Top Movado watches for men: 4 premium timepieces to elevate your style

Inspired by Movado's mid-century masterpieces, the Heritage Series Datron is a timeless watch for the modern man. This model features a 41mm stainless steel case with an ivory lacquer dial, giving it a refined, vintage feel. The addition of Swiss Super-LumiNova® accents and a date window enhances both its functionality and elegance. If you're drawn to classic styles with a touch of contemporary sophistication, the Datron is a perfect fit.

Selecting the right Movado watch depends on your individual style and needs. For those who prefer bold, standout pieces, the Bold Fusion Automatic or the Heritage Series Datron may be ideal options. On the other hand, if you’re searching for a versatile, everyday watch, the Bold Quest series offers both functionality and modern design. Consider factors such as dial color, case size, and movement type when making your decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of Movado watches?

Ans : Movado watches typically range from INR 50,000 to INR 2,00,000, depending on the model and features.

Question : Are Movado watches suitable for everyday wear?

Ans : Yes, Movado watches are crafted for both daily use and special occasions, offering durability and Swiss precision.

Question : Do Movado watches include a warranty?

Ans : Yes, most Movado watches come with a 2-year international warranty that covers manufacturing defects.

Question : What are some of the latest Movado releases?

Ans : Movado frequently updates its collection, with recent models like the Bold Quest and Heritage Series Datron blending contemporary elements with classic design.