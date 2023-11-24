Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Top-rated budget-friendly smartwatches this November 2023: Deals on Noise, Fire-Boltt and other brands

Top-rated budget-friendly smartwatches this November 2023: Deals on Noise, Fire-Boltt and other brands

Livemint

Budget-friendly smartwatches with substantial discounts are available on Amazon, including the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro and Noise ColorFit Pulse.

For representation purposes only

The festive season may have concluded, but Amazon continues to provide discounts on various electronics and gadgets such as smartwatches, headphones, smartphones, and more. If you missed the opportunity to purchase an affordable smartwatch during the sales season, do not worry! Here are some of the budget-friendly smartwatches available with substantial discounts.

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro

This smartwatch is priced at 1349.The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro smartwatch features a 1.39" TFT color display, 7-day battery life, 120+ sports modes, metal body, and AI voice assistant for convenient use.

Noise ColorFit Pulse

This smartwatch is up for grabs at 1499. The Noise ColorFit Pulse is claimed to boast a 10-day battery life and features a Noise Health Suite for monitoring blood oxygen, heart rate, and sleep quality. With a 1.4" HD display and 60+ customizable watch faces, it offers versatility for active lifestyles with eight sports modes.

Noise Pulse 2 Max

It is currently available at a retail price of 1599. The Noise Pulse 2 Max features a large 1.85" TFT LCD display with high brightness, BT calling capability, Tru Sync technology for efficient connectivity, Smart DND for uninterrupted rest, Noise Health Suite for fitness tracking, NoiseFit app integration, and a variety of customizable watch faces.

Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel smartwatch is priced at 1799. It features a 1.83-inch full-screen touch TFT color display with 240x284 px resolution. Moreover, the device can support personalized watch faces, Bluetooth call, music, and 24-hour health monitoring. This watch also encompasses 27 sports modes, IP67 waterproof rating, and a 230mAh battery offering 10-day life.

boAt Wave Elevate

The boAt Wave Elevate smartwatch is up for grabs at 2299. It features a 1.96" HD Display, Bluetooth calling with 10 saved contacts, a functional crown for easy navigation, customizable watch faces, a responsive voice assistant, 100+ sports modes, and health monitoring with HR & SpO2. It boasts durability with IP67 resistance.

