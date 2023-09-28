Top room heaters on your buying list? 8 options to consider in September 2023

Room heaters, a trusted companion in Indian households for generations, have witnessed remarkable technological advancements over the years. In the ever-evolving landscape of home appliances, room heaters have maintained their relevance as a winter essential. These devices have kept us warm during chilly nights and cosy in our living spaces. Today, they stand not only as a symbol of comfort but also as a testament to innovation in addressing our heating needs.

The task of finding the top room heater is not as straightforward as it may seem. With a plethora of options available, each bearing its own set of merits and demerits, choosing the perfect room heater can be a challenging task. Factors such as room size, heating technology, energy efficiency, and individual preferences come into play. The abundance of reviews, both positive and negative, can add to the confusion, making it imperative to consider various aspects before making a purchase decision.

Gone are the days when filament or halogen heaters were the sole choices. Today, the room heater market presents an array of options, ranging from convection and radiant heaters to oil-filled and ceramic heaters, each catering to specific heating requirements. The proliferation of heating technologies might leave prospective buyers bewildered. Some might hesitate to embrace newer technologies, while others might be eager to explore innovative solutions. This article aims to navigate this complexity by presenting a comprehensive selection of top room heaters across various technologies, empowering readers to make informed choices that align with their heating needs and preferences.

1. DRIXTY Silent 500-Watt Mini Room Heater

The DRIXTY Silent 500-Watt mini room heater is a compact and efficient heating solution that excels in delivering quick warmth to your personal space. This top room heater is designed to operate quietly, ensuring a peaceful environment. With a 500-watt heating element, it's suitable for smaller rooms, making it an excellent choice for bedrooms or offices.

Safety is a top priority with its built-in overheat protection, which automatically shuts off the heater if it reaches excessive temperatures. The ABS body ensures durability while keeping the heater lightweight and easy to handle. Whether you need a personal desktop heater or want to warm up indoor and outdoor spaces, this multifunctional heater has you covered.

Specifications of DRIXTY Silent 500-Watt Mini Room Heater:

Wattage: 500 Watts

Overheat Protection: Yes

ABS Body: Yes

Weight: Not specified

Pros Cons Compact and efficient Suitable for smaller spaces Quiet operation Limited heating capacity Built-in overheat protection Limited specifications provided Versatile for personal and indoor use

2. Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts Electric PTC Room Heater

The Warmex home appliances electric PTC room heater offers versatile heating options with its 1000W and 2000W settings. With a digital display and adjustable temperature settings ranging from 10°C to 49°C, you have precise control over your comfort with this top room heater. Safety is paramount, featuring thermal cut-off with automatic reset, overheat protection, and a tip-over safety switch. This heater's dual-fan design ensures even heat distribution, making it suitable for larger rooms. You can operate this top room heater conveniently with the full-function remote or the touch control panel. Elegant in black, it combines style with functionality, making it an excellent choice for staying warm in the cold season.

Specifications of Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts Electric PTC Room Heater:

Wattage: 1000/2000 Watts

Timer Setting: 0–8 Hours

Temperature Setting: 10-49°C

Safety Features: Thermal cut-off, overheat protection, tip-over safety switch

Weight: Not specified

Pros Cons Dual heating settings Relatively larger size Digital display and temperature control Higher wattage may consume more energy Safety features for peace of mind Remote and touch control Even heat distribution

3. Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater

The Candes 2 Rod Carbon room heater delivers reliable warmth during the winter months. With two heat settings (500W and 1000W) and a 180-degree oscillating function, it ensures even heat distribution throughout your space. Safety features on this top room heater include overheat protection, a tip-over switch, and an adjustable thermostat control. Its lightweight build and integrated carry handle make it highly portable, allowing you to move it effortlessly between rooms. Whether you need to stay cosy in your bedroom, office, or any other space, the Candes room heater has you covered. It combines practicality with safety, making it a dependable choice for combating the cold.

Specifications of Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater:

Heat Settings: 500W, 1000W

Oscillation: 180 degrees

Safety Features: Overheat protection, tip-over switch, adjustable thermostat control

Weight: Not specified

Pros Cons Two heat settings for flexibility Limited heating capacity Oscillating function for even heating Multiple safety features Lightweight and portable design Suitable for various room sizes

4. COMFYHOME 78CM 2000W Room Heater

The COMFYHOME 78CM 2000W room heater offers a versatile heating solution with a range of features. It provides two heating settings (1000W and 2000W) for customized warmth and rapid heating, with an airflow speed of 3m/s.

This top room heater boasts dual control options, including an LED display touchscreen and a remote control, allowing you to adjust settings conveniently. Safety is a priority with overheat protection, tip-over safety switch, and a three-pronged plug for enhanced safety in damp environments.

Its 60° oscillation range and 2m heating air delivery distance make it a top room heater suitable for rooms up to 30 sqm, providing efficient and energy-saving heating.

Specifications of COMFYHOME 78CM 2000W Room Heater:

Heat Settings: 1000W, 2000W

Timer: 12 hours

Temperature Range: 10-49°C

Safety Features: Overheat protection, tip-over switch

Weight: 4.2 KG

Power Cord Length: 1.8 meters

Pros Cons Dual heating settings for versatility Relatively heavier compared to some models Remote control and touchscreen operation Higher wattage may consume more energy Overheat and tip-over protection Wide oscillation for even heating Efficient and energy-saving Suitable for various climates

5. Orient Electric OFCC13B3A 2900 Watts 13-Fins Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with 400W PTC Heater with Fan (Black)

The Orient Electric OFR is a versatile room heater designed for efficient heating during the winter months and one of the top room heaters. With 13 fins and a fan for better heat dissipation, it provides fast and energy-efficient warmth. It features an additional 400W PTC heater with a fan, offering three heating positions to suit your needs (Min-800W, Med-1200W, Max-2000W). The adjustable thermostat allows you to set your desired temperature. Safety is a priority with triple overheat protection and 360-degree overheat protection. It's user-friendly with cord storage, castor wheels, and an in-built handle. With 2900 watts of power, this top room heater ensures warmth and comfort in any room.

Specifications of Orient Electric OFCC13B3A 2900 Watts 13-Fins Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 18600 Grams

Heat Output: 1200 Watts

Pros Cons Advanced S-shaped fins for efficient heat dissipation Relatively heavy Additional 400W PTC heater with fan Adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control Triple overheat protection for safety Cord storage, castor wheels, and in-built handle for convenience

6. COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote

The COMFYHOME 2000W PTC ceramic room heater is a powerful and efficient heating solution for your home. Powered by advanced PTC ceramic heating and a robust 3500 RPM fan, it provides quick and quiet warmth within seconds. With two heating settings (2000W/1000W), this top room heater offers both high and low-temperature options while being 40% more energy-efficient than other heaters. The 12-hour timer and ultra-quiet operation enhance convenience and comfort. Safety features include tip-over protection and automatic shut-off if temperatures exceed 100°C, making it a top room heater. It's ISI certified and designed with V-0 materials for safety. The compact size, built-in handle, and dual control options make it a versatile and user-friendly choice.

Specifications COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater:

Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 1,012 Grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Quick heating with PTC ceramic technology Makes some noise due to the fan Two heating settings for energy efficiency 12-hour timer and ultra-quiet operation Safety features, including tip-over protection Compact and portable design with dual control options

7. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 13 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater

The Morphy Richards OFR room heater is a reliable heating solution that offers full-room warmth during the winter season. With 13 fins and 2500 watts of power, this top room heater provides efficient heating while maintaining a noiseless operation. The adjustable thermostat allows you to customize the room temperature to your liking. Safety features include a tilt switch and auto thermal shut-off to prevent overheating, ensuring peace of mind. The top room heater also comes with a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater for better heating efficiency. It's equipped with castor wheels for easy mobility and includes a 2-year warranty for reliability.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Oil Filled Radiator

Item Weight: Not specified

Heat Output: 2500 Watts

Pros Cons Noiseless operation Exact weight not provided Adjustable thermostat for personalized comfort Safety features, including tilt switch and auto thermal shutoff 2-year warranty for peace of mind

8. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1220 is a compact yet powerful 2000-watt fan heater designed for spot heating in small to medium-sized rooms. This top room heater operates quietly and is equipped with a 100% pure copper wire motor for long life. With two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts), it allows you to choose the desired level of warmth. The top room heater features safety measures such as a safety mesh grill, cool-touch body, and thermal cut-off for added protection. Its 3-pin plug ensures safety, and it comes with a user guide for easy setup. This heater is ideal for quickly warming up specific areas and is a cost-effective heating solution.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater:

Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 1,012 Grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Quick and efficient spot heating Makes some noise due to the fan Two heat settings for versatility Not suitable for large rooms Safety features, including thermal cut-off Compact and portable design

Best 3 features of top room heater

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 DRIXTY Silent 500-Watt Mini Room Heater Silent Operation Quick Heating Overheat Protection Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts PTC Heater Digital Display with Temperature Settings Dual Fan for Even Heating Remote Control Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater 180-Degree Oscillation Adjustable Thermostat Control Cool-Touch Body COMFYHOME 78CM 2000W Room Heater 2 Heating Settings (2000W/1000W) 60° Oscillation Range Dual-Switch Setup for Safety Orient Electric OFCC13B3A Oil Filled Radiator S-shaped Designed Fins for Better Heat Dissipation 3 Heating Positions (800W/1200W/2000W) Triple Overheat Protection COMFYHOME 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater Fast Heating with PTC Ceramic Heating Element 40° Oscillation with Vertical Swing Ultra-Quiet Operation (<55dB) Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater 13-Fin Oil Filled Radiator Adjustable Thermostat for Customized Heating Safety Tilt and Auto Thermal Shutoff Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) Safety Mesh Grill Non-Sagging, Long-Life Heating Element

Best value for money

The best value for money among these room heaters is the "Candes 2 Rod Carbon Room Heater." It offers a combination of essential features such as 180-degree oscillation, adjustable thermostat control, and safety features like tip-over switch and overheat protection at an affordable price point. It efficiently provides warmth for small to medium-sized rooms and offers reliability and safety, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a cost-effective heating solution without compromising on performance.

Best overall product

The "Orient Electric OFCC13B3A 2900 Watts 13-Fins Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater" stands out as the best overall product. It combines advanced features like S-shaped designed fins for efficient heat dissipation, three heating positions, including a fan heater, and a 360-degree overheat protection system. This oil-filled radiator provides consistent and long-lasting warmth, making it suitable for larger rooms. Its superior build quality, safety mechanisms, and versatility make it the top choice for those looking for a reliable and high-performance room heater.

How to find the top room heater in India?

To find the top room heater in India, consider the following factors:

Heating technology: Determine your heating needs, whether you prefer oil-filled radiators, ceramic heaters, or fan heaters. Each technology has its advantages, so choose one that suits your requirements.

Room size: Consider the size of the room you want to heat. Ensure the heater's heating capacity matches the room's square footage for effective heating.

Safety features: Look for safety features like overheat protection, tip-over switch, and cool-touch bodies to ensure the heater is safe for use.

Energy efficiency: Choose an energy-efficient heater with multiple heat settings to control power consumption and save on electricity bills.

Noise level: If you value a quiet environment, opt for models with low noise levels, such as PTC ceramic heaters.

Brand reputation: Research and choose reputable brands known for quality and reliability.

User reviews: Read user reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and reliability.

Budget: Set a budget and look for heaters that offer the best value within your price range.

By considering these factors and comparing products, you can find the top room heater in India that meets your specific heating needs.

FAQs

Question : Are oil-filled radiators energy-efficient?

Ans : Oil-filled radiators are generally energy-efficient because they retain heat even after turning off, providing consistent warmth without continuous power consumption.

Question : Can I use a room heater overnight?

Ans : It's generally safe to use room heaters overnight, but choose models with safety features like overheat protection and place them away from flammable objects.

Question : How do I maintain my room heater?

Ans : Regularly clean the heater's surface, check for dust buildup in the vents, and follow the manufacturer's maintenance instructions.

Question : What size heater do I need for my room?

Ans : Measure your room's square footage and choose a heater with adequate heating capacity. Many heaters specify the room size they can effectively heat.

Question : Can I use a room heater in the bathroom?

Ans : It's not recommended to use standard room heaters in bathrooms due to safety concerns. Look for bathroom-specific heaters designed for damp environments.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

