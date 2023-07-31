OnePlus Open

As per HT Tech, OnePlus is ready to introduce its own foldable smartphone, namely, the OnePlus Open. Equipped with the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 2K AMOLED primary display, and a triple-camera arrangement of the OnePlus 11 5G, this device will be strong competition to other foldable phones in the industry. Keep an eye out for a possible grand launch that is likely to take place in New York on August 29.