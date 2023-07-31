As August approaches, the tech world is all set to welcome some of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones. Among the highly anticipated phones set to debut next month are the Vivo V29 and the Redmi 12 5G. Fans and tech enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further details and announcements about these new devices.

According to HT Tech, Xiaomi Mix Fold 3, Vivo V29 Series, Realme GT 5, Infinix GT 10 Pro, Redmi 12 5G, and OnePlus Open are likely to debut in August this year. Here are details on these smartphones.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Reportedly, Xiaomi is making significant strides with the upcoming Mix Fold 3, set to make its debut in China. Competing head-to-head with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, this foldable device will give tough competition to Samsung and other players in the segment. Notably, its camera system is a standout feature, having been co-developed in collaboration with the legendary brand Leica.

Vivo V29 Series

Vivo is gearing up to make a global impact with its V29 series. This series includes the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. Interestingly, these models are a rebranded version of the Vivo S17 series, initially released in China. With the upcoming V29 Series devices, users can anticipate powerful performance.

Realme GT 5

As per media reports, Realme is preparing to unveil its first flagship smartphone of 2023 - the Realme GT 5. Packed with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a stunning 144Hz OLED display, and an impressive 50 MP triple-camera setup, this smartphone is highly anticipated by fans.

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix is gearing up to bring GT 10 Pro series on August 3. With a captivating design, this smartphone is teased to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset. For optics, it will feature a 108MP primary sensor.

Redmi 12 5G

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its upcoming Redmi 12 5G. Scheduled for its India launch on August 1, this affordable smartphone is anticipated to feature Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 90Hz FHD+ display, a strong 5,000 mAh battery, and a high-resolution 50 MP primary camera sensor.

OnePlus Open

As per HT Tech, OnePlus is ready to introduce its own foldable smartphone, namely, the OnePlus Open. Equipped with the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 2K AMOLED primary display, and a triple-camera arrangement of the OnePlus 11 5G, this device will be strong competition to other foldable phones in the industry. Keep an eye out for a possible grand launch that is likely to take place in New York on August 29.