGB RAM/Storage 16GB LPDDR5x / 1TB SSD Weight 1.4kg, 1.69 cm thin Battery 57Wh, ~6 hours, Rapid Charge enabled

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 blends a sleek, lightweight aluminium design with Intel’s AI-ready Core Ultra 5 125H processor. Built for daily work and entertainment, the laptop offers a rich OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision support, great for content viewing, though its 60Hz refresh rate may limit appeal for gamers or creative professionals.

The 512GB SSD might feel a bit limiting for users needing more storage. Still, it’s a solid everyday performer with a premium finish at 39% off on Amazon.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16 cores, up to 4.8GHz) Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision RAM/Storage 16GB LPDDR5x / 512GB SSD Design 1.49 cm slim, 1.39kg, aluminium build Extras Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Alexa built-in

With a large 16-inch WUXGA display and Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, this model from Lenovo’s Slim 5 series targets users needing screen space and AI-backed performance for work or multitasking. It features Intel’s NPU for AI acceleration and a 1TB SSD for storage-heavy tasks.

However, the 300-nit brightness and 60Hz refresh rate may feel underwhelming for those into visuals or media editing. At 33% off, it offers decent specs for its price, though its 1.8kg weight makes it less ideal for frequent travel.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, up to 4.8GHz) Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, Anti-Glare RAM/Storage 16GB LPDDR5x / 1TB SSD Weight 1.82kg, 1.69 cm slim Battery 57Wh, approx. 6 hours, Rapid Charge supported

Aimed at casual gamers and multitaskers, the ASUS Gaming V16 (2025) offers a solid balance between performance and affordability. It features the Intel Core 5 210H processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 GPU with AI capabilities, making it suitable for mid-level gaming, creative workloads, and light AI tasks.

The 144Hz FHD+ display ensures smooth visuals, though the 512GB SSD might feel tight for users with large game libraries.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 5 210H (8 cores, up to 4.8GHz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) Display 16" FHD+ (1920x1200), 144Hz, 300 nits RAM/Storage 16GB DDR5 / 512GB SSD Software Windows 11, Office 2024, M365 Basic (1 year)

This compact 14-inch HP laptop brings Intel’s AI-enabled Core Ultra 7 155H processor and Arc graphics into a lightweight design for everyday productivity. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD, it supports smooth multitasking and fast storage access.

Battery backup claims nearly 9 hours, but real-world use may vary. At a 15% discount, it’s a fair option for users seeking portability and moderate AI-driven features, though those needing more storage or a brighter screen might want to explore alternatives.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads, up to 4.8GHz) Graphics Intel Arc integrated GPU Display 14" FHD, anti-glare, 300 nits RAM/Storage 16GB DDR5 / 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 41Wh, up to 8h 45m, HP Fast Charge supported

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 model offers a balanced setup with AI-powered Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, making it suitable for office work, media consumption and multitasking. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display with 100% sRGB is good for colour accuracy, but its 300 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate may feel basic for creative or outdoor use.

At 33% off, it’s a decent mid-range option with a slim and light build. However, users requiring more storage or dedicated graphics may find this configuration limiting over time.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14 cores, up to 4.5GHz) Display 14" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, 60Hz RAM/Storage 16GB LPDDR5x / 512GB SSD Weight 1.49kg, 1.69 cm thin Graphics Integrated Intel Arc Graphics with AI Boost (up to 11 TOPS)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 is built for high-performance users, featuring the powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor with AI acceleration, a sharp 2.8K OLED display, and a generous 32GB RAM.

The 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 colour coverage enhance visuals, while the 1TB SSD offers ample storage with expansion support. However, at ₹1,09,199 (after a 32% discount), it leans toward the premium side, and its glossy display may be reflective under bright lighting.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 9 185H (16 cores, up to 5.1GHz) Display 14" 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 RAM/Storage 32GB LPDDR5x / 1TB SSD (expandable) Graphics Intel Arc Graphics with AI Boost (up to 11 TOPS) Weight 1.46kg, 1.59 cm thin

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip stands out for its convertible touchscreen design and AI-focused internals, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and Intel Arc graphics. This Copilot+ PC offers 40 TOPS of AI performance, useful for upcoming AI-integrated features.

The 14-inch OLED display hits 500 nits brightness, though the glossy screen might cause reflections. At a 25% discount, it’s a capable option for students, professionals, or creators who need a flexible form factor.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (8 cores, up to 4.5GHz) Display 14" WUXGA OLED touchscreen, 60Hz, 500 nits HDR peak RAM/Storage 16GB LPDDR5X / 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Arc GPU with AI Boost (40 TOPS) Battery 70Wh, 4-cell, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, Win 11, Office 2024

The Yoga Slim 7 Aura Edition blends a sleek design with Copilot+ AI performance, thanks to the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and Intel AI Boost NPU (40 TOPS). Its OLED display delivers deep contrast and HDR visuals. With 16GB RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, it's geared for fast multitasking.

Priced at ₹1,02,490 after a 27% discount, it’s on the higher side, especially given the non-upgradable RAM and integrated GPU, which may not appeal to power users looking for flexibility or discrete graphics.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (8 cores, up to 4.5GHz, 40 TOPS NPU) Display 14" WUXGA OLED, 400 nits typical, HDR True Black 500 RAM/Storage 16GB LPDDR5x (non-upgradable) / 1TB SSD Battery 70Wh, up to 17.5 hours (MobileMark), supports rapid charge Weight & Design 1.19 kg, aluminium build, Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Atmos speakers

The HP Pavilion with Intel Core Ultra 7-155U offers built-in AI capabilities (up to 12 TOPS), a spacious 16-inch WUXGA display, and 16GB RAM for regular multitasking. At ₹80,990 after a 22% discount, it brings decent performance for daily work and light creative tasks.

However, it lacks a dedicated GPU, which may limit performance for users dealing with intensive graphics or editing workflows.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7-155U (12 cores, 14 threads) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 16" WUXGA IPS, 300 nits, Anti-glare Graphics Integrated Intel Graphics

