Top smartphones launching soon: Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12, iQOO 11 and others

As the year 2022 comes near its end and with the Christmas season coming up, brands like Samsung, Realme and others are gearing up to announce new phones. In the coming days, we can see new smartphone launches across price categories. This will include the Realme 10 Pro series that is already confirmed by Realme along with iQoo 11 and Redmi Note 12. Here’s a quick look at smartphones launching soon
Realme 10 Pro
Realme 10 Pro series will debut in India on December 8. It will consist of two smartphones – Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. The Realme 10 Pro+ is teased to be priced below ₹25,000. This handset from Realme is expected to come with a 108MP camera and may include a curved display. Both the handsets – Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ are launched in China. They run on the latest Android 13 operating system and are equipped with 108MP primary camera on the back.
Redmi Note 12
Xiaomi has already launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China. The series comprises of three phones – Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. In India, the company may initially bring the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The smartphones come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and feature a 50MP camera with Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). Shallow Dream Galaxy and Time Blue are the colour variants of the phone.
iQoo 11
The iQoo 11 series will launch on December 8, 2022. The series will consist of two phones – iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro. While the iQOO 11 will be offered in two editions – Legend Edition and Alpha. The Pro model, on the other hand, is said to come in Alpha, Legend and Mint Green colours. Both the smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The iQoo 11 Pro will come with 200W fast charging support. It will house a 4,700mAh battery. The vanilla model will pack a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy M04
Samsung Galaxy M04 could reportedly debut in India next week. As per a IANS report, the Galaxy M04 may come with innovative RAM Plus feature support. Using this feature, users will be able to expand the RAM on the phone. According to the report, users will be able to expand up to 8GB RAM on Samsung M04. The handset is tipped to be priced below ₹10,000. It is said to come powered by a MediaTek processor and may house a 5,000mAh battery.
