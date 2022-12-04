Top smartphones launching soon: Realme 10 Pro, Redmi Note 12, iQOO 11 and others

Samsung Galaxy M04 could reportedly debut in India next week. As per a IANS report, the Galaxy M04 may come with innovative RAM Plus feature support. Using this feature, users will be able to expand the RAM on the phone. According to the report, users will be able to expand up to 8GB RAM on Samsung M04. The handset is tipped to be priced below ₹10,000. It is said to come powered by a MediaTek processor and may house a 5,000mAh battery.

