Top ultra thin smartphones of 2025 you can buy or watch for

In 2025, the race to build the world’s slimmest smartphone is heating up. Brands are blending sleek aesthetics with powerful hardware, all while shaving down millimetres to achieve record-thin designs. From foldables that open like a book to concept phones that challenge design norms, here are the thinnest smartphones of 2025 to buy or keep an eye on.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung is the first one to release the thinnest smartphone of the year 2025, which is also available for people to buy. The smartphone stands out with its 5.8mm titanium body that weighs about 163 grams. Brand kept most of the flagship features intact, like a 200 MP camera and a large 6.7-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The phone is boasting the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset from Samsung’s flagship S25 lineup.

Because of the space constraints, Samsung had to cut down on the battery capacity. The S25 Edge is rocking a smaller 3900 mAh battery with 25-watt wired charging support. It is priced at ₹1,09,999, which is a bit higher than what it should have been, but if you need a smartphone as thin as this, you need to shell out a couple of extra.

Tecno Spark Slim Tecno’s Spark Slim is an ultra-thin concept phone that pushes the boundaries of smartphone design with its remarkable 5.75mm thickness and lightweight 146g body. While being this tin, the brand didn’t compromise on the battery, it packs a 5200 mAh battery. With 45-watt charging support, this smartphone sports a larger battery than a typical modern smartphone.

Tecno Spark Slim introduces custom internal component arrangements to achieve its thinness, without compromising on essential features. Its futuristic design and practical battery life set it apart in the slim smartphone market. The release of this smartphone is still a mystery but we really want Tecno to bring the Spark Slim to India, where demand for stylish and innovative devices continues to grow.

Apple iPhone 17 Air The rumoured Apple iPhone 17 Air is set to redefine slimness in the flagship segment, with leaks suggesting a body as thin as 5.4mm. Expected to debut alongside the iPhone 17 series, the iPhone Air will likely feature Apple’s next A-series chip, advanced OLED display technology, and a renewed focus on lightweight, minimalist design.

Apple aims to deliver a device that balances performance and battery life in an ultra-portable form factor. The iPhone Air is anticipated to appeal to users who value both cutting-edge technology and a sleek and portable design. With Apple’s history of prioritising premium build quality and ecosystem integration, the iPhone Air could become a trendsetter in the ultra-thin smartphone space.

Oppo Find N5 Oppo’s Find N5 foldable achieves an impressive 4.21mm thickness when unfolded, setting a new benchmark for slimness in foldable phones. It features a vibrant, crease-minimised display and a robust hinge, delivering a seamless user experience in both folded and unfolded modes. The Find N5 is engineered for those who want the benefits of a large screen without sacrificing portability.

Oppo has a strong track record of bringing its innovative devices to India, and the Find N5 may follow suit. Its combination of cutting-edge design and practical usability makes it an attractive option for consumers looking for premium foldable smartphones.

Honor Magic V3 The Honor Magic V3 is among the world’s thinnest foldable smartphones, boasting an unfolded thickness of just 4.4mm. It delivers a large, immersive display while maintaining a lightweight, pocket-friendly profile.